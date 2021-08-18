Public Records
Births
Memorial Hospital Shiloh
Kyla Lang, O’Fallon, a girl, July 15
Jermia Davis and Jeremy Savannah, East St. Louis, a boy, July 16
Brittani Scerba and John McGrew, Centralia, a boy, July 16
Teneka Gayden and Darwin Sattlefield, Cahokia, a girl, July 16
Latasha Kenton, Belleville, a girl, July 17
Dayjah Crowder and Brandon Alexander, Collinsville, a boy, July 17
Vermell Moore and Marco Herderson, East St. Louis, a girl, July 17
Madison and Jordan Castelan, Belleville, a boy, July 18
Tianna and Darrin Terry, Scott AFB, a boy, July 18
Laura Mueth and Kevin Quirk, O’Fallon, a girl, July 18
Corlynda Graham and Walter Baxter III, Venice, a girl, July 19
Ashley Hudson and Nick Davis, St. Louis, Missouri, a girl, July 19
Jacquelyn and Chris Poponi, Lebanon, a girl, July 19
Sara Hawk and Cody Martin, Collinsville, a boy and a girl, July 19
Kassandra and Cory Schaab, Belleville, a boy, July 20
Krista and Christopher Barber, Belleville, a girl, July 20
Olivia and Alex Eade, Okawville, a boy, July 20
Jacqulyn Laumbattus, Belleville, a girl, July 21
Anteiana King, East St. Louis, a boy, July 21
Reem Naser and Abdelhadi Abulehyeh, O’Fallon, a boy, July 22
Juliann and Spencer McCullough, Collinsville, a boy, July 22
Leonora and Lulzim Culafovski, O’Fallon, a girl, July 22
Hope Maness and Christopher Reese, Belleville, a boy, July 22
Gretta and Joseph Biberston, O’Fallon, a girl, July 22
Shelby Zurick Beasley and Josh Beasley, Swansea, a boy, July 23
Alexandria Mayes and Kenneth Kelly, Belleville, a boy, July 24
Dena and Chad Dunn, Granite City, a boy, July 25
Jennifer and Michael Kicielinski, Troy, a boy, July 25
Jennifer and Samuel Zohner, Fairview Heights, a boy, July 25
Brooke Atterberry and Derex Brooke, Pontoon Beach, a boy, July 25
Madison and Mykll Climaco, Mascoutah, a boy, July 26
Sarah Kempfer and Coty Jones, St. Libory, a girl, July 26
Mariah Penn, East St. Louis, a girl, July 28
Kenya Henderson and Cameron Jackson, O’Fallon, a boy, July 28
Brittany and Taurus Thompson, Scott AFB, a boy, July 29
Ashley and Patrick Barud, O’Fallon, a girl, July 29
Yazmaan Grissett and Jamal Billups, East St. Louis, a boy, July 30
Alexandria and John Stehman, Highland, a girl, July 30
Rachel Lewis-Choate and Zachary Choate, Belleville, a boy, July 31
Molly and Alan Klein, Smithton, a girl, Aug. 1
Brittany and Aaron Horton, Dupo, a boy, Aug. 2
Morgan and Chad Buch, Red Bud, a boy, Aug. 2
Crystal Lucas and Todd Wenzel, Odin, a boy, Aug. 2
Railyn Armstrong and Darrius Brown, Swansea, a girl, Aug. 2
Nicole and Chris Fisher, New Athens, a girl, Aug. 3
Raeann and Matthew McGowan, Belleville, a girl, Aug. 3
Krista and Cody Brooks, Mascoutah, a girl, Aug. 4
Alysse and Kody Heberer, Belleville, a boy, Aug. 5
Taniyah Williams and Deon Elliott, East St. Louis, a boy, Aug. 5
Troinisha Fox and Donyah Jones, East St. Louis, twin boys, Aug. 6
Erika Mugele and Dylan Brown, New Baden, a girl, Aug. 8
Camryn Collins-Vaughn and Joshua Drake, Belleville, a girl, Aug. 8
Kenya Morgan and Wydriickuss Gorman Sr., East St. Louis, a boy, Aug. 8
Mindie Reynolds and Brandon Goodiel, Centralia, a boy, Aug. 9
Tornesha Pearson, East St. Louis, a girl, Aug. 9
Laura and Brian Hipkiss, New Baden, a girl, Aug. 9
Mallory and Zach Timmermann, Mascoutah, a boy, Aug. 9
Salena Wallace and Leonard Smith, Centreville, a boy, Aug. 10
Carena and Matt Dill, Fairview Heights, a boy, Aug. 10
Emily and Jason Totel, Belleville, a boy, Aug. 11
Elizabeth and Joshua Shubert, Lebanon, a girl, Aug. 11
Leslie Campos Benitez and Carlos Perez Martinez, Collinsville, a girl, Aug. 11
Kayla Matthews, Vandalia, a boy, Aug. 11
Darian and Billy Craft, Marissa, a boy, Aug. 11
Jaris Sanders, Belleville, a boy, Aug. 11
Ami and David Wickiser, Belleville, a boy, Aug. 11
Lindsay and Tyler Young, O’Fallon, a girl, Aug. 12
Jennifer Behrends and Lance Litteken, Germantown, a boy, Aug. 12
Brenisha Banks and Brian Armstead, Cahokia Heights, a boy, Aug. 12
Lauren Muckensturm and Daniel Obptande, Fairview Heights, a girl, Aug. 13
Evelyn Smith and Arlester Dorris, Cahokia Heights, a girl, Aug. 13
Hailee and Roy Bullock, O’Fallon, a boy, Aug. 13
Andreika and Allen Pike, Belleville, a girl, Aug. 13
Chasity and Joshua Long, Swansea, a boy, Aug. 14
Denise and Kenneth Spier, New Athens, a girl, Aug. 14
Kelsey and Devon Jenney, Scott AFB, a girl, Aug. 15
Xena Paul and Richard Germain, East Carondelet, a girl, Aug. 16
SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Amanda (Mandy) and Greg Kessler, Hoyleton, a girl, July 22
