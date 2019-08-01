Public Records

Recent births at area hospitals

Memorial Hospital

Janice Rose, East St. Louis, a boy, July 1

Gylier Smith and Jamal Williams, East St. Louis, a girl, July 1

Tamariah Hendricks, Cahokia, a girl, July 2

Tkeyah Robinson and Dorian Haive, East St. Louis, a boy, July 3

Tashina and Melvin Moore, East St. Louis, a boy, July 3

Carnesia Bennett, East St. Louis, a girl, July 5

Precious Patterson and Raeshawn Thomas, East St. Louis, a girl, July 6

Shalinda Jackson and Marco Brownlee Jr., East St. Louis, a girl, July 8

Cierra Barnes and Trevyon Scott, Belleville, a girl, July 9

Chasity Bell and Joseph Redmond, East St. Louis, a boy, July 10

Wanakee Jethroe and Justin Harris, East St. Louis, a boy, July 10

Rochelle Tate, Cahokia, a girl, July 12

Crystal Rush and Timothy Felty, Cahokia, a girl, July 13

Tasha Smith, East St. Louis, a boy, July 14

Jamees Smith, East St. Louis, a girl, July 14

Angel Bell and Tashon Latimore, East St. Louis, a girl, July 15

Breana Freeman and Alonzo Andrews, Maryville, a girl, July 17

Taylor and Jordan Robillard, Fairview Heights, a boy, July 17

Tamadj Hagler and Demarco Redmond Jr., East St. Louis, a girl, July 22

Cortney Eugea and Kyle Rutledge, Dupo, a girl, July 23

Latoya Stewart, East St. Louis, a boy, July 26

Deshaun Crockett, Belleville, a girl, July 26

Kortney Johnson and James Garner, East St. Louis, a boy, July 27

Lisa Johnson and Courtney Jones, Belleville, a boy and a girl, July 27

Memorial Hospital East

Emily and Mark O’Neill, Belleville, a girl, July 1

Brittni and William Jackson, Millstadt, a girl, July 2

Kasey and James Booth, Belleville, a boy, July 3

Laura and Ryan Marler, O’Fallon, a boy, July 4

Ashley and Bryce Stull, Belleville, a girl, July 5

Elizabeth and Charles Daniels Sr., Granite City, a girl, July 5

Jayme and Dennis Kemp, Dupo, a girl, July 6

Jana and Vincent Meninno, Belleville, a girl, July 8

Taliah Saddler and La’Vontae Silas Sr., Belleville, a boy, July 9

Jessica Kemp and Patrick Bierman, Belleville, a boy, July 10

Keondra and Kenneth Harris, Belleville, a girl, July 11

Sara and Chris Moll, Red Bud, a girl, July 11

Lauren and Bobby Bivens, Chester, a boy, July 11

Jordan and Bryson Harris, Belleville, a boy, July 11

Ashlyn Matlock-Armstead, Fairview Heights, a girl, July 11

Kristen and Todd Schuhardt, Belleville, a girl, July 11

Mallory McClain, Fairview Heights, a girl, July 12

Jennifer and Michael Schwarz, Freeburg, a girl, July 12

Aleshia Dowiels, Belleville, a girl, July 12

Amanda and Alex Bigley, Mascoutah, a girl, July 13

Jaycie and Zackery Wright, Marissa, a girl, July 13

Ashanti Stanley and Quienthlon Wills Jr., East St. Louis, a girl, July 14

Jennifer Bergeson and Blake Roth, Mount Vernon, a boy, July 15

Victoria Meggs and Cory Jones, Belleville, a girl, July 15

Courtney Rucker and Chris Henry, Caseyville, a boy, July 15

Jamya Pointer and Donte’ Agnew Jr., East St. Louis, a boy, July 16

Kathryn and Zachary Fricke, Waterloo, a boy, July 18

Janice and Rodney Bell, Swansea, a girl, July 18

Shelbie and Ryan Stolte, Evansville, a girl, July 18

Sarah and Jeff Goodale, Shiloh, a girl, July 18

Smanatha and Ryan Schmittling, St. Libory, a boy, July 18

Cheyenne Perry, Fairview Heights, a boy, July 19

Jamie Smith and Kevin McClain, Sparta, a girl, July 19

Ashlee Erlinger and Jason Felmey, Belleville, a boy, July 19

Samantha Dukes and Charles Hackney, Trenton, a girl, July 20

Kimberly Wyatt and Michael Grogan, O’Fallon, a boy, July 22

Jennifer and David Ott, Belleville, a girl, July 22

Shelby and Connor Duckworth, Caseyville, a girl, July 22

Samantha and Jeremiah Hayes, East Carondelet, a boy, July 23

Brittney Brown and LeAndre White, Belleville, a girl, July 24

Stephanie Kendall and Jeffrey Craig, Fairview Heights a girl, July 24

Megan and Alex Fuentes, O’Fallon, a boy, July 25

Alexandria Roy and Gunner Cradic, Waterloo, a boy, July 26

Amber and Trevor Kleb, New Athens, a boy, July 26

Alyssa Outland, Collinsville, a boy, July 26

