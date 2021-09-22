Public Records
Births
Memorial Hospital Shiloh
Kelsey and Matthew Perry, Freeburg, a boy, Aug. 19
Amber and Adam Analla, O’Fallon, a boy, Aug. 19
Whitney Welker and Mustafa Albussairi, Belleville, a boy, Aug. 20
Katie and Phillip Conreaux, Edwardsville, a boy, Aug. 20
Savannah and Cody Wiley, Troy, a girl, Aug. 20
Kayla and Michael McDonald, Coulterville, a girl, Aug. 20
Tytrianna Smith, East St. Louis, a boy, Aug. 20
Dylayna Little and Michael Lemberg, Smithton, a boy, Aug. 22
Lyndsey Gaultney and Jason Davis, Caseyville, a girl, Aug. 22
Jayla Thompson, Belleville, a girl, Aug. 22
Johnnia Johnson and Loren Watson, East St. Louis, a boy, Aug. 22
Nyla Douglas and Bron Hill Jr., Cahokia Heights, a girl, Aug. 23
Kristie Obptande and Brandon Donaldson, Marissa, a girl, Aug. 23
Traci Peden and Gabriel Williams, Mascoutah, a boy, Aug. 24
Paige Turner and Clete Holliday, Millstadt, a girl, Aug. 24
Jourdan Teverbaugh and Braden Lebert, O’Fallon, a girl, Aug. 24
Kelsey Thompson, Belleville, a boy, Aug. 24
Destine Wilson and Dorian Moore, East St. Louis, a girl, Aug. 24
Ardenae Harris, Shiloh, a boy, Aug. 24
Renee and Bryan Kruep, O’Fallon, a boy, Aug. 24
Aundria Gillespie and Edwin Adams Sr., O’Fallon, a girl, Aug. 24
Angela Reeg and Chris Belfield, East Carondelet, a girl, Aug. 24
Jill Harbison and Steven McClure II, Swansea, a girl, Aug. 25
Delaria Pitts and Keion Cook, Belleville, a boy, Aug. 25
Stacy and Gerald Vera Jr., Scott AFB, a girl, Aug. 25
Lesley Cox and John Buchmiller, Belleville, a boy, Aug. 25
Chrishanna Carter and Brionte Howard Sr., Cahokia Heights, a girl, Aug. 25
Kaycee Dycus and Tyler Blakely, Shiloh, a girl, Aug. 25
Kesia Walker and Christopher Bruce, New Baden, a girl, Aug. 25
Reginae Smith and Dionta Heard, East St. Louis, a boy, Aug. 26
Christina Torres and David Hipkins, Belleville, a boy, Aug. 26
Lindsey and John Langenfeld, New Baden, a boy, Aug. 27
Emma Schmierbach, Sparta, a girl, Aug. 27
Lindsey and Anthony Swann, Collinsville, a girl, Aug. 28
Mahlon and Lawrence Crayton, Greenville, a boy, Aug. 28
Danyale Roddy and Terriel Johnson, Belleville, a boy, Aug. 29
Darnisha Peterson and Drumond Jones, East St. Louis, a boy, Aug. 29
Yasin and Michael Jackson, Shiloh, a boy, Aug. 29
Jiying Wei and Xing Yang, Belleville, twin girls, Aug. 30
Sarah and Rodger Riley, Waterloo, a girl, Aug. 30
Morganne and Brett Hackstadt, Nashville, a boy, Aug. 30
Cynthia and John Wiecezak, Caseyville, a girl, Aug. 30
Jasmine Armstrong and Brandan Hood, Cahokia Heights, a boy, Aug. 30
Kayci Kirsch and Travell Collins, Mt. Vernon, a boy, Aug. 30
Victoria Whitton and Corey Lofton, Belleville, a girl, Sept. 1
Jacqueline and David Yingling, Carlinville, a girl, Sept. 1
Brooke and Nicholas Mason, Collinsville, a girl, Sept. 1
Amanda and Dustin Zettek, Scott AFB, a boy, Sept. 1
Latoya Holly and Kendrick Holmes Jr., East St. Louis, a boy, Sept. 2
Cassandra Clark and Shannon Atimalala, Belleville, a girl, Sept. 3
Victoria Jennings and Bruce Bradley, Fairview Heights, a girl, Sept. 3
Stephanie Poettker and Ernest Washington Jr., Granite City, a girl, Sept. 3
Stephanie Penn and Seth Grooms, St. Jacob, a boy, Sept. 3
Leanna Dunn, Collinsville, a boy, Sept. 4
Lenora Whigham and Jaron Suggs Sr., East St. Louis, a girl, Sept. 6
Tlysha Townsend and Anthony Lee Sr., East St. Louis, a girl, Sept. 6
Tia and Matthew Hochstein, Millstadt, a boy, Sept. 6
Raylynn Stroede and Avery Gasser, Belleville, a girl, Sept. 6
Markela Norris and Shawn Henderson, Belleville, a girl, Sept. 7
Elizabeth Kamper and Nicholas Spartaro, Shiloh, a girl, Sept. 7
