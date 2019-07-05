Public Records
Area births
Births
Memorial Hospital
Vermell Moore, Belleville, a boy, May 27
Tiffany Belt, East St. Louis, a girl, May 31
Kierra Biggs, Cahokia, a girl, June 1
Julisa Gutierrez, Belleville, a boy, June 2
Ariyelle Lawson and De’Andre Rhodes, East St. Louis, a girl, June 5
Kinesha and Pierre Mosby, East St. Louis, a boy, June 6
Alexiss Walton and Lemartez Franklin, Cahokia, a boy, June 10
Shanista Hawkins and Daniel Amerson, East St. Louis, a girl, June 11
Julie French Hedtkamp and Devin Hedtkamp, Cahokia, a boy, June 12
Rahnesha Holton and Christopher Harrison, East St. Louis, a girl, June 12
Alison Ryan and Christopher Turkington, Cahokia, a girl, June 16
Jessica and Patrick Seger, Caseyville, a girl, June 17
Trenese Robinson, East St. Louis, a girl, June 20
Kolotta Floor and Chavis Monroe, East St. Louis, a girl, June 20
Maricruz Perezvarela and Marco Fabian-Chavez, Fairmont City, a girl, June 21
Mia Henderson and Desi Moore, Sr., East St. Louis, a girl, June 23
Nelida Rivera, Collinsville, a girl, June 27
Debra Wilburn, Cahokia, a girl, June 28
Darisha Lyons and Dwight Smith, Belleville, a boy, June 29
Andrea Doss, East St. Louis, a boy, June 30
Memorial Hospital East
Whitney and Aaron Baker, Troy, a boy, May 30
Nicole and Jesse Crotser, Lebanon, a boy, May 31
Victoria and Zach Brusewitz, Collinsville, a girl, May 31
Krystin Hobbs and Joshua Cronin, Freeburg, a boy, June 2
Lateacia and Fred Perry, II, Belleville, a boy, June 2
Brittany and John Villa, Belleville, a girl, June 3
Jamie and Brock Green, O’Fallon, a girl, June 3
Andrea and Justin Maynard, Belleville, a boy, June 3
Marcy and Anthony Ellison, Lebanon, a boy, June 3
Kayla and Matthew Fox, Lebanon, a girl, June 4
Jessica Loving, Fairview Heights, a girl, June 5
Amy and Lance White, Sr., Belleville, a girl, June 5
Jordyn and Mike Brazelton, Edwardsville, a girl, June 5
Mattison Perez and Cesar Perez-Martinez, O’Fallon, a boy, June 5
Tamika and Shawn Riggins, Belleville, a boy, June 5
Erin Hicks and Christian Coca, Shiloh, a girl, June 5
Jennifer and James Cron, Swansea, a girl, June 6
Melanie Cpalinger and Michael Murray, Hoyleton, a boy, June 6
Kayla Clubb and Zachary Paine, Trenton, a girl, June 7
Abigail and Dustin Thompson, O’Fallon, a boy, June 7
Kristin and Derek Reynolds, Breese, a boy, June 9
Erica and Nicholas Bound, Freeburg, a boy, June 10
Sarah and Andrew Parcels, Collinsville, a girl, June 10
Christine and Bobby Greene, Hecker, a girl, June 10
Colleen and Keith Kunz, New Baden, a girl, June 11
Trish Stolte and Douglas Deterding, Red Bud, a boy, June 11
Aujah Griffin and Tyree Newble, East Carondelet, a girl, June 11
Cleshay Aldridge, Belleville, a girl, June 11
Amber Walters and Jonathan Chaffin, Mascoutah, a boy, June 12
Mary and Steven Wright, O’Fallon, a boy, June 13
Gillian and Adam Kilgore, O’Fallon, a girl, June 13
Coree and Joshua Loyet, Waterloo, a boy, June 13
Shamika and Charles Caldwell, Fairview Heights, a girl, June 13
Kacie and Andrew Crum, O’Fallon, a girl, June 14
Errin Hoults, Belleville, a boy, June 14
Katherine and Dean Hillen, Mascoutah, a girl, June 14
Kelly Thompson, O’Fallon, a girl, June 14
Zoie Elliott and Erick Bernal, Belleville, a girl, June 16
Annette Eads, Belleville, a girl, June 17
Stephanie Doss and Jarod Van, Sr., Cahokia, a girl, June 18
Brooke and Matt Wikgren, Millstadt, a boy, June 19
Samantha and David Henson, Albers, a boy, June 20
Emily Lopez-Wombacher and David Wombacher, Smithton, a boy, June 21
Lauren and Denny Sellers, Belleville, a girl, June 21
Crystal and Weslen Kiner, Belleville, a boy, June 21
Jenna and Derek Trower, Belleville, a girl, June 21
Caitlyn and Jared Enloe, Festus, Mo., a girl, June 21
Brittany and Erick Monken, Carlyle, a boy, June 22
D’Adrian Boiye and D’Vante’ Lott, East St. Louis, a girl, June 22
Barbara and Quintarus Jackson, Scott AFB, a boy, June 24
Alisha Overstreet and Paco Moore, Sr., East St. Louis, a boy, June 24
Katherine Van Eeckhoute and Kyle Wetzel, New Athens, a girl, June 25
Nicolette and Matthew Bigham, Waterloo, a boy, June 25
Alexandra and Kyle Johnson, Belleville, a boy, June 25
Jennifer Brinkman and Timothy Barnes, Belleville, a boy, June 29
Joslyn and Adam Sandifer, Fairview Heights, a boy, June 30
Cheyenne Braun and Jacob Lazenby, Steeleville, a girl, July 1
St. Elizabeth’s Hospital
Raquel Flores Bachmann and Jeffery Bachmann, Belleville, a boy, May 29
Callista Schaeffer, Freeburg, a boy, May 29
Brittany and Brandon Thrower, Belleville, a girl, May 29
Chelsea Mason and Demond Brownlee, Sparta, a boy, May 29
Tashana Banks and Carlin Thomas, Belleville, a boy, May 29
Elizabeth and Anthony Francokopec, Belleville, a girl May 30
Monique Hill and Kellen Clay, Collinsville, a girl, June 2
Jaclyn and Brian Harris, Summerfield, a girl, June 3
Samantha Feldt and Briyor Glasco, Willisville, a boy, June 6
Anna and Gustave Marie, Scott AFB, a girl, June 8
Kristina and Charles Pope, O’Fallon, a boy, June 9
Tabitha Ankenman and Zachary Phelps, Belleville, a girl, June 9
Tess Shelton, Granite City, a girl, June 9
Skye Hughes and Tyler Shifflet, East Carondelet, a boy, June 9
Mariah Alexander, Centreville, a girl, June 10
Stephanie and Priyam Chakravarty, Smithton, a girl, June 11
Mary and Matthew Lee, Mascoutah, a boy, June 11
Samantha Swafford and Kaine Nino, Greenfield, a girl, June 11
Soasha Harriel, Cahokia, a boy, June 13
Brooke and Aaron Barnett, Breese, a boy, June 14
Erin Moser and Justin Ruby, Belleville, a girl, June 14
Bridget and John Huntz, Swansea, a boy, June 16