Emalyia and Joel Klemmer, Mascoutah, a girl, July 27

Hunter and Dalton Rooks, Mascoutah, a boy, July 27

Miriah Stevenson-Ross and Travonte Ross, Cahokia, a girl, July 28

Gretchen and Jeremy Rakers, Trenton, a girl, July 29

Amanda and William Sheridan, O’Fallon, a girl, July 29

Cecilia Johnson and Devon Gilkey, East St. Louis, a girl, July 29

Paige Koontz and Zebulon Moake, Trenton, a boy, July 29

Lindsey and Ryan Newby, Collinsville, a boy, July 30

Keeaira Davis, Belleville, a girl, July 30

Julee and Brian Vanhorn, Belleville, a girl, July 30

Lindsay and Roger Harris, Swansea, a girl, July 30

St. Elizabeth’s Hospital

Heather and Eric Tyler, Mascoutah, a girl, June 17

Britney Wadlow and Elijah Edmonds, Cutler, a boy, June 18

Jessica and John Chester, Fairview Heights, a girl, June 19

Gloria Nichols and Robert Temple, Belleville, a girl, June 20

Darlene and Daniel Forbes, Vandalia, a girl, June 20

Destinee Johnson and Martez Watson, Cahokia, a girl, June 22

Timmeshia Nicholson, Fairview Heights, a girl, June 23

Candice Hobbs and David Owens, Fairview Heights, a boy, June 26

Cheyenne and Caleb Harget, East Carondelet, a girl, June 26

Breanna and Gavin Burton, O’Fallon, a boy, June 26

Jade and Phillip Lang, Scott AFB, a boy, June 27

Jessica and Ryan Oldham, Greenville, a girl, June 24

Karli Helfrich, New Athens, a girl, June 24

Denise Cummins and Bryan Cloer, Collinsville, a girl, June 27

Deborah Dodson and Dylan Engler, Percy, a girl, June 27

Stephanie and Coleman Ballard, Aviston, a girl, June 27

Kendra and Matthew Briggs, Belleville, a boy, June 28

Payge Lee and Taylor Miller, Belleville, a boy, June 28

Krystal Barkley and Michael Rausch, Belleville, a boy, June 28

Kathryn and Chris Haselhorst, O’Fallon, a girl, June 28

Tiffany Reid and Brandon Carvitt, Belleville, a boy, June 28

Kathryn and Keith Shepherd, O’Fallon, a girl, June 30

Elizabeth Mackey and Ryan Asselin, O’Fallon, a girl, June 30

Dakota and Nicklas McGrew, Belleville, a boy, July 1

Chelsea Longwell and James Rogers, Salem, a boy, July 1

Carmen and Luis Santaella, Belleville, a girl, July 1

Danyelle and Christopher Franks, Scott AFB, a boy, July 2

Alexandria and George Garcia, Scott AFB, a girl, July 3

Heather Case and Allen D. Haywood, Dupo, a girl, July 3

Melissa Butler and Terrance Haynes, Belleville, a girl, July 4

Miranda Brown and Drake Williams, Belleville, a boy, July 4

Bianca Jenkins and SHandon Griffin, Fairview Heights, a boy, July 4

Sierra and Cortez Hopson, Belleville, a boy, July 4

Abigail Zenos and Marcus Lollis, O’Fallon, a girl, July 5

Destinee and Nicholas Penigar, Belleville, a boy, July 5

Mary Ivy and Todd Salger, Red Bud, a girl, July 6

Michelle and Michael Thompson, Shiloh, a boy, July 6

Brittny Hunter and Tyrez Ash Sr., Belleville, a boy, July 6

Heaven Durbala and Alex Mynch, New Athens, a boy, July 6

Rebecca and Bradley Minks, Marissa, a girl, July 8

Veronica Harris and Marcus Rackley, Belleville, a boy, July 9

DaOnna Kizer and KeyJuan Wicks, East St. Louis, a boy, July 9

Tonya James, Washington Park, a boy, July 9

Victoria and Michael Williams, Fairview Heights, a boy, July 11

Jaimie and Matthew Cook, Mascoutah, a boy, July 12

Jadi Richards, Chester, a girl, July 12

Abriel Shell and Michael Newcombe Jr., Belleville, a boy, July 12

Erica and Patrick Madden, Belleville, a girl, July 12

Bandi and Aaron Avance, Scott AFB, a boy, July 13

Crystal Clark, East St. Louis, a boy, July 14

Moria and Charles Tart Jr., O’Fallon, a girl, July 15

Brittany Duck and Kenneth Linaweaver, East Carondelet, a girl, July 16

Bria and Josh Fogle, Lenzburg, a girl, July 16

Verena and Brandon Wade, Belleville, a boy, July 17

Brittany Vance and WIllie Mosby, East St. Louis, a boy, July 18

Astrid and Steven Wake, Belleville, a boy, July 18

Ingrid and Marcus Norton, Swansea, a boy, July 19

Kendra and Stephen Walker, Scott AFB, a boy, July 20

Courtney and Seth Pillischafske, Belleville, a girl, July 21

Kimberly and Cory Schneider, Belleville, a boy, July 22

Jamecia Jones and Keontez Williams Sr., East St. Louis, a boy, July 23

