Births

Births

News-Democrat

Memorial Hospital East

Jabrina Lakho and Abdul Manan, Belleville, a girl, Sept. 28

Ashley Hutti and Jazper Boyd, O’Fallon, a girl, Sept. 29

Kiara Mosley and Antoine Crowell Jr., Belleville, a girl, Sept. 29

Elizabeth and Michael Lee, O’Fallon, a girl, Sept. 29

Kathryn and Matthew Boyle, Troy, a girl, Sept. 30

Myranda Britcher and James McCormac Jr., Belleville, a girl, Sept. 30

Jasmine Brock and Kevin Prater Jr., East St. Louis, a girl, Oct. 1

Shawntia and Ian Watson, Centralia, a girl, Oct. 1

Kenyatta Gailes, Cahokia, a girl, Oct. 1

Gennifer and Ruan Simonin, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 2

Maggie and Christopher Nava, Glen Carbon, a girl, Oct. 2

Jamie and Amanda Hicks, Dupo, a girl, Oct. 2

Lindsey Abegg and David Henson, Waterloo, a boy, Oct. 3

Heidi and Chris Bagwell, Troy, a boy, Oct. 3

Makishia Johnson and Kory Raymond, Swansea, a boy, Oct. 4

Beckie Boelling and Quandre Scruggs, Murphysboro, a boy, Oct. 5

Catherine Mar-Prestito and Jason Prestito, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 5

Shanell Wills, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 6

Tiffany Arnold Jones and Jamaal Jones, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 6

Marsha Sims, Cahokia, a girl, Oct. 6

Kyesha Tell and Josh Tucker, East St. Louis, a boy, Oct. 7

Jamaya Kizer and Marcques Williams, Cahokia, a girl, Oct. 7

Courtney and Zach Huels, Carlyle, a girl, Oct. 8

Breann Springer and Stephen Warnick, East Alton, a girl, Oct. 8

Asia Stanley and Darien Pierce, East St. Louis, a boy, Oct. 8

Lauren Mormino and Clayton Cravins, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 10

Nicole Gully and Asantee Turner Sr., Caseyville, a girl, Oct. 10

Undrea Fischer, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 10

Stacey Smith and Demondre Calhoun, East St. Louis, a boy, Oct. 10

Heather and Ronnie Tremblay, Coulterville, a boy, Oct. 12

Marnecia Clark and Marcus Boyd, Swansea, a girl, Oct. 12

Meghan and Nick Hanna, Highland, a girl, Oct. 12

Liliane and Mickie Stancil, Mascoutah, a girl, Oct. 12

Jennifer and Erik Egler, Fairview Heights, a boy, Oct. 12

Jane Scott and Craig Knobloch, Waterloo, a boy, Oct. 13

Madeline Ross and Matt Obptarde, O’Fallon, a girl, Oct. 13

Danielle and Logan Chance, Collinsville, a girl, Oct. 13

Meghan and Mark Enskat, Freeburg, a girl, Oct. 13

Delayna and Ryan Mahoney, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 13

Darnellis Bennett, Cahokia, a girl, Oct. 15

Samantha Jones and Stacy Hoolihan, O’Fallon, a girl, Oct. 15

Mariah Rieke and Jordan Coffman-Gill, Lebanon, a boy, Oct. 15

Savanna and Michael Steed, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 15

Jamyah Franklin and Aaron Brown Sr., Belleville, a boy, Oct. 16

Claudia Martinez and Christopher Robles-Aviila, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 16

Katelynn and Zachary Schuetz, Fairview Heights, a boy, Oct. 16

Tia Little, East St. Louis, a girl, Oct. 17

Brittany Vincent and Adam Powell, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 18

Deonjenee and Charles Riddle, Dupo, a girl, Oct. 18

Chelsea Craig and Akeem Beckwith, East St. Louis, a girl, Oct. 19

Rileyann Yogore and Michael Morrison, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 19

Katheryn Reinhart and Deandre Lampkins, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 20

Renee and Matthew Moeckel, Freeburg, a girl, Oct. 20

Shana Harris Laflore and Bentonio Leflore Jr., Belleville, a girl, Oct. 21

Katelyn and Steven Meadows, Granite City, a boy, Oct. 21

Shernita Fair and Kelvis Ranson Sr., Cahokia, a boy, Oct. 21

Tiffany Schlemmer and Ethan Hahs, Waterloo, a girl, Oct. 21

Kaila Belle, East St. Louis, a boy, Oct. 21

Jill and Matthew Carter, Swansea, a boy, Oct. 23

Shamira Abrams and Brandon Scruggs, East St. Louis, a girl, Oct. 23

Melissa and Sean Pellman, Caseyville, a boy, Oct. 23

Anna and Carl Brooks, Cahokia, a girl, Oct. 24

JoAnn Clayborne and Shashoney Morgan, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 24

