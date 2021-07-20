Public Records

Births

News-Democrat

Memorial Hospital Shiloh

Jennifer Waeltz, Smithton, a girl, June 23

Alisha Houston and Nathaniel Ehlers, Red Bud, a boy, June 24

Jessica and Justin Hager, Troy, a girl, June 24

Brenda Newman and Calvin Hill Jr., Granite City, a girl, June 24

Mallory and Ryan Duncan, O’Fallon, a boy, June 24

Laurie and Derrick Papproth, Belleville, a boy, June 24

Anna and Gregry Evans, Belleville, a girl, June 25

Jenny Garcia-Smith and Chris Smith, O’Fallon, a boy, June 25

Racierra and Donald Collier, Cahokia Heights, a boy, June 26

Markyai Herring and Tyrese Prater-Griffin, Belleville, a boy, June 27

Kimberly and Brad Fairbairn, O’Fallon, a girl, June 28

Darlene Collins, Tilden, a boy, June 28

Marianne and Justin Hall, Shiloh, a boy, June 28

Kelsey and Mike Sullivan, Smithton, a boy, June 28

Elizabeth Henry and Demarcus Hampton, O’Fallon, a girl, June 28

Julie and Devin Hedtkamp, Cahokia Heights, a girl, June 28

Cheyenne Braun and Jacob Lazenby, Steeleville, a girl, June 28

Kierra Ross and Keion Robinson, Centreville, a boy, June 28

Alriya Brooks and Aric Hunt Jr., East St. Louis, a girl, June 29

Brittany Rushing and Justin Skinner, Fairview Heights, a boy, June 29

Demetrice Brock, East St. Louis, a girl, June 30

Katelyn and Timothy Brimer, Caseyville, a girl, June 30

Juliann Andrews and Rico Lee Jr., Cahokia Heights, a boy, June 30

Renee and Philip Eckert, New Athens, a boy, June 30

Jacqueline and Anthony Fields, Collinsville, a boy, July 1

Brittany and Michael Daesch, Swansea, a boy, July 1

Brittany and Ben Brown, Belleville, a girl, July 1

Kelsey Campbell and Brenden Wilson, Marissa, a boy, July 1

Sarah and Torrey Herr, Belleville, a girl, July 2

Sanabel Halim and Fehmi Salah, Millstadt, a girl, July 2

Sara and Jonathan Buetow, Fairview Heights, a girl, July 2

Amy and Alex Eppstein, Sparta, a girl, July 2

Lauren and Timothy Bainter, Belleville, a girl, July 2

Catherine and Steven Ceule, Mascoutah, a girl, July 3

Rocio Avalos and Lorenzo Lara, New Baden, a girl, July 3

Amanda Langel and Nicholas Wacker, Greenville, a girl, July 3

Laura Morton and Austin Wolf, Waterloo, a girl, July 4

Ganaiya Young Rayshaun Brown Sr., East St. Louis, a boy, July 4

Mariah Cosey and Lamar Pickett, Belleville, a boy, July 5

Ava Freeman, Belleville, a girl, July 5

Kaitlyn Foutch, East Carondelet, a girl, July 5

Abby and Eric Benhoff, St. Rose, a girl, July 5

Latisha Darough, Cahokia Heights, a boy, July 5

Jennifer and Robert Hughs, O’Fallon, a boy, July 5

Lanie Weber and Kevin Mueller, Belleville, a boy, July 6

Kaci M. Hewlett and Shantee Isaac Jr., St. Louis, a girl, July 6

Brittany King and Stephen Moll, Ellis Grove, a girl, July 6

Jakyra Lloyd and Ja’Reell Scott, East St. Louis, a girl, July 7

Jamie Dasch and John Traiteur, Lenzburg, a boy, July 7

Aissatou Mbaye and Mouhamadou Kamara, Belleville, a girl, July 8

Keona Roos and Keshawn Bush, Freeburg, a girl, July 8

Courtney Lowery, East St. Louis, a girl, July 8

Jessica and Tyler Sinn, Marissa, a boy, July 9

Crystal Blanton, Belleville, a boy, July 9

Nia Douglas, Belleville, a boy, July 10

Elizabeth and Logan Johnson, O’Fallon, a boy, July 10

Amanda Kent and Carl McCaskill III, O’Fallon, a boy, July 10

Jayme Washington-King and Eric King, Belleville, a girl, July 11

Devan Rivali and Cole Wille, Caseyville, a boy, July 12

Laura and Christopher Schmittling, Fairview Heights, a girl, July 12

Victoria Kelly, East St. Louis, a girl, July 12

Tiffany Douglas and Darnell Wilson, Cahokia Heights, a boy, July 12

Angela Kapp-Finley and Nick Finley, Highland, a boy, July 12

Lauren and James Mezo, Freeburg, a girl, July 13

Samantha Bohannon and Josh Good, Belleville, a boy, July 13

Paige Wassell and Adam Kolakowski, Belleville, a boy, July 13

Elayna Santel and Nicholas Matthews, Okawville, a boy, July 14

Jamie and Scott Burch, Mascoutah, a boy, July 14

Halie and Daniel Seiffert, O’Fallon, a girl, July 14

Jordan and Jeff Litton, Red Bud, a boy, July 14

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, Breese

Sara and Joel Beer, Bartelso, a girl, May 1

Katelynn and Clayton Craig, St. Jacob, a girl, May 3

Amanda and Alex Wall, Sorento, a girl, May 4

Brianna and Reed Recker, Venedy, a girl, May 7

Lindsey and Robert Mitchell, New Baden, a boy, May 13

Stephanie and Eric Becker, St. Rose, a girl, May 15

Tiffany Schuck, Trenton, a boy, May 17

Judith and Michael Cunningham, Highland, a boy, May 20

Tracy and Nicholas Melton, Germantown, a boy, May 21

Marissa and Devin Rode, Pocahontas, a girl, May 25

Lynn and Remmie Vail, Breese, a girl, May 27

Erika and Brad Knolhoff, Carlyle, a boy, May 28