Hadie Martin and Valentin Moreno Perez, Caseyville, a boy, Sept. 8
Brianne Maze and Allen Horowitz, Mascoutah, a girl, Sept. 8
Kayla Allen and Erwin Baker Jr., East St. Louis, a girl, Sept. 9
Erin and Nathan Hubert, Chester, a girl, Sept. 9
Alicia and Dennis Jones, New Athens, a girl, Sept. 10
Kymoni Wilson and Richard Harkins, East St. Louis, a girl, Sept. 12
Jayda Fowler and Eric Williams, Fairview Heights, a girl, Sept. 12
Ashley and Jesus Medina, O’Fallon, a boy, Sept. 12
Lindsey Finchum and Sean O’Bryan, Belleville, a boy, Sept. 13
Kayla and Devin Maschhoff, Waterloo, a boy, Sept. 13
Jenifer Dressel and Douglas Wiggins, Belleville, a boy, Sept. 13
Charlisa Bradford, East St. Louis, a girl, Sept. 13
Breanna Fisher, Cahokia Heights, a girl, Sept. 14
Samantha Tatzner and Nicholas Marcangelo, Belleville, a boy, Sept. 14
Kimberly and Kenny Osborne, Swansea, a girl, Sept. 14
Grace Grimshaw and Hayden Shea, O’Fallon, a boy, Sept. 15
Bethany and Edward Helf, Freeburg, a boy, Sept. 15
Timberly Hund Patriquin and Josh Patriquin, Mascoutah, a girl, Sept. 15
Brittany Tyler and Ryan Bauer, Dupo, a boy, Sept. 16
Krystal and Devin Barnes, Belleville, a girl, Sept. 16
Lexie and Michael Deutsch, Belleville, a girl, Sept. 16
Molly Crader and Aaron Draper Sr., Lebanon, a girl, Sept. 17
Adrienne and Rotario Jackson, Scott AFB, a girl, Sept. 17
Taylor Murphy, Dupo, a boy, Sept. 17
Kesha Meyers and Demontez Rockett, Belleville, a boy, Sept. 17
Lori Perkins and Joshua Stacy, Marissa, a girl, Sept. 18
Hailey Hatch and Cameron May, Belleville, a boy, Sept. 19
Avia Williams and Alan Harding, O’Fallon, a boy, Sept. 19
Kathryn and Paul Renner, Shiloh, a boy, Sept. 19
Darianna Crowder and Malik Peters, Collinsville, a boy, Sept. 20
Shakeitha Guyton and Amir Johnson, East St. Louis, a boy and a girl, Sept. 20
Starreteyse Walton and Steven Armstead, Belleville, a girl, Sept. 20
Jodi Gammill and Steven Utz, Freeburg, a girl, Sept. 21
Antaszia Miller and Kendall Turner Jr., East St. Louis, a girl, Sept. 21
HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital
Aya and Shareef Deriyah, O’Fallon, a boy, Aug. 18
Maria and Aaron Rushing, Pinckneyville, a girl, Aug. 19
Alison and Christopher Lombardo, Swansea, a girl, Aug. 19
Camille and Ethan Donjon, Prairie du Rocher, a boy, Aug. 22
Sarah and Thomas Hermsdorfer, Swansea, a boy, Aug. 22
Kristie and Brandon Smith, Bunker Hill, a girl, Aug. 24
Emily and Kyle Copple, Sparta, a girl, Aug. 25
Kara Weaver, Belleville, a girl, Aug. 25
Sierra and Dustin File, Saint Libory, a girl, Aug. 26
Anna and James Wolfe, Mascoutah, a boy, Aug. 29
Annaliese Thompson and Antonio Avila IV, Granite City, a girl, Aug. 29
Clemesha Raymond and Willie Chatman, Brooklyn, a girl, Aug. 30
Darren Charmaine Hoffman and Myles Hoffman, Mascoutah, a girl, Aug. 31
Kelly Wallace and Scott Donner, Maryville, a girl, Sept. 1
Kelsey Messick and Benjamin Jablonowski, Granite City, a girl, Sept. 1
Katie and Alexander Kenton, Scott AFB, a boy, Sept. 2
Shakiria Grant and Bryan Jones, Swansea, a girl, Sept. 2
Ashley Cathcart and Allen Tuetkin, Steelville, a girl, Sept. 3
Victoria Fietsam and Ethain Lloyd, Marissa, a girl, Sept. 4
Kaleigh and Brandon Goodwin, Scott AFB, a boy, Sept. 7
Victoria and Sean Barbour, Smithton, a girl, Sept. 8
Heather and Jay Denny, Belleville, a boy, Sept. 8
Jessica Hardy and Lance Lewis, Breese, a boy, Sept. 9
Elisha and Trevor Kehrer, Avison, a girl, Sept. 10
Sayun and Benjamin Grondin, Scott AFB, a girl, Sept. 11
Allison and Brian Curtis Jr., Scott AFB, a girl, Sept. 11
Bridgette and Benjamin Anderson, O’Fallon, a boy, Sept. 15
Amy Cobb, Cahokia, a girl, Sept. 14
This story was originally published September 22, 2021 1:28 PM.
Comments