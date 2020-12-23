Public Records
Births
Memorial Hospital Shiloh
Danielle and John Combs, Fairview Heights, a boy, Nov. 22
Danielle and John Walker, Freeburg, a girl, Nov. 22
Bria Walker, Belleville, a boy, Nov. 24
Tyesah Bassett, Cahokia, a boy, Nov. 24
Bianca Rencher and Bruce Bradley Jr., Belleville, a boy, Nov. 24
Rachel and Byron Icenogle, O’Fallon, a boy, Nov. 25
Kayla Hasamear-Smith and Daniel Smith, Fairview Heights, a girl, Nov. 25
Cherelle and Montrae Montgomery, Fairview Heights, a girl, Nov. 25
Janelle and Myles Hensler, Highland, a girl, Nov. 27
Elizabeth and Barrett Dugger, Fairview Heights, a girl, Nov. 27
Tierra and Raymond Gibbs, Cahokia, a girl, Nov. 28
Sophia and Brock Durbin, Evansville, a boy, Nov. 28
Kimberline Drake and Jason Reed, Belleville, a girl, Nov. 29
Kierra Biggs, Belleville, a boy, Nov. 30
Kimberly and Seith Lucs, Belleville, a girl, Nov. 30
Patra Franklin, East St. Louis, a girl, Dec. 1
Chelsey and Wesley Huff, New Baden, a boy, Dec. 1
Jessica and Dustin Lucas, New Baden, a girl, Dec. 1
Chelsea and Tyler Castiller, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 1
Jesica Felixfrano and Antonio Dansberry Jr., Belleville, a boy, Dec. 1
Eccelcia Wiley, East St. Louis, a girl, Dec. 2
Jahbree Patterson, East St. Louis, a boy, Dec. 2
Catherine and Carrie Roberson, Mascoutah, a boy, Dec. 3
Chasity and Rich Evans, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 3
Vanique Williams, Shiloh, a boy, Dec. 4
Teresa and Cody Peterson, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 4
Jennifer and Steven Yearian, Percy, a girl, Dec. 4
Rachael and Tyler Gray, Cahokia, a boy, Dec. 4
Denise and Eric Smith, Shiloh, a girl, Dec. 4
Jessica Turmon and Kendric Vaughn, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 5
Brittany Nicole and Logan Schellhardt, Granite City, a boy, Dec. 6
Lashyrah McDonald, East St. Louis, a girl, Dec. 6
Chelsey Casey, Mascoutah, a girl, Dec. 6
Daminshia Curry and Kesse Gurley V, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 7
Lauren and Carson Sonnenberg, Millstadt, a girl, Dec. 7
Tiffany Coleman and Chauncy Walls, East St. Louis, a boy, Dec. 7
Erica Young, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 8
Tess Ahne, Waterloo, a boy, Dec. 8
Rose and Sean Jentsch, O’Fallon, a boy, Dec. 8
Victoria Marshall and Dustin Green, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 8
Amanda and Derek Schleiden, O’Fallon, a boy, Dec. 8
Chloé Lewis and Timothy Branscomb, Shiloh, a boy, Dec. 8
Amanda and Zach Heintzelman, Fairview Heights, a boy, Dec. 9
Chasity Etheridge and Christopher Kraus, Shiloh, a boy, Dec. 9
Linsey and Khristopher Hopper, Collinsville, a boy, Dec. 9
Samolia Braxton and Timothy Hale, Lovejoy, a girl, Dec. 9
Corteaneishea K. Allen and Christopher White Sr., Cahokia, a boy, Dec. 10
Paigelynn and Tyler Dennison, Prairie Du Rocher, a girl, Dec. 11
Katelyn and Derrick Stumpf, Freeburg, a girl, Dec. 11
Kelly Hassell and Travis Ridings, Collinsville, a boy, Dec. 11
Jasmine Phiffer and Jeremy Little, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 11
Katrina Johnson and Michael Bibbee, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 12
Maria and Joshua McQuary, Fairview Heights, a girl, Dec. 13
Shametrius Pawnell and Eric Jenkins Sr., East St. Louis, a girl, Dec. 15
Corie Coleman and James Dotson Jr., Cahokia, a boy, Dec. 15
Breanna Owens and Jacob Ackerman, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 15
Michelle and Trevor Thornton, New Baden, a boy, Dec. 15
Jermainiauna Brown and Michael Green Jr., O’Fallon, a girl, Dec. 15
Deante Seals and Alonzo Hill Jr., Belleville, a boy, Dec. 15
Taramayata and Ross Rohr, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 16
Sharde King and Johnny McKinney, Lovejoy, a boy, Dec. 16
Tamijai Hopkins and Javion Liddell, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 17
Heidi and Justin Clark, Smithton, a girl, Dec. 17
