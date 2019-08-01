Public Records
Recent births at area hospitals
Memorial Hospital
Janice Rose, East St. Louis, a boy, July 1
Gylier Smith and Jamal Williams, East St. Louis, a girl, July 1
Tamariah Hendricks, Cahokia, a girl, July 2
Tkeyah Robinson and Dorian Haive, East St. Louis, a boy, July 3
Tashina and Melvin Moore, East St. Louis, a boy, July 3
Carnesia Bennett, East St. Louis, a girl, July 5
Precious Patterson and Raeshawn Thomas, East St. Louis, a girl, July 6
Shalinda Jackson and Marco Brownlee Jr., East St. Louis, a girl, July 8
Cierra Barnes and Trevyon Scott, Belleville, a girl, July 9
Chasity Bell and Joseph Redmond, East St. Louis, a boy, July 10
Wanakee Jethroe and Justin Harris, East St. Louis, a boy, July 10
Rochelle Tate, Cahokia, a girl, July 12
Crystal Rush and Timothy Felty, Cahokia, a girl, July 13
Tasha Smith, East St. Louis, a boy, July 14
Jamees Smith, East St. Louis, a girl, July 14
Angel Bell and Tashon Latimore, East St. Louis, a girl, July 15
Breana Freeman and Alonzo Andrews, Maryville, a girl, July 17
Taylor and Jordan Robillard, Fairview Heights, a boy, July 17
Tamadj Hagler and Demarco Redmond Jr., East St. Louis, a girl, July 22
Cortney Eugea and Kyle Rutledge, Dupo, a girl, July 23
Latoya Stewart, East St. Louis, a boy, July 26
Deshaun Crockett, Belleville, a girl, July 26
Kortney Johnson and James Garner, East St. Louis, a boy, July 27
Lisa Johnson and Courtney Jones, Belleville, a boy and a girl, July 27
Memorial Hospital East
Emily and Mark O’Neill, Belleville, a girl, July 1
Brittni and William Jackson, Millstadt, a girl, July 2
Kasey and James Booth, Belleville, a boy, July 3
Laura and Ryan Marler, O’Fallon, a boy, July 4
Ashley and Bryce Stull, Belleville, a girl, July 5
Elizabeth and Charles Daniels Sr., Granite City, a girl, July 5
Jayme and Dennis Kemp, Dupo, a girl, July 6
Jana and Vincent Meninno, Belleville, a girl, July 8
Taliah Saddler and La’Vontae Silas Sr., Belleville, a boy, July 9
Jessica Kemp and Patrick Bierman, Belleville, a boy, July 10
Keondra and Kenneth Harris, Belleville, a girl, July 11
Sara and Chris Moll, Red Bud, a girl, July 11
Lauren and Bobby Bivens, Chester, a boy, July 11
Jordan and Bryson Harris, Belleville, a boy, July 11
Ashlyn Matlock-Armstead, Fairview Heights, a girl, July 11
Kristen and Todd Schuhardt, Belleville, a girl, July 11
Mallory McClain, Fairview Heights, a girl, July 12
Jennifer and Michael Schwarz, Freeburg, a girl, July 12
Aleshia Dowiels, Belleville, a girl, July 12
Amanda and Alex Bigley, Mascoutah, a girl, July 13
Jaycie and Zackery Wright, Marissa, a girl, July 13
Ashanti Stanley and Quienthlon Wills Jr., East St. Louis, a girl, July 14
Jennifer Bergeson and Blake Roth, Mount Vernon, a boy, July 15
Victoria Meggs and Cory Jones, Belleville, a girl, July 15
Courtney Rucker and Chris Henry, Caseyville, a boy, July 15
Jamya Pointer and Donte’ Agnew Jr., East St. Louis, a boy, July 16
Kathryn and Zachary Fricke, Waterloo, a boy, July 18
Janice and Rodney Bell, Swansea, a girl, July 18
Shelbie and Ryan Stolte, Evansville, a girl, July 18
Sarah and Jeff Goodale, Shiloh, a girl, July 18
Smanatha and Ryan Schmittling, St. Libory, a boy, July 18
Cheyenne Perry, Fairview Heights, a boy, July 19
Jamie Smith and Kevin McClain, Sparta, a girl, July 19
Ashlee Erlinger and Jason Felmey, Belleville, a boy, July 19
Samantha Dukes and Charles Hackney, Trenton, a girl, July 20
Kimberly Wyatt and Michael Grogan, O’Fallon, a boy, July 22
Jennifer and David Ott, Belleville, a girl, July 22
Shelby and Connor Duckworth, Caseyville, a girl, July 22
Samantha and Jeremiah Hayes, East Carondelet, a boy, July 23
Brittney Brown and LeAndre White, Belleville, a girl, July 24
Stephanie Kendall and Jeffrey Craig, Fairview Heights a girl, July 24
Megan and Alex Fuentes, O’Fallon, a boy, July 25
Alexandria Roy and Gunner Cradic, Waterloo, a boy, July 26
Amber and Trevor Kleb, New Athens, a boy, July 26
Alyssa Outland, Collinsville, a boy, July 26
