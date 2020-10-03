Southwestern Illinois region moves further away from threshold to relax restrictions

The metro-east has again moved further away from the state threshold for relaxing pandemic restrictions on businesses, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Saturday.

The metric the state uses to decide whether or not activities like indoor dining can begin again amid the pandemic is the average percentage of coronavirus tests that are positive. The figure is known as the positivity rate.

On Saturday, the state reported that the percentage of positive results in the metro-east averaged 7.7% over a seven-day period.

Illinois provides the rate for each region at dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics. Information on the website is delayed by three days, so the data from Wednesday, Sept. 30, was the latest data available on Saturday.

The region would need a positivity rate that averages 6.5% or less for three consecutive days for the state to consider loosening restrictions on bars, restaurants and gatherings of people.

The 7.7% averaged rate on Sept. 30 was an increase from 7.5% on Sept. 29.

The state defines the metro-east as St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, Washington, Clinton and Bond counties.

For now, only outdoor dining or carryout ordering is allowed at bars and restaurants in the region, and social gatherings are limited to 25 people or 25% of room capacity.

Since June 26, the metro-east’s positivity rate has averaged as low as 4.5% in late June and early July, and it was as high as 10.5% in late August.

Saturday’s COVID-19 case breakdown for Region 4

At least 102 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the region on Saturday afternoon, with several counties not yet releasing numbers.

There were 46 new diagnoses in St. Clair County, 30 in Madison County and 26 in Monroe County.

Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner said in a statement that 23 of 26 new positive test results there were “associated with long term care.”

As of 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Randolph, Clinton, Bond and Washington counties had not reported any changes to their coronavirus statistics.

St. Clair County’s latest rundown

St. Clair County has now reported a total of 7,663 positive coronavirus tests and 196 deaths to COVID-19.

County officials said there were a total of 50 patients at St. Clair County hospitals both Friday and Saturday. Eight patients were on ventilators as of Saturday, up from six on Friday.

They announced one new infection at the Mercy Rehab and Care Center in Swansea, bringing that facility to a total of 15 infections since the pandemic began.

Madison County by the numbers

Madison County has reported a total of 6,024 positive test results and 142 deaths.

There were a total of 23 patients at Madison County hospitals on Saturday, an increase from 21 patients on Friday, according to the health department. One patient was on a ventilator as of Saturday, down from two on Friday.

Illinois reports new cases, deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,442 new COVID-19 diagnoses and 31 additional deaths Saturday.

A total of 300,088 people in the state have tested positive, and 8,774 people have died since the pandemic began. More than 5.8 million coronavirus tests have been administered, including 71,634 since Friday.

As of Friday evening, when the latest information was available, 1,535 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 361 of those patients were in intensive care units, and 140 patients were on ventilators.

The statewide seven-day average positivity rate from Sept. 26-Oct. 2 was 3.4%.

Southwestern Illinois COVID-19 statistics

ZIP code-level numbers for the entire state are provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health each afternoon at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics.

The Madison County Health Department compiles its statistics by ZIP code later in the day, so the numbers may differ from what appears on the IDPH website. The Belleville News-Democrat reports the information the local health department provides for Madison County ZIP codes.

ZIP codes with fewer than five cases of the coronavirus are not reported by health officials. The number in parentheses after each ZIP code below reflects the change from the previous day’s cumulative total. A decrease reflects a correction.

All other information comes from local health departments. The “recoveries” figure refers to the number of people who completed the required isolation period in most counties.

Here are the latest available statistics for southwestern Illinois counties:

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: 46 positives, 973 tests administered, 31 recoveries

Total overall: 7,663 positives, 196 deaths, 91,932 tests administered, 6,914 recoveries, 50 patients hospitalized with eight of those patients on ventilators

Positivity rates as of Sept. 30, calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health: daily: 5.3%; seven-day average: 6.7%

ZIP codes with positives:

62059 (Brooklyn): 17

62201 (East St. Louis): 248

62203 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Washington Park, Caseyville): 221 (+1)

62204 (East St. Louis): 146 (+1)

62205 (East St. Louis, Alorton, Centreville): 217 (+1)

62206 (East St. Louis, Cahokia): 473 (+6)

62207 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Alorton): 257

62208 (Fairview Heights): 457 (+3)

62220 (Belleville, Smithton): 590

62221 (Belleville): 714 (+4)

62223 (Belleville, Swansea): 460 (+3)