Tabitha Pratt, Dupo, a girl, Oct. 24

Kylee and Kent Thole, Pocahontas, a girl, Oct. 25

Shonte and Leonard Hand, East St. Louis, a girl, Oct. 25

Tamara Hardy, Cahokia, a girl, Oct. 25

St. Elizabeth’s Hospital

Sara and Jeremy Carle, Waterloo, a girl, Sept. 24

Kodi Keith, East Carondelet, a girl, Sept. 24

Ashley Finch and Sam Smith, Sparta, a boy, Sept. 26

Rachel and Jack Sciuto, Columbia, a girl, Sept. 27

Christina Goodwin, Alton, a boy, Sept. 30

Lateria Brimmer, Sparta, a boy, Sept. 30

Elisha and Trevor Kehrer, Aviston, a boy, Sept. 30

Stephanie and Ryan McCauley, Coulterville, a boy, Oct. 1

Antionette Norman, Lovejoy, a girl, Oct. 1

Lindsey and Daniel Tyler, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 1

Taylor Vitale and Justin Bennett, Shiloh, a boy, Oct. 2

Christie and Brian Hoormann, Shiloh, a girl, Oct. 5

Theresa and Jose Salinas, Fairview Heights, a boy, Oct. 5

Stefany and Tyler Riddle, Fairview Heights, a girl, Oct. 5

Marissa Averett and Michael Brown III, Caseyville, a boy, Oct. 6

Kimberly Green, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 7

Jennifer Haefeli and Anthony Anderson, O’Fallon, a girl, Oct. 8

Ashleigh and Cory McGinley, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 10

Meghan and Michael Smallwood, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 11

Tiffany and Joshua Tuckett, Scott AFB, a girl, Oct. 12

Taylor and Justin Grap, Caseyville, a boy, Oct. 14

Courtney and Christopher Louderman, Lebanon, a girl, Oct. 14

Danielle and Jay Dunlap, Fairview Heights, a girl, Oct. 14

Caleena and Rodney Horn, Cahokia, a boy, Oct. 15

Haley and Joe Elmore, Fairview Heights, a girl, Oct. 15

Stacie and Bryan Nichols, Scott AFB, a girl, Oct. 16

Breanna Gawrys and Doug Swiatocha, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 17

Nia Sherrill and Melvin Daniels, Cahokia, a boy, Oct. 18

Dayedrah and Tyler Stender, Lebanon, a boy, Oct. 17

Hayley Pace and Robert L. Ault II, Waterloo, a boy, Oct. 18

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital - Breese

Ashley and Travis Beam, Mascoutah, a boy, Sept. 1

Rebecca and Robert Luebbers, Breese, a girl, Sept. 2

Monica and Matthew Castleman, Centralia, a girl, Sept. 2

Brittany Atchison, Centralia, a girl, Sept. 3

Tiffany and Eric Abert, Alhambra, a girl, Sept. 4

Harley and Justin Rensing, Greenville, a boy, Sept. 7

Gabrielle McNutt, Vandalia, a girl, Sept. 8

Lyndsey and Jack Beckham, Pocahontas, a boy, Sept. 8

Heidi Woodward, O’Fallon, a boy, Sept. 8

Sandra and Andrew Fernandez, Aviston, a girl, Sept. 10

Allyssa Kleine, Bartelso, a girl, Sept. 12

Ashley Zawacki, Marion, Kansas, a boy, Sept. 13

Morgan Zbinden, Greenville, a girl, Sept. 13

Abby and Dan Gili, Millstadt, a girl, Sept. 15

Ashley and Blane Cline, Belleville, a girl, Sept. 15

Casey and Kyle Seely, Brownstown, a girl, Sept. 17

Kayla Hilmes, Highland, a girl, Sept. 18

Jennifer and Jacob Warix, Highland, a boy, Sept. 18

Alicia and Jacob Keck, Trenton, a girl, Sept. 20

Ronda and Jeremy Thole, Germantown, a boy, Sept. 20

Paige and John Kalmer, Breese, a boy, Sept. 21

Rachel and Jonathan Schulze, Highland, a boy, Sept. 23

Jenna Kuhner, Highland, a boy, Sept. 24

Tessa Weidner, Greenville, a boy and a girl, Sept. 25

Rebecca Griesbaum, Lebanon, a girl, Sept. 27

Brittany (Barton) and Aaron Marquardt, Highland, a girl, Sept. 29

Emily and Neil Kohnen, Germantown, a girl, Sept. 30

Lindsey and Jerod Kampwerth, Highland, a girl, Sept. 30

