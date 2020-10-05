Rate of positive COVID-19 tests in southwest Illinois falls after two weeks of increases

The metro-east’s latest positivity rate dropped significantly Monday, after two weeks of climbing well past the state-set threshold for tougher COVID-19 restrictions.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the metro-east’s seven-day rolling average rate fell from 7.6% Sunday to 6.9% Monday. The latest data available for positivity rates as of Monday was Friday, Oct. 2, meaning as of that date the region’s positivity rate was 6.9%.

The metro-east, or Region 4 as the state defines it, encompasses St. Clair, Madison, Randolph, Monroe, Washington, Clinton and Bond counties. The region’s positivity rate is calculated from each county’s positivity rates.

Since June 26, the metro-east’s positivity rate has averaged as low as 4.5% in late June and early July, and it was as high as 10.5% in late August.

The state has implemented restrictions on indoor dining due to the region’s positivity rate. For those restrictions to be eased, the region must record three consecutive days with a seven-day rolling average rate under 6.5%.

For now, only outdoor dining or carryout ordering is legally allowed at bars and restaurants in the region, and social gatherings are limited to 25 people or 25% of room capacity.

The region’s drop was cause for celebration by St. Clair County officials Monday.

“The rest of the region seems to be working to get that rate below 6.5%,” St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern said.

Last week, Kern said many St. Clair County businesses were desperate to offer indoor dining as colder weather draws near. He said some businesses were deciding whether or not they could continue to operate under the circumstances.

Monday’s COVID-19 case breakdown for Region 4

At least 121 new cases of COVID-19 and five deaths were reported in Region 4 as of 5:30 p.m. Monday.

St. Clair County reported 31 new cases, while Washington County reported 3, Bond County reported 8 and Monroe County reported one. Madison County reported 33 new cases and Randolph County reported 8.

Clinton County reported 37 new cases Monday, which officials said were from cases recorded from Oct. 3-5.

Monroe County reported three new deaths, one of which was from the county-run nursing home Oak Hill. According to the Monroe County Health Department, the other two deaths were from several weeks ago and have now been determined to be associated with COVID-19.

Madison County officials also reported one new death, a female in her 90s, and Clinton County reported one death as well. No additional information was available on the individuals who died.

According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, 36% of the metro-east’s hospital beds were available Monday, while 46% of the ICU beds were available.

As of Monday, 83 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 10 of those patients on ventilators.

No additional information was available on the individuals who died.

As of 5:30 p.m., Clinton County had not reported any new daily COVID-19 data.

St. Clair County’s latest rundown

St. Clair County has now reported a total of 7,690 positive coronavirus tests as of Monday and 196 deaths due to COVID-19.

County officials said a total of 51 patients were in St. Clair County hospitals, down from 52. Eight patients were on ventilators, which was up from the five listed in the previous report.

The county’s daily positivity rate increased from 4.5% on Sunday to 5.2% on Monday. The county’s seven-day rolling average Monday was 5.3%, down from 5.8% Sunday.

No new cases or deaths were reported at congregate living centers in St. Clair County.

The county’s new cases included people under 10 and people in their 80s. Of the 31 new cases reported by the county, 21 of the individuals were in their 40s or younger. No county ZIP code reported a double digit increase Monday.

Madison County by the numbers

Madison County has reported a total of 6,083 cases and 143 deaths as of Monday.

Sixteen COVID-19 patients were in Madison County hospitals Monday, down from 19 on Sunday. One patient was on a ventilator, down from two on Sunday.

The county’s daily positivity rate decreased from 4.89% on Sunday to 4.69% on Monday. The seven-day rolling positivity rate average increased from 4.06% on Sunday to 6.36% on Monday.

People diagnosed with the virus Sunday ranged in age from under 10 to their 80s, and of the 33 new cases, 19 were people in their 40s or younger. No county ZIP code reported a double digit increase Monday.

Illinois reports new cases, deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,853 new COVID-19 diagnoses and 14 additional deaths Monday.

A total of 303,394 positive tests have been recorded, and 8,805 people have died since the pandemic began. More than 5.8 million coronavirus tests have been administered, including 38,538 since Sunday.

As of Sunday evening, when the latest information was available, there were 382 COVID-19 patients statewide in intensive care units and 155 on ventilators.

The statewide seven-day average positivity rate from Sept. 28-Oct. 4 was 3.4%.

Southwestern Illinois COVID-19 statistics

ZIP code-level numbers for the entire state are provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health each afternoon at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics.

