Public Records
Births
Memorial Hospital
Sheniqua Pasley, Belleville, a boy, Sept. 30
Amonyca Hudson and Jamon Greenwood Sr., East St. Louis, a boy, Oct. 1
Ana Gutierrez Gutierrez and Jesus Gutierrez, East St. Louis, a boy, Oct. 2
Mikia Connors and Jamarca Robinson, East St. Louis, a girl, Oct. 2
Raeven Weaver, East St. Louis, a girl, Oct. 3
Amy Darnell-Jones and Geddy Jones, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 5
Brittney Edmond, Alorton, a girl, Oct. 9
Shavon Gray, Centreville, a girl, Oct. 10
Onjuneau Barnes and Johnathan Edwards, East St. Louis, a girl, Oct. 10
Jabrina Davis and Jermon Foster, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 11
Fachon Gully Catravious Dent, East St. Louis, a boy, Oct. 14
Graciela Aviles and Alejandro Monreal, Caseyville, a boy, Oct. 14
Bailey Mueller and Brandon Rothenhoefer, Mascoutah, a girl, Oct. 15
Jessica and Benjamin Dewhurst, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 16
Angela Griffin and Norvell Yokley II, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 17
Mary and Marcus Schaffer, Lebanon, a boy, Oct. 18
Rachel and Tyler French, Swansea, a boy, Oct. 18
Rocio Ortiz Garcia and Leonel Mercado Gonzalez, Collinsville, a girl, Oct. 20
Karin and Matthew Hamilton, East Carondelet, a girl, Oct. 20
Mercedes Bunn and Alejandro Valencia Flores, Waterloo, a girl, Oct. 20
Markquasha Haynes and Isiah Graham, Cahokia, a girl, Oct. 23
Bethany Kirts and Christopher Sylvester, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 23
Kahnizja Baylor, East St. Louis, a boy, Oct. 26
Memorial Hospital East
Sophia Snider and Tate Rujawitz, Edwardsville, a boy, Oct. 2
Kimberly and Jeremy Schlueter, Evansville, a girl, Oct. 3
Rebecca and Mark Ehret, Jr., Belleville, a boy, Oct. 3
Amanda Holtman and Bryan McCormack, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 3
Heather and Kenneth Conklin, Lebanon, a girl, Oct. 3
Heather and Kyle Klasing, Carlyle, a boy, Oct. 4
Jennifer and Andrew Schneider, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 4
Rashayla Miller and Tobias Austin, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 4
Skye Pyles and David Long, Caseyville, a girl, Oct. 4
Megan and Nick Alvarez, Fairview Heights, a girl, Oct. 5
Dawn and Ryan Coulson, O’Fallon, a boy, Oct. 6
Lyndsey and Dakota Younger, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 6
Theresa and Christopher Mathis, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 8
Jennifer McWaters and Charles Zimmerman Jr., Steeleville, a boy, Oct. 8
Drionna Heard and Jamarion Palmer, Swansea, a girl, Oct. 9
Jennifer and Corey Seibert, Marissa, a girl, Oct. 9
Krista Pettus and Christopher Barber, O’Fallon, a boy, Oct. 10
Madison Shockley and Jordan Miceles, Tilden, a girl, Oct. 11
Natosha McEvers and Nicky Patterson, Sorento, a girl, Oct. 11
Mitoshia and Marcus Scott, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 11
Ashley and Michael Kaiser, Red Bud, a girl, Oct. 11
Kaitlynn and Damon Serrano, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 11
Katelyn and Matthew Batton, Freeburg, a girl, Oct. 12
Rachel and Woody Weaver, Swansea, a boy, Oct. 12
Charlotte and Matthew Goodman, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 14
Rachel and Paul Durante, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 15
Joan and Michael Schreder, Waterloo, a boy, Oct. 17
Sarah and Scott Weber, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 17
Jessica and Rick Fagan, Mascoutah, a girl, Oct. 17
Jayme Washington-King and Eric King, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 17
Bethany and James Feucht, O’Fallon, a boy, Oct. 17
Cesilie and Cory Huebner, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 18
Aleah and Robert Burch, Smithton, a boy, Oct. 18
Lindsey and Thomas Gallaher, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 18
Cheyenne Presswood and Dakota Greer, Coulterville, a girl, Oct. 19
Brittany Schofield and Austin Endris, Lenzburg, a boy, Oct. 20
Alyiah Fuller, Sparta, a boy, Oct. 20
Megan and Eric Thien, Red Bud, a girl, Oct. 22
Nicole and Jason Bopp, Maryville, a boy, Oct. 22
Shardae Barnes and Theodore Dixon, Swansea, a boy, Oct. 23
Brooke and Joe Vandeventer, Fairview Heights, a boy, Oct. 23
Katie and Jared Day, Mascoutah, a boy, Oct. 23
Janiel Gomilla, East St. Louis, a boy, Oct. 24
Amber and Joe Wheeler, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 24
Brittaney Hawkins and Matthew Pickering, Dupo, a girl, Oct. 24
Megan Kimberlin, Ramsey, a boy, Oct. 25
Shannon and Roy Seel, Fairview Heights, a girl, Oct. 27
Raven and Se’Quan Washington, Swansea, a boy, Oct. 27
Leia and Tyler Stein, O’Fallon, a boy, Oct. 28
St. Elizabeth’s Hospital
Rashel and Jerome Jefferson, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 1
Ashley Dravland, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 2
Sarah and Jonathan Pollard, Ellis Grove, a girl, Oct. 2
Justine and Joshua Veath, O’Fallon, a girl, Oct. 2
Michelle Burris and Brandon Bruck, Mt. Vernon, a boy, Oct. 3
Gabrielle Burchfield and Joseph Stafford, Swansea, a girl, Oct. 2
Dawn Corwin and Joseph Friedman, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 3
Teangela Smith and Kelly Henderson Sr., O’Fallon, a boy, Oct. 7
Maria and Aaron Rushing, Pinckneyville, a boy, Oct. 8
Stephanie and Brian Munaco, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 10
Roseallene Aubuchon and Cole Alan Clark, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 10
Danielle Farrar and Tyler Green, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 10
Chanel McCray, Shiloh, a girl, Oct. 11
Catrina Felton, Alorton, a girl, Oct. 12
Haley Davidson and Dallas Bertrand, Edwardsville, a boy, Oct. 13
Diamonique Loving and Brandon Taylor, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 13
Ashley and Terrence Kennedy II, Trenton, a boy, Oct. 14
Dayja Baker and Corey Chambers, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 14
Mariah Coppedge and Keith Eiland Jr., Belleville, a girl, Oct. 14
Kashenia Ramsey, Lovejoy, a girl, Oct. 14
Cristina and Cullen Jarvis, Scott AFB, a girl, Oct. 15
Tabitha and Jon Kerperien, Worden, a girl, Oct. 17
