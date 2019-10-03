Public Records
Births
Memorial Hospital
Vernesha Johnson and Cornelius Brown, Fairview Heights, a girl, Aug. 26
Kionna Boey and Moses Hammond, East St. Louis, a girl, Aug. 27
Bianca Gaston, Cahokia, a girl, Aug. 30
Tiffiona Beasley and Dominic Tumbs, East St. Louis, a boy, Aug. 30
Alicia Henderson, Cahokia, a boy, Aug. 30
Terriashia Scott, East St. Louis, a boy, Aug. 31
Kiara Grinston and Damonte Smith, Alorton, a girl, Sept. 1
Shelby O’Dell, Salem, a boy, Sept. 1
Marquishiel Ross and Joshua Ratliff, Cahokia, a boy, Sept. 2
Lisa Nunn and Antione Hudson, East St. Louis, a boy, Sept. 5
Abriel Mueller and Corey Bossler, East Carondelet, a girl, Sept. 7
Robnesha Dunn, Belleville, a girl, Sept. 7
Katrina Weathersby and Larry Clay, East St. Louis, a boy, Sept. 7
Kristen and Robert Benoist, Mascoutah, a girl, Sept. 8
Shemeka Story and Elijah Harper, Cahokia, a boy, Sept. 8
Ashley Stanley, East St. Louis, a girl, Sept. 9
Regina Pearson-Smith, East St. Louis, a girl, Sept. 9
Tyfanio Johnson, East St. Louis, a girl, Sept. 10
Cassidy and Darius Stanley, East St. Louis, a boy, Sept. 12
Briana Gillespie, Cahokia, a girl, Sept. 13
Taytiana Franklin and Danté Moody, East St. Louis, a boy, Sept. 17
Alexandra and Eric Black, Scott AFB, a boy, Sept. 17
Makayla Stanley, Cahokia, a girl, Sept. 20
Timeesha Gray, East St. Louis, a boy, Sept. 20
Linda McIntosh, East St. Louis, a girl, Sept. 23
Tina Jouglard, Belleville, a boy, Sept. 25
Jasmine and Tell McCray, Belleville, a girl, Sept. 25
Demajai Little, Roxana, a girl, Sept. 28
Daunyia White, Belleville, a girl, Sept. 29
Memorial Hospital East
Michelle Watson and Kylin Pitts, Sr., Belleville, a girl, Aug. 26
Shaliah Holman, O’Fallon, a girl, Aug. 27
Ashley and Loren McKinzie, Fairview Heights, a girl, Aug. 28
Stacy and Nathan Fuhler, New Baden, a boy, Aug. 28
Krystal and Roberto Ashby, Mount Vernon, a girl, Aug. 28
Sarah Kempfer and Coty Jones, St. Libory, a girl, Aug. 29
Brittney Denton and Christopher Flynn, New Baden, a girl, Aug. 30
Samantha and Chris Chumbley, Caseyville, a girl, Aug. 30
Kineta Shelby and Corey Allen, Fairview Heights, a boy, Aug. 30
Renee Fosnock and Shannon Williams III, Mascoutah, a girl, Aug. 31
Andrea and Marc Mastrantuono, Waterloo, a boy, Sept. 2
Kristina and Joshua Frawley, Shiloh, a girl, Sept. 4
Katryzina Zaranek and Eric Williams, Trenton, a girl, Sept. 4
Jessica Garland and Bryant Tickle, Belleville, a boy, Sept. 4
Yolanda Foulks and Jeremy Terry, Mount Vernon, a boy, Sept. 5
Nichole and Chris Hettenhausen, Belleville, a girl, Sept. 5
Renee Chomicki and Logan Atha, Belleville, a boy, Sept. 5
Sara Dailey and Dane Wilkerson, Columbia, a girl, Sept. 5
Amanda and David Rusteberg, Cahokia, a boy, Sept. 6
Jaime and Ben Adams, Shiloh, a girl, Sept. 8
Kelsey and Travis Beasley, Belleville, a boy, Sept. 9
Kristin and Chris Brown, Millstadt, a girl, Sept. 10
Dayjah Crowder and Alfonzo McIntosh, Collinsville, a boy, Sept. 10
Elizabeth and Joshua Shubert, Lebanon, a boy, Sept. 11
Tiffany Anderson and Cole Fedderke, Belleville, a girl, Sept. 11
Krista and Matt Koesterer, Swansea, a boy, Sept. 11
Aspin Walta and Jared Griffin, O’Fallon, a boy, Sept. 11
Siobhan McAlpin and David Dull, O’Fallon, a girl, Sept. 12
Catherine and Daryl Fullmer, Millstadt, a girl, Sept. 13
Amanda and Tyler Pankey, O’Fallon, a girl, Sept. 13
Sara and Elisha Williams, Granite City, a boy, Sept. 13
Brittaney Davis and Joshua Raynaud, Columbia, a boy, Sept. 14
Hillary and Kody Kurtz, Okawville, a boy, Sept. 15
Lisa and James Huff, O’Fallon, a boy, Sept. 16
Mary and Bryan Shanks, Belleville, a girl, Sept. 17
