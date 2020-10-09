St. Clair County officials thrilled that COVID-19 restrictions lifted, stress caution

St. Clair County officials were still buoyant during their Friday afternoon briefing, hours after receiving the news the state had decided to ease coronavirus restrictions on Metro-East Region 4.

But they remained cautious, and called on the community to follow COVID-19 precautions to ensure the region continues its progress.

Furthermore, while St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons was pleased with Friday’s news, he also stressed staying the course.

“The conference call this morning was the good news we wanted to here,” said Herb Simmons, St. Clair County emergency management director. “Everybody had been pushing toward that. It’s here. So, now, the ball has been given to us. We can either fumble it and go backwards or we can continue to move forward.”

The good news came thanks to a third straight day of a seven-day rolling average under 6.5% in the region.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the metro-east’s seven-day rolling average rate was 5.8% Friday — the lowest since July 11 — following seven-day positivity rates of 6.3% on Wednesday and 6.1% on Thursday.

A third consecutive day below 6.5% triggers relaxed mitigation, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois Plan.

Bars and restaurants were able to reopen for indoor service as of 5 p.m. Friday with no time closure limits. Parties of up to 10 people are allowed to eat and drink inside the establishments. Tables should be 6 feet apart or use impermeable barriers between booths that are less than 6 feet apart.

Other requirements for restaurants under Phase 4 of Illinois’ reopening plan are still in place, such as a statewide mask mandate when in public places where social distancing is not possible.

Like Simmons, St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern stressed caution so the region could avoid future additional restrictions.

“If we are going to remain under 6.5 — or at least under 8 percent — we’re going to have to make sure that we wear the masks, wash our hands, watch the social distance,” Kern said. “I know all the businesses out there know how important that is. Let’s not go back into those mitigations again. Let’s make sure we’re doing all the right thing to keep out of that 8 percent level.”

The latest data available for positivity rates on Friday was Tuesday, Oct. 6, meaning as of that date, the region’s positivity rate was 5.8%. Region 4 also had a daily positivity rate of 4.4% recorded Oct. 6, the lowest since July 8.

Region 4 includes St. Clair, Madison, Bond, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph and Washington counties.

Recap of St. Clair County’s daily briefing

Moving forward, Simmons offered advice to people who enter a business and still see people not wearing a mask.

“I see some messages on here now people saying if they go into a place and they don’t have the mask on, they’re going to go somewhere else. We’re not advocating that. What we’re advocating is, sometimes let the management know your displeasure,” he said.

“A lot of times if they don’t know what’s going on they can’t correct it. We’re going to continue to preach it to everybody: Wear the mask, wash your hands, watch the social and physical distancing, and we can keep those numbers down.”

Of note, St. Clair County reported a daily positivity rate of 3.1% Friday, according to the IDPH’s latest data as of Oct. 6. Since the IDPH started keeping track June 11, the county has only twice reported a lower positivity rate — 2.9% on July 6 and 2.4% on Aug. 9.

Simmons — who said he had two friends die of COVID-19 this week — again stressed the importance of mask wearing to keep the numbers moving in the right direction.

“It’s a simple thing to do,” he said. “Yes, there’s some of you that don’t want to do it. I can’t change your mind. We can’t change your mind. When you hear this knocking at the door and it’s the virus at the door, maybe that will change your mind. But then it’s too late. So, please, as I’ve said for 210 days now, join us, be a part of the solution, don’t be part of the problem.”

Illinois reports new cases, deaths Friday

This information is according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The information in parentheses is the difference from the previous day’s totals.

New cases: 2,818 (-241)

New deaths: 35 (+3)

New tests: 71,599 (-892)

Total cases: 313,518

Total deaths: 8,945

Total tests: 6,177,379

Hospitalizations: 1,812 (+57)

People in ICU: 395 (+3)

People on ventilators: 153 (-10)

Statewide positivity rate from Oct. 2-8: 3.8% (+0.1%)

Friday’s COVID-19 case breakdown for Region 4

The information in parentheses is the difference from the previous day’s totals.

New cases: 208 (-10)

New deaths: 3 (same as Thursday) (St. Clair County — a woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions; Madison County — a man in his 80s, it is unknown if he had any underlying health conditions; Randolph County — no additional information provided on the person who died)

Daily positivity rate as of Oct. 6: 4.4% (-1.4%)

7-day rolling average as of Oct. 6: 5.8% (-0.3%)

Hospitalizations: 76 (-13)

Patients on ventilators: 6 (+2)

Hospital bed availability: 27% (-4%)

ICU bed availability: 43% (-8%)

Cases outside Region 4: 0 (-23)

Southwestern Illinois COVID-19 statistics

ZIP code-level numbers for the entire state are provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health each afternoon at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics.

The Madison County Health Department compiles its statistics by ZIP code later in the day, so the numbers may differ from what appears on the IDPH website. The Belleville News-Democrat reports the information the local health department provides for Madison County ZIP codes.

ZIP codes with fewer than five cases of the coronavirus are not reported by health officials. The number in parentheses after each ZIP code below reflects the change from the previous day’s cumulative total. A decrease reflects a correction.

