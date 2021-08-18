Public Records

Births

News-Democrat

Memorial Hospital Shiloh

Kyla Lang, O’Fallon, a girl, July 15

Jermia Davis and Jeremy Savannah, East St. Louis, a boy, July 16

Brittani Scerba and John McGrew, Centralia, a boy, July 16

Teneka Gayden and Darwin Sattlefield, Cahokia, a girl, July 16

Latasha Kenton, Belleville, a girl, July 17

Dayjah Crowder and Brandon Alexander, Collinsville, a boy, July 17

Vermell Moore and Marco Herderson, East St. Louis, a girl, July 17

Madison and Jordan Castelan, Belleville, a boy, July 18

Tianna and Darrin Terry, Scott AFB, a boy, July 18

Laura Mueth and Kevin Quirk, O’Fallon, a girl, July 18

Corlynda Graham and Walter Baxter III, Venice, a girl, July 19

Ashley Hudson and Nick Davis, St. Louis, Missouri, a girl, July 19

Jacquelyn and Chris Poponi, Lebanon, a girl, July 19

Sara Hawk and Cody Martin, Collinsville, a boy and a girl, July 19

Kassandra and Cory Schaab, Belleville, a boy, July 20

Krista and Christopher Barber, Belleville, a girl, July 20

Olivia and Alex Eade, Okawville, a boy, July 20

Jacqulyn Laumbattus, Belleville, a girl, July 21

Anteiana King, East St. Louis, a boy, July 21

Reem Naser and Abdelhadi Abulehyeh, O’Fallon, a boy, July 22

Juliann and Spencer McCullough, Collinsville, a boy, July 22

Leonora and Lulzim Culafovski, O’Fallon, a girl, July 22

Hope Maness and Christopher Reese, Belleville, a boy, July 22

Gretta and Joseph Biberston, O’Fallon, a girl, July 22

Shelby Zurick Beasley and Josh Beasley, Swansea, a boy, July 23

Alexandria Mayes and Kenneth Kelly, Belleville, a boy, July 24

Dena and Chad Dunn, Granite City, a boy, July 25

Jennifer and Michael Kicielinski, Troy, a boy, July 25

Jennifer and Samuel Zohner, Fairview Heights, a boy, July 25

Brooke Atterberry and Derex Brooke, Pontoon Beach, a boy, July 25

Madison and Mykll Climaco, Mascoutah, a boy, July 26

Sarah Kempfer and Coty Jones, St. Libory, a girl, July 26

Mariah Penn, East St. Louis, a girl, July 28

Kenya Henderson and Cameron Jackson, O’Fallon, a boy, July 28

Brittany and Taurus Thompson, Scott AFB, a boy, July 29

Ashley and Patrick Barud, O’Fallon, a girl, July 29

Yazmaan Grissett and Jamal Billups, East St. Louis, a boy, July 30

Alexandria and John Stehman, Highland, a girl, July 30

Rachel Lewis-Choate and Zachary Choate, Belleville, a boy, July 31

Molly and Alan Klein, Smithton, a girl, Aug. 1

Brittany and Aaron Horton, Dupo, a boy, Aug. 2

Morgan and Chad Buch, Red Bud, a boy, Aug. 2

Crystal Lucas and Todd Wenzel, Odin, a boy, Aug. 2

Railyn Armstrong and Darrius Brown, Swansea, a girl, Aug. 2

Nicole and Chris Fisher, New Athens, a girl, Aug. 3

Raeann and Matthew McGowan, Belleville, a girl, Aug. 3

Krista and Cody Brooks, Mascoutah, a girl, Aug. 4

Alysse and Kody Heberer, Belleville, a boy, Aug. 5

Taniyah Williams and Deon Elliott, East St. Louis, a boy, Aug. 5

Troinisha Fox and Donyah Jones, East St. Louis, twin boys, Aug. 6

Erika Mugele and Dylan Brown, New Baden, a girl, Aug. 8

Camryn Collins-Vaughn and Joshua Drake, Belleville, a girl, Aug. 8

Kenya Morgan and Wydriickuss Gorman Sr., East St. Louis, a boy, Aug. 8

Mindie Reynolds and Brandon Goodiel, Centralia, a boy, Aug. 9

Tornesha Pearson, East St. Louis, a girl, Aug. 9

Laura and Brian Hipkiss, New Baden, a girl, Aug. 9

Mallory and Zach Timmermann, Mascoutah, a boy, Aug. 9

Salena Wallace and Leonard Smith, Centreville, a boy, Aug. 10

Carena and Matt Dill, Fairview Heights, a boy, Aug. 10

Emily and Jason Totel, Belleville, a boy, Aug. 11

Elizabeth and Joshua Shubert, Lebanon, a girl, Aug. 11

Leslie Campos Benitez and Carlos Perez Martinez, Collinsville, a girl, Aug. 11

Kayla Matthews, Vandalia, a boy, Aug. 11

Darian and Billy Craft, Marissa, a boy, Aug. 11

Jaris Sanders, Belleville, a boy, Aug. 11

Ami and David Wickiser, Belleville, a boy, Aug. 11

Lindsay and Tyler Young, O’Fallon, a girl, Aug. 12

Jennifer Behrends and Lance Litteken, Germantown, a boy, Aug. 12

Brenisha Banks and Brian Armstead, Cahokia Heights, a boy, Aug. 12

Lauren Muckensturm and Daniel Obptande, Fairview Heights, a girl, Aug. 13

Evelyn Smith and Arlester Dorris, Cahokia Heights, a girl, Aug. 13

Hailee and Roy Bullock, O’Fallon, a boy, Aug. 13

Andreika and Allen Pike, Belleville, a girl, Aug. 13

Chasity and Joshua Long, Swansea, a boy, Aug. 14

Denise and Kenneth Spier, New Athens, a girl, Aug. 14

Kelsey and Devon Jenney, Scott AFB, a girl, Aug. 15

Xena Paul and Richard Germain, East Carondelet, a girl, Aug. 16

SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital

Amanda (Mandy) and Greg Kessler, Hoyleton, a girl, July 22

