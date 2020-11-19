Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Public Records

Births

Memorial Hospital East

Alecia and Eric Ramirez, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 29

Cynthia and Christopher Hill, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 30

Tracy and David Funk, Mascoutah, a boy, Oct. 31

Moet Miller, East St. Louis, a girl, Oct. 31

Makenzie Wilson and Stephen Spihlmann, Albers, a boy, Oct. 31

Shaniyah Childs and Le’Vaontez Conway, Belleville, a girl, Nov. 2

Amanda and Damon Bazil, Oakdale, a boy, Nov. 2

Jessica and Nicholas Cawvey, Smithton, a boy, Nov. 2

Stephanie and Chris Hemker, Bartelso, a girl, Nov. 2

Raelyn Mortellaro and Waylon Smeathers, Columbia, a girl, Nov. 2

Dariel Moore and Fred Pasley Jr., Belleville, a boy, Nov. 3

Brittany and James McElveen, Shiloh, a boy, Nov. 3

Ashley Beaver and Joshua Raterman, Columbia, a girl, Nov. 3

Sarah and Curtis Shearrer, East Carondelet, a girl, Nov. 4

Teresa and Steven Junge, O’Fallon, a girl, Nov. 4

Tiffany Grinston, Belleville, a girl, Nov. 5

Darnesha Robinson, Madison, a girl, Nov. 5

Nicole and Brian Blanson, Belleville, a girl, Nov. 5

Jamie and Corey Longo, Belleville, a girl, Nov. 6

Jessica and Ryan Wiegmann, Carlyle, a boy, Nov. 6

Sarah and Mathew Camp, Glen Carbon, a boy, Nov. 7

Tawanda Smith, East St. Louis, a boy, Nov. 8

Alyssa Weygandt and Craig Chapman, Belleville, a boy, Nov. 8

Latoya Rayford and Sebastian Sanders, East St. Louis, a boy, Nov. 9

Kelsey and Chris Hertel, Fairview Heights, a boy, Nov. 10

Madeline and Robert Hartung, Carlyle, a girl, Nov. 10

Anne and Rob Alred, Belleville, a boy, Nov. 10

Danielle Wright, East St. Louis, a boy, Nov. 11

Whitney Sczurek and Tyler Hazlett, Belleville, a boy, Nov. 11

Alyssa and William Mueller, Freeburg, a girl, Nov. 12

Kimberly and Christopher Cornell, O’Fallon, a boy, Nov. 12

Jessica and Sam Okunola, Belleville, a girl, Nov. 12

Kelsey and Aaron Linnemann, Germantown, a boy, Nov. 12

Inishia Brown, Belleville, a girl, Nov. 12

Danielle Bradford and Dawshawn Humphries, Belleville, a girl, Nov. 13

Maria Fernanda Fast and Daniel Williams-Fisher, Belleville, a girl, Nov. 13

Michelle Holmes, Madison, a girl, Nov. 15

Tiffany Spiller, East St. Louis, a boy, Nov. 15

Audra Redden and Henry Mooney, Belleville, a girl, Nov. 15

Kaitlyn McClung and Shane Lawrence, O’Fallon, a girl, Nov. 16

Emily Pearson and Cody Grosz, O’Fallon, a boy, Nov. 16

Anna and Brandon Stahl, Lebanon, a girl, Nov. 16

Brittney and Jonathan Phelps, Belleville, a girl, Nov. 16

Toni and Carl Crippen, Cypress, a boy, Nov. 17

Rechelle and Richard Ogden, Lebanon, a girl, Nov. 18

Yakira Hemphill, Fairview Heights, a boy, Nov. 18

Mackenzie Schreder and Dylan Hatley, St. Libory, a girl, Nov. 18

Ashley and Andrew Pfeil, Smithton, a girl, Nov. 19

St. Elizabeth’s Hospital

Tiffani and Samuel Cole, O’Fallon, a boy, Oct. 30

Victoria Walthes, O’Fallon, a boy, Oct. 30

Jessica Ahne, Waterloo, a boy, Nov. 1

Kyla McCaster and Lionel Handley, Cahokia, twin boys, Nov. 2

Brittany Gines and Demascus Russell, East St. Louis, Nov. 2

Mariah and Sean Depper, New Baden, a girl, Nov. 3

Taylor and Dustin Kreck, O’Fallon, a boy, Nov. 3

Alyssa and Brandon Schembra, Belleville, a girl, Nov. 4

Laquisha Irving and Tyrinn Carter, Belleville, a girl, Nov. 4

Ashley Komoromi and Shayne Ferguson, Freeburg, a boy, Nov. 5

Hannah Wolf and Andrew Lask, Red Bud, a girl, Nov. 5

Taylor Stith and Damian Kelly, East St. Louis, a girl, Nov. 6

Rebecca Novak and Henry Metcalfe II, Fairview Heights, a girl, Nov. 7

Maria Jonica M. Barba and Joseph Marten Evans, O’Fallon, a girl, Nov. 8

Rachel and Alex Glass, Lebanon, a boy, Nov. 9

Nicole Williams and Clarence Allen, Belleville, a boy, Nov. 10

Hannah and Erice Chapman, Scott AFB, a girl, Nov. 10

Amanda Rudy and Michael Murphy, Belleville, a boy, Nov. 12

Lindsey and James Simms, Belleville, a girl, Nov. 14

Rebekah Mehring and Justin Grider, Red Bud, a girl, Nov. 16

Lydia Rowe and Lamarcus Mayhorn, Belleville, a boy, Nov. 19