Irene Brown and Christopher Helmhotl, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 18
Montoya Wren, East St. Louis, a girl, Dec. 18
Michaela and Austin Russell, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 18
Melissa and Jacob Gehrs, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 18
Anne and Bryan Guignon, O’Fallon, a boy, Dec. 19
Madison and Stephen Hinkle, Millstadt, a boy, Dec. 19
St. Elizabeth’s Hospital
Jelanee Thompson and John Nicholson, Lebanon, a boy, Nov. 19
Derrica Smith and Breon King, East St. Louis, a boy, Nov. 19
Delicia Jones and James Brown, Belleville, a girl, Nov. 22
Samantha Eiskant and Thomas Morrison Jr., Sparta, a girl, Nov. 21
Sarah and Joseph Urban, Belleville, a girl, Nov. 24
Autumn Poynor and Caleb Flowers, Marissa, a girl, Nov. 25
Alexis Routt and Steven Fort, Caseyville, a girl, Nov. 26
Karli Helfrich and Dustin Donley, New Athens, a boy, Nov. 28
Christine Ronnenberg and William Wilson, Belleville, a girl, Nov. 29
Alysia and Roy Cherry, Shiloh, a boy, Nov. 30
Kana and Travess Landford, New Baden, a boy, Nov. 30
Tiffany and David Wycoff, Granite City, a boy, Nov. 30
Karlie Howell, Millstadt, a girl, Dec. 1
Athena and Christopher Simmons, St. Louis, Missouri, a girl, Dec. 1
Nicole and James Finley, Maryville, a boy, Dec. 2
Lindsey and Thomas Clifford, Carlyle, a boy, Dec. 2
Lois Brewer and Joshua Moll, Mascoutah, a boy, Dec. 3
Jaqueline and Brian Raffa, Fairview Heights, a bou, Dec. 3
Rayneisha Clark, O’Fallon, a boy, Dec. 5
Bianca Evans and Clinton Williams, Florissant, Missouri, a girl, Dec. 7
Kimberly and Cory Schneider, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 8
Stephanie Crowell and Sean Moody, Mascoutah, a boy, Dec. 10
Mirah Pirtle and Gary Lancaster Jr., Cahokia, a boy, Dec. 11
Elise Jordan and Jason Halton, O’Fallon, a boy, Dec. 11
Vivan and Bo Birkner, O’Fallon, a girl, Dec. 12
Catherine Couture and Dylan Martin, Swansea, a boy, Dec. 12
Jessica Williams, Cahokia, a boy, Dec. 13
Jessica Donjon and Christopher Biere, Prairie Du Rocher, a boy, Dec. 13
Diamond Morris, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 14
HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital - Breese
Nicole and Jordan Pontious, Glen Carbon, a boy, Oct. 1
Daniele Weischedel, Vandalia, a girl, Oct. 1
Megan and Alan Winkeler, St. Rose, a girl, Oct. 3
Allison and Dustin Kantner, Aviston, a boy, Oct. 6
Marcy Quick, Carlyle, a boy, Oct. 6
Jillian Crump, Sandoval, a girl, Oct 7
Larisa and Matt Strieker, Aviston, a girl, Oct. 8
Kelsey and Michael Hughes, Highland, a boy, Oct. 8
Charlotte and James Detmer, Greenville, a boy, Oct. 9
Jennifer Sligar, Aviston, a boy, Oct. 11
Amber and Eric Smothers, Teutopolis, a girl, Oct. 12
Melissa and Bruce Williams, Highland, a girl, Oct. 12
Marjorie and Jeff Litteken, Trenton, a girl, Oct. 13
Faith Runge, Highland, a girl, Oct. 13
Michelle Tribbitt, Vandalia, a boy, Oct. 13
Emily Halterman, Centralia, a girl, Oct. 14
Julie and Adam Knebel, Highland, a boy, Oct. 14
Hannah and Randal Brubaker, Vernon, a girl, Oct. 16
Kloey Marshall, Pocahontas, a boy, Oct. 16
Erika Kuper, Breese, a girl, Oct. 19
Kimberly and Brian Smith, Centralia, a girl, Oct. 20
Deanna and Jeff Weinacht, Highland, a boy, Nov. 3
Lindsey Black, Breese, a boy, Nov. 3
Katrina and Stan Todd, Bartelso, a boy, Nov. 4
Brandi and Scott Schuetz, Highland, a girl, Nov. 10
Angelica and Cody Powell, Okawville, a girl, Nov. 11
Samantha and Daniel Santel, Trenton, a girl, Nov. 11
Anna Mueller, Greenville, a girl, Nov. 11
Megan and Travis Shellenbarger, Ramsey, a boy, Nov. 17
Nicole and Garrett Harpstrite, Trenton, a girl, Nov. 23
Deanna and Patrick Stumpf, Mascoutah, a boy, Nov. 23
Kalie and Dan Smith, Salem, a girl, Nov. 24
Leah and Jacob Strackeljahn, Highland, a girl, Nov. 24
Somer Miller, Highland, a boy, Nov. 25
Amber and Brett Maue, Breese, a girl, Nov. 26
Nicole Craycroft, Vandalia, a girl, Nov. 29
Shelby and Raymond O’Brian, Pocahontas, a girl, Nov. 30
Kara and Kyle Hilmes, Carlyle, a boy, Nov. 30
Comments