All other information comes from local health departments. The “recoveries” figure refers to the number of people who completed the required isolation period in most counties.

Here are the latest available statistics for southwestern Illinois counties:

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 58 new positives, 1 new death, 931 new tests administered, 62 new recoveries, 3 fewer patients hospitalized, 1 additional patient on a ventilator

Total overall: 7,952 positives, 201 deaths, 97,327 tests administered, 7,290 recoveries, 44 patients hospitalized with 3 of those patients on ventilators

Positivity rates as of Oct. 6: Daily — 3.1% (-4.1%); 7-day average — 4.9% (-0.4%)

Additional data: The county’s new cases included people under 10 to people in their 90s. Of the 58 new cases reported by the county, 34 of the individuals were in their 40s or younger.

Congregate living facilities: Integrity Healthcare of Smithton reported 1 new death and 1 new case; Parkway Gardens Senior Living in Fairview Heights reported 1 new case.

ZIP codes with positives:

62059 (Brooklyn): 17

62201 (East St. Louis): 255 (+2)

62203 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Washington Park, Caseyville): 232 (+2)

62204 (East St. Louis): 159 (+1)

62205 (East St. Louis, Alorton, Centreville): 223 (+1)

62206 (East St. Louis, Cahokia): 492 (+5)

62207 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Alorton): 261

62208 (Fairview Heights): 471

62220 (Belleville, Smithton): 627 (+7)

62221 (Belleville): 735 (+7)

62223 (Belleville, Swansea): 482 (+1)

62225 (Scott Air Force Base): 33 (+1)

62226 (Belleville, Swansea): 827 (+7)

62232 (Fairview Heights, Caseyville): 205 (+1)

62239 (Dupo): 128

62240 (Dupo): 39

62243 (Freeburg): 117 (+2)

62254 (Lebanon): 279 (-1)

62255 (Lenzburg): 21

62257 (Marissa): 38

62258 (Mascoutah, Fayetteville): 205 (+2)

62260 (Millstadt): 160 (+3)

62264 (New Athens): 107

62269 (O’Fallon): 622 (+3)

62282 (St. Libory): 14

62285 (Smithton): 137 (+2)

62289 (Summerfield): 6

MADISON COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 77 new positives, 1 new death, 745 new tests administered, 19 new recoveries, 3 fewer people hospitalized

Total overall: 6,319 positives, 147 deaths, 84,790 tests administered, 3,331 recoveries, 15 patients hospitalized with 2 of those patients on a ventilator

Positivity rates as of Oct. 6: Daily — 4.1% (-0.4%); 7-day average — 5.3 (-0.4%)

Additional data: People diagnosed with the virus Wednesday ranged in age from under 10 to their 70s, and, of the 77 new cases, 50 were people in their 40s or younger.

ZIP codes with positives:

62001 (Kaufman, Alhambra): 30 (+2)

62002 (Alton, East Alton, Godfrey): 916 (+7)

62010 (Bethalto): 270 (+3)

62012 (Godfrey): 15





62018 (Alton, Bethalto, East Alton): 73

62021 (Dorsey): 15 (+1)

62024 (East Alton): 171 (+9)

62025 (Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Pontoon Beach, Roxana): 812 (+1)

62034 (Glen Carbon): 318 (+1)

62035 (Godfrey): 504 (+14)

62040 (Granite City, Pontoon Beach): 943 (+12)

62046 (Hamel): 17

62048 (Edwardsville, Granite City, Roxana, Hartford): 22 (+1)

62060 (Granite City, Madison, Venice): 135

62061 (Marine): 39

62062 (Maryville): 138 (+3)

62067 (Moro): 62 (+1)

62074 (New Douglas): 12

62084 (Edwardsville, Wood River, Pontoon Beach, Roxana, South Roxana): 36 (+1)

62087 (Edwardsville, Roxana, South Roxana, Hartford): 30

62088 (Staunton, Livingston, Williamson): 10

62090 (Madison, Venice): 33

62095 (Wood River): 211 (+3)

62097 (Prairietown, Worden): 56 (+1)

62201: (Fairmont City, Madison): 8 (+2)

62234 (Collinsville, Pontoon Beach, State Park Place): 631 (+7)

62249 (Highland): 384 (+3)

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley, Jamestown): 23

62281 (St. Jacob): 68 (+1)

62293: (St. Morgan): 9

62294 (Troy): 256 (-29)

CLINTON COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 35 new positives, 27 new recoveries, 1 new hospitalization

Total overall: 1,398 positives, 23 deaths, 1,172 recoveries, 8 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates as of Oct. 6: Daily — 5.6 (+0.7%); 7-day average — 10.9 (-1.0%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62215 (Albers, Damiansville): 61 (+1)

62216 (Aviston): 136 (+2)

62218 (Bartelso): 84 (+1)

62230 (Breese): 260 (+4)

62231 (Carlyle): 272 (+3)

62245 (Germantown): 72 (+1)

62265 (New Baden): 156 (+3)

