Births
Memorial Hospital East
Alecia and Eric Ramirez, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 29
Cynthia and Christopher Hill, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 30
Tracy and David Funk, Mascoutah, a boy, Oct. 31
Moet Miller, East St. Louis, a girl, Oct. 31
Makenzie Wilson and Stephen Spihlmann, Albers, a boy, Oct. 31
Shaniyah Childs and Le’Vaontez Conway, Belleville, a girl, Nov. 2
Amanda and Damon Bazil, Oakdale, a boy, Nov. 2
Jessica and Nicholas Cawvey, Smithton, a boy, Nov. 2
Stephanie and Chris Hemker, Bartelso, a girl, Nov. 2
Raelyn Mortellaro and Waylon Smeathers, Columbia, a girl, Nov. 2
Dariel Moore and Fred Pasley Jr., Belleville, a boy, Nov. 3
Brittany and James McElveen, Shiloh, a boy, Nov. 3
Ashley Beaver and Joshua Raterman, Columbia, a girl, Nov. 3
Sarah and Curtis Shearrer, East Carondelet, a girl, Nov. 4
Teresa and Steven Junge, O’Fallon, a girl, Nov. 4
Tiffany Grinston, Belleville, a girl, Nov. 5
Darnesha Robinson, Madison, a girl, Nov. 5
Nicole and Brian Blanson, Belleville, a girl, Nov. 5
Jamie and Corey Longo, Belleville, a girl, Nov. 6
Jessica and Ryan Wiegmann, Carlyle, a boy, Nov. 6
Sarah and Mathew Camp, Glen Carbon, a boy, Nov. 7
Tawanda Smith, East St. Louis, a boy, Nov. 8
Alyssa Weygandt and Craig Chapman, Belleville, a boy, Nov. 8
Latoya Rayford and Sebastian Sanders, East St. Louis, a boy, Nov. 9
Kelsey and Chris Hertel, Fairview Heights, a boy, Nov. 10
Madeline and Robert Hartung, Carlyle, a girl, Nov. 10
Anne and Rob Alred, Belleville, a boy, Nov. 10
Danielle Wright, East St. Louis, a boy, Nov. 11
Whitney Sczurek and Tyler Hazlett, Belleville, a boy, Nov. 11
Alyssa and William Mueller, Freeburg, a girl, Nov. 12
Kimberly and Christopher Cornell, O’Fallon, a boy, Nov. 12
Jessica and Sam Okunola, Belleville, a girl, Nov. 12
Kelsey and Aaron Linnemann, Germantown, a boy, Nov. 12
Inishia Brown, Belleville, a girl, Nov. 12
Danielle Bradford and Dawshawn Humphries, Belleville, a girl, Nov. 13
Maria Fernanda Fast and Daniel Williams-Fisher, Belleville, a girl, Nov. 13
Michelle Holmes, Madison, a girl, Nov. 15
Tiffany Spiller, East St. Louis, a boy, Nov. 15
Audra Redden and Henry Mooney, Belleville, a girl, Nov. 15
Kaitlyn McClung and Shane Lawrence, O’Fallon, a girl, Nov. 16
Emily Pearson and Cody Grosz, O’Fallon, a boy, Nov. 16
Anna and Brandon Stahl, Lebanon, a girl, Nov. 16
Brittney and Jonathan Phelps, Belleville, a girl, Nov. 16
Toni and Carl Crippen, Cypress, a boy, Nov. 17
Rechelle and Richard Ogden, Lebanon, a girl, Nov. 18
Yakira Hemphill, Fairview Heights, a boy, Nov. 18
Mackenzie Schreder and Dylan Hatley, St. Libory, a girl, Nov. 18
Ashley and Andrew Pfeil, Smithton, a girl, Nov. 19
St. Elizabeth’s Hospital
Tiffani and Samuel Cole, O’Fallon, a boy, Oct. 30
Victoria Walthes, O’Fallon, a boy, Oct. 30
Jessica Ahne, Waterloo, a boy, Nov. 1
Kyla McCaster and Lionel Handley, Cahokia, twin boys, Nov. 2
Brittany Gines and Demascus Russell, East St. Louis, Nov. 2
Mariah and Sean Depper, New Baden, a girl, Nov. 3
Taylor and Dustin Kreck, O’Fallon, a boy, Nov. 3
Alyssa and Brandon Schembra, Belleville, a girl, Nov. 4
Laquisha Irving and Tyrinn Carter, Belleville, a girl, Nov. 4
Ashley Komoromi and Shayne Ferguson, Freeburg, a boy, Nov. 5
Hannah Wolf and Andrew Lask, Red Bud, a girl, Nov. 5
Taylor Stith and Damian Kelly, East St. Louis, a girl, Nov. 6
Rebecca Novak and Henry Metcalfe II, Fairview Heights, a girl, Nov. 7
Maria Jonica M. Barba and Joseph Marten Evans, O’Fallon, a girl, Nov. 8
Rachel and Alex Glass, Lebanon, a boy, Nov. 9
Nicole Williams and Clarence Allen, Belleville, a boy, Nov. 10
Hannah and Erice Chapman, Scott AFB, a girl, Nov. 10
Amanda Rudy and Michael Murphy, Belleville, a boy, Nov. 12
Lindsey and James Simms, Belleville, a girl, Nov. 14
Rebekah Mehring and Justin Grider, Red Bud, a girl, Nov. 16
Lydia Rowe and Lamarcus Mayhorn, Belleville, a boy, Nov. 19