Emalyia and Joel Klemmer, Mascoutah, a girl, July 27
Hunter and Dalton Rooks, Mascoutah, a boy, July 27
Miriah Stevenson-Ross and Travonte Ross, Cahokia, a girl, July 28
Gretchen and Jeremy Rakers, Trenton, a girl, July 29
Amanda and William Sheridan, O’Fallon, a girl, July 29
Cecilia Johnson and Devon Gilkey, East St. Louis, a girl, July 29
Paige Koontz and Zebulon Moake, Trenton, a boy, July 29
Lindsey and Ryan Newby, Collinsville, a boy, July 30
Keeaira Davis, Belleville, a girl, July 30
Julee and Brian Vanhorn, Belleville, a girl, July 30
Lindsay and Roger Harris, Swansea, a girl, July 30
St. Elizabeth’s Hospital
Heather and Eric Tyler, Mascoutah, a girl, June 17
Britney Wadlow and Elijah Edmonds, Cutler, a boy, June 18
Jessica and John Chester, Fairview Heights, a girl, June 19
Gloria Nichols and Robert Temple, Belleville, a girl, June 20
Darlene and Daniel Forbes, Vandalia, a girl, June 20
Destinee Johnson and Martez Watson, Cahokia, a girl, June 22
Timmeshia Nicholson, Fairview Heights, a girl, June 23
Candice Hobbs and David Owens, Fairview Heights, a boy, June 26
Cheyenne and Caleb Harget, East Carondelet, a girl, June 26
Breanna and Gavin Burton, O’Fallon, a boy, June 26
Jade and Phillip Lang, Scott AFB, a boy, June 27
Jessica and Ryan Oldham, Greenville, a girl, June 24
Karli Helfrich, New Athens, a girl, June 24
Denise Cummins and Bryan Cloer, Collinsville, a girl, June 27
Deborah Dodson and Dylan Engler, Percy, a girl, June 27
Stephanie and Coleman Ballard, Aviston, a girl, June 27
Kendra and Matthew Briggs, Belleville, a boy, June 28
Payge Lee and Taylor Miller, Belleville, a boy, June 28
Krystal Barkley and Michael Rausch, Belleville, a boy, June 28
Kathryn and Chris Haselhorst, O’Fallon, a girl, June 28
Tiffany Reid and Brandon Carvitt, Belleville, a boy, June 28
Kathryn and Keith Shepherd, O’Fallon, a girl, June 30
Elizabeth Mackey and Ryan Asselin, O’Fallon, a girl, June 30
Dakota and Nicklas McGrew, Belleville, a boy, July 1
Chelsea Longwell and James Rogers, Salem, a boy, July 1
Carmen and Luis Santaella, Belleville, a girl, July 1
Danyelle and Christopher Franks, Scott AFB, a boy, July 2
Alexandria and George Garcia, Scott AFB, a girl, July 3
Heather Case and Allen D. Haywood, Dupo, a girl, July 3
Melissa Butler and Terrance Haynes, Belleville, a girl, July 4
Miranda Brown and Drake Williams, Belleville, a boy, July 4
Bianca Jenkins and SHandon Griffin, Fairview Heights, a boy, July 4
Sierra and Cortez Hopson, Belleville, a boy, July 4
Abigail Zenos and Marcus Lollis, O’Fallon, a girl, July 5
Destinee and Nicholas Penigar, Belleville, a boy, July 5
Mary Ivy and Todd Salger, Red Bud, a girl, July 6
Michelle and Michael Thompson, Shiloh, a boy, July 6
Brittny Hunter and Tyrez Ash Sr., Belleville, a boy, July 6
Heaven Durbala and Alex Mynch, New Athens, a boy, July 6
Rebecca and Bradley Minks, Marissa, a girl, July 8
Veronica Harris and Marcus Rackley, Belleville, a boy, July 9
DaOnna Kizer and KeyJuan Wicks, East St. Louis, a boy, July 9
Tonya James, Washington Park, a boy, July 9
Victoria and Michael Williams, Fairview Heights, a boy, July 11
Jaimie and Matthew Cook, Mascoutah, a boy, July 12
Jadi Richards, Chester, a girl, July 12
Abriel Shell and Michael Newcombe Jr., Belleville, a boy, July 12
Erica and Patrick Madden, Belleville, a girl, July 12
Bandi and Aaron Avance, Scott AFB, a boy, July 13
Crystal Clark, East St. Louis, a boy, July 14
Moria and Charles Tart Jr., O’Fallon, a girl, July 15
Brittany Duck and Kenneth Linaweaver, East Carondelet, a girl, July 16
Bria and Josh Fogle, Lenzburg, a girl, July 16
Verena and Brandon Wade, Belleville, a boy, July 17
Brittany Vance and WIllie Mosby, East St. Louis, a boy, July 18
Astrid and Steven Wake, Belleville, a boy, July 18
Ingrid and Marcus Norton, Swansea, a boy, July 19
Kendra and Stephen Walker, Scott AFB, a boy, July 20
Courtney and Seth Pillischafske, Belleville, a girl, July 21
Kimberly and Cory Schneider, Belleville, a boy, July 22
Jamecia Jones and Keontez Williams Sr., East St. Louis, a boy, July 23
