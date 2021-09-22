Public Records

Births

News-Democrat

Memorial Hospital Shiloh

Kelsey and Matthew Perry, Freeburg, a boy, Aug. 19

Amber and Adam Analla, O’Fallon, a boy, Aug. 19

Whitney Welker and Mustafa Albussairi, Belleville, a boy, Aug. 20

Katie and Phillip Conreaux, Edwardsville, a boy, Aug. 20

Savannah and Cody Wiley, Troy, a girl, Aug. 20

Kayla and Michael McDonald, Coulterville, a girl, Aug. 20

Tytrianna Smith, East St. Louis, a boy, Aug. 20

Dylayna Little and Michael Lemberg, Smithton, a boy, Aug. 22

Lyndsey Gaultney and Jason Davis, Caseyville, a girl, Aug. 22

Jayla Thompson, Belleville, a girl, Aug. 22

Johnnia Johnson and Loren Watson, East St. Louis, a boy, Aug. 22

Nyla Douglas and Bron Hill Jr., Cahokia Heights, a girl, Aug. 23

Kristie Obptande and Brandon Donaldson, Marissa, a girl, Aug. 23

Traci Peden and Gabriel Williams, Mascoutah, a boy, Aug. 24

Paige Turner and Clete Holliday, Millstadt, a girl, Aug. 24

Jourdan Teverbaugh and Braden Lebert, O’Fallon, a girl, Aug. 24

Kelsey Thompson, Belleville, a boy, Aug. 24

Destine Wilson and Dorian Moore, East St. Louis, a girl, Aug. 24

Ardenae Harris, Shiloh, a boy, Aug. 24

Renee and Bryan Kruep, O’Fallon, a boy, Aug. 24

Aundria Gillespie and Edwin Adams Sr., O’Fallon, a girl, Aug. 24

Angela Reeg and Chris Belfield, East Carondelet, a girl, Aug. 24

Jill Harbison and Steven McClure II, Swansea, a girl, Aug. 25

Delaria Pitts and Keion Cook, Belleville, a boy, Aug. 25

Stacy and Gerald Vera Jr., Scott AFB, a girl, Aug. 25

Lesley Cox and John Buchmiller, Belleville, a boy, Aug. 25

Chrishanna Carter and Brionte Howard Sr., Cahokia Heights, a girl, Aug. 25

Kaycee Dycus and Tyler Blakely, Shiloh, a girl, Aug. 25

Kesia Walker and Christopher Bruce, New Baden, a girl, Aug. 25

Reginae Smith and Dionta Heard, East St. Louis, a boy, Aug. 26

Christina Torres and David Hipkins, Belleville, a boy, Aug. 26

Lindsey and John Langenfeld, New Baden, a boy, Aug. 27

Emma Schmierbach, Sparta, a girl, Aug. 27

Lindsey and Anthony Swann, Collinsville, a girl, Aug. 28

Mahlon and Lawrence Crayton, Greenville, a boy, Aug. 28

Danyale Roddy and Terriel Johnson, Belleville, a boy, Aug. 29

Darnisha Peterson and Drumond Jones, East St. Louis, a boy, Aug. 29

Yasin and Michael Jackson, Shiloh, a boy, Aug. 29

Jiying Wei and Xing Yang, Belleville, twin girls, Aug. 30

Sarah and Rodger Riley, Waterloo, a girl, Aug. 30

Morganne and Brett Hackstadt, Nashville, a boy, Aug. 30

Cynthia and John Wiecezak, Caseyville, a girl, Aug. 30

Jasmine Armstrong and Brandan Hood, Cahokia Heights, a boy, Aug. 30

Kayci Kirsch and Travell Collins, Mt. Vernon, a boy, Aug. 30

Victoria Whitton and Corey Lofton, Belleville, a girl, Sept. 1

Jacqueline and David Yingling, Carlinville, a girl, Sept. 1

Brooke and Nicholas Mason, Collinsville, a girl, Sept. 1

Amanda and Dustin Zettek, Scott AFB, a boy, Sept. 1

Latoya Holly and Kendrick Holmes Jr., East St. Louis, a boy, Sept. 2

Cassandra Clark and Shannon Atimalala, Belleville, a girl, Sept. 3

Victoria Jennings and Bruce Bradley, Fairview Heights, a girl, Sept. 3

Stephanie Poettker and Ernest Washington Jr., Granite City, a girl, Sept. 3

Stephanie Penn and Seth Grooms, St. Jacob, a boy, Sept. 3

Leanna Dunn, Collinsville, a boy, Sept. 4

Lenora Whigham and Jaron Suggs Sr., East St. Louis, a girl, Sept. 6

Tlysha Townsend and Anthony Lee Sr., East St. Louis, a girl, Sept. 6

Tia and Matthew Hochstein, Millstadt, a boy, Sept. 6

Raylynn Stroede and Avery Gasser, Belleville, a girl, Sept. 6

Markela Norris and Shawn Henderson, Belleville, a girl, Sept. 7

Elizabeth Kamper and Nicholas Spartaro, Shiloh, a girl, Sept. 7