Mallory Watkins and Bobby Kreamalmeyer, New Athens, a girl, Sept. 18
Tiffany Heavens, O’Fallon, a girl, Sept. 18
Leah Muckensturm, Swansea, a boy, Sept. 18
Nicole Foster and Bryan Tesler, Dupo, a girl, Sept. 19
Amanda and Joshua Costello, Belleville, a girl, Sept. 20
Kesia Walker and Christopher Bruce, New Baden, a girl, Sept. 21
Ami and David Wickiser, O’Fallon, a girl, Sept. 22
Raquel and Cameron Davis, Cahokia, a boy and a girl, Sept. 22
Nahana and Joe Stogner, Belleville, a boy, Sept. 23
Kimesha Taylor, O’Fallon, a girl, Sept. 23
Elizabeth Monroe, Freeburg, a girl, Sept. 25
Aleasha Jones and Micquell Cotton, O’Fallon, a girl, Sept. 25
Amber and Mike Jacobs, Okawville, a girl, Sept. 25
Stephanie Dittmaier and Brian DeLucia, Waterloo, twin girls, Sept. 25
Trista and Derek Huelsmann, Carlyle, a boy, Sept. 26
Naquisha Glass, East St. Louis, a boy, Sept. 27
Megan Gregory and Antione Starnes Jr., Sparta, a girl, Sept. 28
Emily and Craig Kombrink, Lebanon, a boy, Sept. 28
St. Elizabeth’s Hospital
Staci Jackson and Adam Shawn, Belleville, a boy, Aug. 24
Katherine and Cory Spengler, O’Fallon, a boy, Aug. 25
Autumn and Joseph Johnson, Sparta, a girl, Aug. 25
Audrey and Brad Bolt, Edwardsville, a boy, Aug. 26
Lorraine Rodie, Caseyville, a boy, Aug. 26
Aigner and Vinson Arterbridge, Swansea, a boy, Aug. 27
Sarah and Brent Wakefield, O’Fallon, a girl, Aug. 27
Torianne Millender and Daniel Smith, Belleville, a boy, Aug. 27
Maranda and Chester Jackson, Sparta, a boy, Aug. 27
Devynn and Tyler Helwig, Belleville, a girl, Sept. 4
Shawnteshia and Morris Hobson Jr., Belleville, a boy, Sept. 5
Mikalah Johnson, Belleville, a boy, Sept. 6
Tyra Jackson, Shiloh, a girl, Sept. 6
Jessica and Blaine Barth, Columbia, a boy, Sept. 6
Markayla Anderson and Najja Hairston, East St. Louis, a girl, Sept. 6
Michelle and Tristan Gill, New Baden, a boy, Sept. 7
Alexandra and Levi Dorsch, Belleville, a boy, Sept. 8
Samantha and Jeffrey Wilson, Evansville, a boy, Sept. 9
Lacey Gorley and Charles Robinson Jr., Centreville, a girl, Sept. 10
Anne and Cody Jordan, Belleville, a girl, Sept. 12
Montasha and Jonathan Holman, Belleville, a girl, Sept. 12
Jaklyn Miller and Ryan Birchler, Tilden, a boy, Sept. 11
April Murry and Tyran Bohanna, East St. Louis, a boy, Sept. 11
Katlyn and Colin Hileman, Scott AFB, a girl, Sept. 13
Makayela Johnson and Matthew Rains, Prairie du Rocher, a girl, Sept. 15
Kayla and Kevin Borawski, Belleville, a boy, Sept. 15
Ashlee and Benjamin Sosa, Swansea, a boy, Sept. 17
Faith R. Jones and Maurice Seabrook, Belleville, a boy, Sept. 18
Jennifer and Brad Mersinger, O’Fallon, a girl, Sept. 18
Melissa Pickett and Roger Farmer, Sparta, a boy, Sept. 19
Ebony and Douglas Reno, Belleville, a girl, Sept. 19
Sirena Anthony, East St. Louis, a boy, Sept. 20
Esmeralda Lopez and John Tucker IV, Cahokia, a boy, Sept. 20
Mollie and Melchizedek Williams, Scott AFB, a girl, Sept. 22
Aliyah Laws, Cahokia, a boy, Sept. 22
Nikkie and Ryan Smith, Fairview Heights, a girl, Sept. 23
Alyson Hearty and DeAndre Hines, Mascoutah, a boy, Sept. 23
Talia Jonshai and Shamon Van Sr., East St. Louis, a boy, Sept. 23
LaShalonda Marshall and Howard Brown Jr., Collinsville, a boy, Sept. 24
Angel Madison and Avion Little, Cahokia, a boy, Sept. 25
Brooke and Daniel Kloess, Freeburg, a girl, Sept. 25
Valerie and David Solis, Scott AFB, a boy, Sept. 25
Courtney and Justin Pollard, Red Bud, a boy, Sept. 25
Tiffany Graphenreed and John Lewis, Belleville, a boy, Sept. 27
Marissa and Jared Barnes, Millstadt, a boy, Sept. 27
Amber Seats and Dillon Fyke, Centralia, a girl, Sept. 27
Bobbie Lake and Ruan LeForge, Ellis Grove, a girl, Sept. 29
Kelly Wallace, Maryville, a boy, Sept. 30
Samantha and Clinton McDonald, O’Fallon, a boy, Sept. 30
