BND moving to digital-only on Saturdays, expanding Friday and Sunday print editions

To our readers:

The Belleville News-Democrat is taking another step to ensure we are able to meet the needs of our readers and the communities we serve long into the future.

Starting Nov. 2, we will shift to a digital-only replica edition on Saturdays and launch a new weekend package with expanded print editions on Fridays and Sundays. While we will no longer produce a printed Saturday edition, we will continue to publish the strong, independent local journalism you expect from the BND online seven days a week, including the Saturday eEdition, a replica of the print edition.

More and more of our customers are engaging with our local journalism online. This digital transformation is not unique to the BND; it is a widespread trend in journalism and in many other industries.

As consumer habits have evolved, we’ve adapted to serve readers in new ways.

Here are the details of the latest changes, which you will see in November:

Fridays: The newspaper will include additional puzzles as well as a new themed section called “Uplift,” your source of good news for the weekend.

Saturdays: We invite you to “go digital” and visit our website or eEdition, which replicates the experience of a printed newspaper online. The eEdition is organized and designed just like the print edition. You’ll also find our EXTRA EXTRA digital supplement with more national, international and entertainment news and Sports Xtra, our sports supplement.

Sundays: In addition to our usual comics and puzzles lineup, we will add puzzles and comics that you love to read in your Saturday paper.

We now offer many different ways to connect with the BND beyond print — on our bnd.com website, on mobile apps, on social media sites like Facebook and Instagram , through video and via newsletters. These digital platforms are accessible wherever you go and whenever you want.

We are making the strategic change announced today so we can invest in our digital products. The BND’s digital audience is now bigger than our daily print readership on Saturdays and throughout the week.

While digital transformation continues to trigger change, our core mission remains the same. We are committed to producing journalism that makes a difference, that is essential to readers, just as we have for over 161 years.

We want to thank you for your loyalty to the News-Democrat and your investment in local journalism. We couldn’t do it without you.

We are dedicated to continuing to provide independent, fact-based news for our readers and marketing solutions for local businesses that help us all thrive and grow for many years to come.