62225 (Scott Air Force Base): 31

62226 (Belleville, Swansea): 795 (+9)

62232 (Fairview Heights, Caseyville): 200 (+1)

62239 (Dupo): 127 (+1)

62240 (Dupo): 37 (+1)

62243 (Freeburg): 114

62254 (Lebanon): 277 (+2)

62255 (Lenzburg): 17

62257 (Marissa): 37

62258 (Mascoutah, Fayetteville): 198 (+2)

62260 (Millstadt): 152

62264 (New Athens): 107

62269 (O’Fallon): 601 (+5)

62282 (St. Libory): 13

62285 (Smithton): 132 (+1)

62289 (Summerfield): 6

MADISON COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: 30 positives, 905 tests administered, 42 recoveries

Total overall: 6,024 positives, 142 deaths, 80,172 tests administered, 3,140 recoveries, 23 patients hospitalized with one of those patients on a ventilator

Positivity rates as of Sept. 30: daily: 8%; seven-day average: 8.1%

ZIP codes with positives:

62001 (Kaufman, Alhambra): 28

62002 (Alton, East Alton, Godfrey): 883 (+3)

62010 (Bethalto): 260 (+1)

62012 (Godfrey): 15





62018 (Alton, Bethalto, East Alton): 72

62021 (Dorsey): 14

62024 (East Alton): 150

62025 (Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Pontoon Beach, Roxana): 793 (+2)

62034 (Glen Carbon): 313 (+2)

62035 (Godfrey): 469 (+3)

62040 (Granite City, Pontoon Beach): 887 (+4)

62046 (Hamel): 17

62048 (Edwardsville, Granite City, Roxana, Hartford): 19

62060 (Granite City, Madison, Venice): 131

62061 (Marine): 35

62062 (Maryville): 128 (+1)

62067 (Moro): 57

62074 (New Douglas): 12

62084 (Edwardsville, Wood River, Pontoon Beach, Roxana, South Roxana): 32 (+1)

62087 (Edwardsville, Roxana, South Roxana, Hartford): 29

62088 (Staunton, Livingston, Williamson): 10

62090 (Madison, Venice): 32

62095 (Wood River): 202

62097 (Prairietown, Worden): 51

62201: (Fairmont City, Madison): 6

62234 (Collinsville, Pontoon Beach, State Park Place): 608 (+3)

62249 (Highland): 363 (+6)

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley, Jamestown): 23

62281 (St. Jacob): 65

62293: (St. Morgan): 9

62294 (Troy): 276 (+3)

CLINTON COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: no new data as of 6:30 p.m.

Total overall: 1,278 positives, 21 deaths, 1,078 recoveries, 10 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates as of Sept. 30: daily: 10.4%; seven-day average: 12.4%

ZIP codes with positives:

62215 (Albers, Damiansville): 55 (+1)

62216 (Aviston): 124 (+2)

62218 (Bartelso): 83 (+1)

62230 (Breese): 237 (+9)

62231 (Carlyle): 264 (+11)

62245 (Germantown): 66 (+6)

62265 (New Baden): 143 (+10)

62293 (Trenton): 120 (+4)

62801 (Centralia): 376 (+30)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: no new data as of 6:30 p.m.

Total overall: 980 positives, 13 deaths, 12,999 tests administered, 922 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Sept. 30: daily: 2.4%; seven-day average: 3.9%

ZIP codes with positives:

62217 (Baldwin): 17

62233 (Chester): 367 (+2)

62237 (Coulterville): 63

62241 (Ellis Grove): 25

62242 (Evansville): 24 (+1)

62272 (Percy): 67 (+1)

62277 (Prairie Du Rocher): 13 (+1)

62278 (Red Bud): 150

62286 (Sparta): 162

62288 (Steeleville): 110

62292 (Tilden): 7

62297 (Walsh): 8 (+2)

62916 (Campbell Hill): 16

MONROE COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: 26 positives

Total overall: 740 positives, 18 deaths

Positivity rates as of Sept. 30: daily: 9.1%; seven-day average: 7.3%

ZIP codes with positives:

62236 (Columbia): 285 (+7)

62244 (Fults): 9 (+2)

62295 (Valmeyer): 29

62298 (Waterloo): 386 (+23)

BOND COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: no new data as of 6:30 p.m.