62293 (Trenton): 121

62801 (Centralia): 451 (+15)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 4 new positives, 1 new death, 179 new tests administered, 8 new recoveries

Total overall: 1,035 positives, 14 deaths, 13,569 tests administered, 966 recoveries, two hospitalizations

Positivity rates as of Oct. 6: Daily — 9.5% (+4.0%); 7-day average — 5.0% (-0.4%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62217 (Baldwin): 19 (+2)

62233 (Chester): 380 (+3)

62237 (Coulterville): 65

62241 (Ellis Grove): 26

62242 (Evansville): 27

62272 (Percy): 69

62277 (Prairie Du Rocher): 17

62278 (Red Bud): 162 (+4)

62286 (Sparta): 172 (+6)

62288 (Steeleville): 114

62292 (Tilden): 7

62297 (Walsh): 6

62916 (Campbell Hill): 16

MONROE COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 19 new positives

Total overall: 786 positives, 23 deaths, four hospitalizations

Positivity rates as of Oct. 6: Daily — 14.6% (+14.6%); 7-day average — 7.0% (+0.6%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62236 (Columbia): 299 (+9)

62244 (Fults): 9

62295 (Valmeyer): 30

62298 (Waterloo): 411 (+17)

BOND COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 4 new positives, 904 new tests administered

Total overall: 371 positives, 9 deaths, 18,623 tests administered

Positivity rates as of Oct. 6: Daily — 8.3% (+8.3%); 7-day average — 6.3% (-1.3%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62086 (Sorento): 15

62246 (Greenville): 238 (+2)

62262 (Mulberry Grove): 30

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley): 93 (+2)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 11 new positives (since Oct. 7), 6 new recoveries

Total overall: 251 positives, one death, 229 recoveries, two hospitalizations

Positivity rates as of Oct. 6: Daily — 2.9% (-47.1%); 7-day average — 7.5% (-0.4%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62214 (Venedy, Addieville): 16 (-1)

62263 (Nashville, New Minden): 114 (+7)

62268 (Oakdale): 14 (+1)

62271 (Okawville): 34 (+1)

62808 (Ashley): 21 (+2)

62848 (Irvington): 18

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 6 p.m.

Total overall: 670 positives, 10 deaths, 352 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 6: Daily — 5.8% (+3.6%); 7-day average — 6.2% (+0.8%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62009 (Benld, Sawyerville, Mount Clare): 19

62012 (Brighton): 130

62014 (Bunker Hill): 48

62033 (Gillespie): 113

62063 (Medora, Summerville, Kemper, Rockbridge): 7

62069 (Mount Olive): 41

62088 (Staunton): 128

62626 (Carlinville): 77

62640 (Girard): 20

62674 (Palmyra, Barr): 16

62685 (Royal Lakes, Plainview, Shipman): 17





62690 (Virden): 32

JERSEY COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 6 p.m.

Total overall: 418 positives, 19 deaths, 362 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 6: Daily — 4.1 (-7.4%); 7-day average — 3.8 (-0.3%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62022 (Newbern): 24

62028 (Elsah): 8

62031 (Fieldon): 10

62037 (Grafton): 33

62052 (Jerseyville): 274 (+5)

PERRY COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 6 p.m.

Total overall: 370 positives, 16 deaths, 337 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 6: Daily — 3.4% (+1.5%); 7-day average — 2.1% (-0.2%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62238 (Cutler): 15

62274 (Pinckneyville): 166

62832 (Du Quoin): 118 (+3)

62888 (Tamaroa): 32

62997 (Willisville): 8

CALHOUN COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 6 p.m.





Total overall: 66 positives, 51 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 6: Daily — 0.0% (no change); 7-day average — 3.1% (-0.7%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62036 (Golden Eagle): 10

62047 (Hardin): 19

State, nation, world statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Friday afternoon:

Illinois: 313,518 cases, 8,945 deaths, 6,177,379 tests

313,518 cases, 8,945 deaths, 6,177,379 tests U.S.: 7,852,328 cases, 218,031 deaths, 5,038,452 recoveries

7,852,328 cases, 218,031 deaths, 5,038,452 recoveries World: 36,945,455 cases, 1,069,513 deaths, 27,781,291 recoveries

Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

These are free COVID-19 testing options in the following locations:

Saturday, Oct. 10, through Tuesday, Oct. 13: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Clair Square Mall, 134 St. Clair Square, Fairview Heights (drive-thru).

Monday, Oct. 19, and Tuesday, Oct. 20: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Southwestern Illinois College, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville (drive-thru and walk-up).

Wednesday, Oct. 21, and Thursday, Oct. 22: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt E. (drive-thru).

Saturday, Oct. 24, and Sunday, Oct. 25: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belleville West High School, 4063 Frank Scott Parkway (drive-thru).

No appointment is necessary. Masks are required.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also offers free walk-up and drive-thru COVID-19 testing seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity limits are met each day) at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, Argonne Drive in East St. Louis (Interstate 64 west, exit 4A).

Capacity is limited. Hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment. For more information, visit dph.illinois.gov/testing.

Additionally, Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

