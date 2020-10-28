Public Records
Births
Memorial Hospital East
Jabrina Lakho and Abdul Manan, Belleville, a girl, Sept. 28
Ashley Hutti and Jazper Boyd, O’Fallon, a girl, Sept. 29
Kiara Mosley and Antoine Crowell Jr., Belleville, a girl, Sept. 29
Elizabeth and Michael Lee, O’Fallon, a girl, Sept. 29
Kathryn and Matthew Boyle, Troy, a girl, Sept. 30
Myranda Britcher and James McCormac Jr., Belleville, a girl, Sept. 30
Jasmine Brock and Kevin Prater Jr., East St. Louis, a girl, Oct. 1
Shawntia and Ian Watson, Centralia, a girl, Oct. 1
Kenyatta Gailes, Cahokia, a girl, Oct. 1
Gennifer and Ruan Simonin, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 2
Maggie and Christopher Nava, Glen Carbon, a girl, Oct. 2
Jamie and Amanda Hicks, Dupo, a girl, Oct. 2
Lindsey Abegg and David Henson, Waterloo, a boy, Oct. 3
Heidi and Chris Bagwell, Troy, a boy, Oct. 3
Makishia Johnson and Kory Raymond, Swansea, a boy, Oct. 4
Beckie Boelling and Quandre Scruggs, Murphysboro, a boy, Oct. 5
Catherine Mar-Prestito and Jason Prestito, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 5
Shanell Wills, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 6
Tiffany Arnold Jones and Jamaal Jones, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 6
Marsha Sims, Cahokia, a girl, Oct. 6
Kyesha Tell and Josh Tucker, East St. Louis, a boy, Oct. 7
Jamaya Kizer and Marcques Williams, Cahokia, a girl, Oct. 7
Courtney and Zach Huels, Carlyle, a girl, Oct. 8
Breann Springer and Stephen Warnick, East Alton, a girl, Oct. 8
Asia Stanley and Darien Pierce, East St. Louis, a boy, Oct. 8
Lauren Mormino and Clayton Cravins, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 10
Nicole Gully and Asantee Turner Sr., Caseyville, a girl, Oct. 10
Undrea Fischer, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 10
Stacey Smith and Demondre Calhoun, East St. Louis, a boy, Oct. 10
Heather and Ronnie Tremblay, Coulterville, a boy, Oct. 12
Marnecia Clark and Marcus Boyd, Swansea, a girl, Oct. 12
Meghan and Nick Hanna, Highland, a girl, Oct. 12
Liliane and Mickie Stancil, Mascoutah, a girl, Oct. 12
Jennifer and Erik Egler, Fairview Heights, a boy, Oct. 12
Jane Scott and Craig Knobloch, Waterloo, a boy, Oct. 13
Madeline Ross and Matt Obptarde, O’Fallon, a girl, Oct. 13
Danielle and Logan Chance, Collinsville, a girl, Oct. 13
Meghan and Mark Enskat, Freeburg, a girl, Oct. 13
Delayna and Ryan Mahoney, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 13
Darnellis Bennett, Cahokia, a girl, Oct. 15
Samantha Jones and Stacy Hoolihan, O’Fallon, a girl, Oct. 15
Mariah Rieke and Jordan Coffman-Gill, Lebanon, a boy, Oct. 15
Savanna and Michael Steed, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 15
Jamyah Franklin and Aaron Brown Sr., Belleville, a boy, Oct. 16
Claudia Martinez and Christopher Robles-Aviila, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 16
Katelynn and Zachary Schuetz, Fairview Heights, a boy, Oct. 16
Tia Little, East St. Louis, a girl, Oct. 17
Brittany Vincent and Adam Powell, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 18
Deonjenee and Charles Riddle, Dupo, a girl, Oct. 18
Chelsea Craig and Akeem Beckwith, East St. Louis, a girl, Oct. 19
Rileyann Yogore and Michael Morrison, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 19
Katheryn Reinhart and Deandre Lampkins, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 20
Renee and Matthew Moeckel, Freeburg, a girl, Oct. 20
Shana Harris Laflore and Bentonio Leflore Jr., Belleville, a girl, Oct. 21
Katelyn and Steven Meadows, Granite City, a boy, Oct. 21
Shernita Fair and Kelvis Ranson Sr., Cahokia, a boy, Oct. 21
Tiffany Schlemmer and Ethan Hahs, Waterloo, a girl, Oct. 21