Hadie Martin and Valentin Moreno Perez, Caseyville, a boy, Sept. 8

Brianne Maze and Allen Horowitz, Mascoutah, a girl, Sept. 8

Kayla Allen and Erwin Baker Jr., East St. Louis, a girl, Sept. 9

Erin and Nathan Hubert, Chester, a girl, Sept. 9

Alicia and Dennis Jones, New Athens, a girl, Sept. 10

Kymoni Wilson and Richard Harkins, East St. Louis, a girl, Sept. 12

Jayda Fowler and Eric Williams, Fairview Heights, a girl, Sept. 12

Ashley and Jesus Medina, O’Fallon, a boy, Sept. 12

Lindsey Finchum and Sean O’Bryan, Belleville, a boy, Sept. 13

Kayla and Devin Maschhoff, Waterloo, a boy, Sept. 13

Jenifer Dressel and Douglas Wiggins, Belleville, a boy, Sept. 13

Charlisa Bradford, East St. Louis, a girl, Sept. 13

Breanna Fisher, Cahokia Heights, a girl, Sept. 14

Samantha Tatzner and Nicholas Marcangelo, Belleville, a boy, Sept. 14

Kimberly and Kenny Osborne, Swansea, a girl, Sept. 14

Grace Grimshaw and Hayden Shea, O’Fallon, a boy, Sept. 15

Bethany and Edward Helf, Freeburg, a boy, Sept. 15

Timberly Hund Patriquin and Josh Patriquin, Mascoutah, a girl, Sept. 15

Brittany Tyler and Ryan Bauer, Dupo, a boy, Sept. 16

Krystal and Devin Barnes, Belleville, a girl, Sept. 16

Lexie and Michael Deutsch, Belleville, a girl, Sept. 16

Molly Crader and Aaron Draper Sr., Lebanon, a girl, Sept. 17

Adrienne and Rotario Jackson, Scott AFB, a girl, Sept. 17

Taylor Murphy, Dupo, a boy, Sept. 17

Kesha Meyers and Demontez Rockett, Belleville, a boy, Sept. 17

Lori Perkins and Joshua Stacy, Marissa, a girl, Sept. 18

Hailey Hatch and Cameron May, Belleville, a boy, Sept. 19

Avia Williams and Alan Harding, O’Fallon, a boy, Sept. 19

Kathryn and Paul Renner, Shiloh, a boy, Sept. 19

Darianna Crowder and Malik Peters, Collinsville, a boy, Sept. 20

Shakeitha Guyton and Amir Johnson, East St. Louis, a boy and a girl, Sept. 20

Starreteyse Walton and Steven Armstead, Belleville, a girl, Sept. 20

Jodi Gammill and Steven Utz, Freeburg, a girl, Sept. 21

Antaszia Miller and Kendall Turner Jr., East St. Louis, a girl, Sept. 21

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital

Aya and Shareef Deriyah, O’Fallon, a boy, Aug. 18

Maria and Aaron Rushing, Pinckneyville, a girl, Aug. 19

Alison and Christopher Lombardo, Swansea, a girl, Aug. 19

Camille and Ethan Donjon, Prairie du Rocher, a boy, Aug. 22

Sarah and Thomas Hermsdorfer, Swansea, a boy, Aug. 22

Kristie and Brandon Smith, Bunker Hill, a girl, Aug. 24

Emily and Kyle Copple, Sparta, a girl, Aug. 25

Kara Weaver, Belleville, a girl, Aug. 25

Sierra and Dustin File, Saint Libory, a girl, Aug. 26

Anna and James Wolfe, Mascoutah, a boy, Aug. 29

Annaliese Thompson and Antonio Avila IV, Granite City, a girl, Aug. 29

Clemesha Raymond and Willie Chatman, Brooklyn, a girl, Aug. 30

Darren Charmaine Hoffman and Myles Hoffman, Mascoutah, a girl, Aug. 31

Kelly Wallace and Scott Donner, Maryville, a girl, Sept. 1

Kelsey Messick and Benjamin Jablonowski, Granite City, a girl, Sept. 1

Katie and Alexander Kenton, Scott AFB, a boy, Sept. 2

Shakiria Grant and Bryan Jones, Swansea, a girl, Sept. 2

Ashley Cathcart and Allen Tuetkin, Steelville, a girl, Sept. 3

Victoria Fietsam and Ethain Lloyd, Marissa, a girl, Sept. 4

Kaleigh and Brandon Goodwin, Scott AFB, a boy, Sept. 7

Victoria and Sean Barbour, Smithton, a girl, Sept. 8

Heather and Jay Denny, Belleville, a boy, Sept. 8

Jessica Hardy and Lance Lewis, Breese, a boy, Sept. 9

Elisha and Trevor Kehrer, Avison, a girl, Sept. 10

Sayun and Benjamin Grondin, Scott AFB, a girl, Sept. 11

Allison and Brian Curtis Jr., Scott AFB, a girl, Sept. 11

Bridgette and Benjamin Anderson, O’Fallon, a boy, Sept. 15

Amy Cobb, Cahokia, a girl, Sept. 14

This story was originally published September 22, 2021 1:28 PM.

Updated March 25, 2021 1:10 PM
