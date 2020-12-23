Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Public Records

Births

News-Democrat

Memorial Hospital Shiloh

Danielle and John Combs, Fairview Heights, a boy, Nov. 22

Danielle and John Walker, Freeburg, a girl, Nov. 22

Bria Walker, Belleville, a boy, Nov. 24

Tyesah Bassett, Cahokia, a boy, Nov. 24

Bianca Rencher and Bruce Bradley Jr., Belleville, a boy, Nov. 24

Rachel and Byron Icenogle, O’Fallon, a boy, Nov. 25

Kayla Hasamear-Smith and Daniel Smith, Fairview Heights, a girl, Nov. 25

Cherelle and Montrae Montgomery, Fairview Heights, a girl, Nov. 25

Janelle and Myles Hensler, Highland, a girl, Nov. 27

Elizabeth and Barrett Dugger, Fairview Heights, a girl, Nov. 27

Tierra and Raymond Gibbs, Cahokia, a girl, Nov. 28

Sophia and Brock Durbin, Evansville, a boy, Nov. 28

Kimberline Drake and Jason Reed, Belleville, a girl, Nov. 29

Kierra Biggs, Belleville, a boy, Nov. 30

Kimberly and Seith Lucs, Belleville, a girl, Nov. 30

Patra Franklin, East St. Louis, a girl, Dec. 1

Chelsey and Wesley Huff, New Baden, a boy, Dec. 1

Jessica and Dustin Lucas, New Baden, a girl, Dec. 1

Chelsea and Tyler Castiller, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 1

Jesica Felixfrano and Antonio Dansberry Jr., Belleville, a boy, Dec. 1

Eccelcia Wiley, East St. Louis, a girl, Dec. 2

Jahbree Patterson, East St. Louis, a boy, Dec. 2

Catherine and Carrie Roberson, Mascoutah, a boy, Dec. 3

Chasity and Rich Evans, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 3

Vanique Williams, Shiloh, a boy, Dec. 4

Teresa and Cody Peterson, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 4

Jennifer and Steven Yearian, Percy, a girl, Dec. 4

Rachael and Tyler Gray, Cahokia, a boy, Dec. 4

Denise and Eric Smith, Shiloh, a girl, Dec. 4

Jessica Turmon and Kendric Vaughn, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 5

Brittany Nicole and Logan Schellhardt, Granite City, a boy, Dec. 6

Lashyrah McDonald, East St. Louis, a girl, Dec. 6

Chelsey Casey, Mascoutah, a girl, Dec. 6

Daminshia Curry and Kesse Gurley V, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 7

Lauren and Carson Sonnenberg, Millstadt, a girl, Dec. 7

Tiffany Coleman and Chauncy Walls, East St. Louis, a boy, Dec. 7

Erica Young, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 8

Tess Ahne, Waterloo, a boy, Dec. 8

Rose and Sean Jentsch, O’Fallon, a boy, Dec. 8

Victoria Marshall and Dustin Green, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 8

Amanda and Derek Schleiden, O’Fallon, a boy, Dec. 8

Chloé Lewis and Timothy Branscomb, Shiloh, a boy, Dec. 8

Amanda and Zach Heintzelman, Fairview Heights, a boy, Dec. 9

Chasity Etheridge and Christopher Kraus, Shiloh, a boy, Dec. 9

Linsey and Khristopher Hopper, Collinsville, a boy, Dec. 9

Samolia Braxton and Timothy Hale, Lovejoy, a girl, Dec. 9

Corteaneishea K. Allen and Christopher White Sr., Cahokia, a boy, Dec. 10

Paigelynn and Tyler Dennison, Prairie Du Rocher, a girl, Dec. 11

Katelyn and Derrick Stumpf, Freeburg, a girl, Dec. 11

Kelly Hassell and Travis Ridings, Collinsville, a boy, Dec. 11

Jasmine Phiffer and Jeremy Little, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 11

Katrina Johnson and Michael Bibbee, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 12

Maria and Joshua McQuary, Fairview Heights, a girl, Dec. 13

Shametrius Pawnell and Eric Jenkins Sr., East St. Louis, a girl, Dec. 15

Corie Coleman and James Dotson Jr., Cahokia, a boy, Dec. 15

Breanna Owens and Jacob Ackerman, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 15

Michelle and Trevor Thornton, New Baden, a boy, Dec. 15

Jermainiauna Brown and Michael Green Jr., O’Fallon, a girl, Dec. 15

Deante Seals and Alonzo Hill Jr., Belleville, a boy, Dec. 15

Taramayata and Ross Rohr, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 16

Sharde King and Johnny McKinney, Lovejoy, a boy, Dec. 16

Tamijai Hopkins and Javion Liddell, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 17

Heidi and Justin Clark, Smithton, a girl, Dec. 17

Irene Brown and Christopher Helmhotl, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 18

Montoya Wren, East St. Louis, a girl, Dec. 18

Michaela and Austin Russell, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 18