The Madison County Health Department compiles its statistics by ZIP code later in the day, so the numbers may differ from what appears on the IDPH website. The Belleville News-Democrat reports the information the local health department provides for Madison County ZIP codes.

ZIP codes with fewer than five cases of the coronavirus are not reported by health officials. The number in parentheses after each ZIP code below reflects the change from the previous day’s cumulative total. A decrease reflects a correction.

All other information comes from local health departments. The “recoveries” figure refers to the number of people who completed the required isolation period in most counties.

Here are the latest available statistics for southwestern Illinois counties:

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 31 positives, 600 tests administered, 66 recoveries, one less patient hospitalized, three additional patients on ventilators

Total overall: 7,721 positives, 196 deaths, 93,130 tests administered, 7,023 recoveries, 51 patients hospitalized with eight of those patients on ventilators

Positivity rates as of Oct. 2, calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health: daily: 4.6%; seven-day average: 6%

ZIP codes with positives:

62059 (Brooklyn): 17

62201 (East St. Louis): 249 (+1)

62203 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Washington Park, Caseyville): 224 (+2)

62204 (East St. Louis): 148 (+1)

62205 (East St. Louis, Alorton, Centreville): 220 (+2)

62206 (East St. Louis, Cahokia): 477 (+3)

62207 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Alorton): 257

62208 (Fairview Heights): 461 (+1)

62220 (Belleville, Smithton): 594

62221 (Belleville): 715

62223 (Belleville, Swansea): 468 (+2)

62225 (Scott Air Force Base): 31

62226 (Belleville, Swansea): 803 (+8)

62232 (Fairview Heights, Caseyville): 202

62239 (Dupo): 128

62240 (Dupo): 37

62243 (Freeburg): 115 (+1)

62254 (Lebanon): 278 (+1)

62255 (Lenzburg): 17

62257 (Marissa): 37

62258 (Mascoutah, Fayetteville): 199

62260 (Millstadt): 152

62264 (New Athens): 107

62269 (O’Fallon): 605 (+3)

62282 (St. Libory): 13

62285 (Smithton): 134 (+1)

62289 (Summerfield): 6

MADISON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 33 new cases, 704 news tests administered, three fewer patients hospitalized, one additional patient on a ventilator.

Total overall: 6,083 positives, 143 deaths, 81,516 tests administered, 3,264 recoveries, 16 patients hospitalized with two of those patients on a ventilator

Positivity rates as of Oct. 2: 5% daily and 7% seven-day average.

ZIP codes with positives:

62001 (Kaufman, Alhambra): 28

62002 (Alton, East Alton, Godfrey): 889 (+3)

62010 (Bethalto): 261 (+1)

62012 (Godfrey): 15





62018 (Alton, Bethalto, East Alton): 74 (+2)

62021 (Dorsey): 14

62024 (East Alton): 152

62025 (Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Pontoon Beach, Roxana): 799 (+6)

62034 (Glen Carbon): 314 (+1)

62035 (Godfrey): 473 (+3)

62040 (Granite City, Pontoon Beach): 899 (+7)

62046 (Hamel): 17

62048 (Edwardsville, Granite City, Roxana, Hartford): 20

62060 (Granite City, Madison, Venice): 132 (+1)

62061 (Marine): 35

62062 (Maryville): 130 (+1)

62067 (Moro): 58

62074 (New Douglas): 12

62084 (Edwardsville, Wood River, Pontoon Beach, Roxana, South Roxana): 34

62087 (Edwardsville, Roxana, South Roxana, Hartford): 30

62088 (Staunton, Livingston, Williamson): 10

62090 (Madison, Venice): 32

62095 (Wood River): 204

62097 (Prairietown, Worden): 52

62201: (Fairmont City, Madison): 6

62234 (Collinsville, Pontoon Beach, State Park Place): 616 (+4)

62249 (Highland): 368 (+3)

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley, Jamestown): 23

62281 (St. Jacob): 65

62293: (St. Morgan): 9

62294 (Troy): 277 (+1)

CLINTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 37 new positives, one new death

Total overall: 1,315 positives, 22 deaths, 1,108 recoveries, 7 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates as of Oct. 2: daily: 14.6%; seven-day average: 11.4%

ZIP codes with positives:

62215 (Albers, Damiansville): 56 (+1)

62216 (Aviston): 127 (+3)

62218 (Bartelso): 83

62230 (Breese): 240 (+3)

62231 (Carlyle): 265 (+1)

62245 (Germantown): 66

62265 (New Baden): 148 (+5)

62293 (Trenton): 121 (+1)

62801 (Centralia): 390 (+14)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Monday’s new data: eight new positives, 237 new tests administered, 16 new recoveries