Total overall: 351 positives, nine deaths, 16,474 tests administered, three patients hospitalized

Positivity rates as of Sept. 30: daily: 11.1%; seven-day average: 9.4%

ZIP codes with positives:

62086 (Sorento): 15

62246 (Greenville): 232 (+3)

62262 (Mulberry Grove): 27

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley): 90 (+2)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: no new data as of 6:30 p.m.

Total overall: 230 positives, one death, 207 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Sept. 30: daily: 10.8%; seven-day average: 9.4%

ZIP codes with positives:

62214 (Venedy, Addieville): 15

62263 (Nashville, New Minden): 105 (+2)

62268 (Oakdale): 12

62271 (Okawville): 31

62808 (Ashley): 19 (+1)

62848 (Irvington): 18 (+1)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: no new data as of 6:30 p.m.

Total overall: 623 positives, 10 deaths, 306 recoveries

ZIP codes with positives:

62009 (Benld, Sawyerville, Mount Clare): 18 (+2)

62012 (Brighton): 123

62014 (Bunker Hill): 47 (+2)

62033 (Gillespie): 112

62063 (Medora, Summerville, Kemper, Rockbridge): 7

62069 (Mount Olive): 36

62088 (Staunton): 124 (+5)

62626 (Carlinville): 73 (+3)

62640 (Girard): 17

62674 (Palmyra, Barr): 16

62685 (Royal Lakes, Plainview, Shipman): 17 (+1)





62690 (Virden): 31

JERSEY COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: no new data as of 6:30 p.m.

Total overall: 401 positives, 19 deaths, 356 recoveries, 6,597 tests administered

ZIP codes with positives:

62022 (Newbern): 23

62028 (Elsah): 8

62031 (Fieldon): 10

62037 (Grafton): 33

62052 (Jerseyville): 261 (+1)

PERRY COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: no new data as of 6:30 p.m.

Total overall: 363 positives, 16 deaths, 318 recoveries

ZIP codes with positives:

62238 (Cutler): 15

62274 (Pinckneyville): 166

62832 (Du Quoin): 115 (+2)

62888 (Tamaroa): 32

62997 (Willisville): 8

CALHOUN COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: no new data as of 6:30 p.m.





Total overall: 66 positives, 51 recoveries

ZIP codes with positives:

62036 (Golden Eagle): 10 (+1)

62047 (Hardin): 19 (+1)

State, nation, world statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Saturday afternoon:

Illinois: 300,088 cases, 8,774 deaths, 5,834,762 tests

U.S.: 7,351,767 cases, 208,940 deaths, 2,873,369 recoveries

World: 34,706,736 cases, 1,029,969 deaths, 24,106,084 recoveries

Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

These are free COVID-19 testing options in the following locations this week:

Tuesday, Oct. 6: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Gordon Moore Park North, 4550 College Ave. in Alton.

Thursday, Oct. 8: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Fairmount Park, 9301 Collinsville Road in Collinsville.

No appointment is necessary. Masks are required.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also offers free walk-up and drive-thru COVID-19 testing seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity limits are met each day) at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, Argonne Drive in East St. Louis (Interstate 64 west, exit 4A).

Capacity is limited. Hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment. For more information, visit dph.illinois.gov/testing.

Additionally, Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

Get the latest news on coronavirus

BND.com will keep you updated throughout the day with information about the spread of the coronavirus in southwestern Illinois.

You can also find the most complete and up-to-date information from government sites including:

State of Illinois’ COVID-19 page: coronavirus.illinois.gov

coronavirus.illinois.gov Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/summary.html

cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/summary.html Federal government’s coronavirus page: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Who to call about mental health

Here are some resources from mental-health professionals for anyone struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Illinois Human Services Mental Health Division’s Call4Calm: Text the word “talk” to 552020 to text with a mental-health-care professional for free.





Text the word “talk” to 552020 to text with a mental-health-care professional for free. Centerstone of Illinois Inc.: Call 618-462-2331 for virtual mental-health services.

Call 618-462-2331 for virtual mental-health services. Chestnut Health Systems: Call 618-877-4420 for virtual mental-health services.

Call 618-877-4420 for virtual mental-health services. Narcotics and Alcoholics Anonymous: Call 618-398-9409 or email metroeastnapr@gmail.com to learn about virtual meetings.

Call 618-398-9409 or email metroeastnapr@gmail.com to learn about virtual meetings. Regional Disaster Mental Health Volunteer Response Team: Call a support line for health-care professionals at 618-381-5173.