Melissa and Jacob Gehrs, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 18

Anne and Bryan Guignon, O’Fallon, a boy, Dec. 19

Madison and Stephen Hinkle, Millstadt, a boy, Dec. 19

St. Elizabeth’s Hospital

Jelanee Thompson and John Nicholson, Lebanon, a boy, Nov. 19

Derrica Smith and Breon King, East St. Louis, a boy, Nov. 19

Delicia Jones and James Brown, Belleville, a girl, Nov. 22

Samantha Eiskant and Thomas Morrison Jr., Sparta, a girl, Nov. 21

Sarah and Joseph Urban, Belleville, a girl, Nov. 24

Autumn Poynor and Caleb Flowers, Marissa, a girl, Nov. 25

Alexis Routt and Steven Fort, Caseyville, a girl, Nov. 26

Karli Helfrich and Dustin Donley, New Athens, a boy, Nov. 28

Christine Ronnenberg and William Wilson, Belleville, a girl, Nov. 29

Alysia and Roy Cherry, Shiloh, a boy, Nov. 30

Kana and Travess Landford, New Baden, a boy, Nov. 30

Tiffany and David Wycoff, Granite City, a boy, Nov. 30

Karlie Howell, Millstadt, a girl, Dec. 1

Athena and Christopher Simmons, St. Louis, Missouri, a girl, Dec. 1

Nicole and James Finley, Maryville, a boy, Dec. 2

Lindsey and Thomas Clifford, Carlyle, a boy, Dec. 2

Lois Brewer and Joshua Moll, Mascoutah, a boy, Dec. 3

Jaqueline and Brian Raffa, Fairview Heights, a bou, Dec. 3

Rayneisha Clark, O’Fallon, a boy, Dec. 5

Bianca Evans and Clinton Williams, Florissant, Missouri, a girl, Dec. 7

Kimberly and Cory Schneider, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 8

Stephanie Crowell and Sean Moody, Mascoutah, a boy, Dec. 10

Mirah Pirtle and Gary Lancaster Jr., Cahokia, a boy, Dec. 11

Elise Jordan and Jason Halton, O’Fallon, a boy, Dec. 11

Vivan and Bo Birkner, O’Fallon, a girl, Dec. 12

Catherine Couture and Dylan Martin, Swansea, a boy, Dec. 12

Jessica Williams, Cahokia, a boy, Dec. 13

Jessica Donjon and Christopher Biere, Prairie Du Rocher, a boy, Dec. 13

Diamond Morris, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 14

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital - Breese

Nicole and Jordan Pontious, Glen Carbon, a boy, Oct. 1

Daniele Weischedel, Vandalia, a girl, Oct. 1

Megan and Alan Winkeler, St. Rose, a girl, Oct. 3

Allison and Dustin Kantner, Aviston, a boy, Oct. 6

Marcy Quick, Carlyle, a boy, Oct. 6

Jillian Crump, Sandoval, a girl, Oct 7

Larisa and Matt Strieker, Aviston, a girl, Oct. 8

Kelsey and Michael Hughes, Highland, a boy, Oct. 8

Charlotte and James Detmer, Greenville, a boy, Oct. 9

Jennifer Sligar, Aviston, a boy, Oct. 11

Amber and Eric Smothers, Teutopolis, a girl, Oct. 12

Melissa and Bruce Williams, Highland, a girl, Oct. 12

Marjorie and Jeff Litteken, Trenton, a girl, Oct. 13

Faith Runge, Highland, a girl, Oct. 13

Michelle Tribbitt, Vandalia, a boy, Oct. 13

Emily Halterman, Centralia, a girl, Oct. 14

Julie and Adam Knebel, Highland, a boy, Oct. 14

Hannah and Randal Brubaker, Vernon, a girl, Oct. 16

Kloey Marshall, Pocahontas, a boy, Oct. 16

Erika Kuper, Breese, a girl, Oct. 19

Kimberly and Brian Smith, Centralia, a girl, Oct. 20

Deanna and Jeff Weinacht, Highland, a boy, Nov. 3

Lindsey Black, Breese, a boy, Nov. 3

Katrina and Stan Todd, Bartelso, a boy, Nov. 4

Brandi and Scott Schuetz, Highland, a girl, Nov. 10

Angelica and Cody Powell, Okawville, a girl, Nov. 11

Samantha and Daniel Santel, Trenton, a girl, Nov. 11

Anna Mueller, Greenville, a girl, Nov. 11

Megan and Travis Shellenbarger, Ramsey, a boy, Nov. 17

Nicole and Garrett Harpstrite, Trenton, a girl, Nov. 23

Deanna and Patrick Stumpf, Mascoutah, a boy, Nov. 23

Kalie and Dan Smith, Salem, a girl, Nov. 24

Leah and Jacob Strackeljahn, Highland, a girl, Nov. 24

Somer Miller, Highland, a boy, Nov. 25

Amber and Brett Maue, Breese, a girl, Nov. 26

Nicole Craycroft, Vandalia, a girl, Nov. 29

Shelby and Raymond O’Brian, Pocahontas, a girl, Nov. 30

Kara and Kyle Hilmes, Carlyle, a boy, Nov. 30