Kaila Belle, East St. Louis, a boy, Oct. 21
Jill and Matthew Carter, Swansea, a boy, Oct. 23
Shamira Abrams and Brandon Scruggs, East St. Louis, a girl, Oct. 23
Melissa and Sean Pellman, Caseyville, a boy, Oct. 23
Anna and Carl Brooks, Cahokia, a girl, Oct. 24
JoAnn Clayborne and Shashoney Morgan, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 24
Tabitha Pratt, Dupo, a girl, Oct. 24
Kylee and Kent Thole, Pocahontas, a girl, Oct. 25
Shonte and Leonard Hand, East St. Louis, a girl, Oct. 25
Tamara Hardy, Cahokia, a girl, Oct. 25
St. Elizabeth’s Hospital
Sara and Jeremy Carle, Waterloo, a girl, Sept. 24
Kodi Keith, East Carondelet, a girl, Sept. 24
Ashley Finch and Sam Smith, Sparta, a boy, Sept. 26
Rachel and Jack Sciuto, Columbia, a girl, Sept. 27
Christina Goodwin, Alton, a boy, Sept. 30
Lateria Brimmer, Sparta, a boy, Sept. 30
Elisha and Trevor Kehrer, Aviston, a boy, Sept. 30
Stephanie and Ryan McCauley, Coulterville, a boy, Oct. 1
Antionette Norman, Lovejoy, a girl, Oct. 1
Lindsey and Daniel Tyler, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 1
Taylor Vitale and Justin Bennett, Shiloh, a boy, Oct. 2
Christie and Brian Hoormann, Shiloh, a girl, Oct. 5
Theresa and Jose Salinas, Fairview Heights, a boy, Oct. 5
Stefany and Tyler Riddle, Fairview Heights, a girl, Oct. 5
Marissa Averett and Michael Brown III, Caseyville, a boy, Oct. 6
Kimberly Green, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 7
Jennifer Haefeli and Anthony Anderson, O’Fallon, a girl, Oct. 8
Ashleigh and Cory McGinley, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 10
Meghan and Michael Smallwood, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 11
Tiffany and Joshua Tuckett, Scott AFB, a girl, Oct. 12
Taylor and Justin Grap, Caseyville, a boy, Oct. 14
Courtney and Christopher Louderman, Lebanon, a girl, Oct. 14
Danielle and Jay Dunlap, Fairview Heights, a girl, Oct. 14
Caleena and Rodney Horn, Cahokia, a boy, Oct. 15
Haley and Joe Elmore, Fairview Heights, a girl, Oct. 15
Stacie and Bryan Nichols, Scott AFB, a girl, Oct. 16
Breanna Gawrys and Doug Swiatocha, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 17
Nia Sherrill and Melvin Daniels, Cahokia, a boy, Oct. 18
Dayedrah and Tyler Stender, Lebanon, a boy, Oct. 17
Hayley Pace and Robert L. Ault II, Waterloo, a boy, Oct. 18
HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital - Breese
Ashley and Travis Beam, Mascoutah, a boy, Sept. 1
Rebecca and Robert Luebbers, Breese, a girl, Sept. 2
Monica and Matthew Castleman, Centralia, a girl, Sept. 2
Brittany Atchison, Centralia, a girl, Sept. 3
Tiffany and Eric Abert, Alhambra, a girl, Sept. 4
Harley and Justin Rensing, Greenville, a boy, Sept. 7
Gabrielle McNutt, Vandalia, a girl, Sept. 8
Lyndsey and Jack Beckham, Pocahontas, a boy, Sept. 8
Heidi Woodward, O’Fallon, a boy, Sept. 8
Sandra and Andrew Fernandez, Aviston, a girl, Sept. 10
Allyssa Kleine, Bartelso, a girl, Sept. 12
Ashley Zawacki, Marion, Kansas, a boy, Sept. 13
Morgan Zbinden, Greenville, a girl, Sept. 13
Abby and Dan Gili, Millstadt, a girl, Sept. 15
Ashley and Blane Cline, Belleville, a girl, Sept. 15
Casey and Kyle Seely, Brownstown, a girl, Sept. 17
Kayla Hilmes, Highland, a girl, Sept. 18
Jennifer and Jacob Warix, Highland, a boy, Sept. 18
Alicia and Jacob Keck, Trenton, a girl, Sept. 20
Ronda and Jeremy Thole, Germantown, a boy, Sept. 20
Paige and John Kalmer, Breese, a boy, Sept. 21
Rachel and Jonathan Schulze, Highland, a boy, Sept. 23
Jenna Kuhner, Highland, a boy, Sept. 24
Tessa Weidner, Greenville, a boy and a girl, Sept. 25
Rebecca Griesbaum, Lebanon, a girl, Sept. 27
Brittany (Barton) and Aaron Marquardt, Highland, a girl, Sept. 29
Emily and Neil Kohnen, Germantown, a girl, Sept. 30
Lindsey and Jerod Kampwerth, Highland, a girl, Sept. 30