Total overall: 996 positives, 13 deaths, 13,313 tests administered, 939 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 2: daily: 1.6%; seven-day average: 4.5%

ZIP codes with positives:

62217 (Baldwin): 17

62233 (Chester): 368 (+1)

62237 (Coulterville): 63

62241 (Ellis Grove): 25

62242 (Evansville): 24

62272 (Percy): 67

62277 (Prairie Du Rocher): 13

62278 (Red Bud): 150

62286 (Sparta): 162

62288 (Steeleville): 110

62292 (Tilden): 7

62297 (Walsh): 6 (-2)

62916 (Campbell Hill): 16

MONROE COUNTY

Monday’s new data: One new positive, three new deaths

Total overall: 741 positives, 23 deaths, seven hospitalized

Positivity rates as of Oct. 2: daily: 8.2%; seven-day average: 7.3%

ZIP codes with positives:

62236 (Columbia): 285

62244 (Fults): 9

62295 (Valmeyer): 29

62298 (Waterloo): 386

BOND COUNTY

Monday’s new data: Eight new positives, 129 new tests administered

Total overall: 359 positives, nine deaths, 16,603 tests administered, one patient hospitalized

Positivity rates as of Oct. 2: daily: 4.4%; seven-day average: 8%

ZIP codes with positives:

62086 (Sorento): 15

62246 (Greenville): 233 (+1)

62262 (Mulberry Grove): 28 (+1)

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley): 91 (+1)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: Three new positives, nine new recoveries

Total overall: 230 positives, one death, 207 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 2: daily: 9.1%; seven-day average: 9.6%

ZIP codes with positives:

62214 (Venedy, Addieville): 15

62263 (Nashville, New Minden): 105

62268 (Oakdale): 12

62271 (Okawville): 31

62808 (Ashley): 19

62848 (Irvington): 18

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Monday’s new data: no new data as of 5:30 p.m.

Total overall: 623 positives, 10 deaths, 306 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 2 daily: 7.5%; seven-day average: 5.8%

ZIP codes with positives:

62009 (Benld, Sawyerville, Mount Clare): 18

62012 (Brighton): 124 (+1)

62014 (Bunker Hill): 47

62033 (Gillespie): 112

62063 (Medora, Summerville, Kemper, Rockbridge): 7

62069 (Mount Olive): 36

62088 (Staunton): 124

62626 (Carlinville): 75(+2)

62640 (Girard): 17

62674 (Palmyra, Barr): 16

62685 (Royal Lakes, Plainview, Shipman): 18 (+1)





62690 (Virden): 32 (+1)

JERSEY COUNTY

Monday’s new data: no new data as of 5:30 p.m.

Total overall: 401 positives, 19 deaths, 356 recoveries, 6,597 tests administered

Positivity rates as of Oct. 2: daily: 4%; seven-day average: 3.5%

ZIP codes with positives:

62022 (Newbern): 23

62028 (Elsah): 8

62031 (Fieldon): 10

62037 (Grafton): 33

62052 (Jerseyville): 261

PERRY COUNTY

Monday’s new data: no new data as of 5:30 p.m.

Total overall: 363 positives, 16 deaths, 318 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 2: daily: 0.0%; seven-day average: 4.5%

ZIP codes with positives:

62238 (Cutler): 15

62274 (Pinckneyville): 166

62832 (Du Quoin): 115

62888 (Tamaroa): 32

62997 (Willisville): 8

CALHOUN COUNTY

Monday’s new data: no new data as of 5:30 p.m.





Total overall: 66 positives, 51 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 2: daily: 2.6%; seven-day average: 5.7%

ZIP codes with positives:

62036 (Golden Eagle): 10

62047 (Hardin): 19

State, nation, world statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Monday night:

Illinois: 303,394 cases, 8,805 deaths, 5,924,956 tests

U.S.: 7,418,596 cases, 209,807 deaths, 2,911,699 recoveries

World: 35,058,282 cases, 1,035,452 deaths, 24,406,079 recoveries

Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

These are free COVID-19 testing options in the following locations this week:

Tuesday, Oct. 6: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Gordon Moore Park North, 4550 College Ave. in Alton.

Thursday, Oct. 8: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Fairmount Park, 9301 Collinsville Road in Collinsville.

No appointment is necessary. Masks are required.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also offers free walk-up and drive-thru COVID-19 testing seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity limits are met each day) at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, Argonne Drive in East St. Louis (Interstate 64 west, exit 4A).

Capacity is limited. Hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment. For more information, visit dph.illinois.gov/testing.

Additionally, Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

