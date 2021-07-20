Public Records
Births
Memorial Hospital Shiloh
Jennifer Waeltz, Smithton, a girl, June 23
Alisha Houston and Nathaniel Ehlers, Red Bud, a boy, June 24
Jessica and Justin Hager, Troy, a girl, June 24
Brenda Newman and Calvin Hill Jr., Granite City, a girl, June 24
Mallory and Ryan Duncan, O’Fallon, a boy, June 24
Laurie and Derrick Papproth, Belleville, a boy, June 24
Anna and Gregry Evans, Belleville, a girl, June 25
Jenny Garcia-Smith and Chris Smith, O’Fallon, a boy, June 25
Racierra and Donald Collier, Cahokia Heights, a boy, June 26
Markyai Herring and Tyrese Prater-Griffin, Belleville, a boy, June 27
Kimberly and Brad Fairbairn, O’Fallon, a girl, June 28
Darlene Collins, Tilden, a boy, June 28
Marianne and Justin Hall, Shiloh, a boy, June 28
Kelsey and Mike Sullivan, Smithton, a boy, June 28
Elizabeth Henry and Demarcus Hampton, O’Fallon, a girl, June 28
Julie and Devin Hedtkamp, Cahokia Heights, a girl, June 28
Cheyenne Braun and Jacob Lazenby, Steeleville, a girl, June 28
Kierra Ross and Keion Robinson, Centreville, a boy, June 28
Alriya Brooks and Aric Hunt Jr., East St. Louis, a girl, June 29
Brittany Rushing and Justin Skinner, Fairview Heights, a boy, June 29
Demetrice Brock, East St. Louis, a girl, June 30
Katelyn and Timothy Brimer, Caseyville, a girl, June 30
Juliann Andrews and Rico Lee Jr., Cahokia Heights, a boy, June 30
Renee and Philip Eckert, New Athens, a boy, June 30
Jacqueline and Anthony Fields, Collinsville, a boy, July 1
Brittany and Michael Daesch, Swansea, a boy, July 1
Brittany and Ben Brown, Belleville, a girl, July 1
Kelsey Campbell and Brenden Wilson, Marissa, a boy, July 1
Sarah and Torrey Herr, Belleville, a girl, July 2
Sanabel Halim and Fehmi Salah, Millstadt, a girl, July 2
Sara and Jonathan Buetow, Fairview Heights, a girl, July 2
Amy and Alex Eppstein, Sparta, a girl, July 2
Lauren and Timothy Bainter, Belleville, a girl, July 2
Catherine and Steven Ceule, Mascoutah, a girl, July 3
Rocio Avalos and Lorenzo Lara, New Baden, a girl, July 3
Amanda Langel and Nicholas Wacker, Greenville, a girl, July 3
Laura Morton and Austin Wolf, Waterloo, a girl, July 4
Ganaiya Young Rayshaun Brown Sr., East St. Louis, a boy, July 4
Mariah Cosey and Lamar Pickett, Belleville, a boy, July 5
Ava Freeman, Belleville, a girl, July 5
Kaitlyn Foutch, East Carondelet, a girl, July 5
Abby and Eric Benhoff, St. Rose, a girl, July 5
Latisha Darough, Cahokia Heights, a boy, July 5
Jennifer and Robert Hughs, O’Fallon, a boy, July 5
Lanie Weber and Kevin Mueller, Belleville, a boy, July 6
Kaci M. Hewlett and Shantee Isaac Jr., St. Louis, a girl, July 6
Brittany King and Stephen Moll, Ellis Grove, a girl, July 6
Jakyra Lloyd and Ja’Reell Scott, East St. Louis, a girl, July 7
Jamie Dasch and John Traiteur, Lenzburg, a boy, July 7
Aissatou Mbaye and Mouhamadou Kamara, Belleville, a girl, July 8
Keona Roos and Keshawn Bush, Freeburg, a girl, July 8
Courtney Lowery, East St. Louis, a girl, July 8
Jessica and Tyler Sinn, Marissa, a boy, July 9
Crystal Blanton, Belleville, a boy, July 9
Nia Douglas, Belleville, a boy, July 10
Elizabeth and Logan Johnson, O’Fallon, a boy, July 10
Amanda Kent and Carl McCaskill III, O’Fallon, a boy, July 10
Jayme Washington-King and Eric King, Belleville, a girl, July 11
Devan Rivali and Cole Wille, Caseyville, a boy, July 12
Laura and Christopher Schmittling, Fairview Heights, a girl, July 12
Victoria Kelly, East St. Louis, a girl, July 12
Tiffany Douglas and Darnell Wilson, Cahokia Heights, a boy, July 12
Angela Kapp-Finley and Nick Finley, Highland, a boy, July 12
Lauren and James Mezo, Freeburg, a girl, July 13
Samantha Bohannon and Josh Good, Belleville, a boy, July 13
Paige Wassell and Adam Kolakowski, Belleville, a boy, July 13
Elayna Santel and Nicholas Matthews, Okawville, a boy, July 14
Jamie and Scott Burch, Mascoutah, a boy, July 14
Halie and Daniel Seiffert, O’Fallon, a girl, July 14
Jordan and Jeff Litton, Red Bud, a boy, July 14
HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, Breese
Sara and Joel Beer, Bartelso, a girl, May 1
Katelynn and Clayton Craig, St. Jacob, a girl, May 3
Amanda and Alex Wall, Sorento, a girl, May 4
Brianna and Reed Recker, Venedy, a girl, May 7
Lindsey and Robert Mitchell, New Baden, a boy, May 13
Stephanie and Eric Becker, St. Rose, a girl, May 15
Tiffany Schuck, Trenton, a boy, May 17
Judith and Michael Cunningham, Highland, a boy, May 20
Tracy and Nicholas Melton, Germantown, a boy, May 21
Marissa and Devin Rode, Pocahontas, a girl, May 25
Lynn and Remmie Vail, Breese, a girl, May 27
Erika and Brad Knolhoff, Carlyle, a boy, May 28
