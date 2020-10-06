St. Clair County officials say other counties are hurting chances for less restrictions

The metro-east’s latest positivity rate dropped again Tuesday, but St. Clair County officials are re-upping calls for other counties to pitch into the effort to lift restrictions on the region.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the metro-east’s seven-day rolling average rate fell from 6.9% Monday to 6.7% Tuesday. The latest data available for positivity rates as of Tuesday was Saturday, Oct. 3, meaning as of that date the region’s positivity rate was 6.7%.

However, St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern said other counties that aren’t following the state’s rules to slow the spread of COVID-19 are stopping the region from falling beneath the state-set positive rate threshold of 6.5%. St. Clair County reported a 4.5% seven-day rolling average positivity rate and a 6.4% daily positivity rate Tuesday.

“It’s pretty clear that we’re a bright spot in the region,” Kern said. “We got some help today from other counties in the region, but if we’re going to get below that 6.5% level we’re going to need more help.”

The metro-east, or Region 4 as the state defines it, encompasses St. Clair, Madison, Randolph, Monroe, Washington, Clinton and Bond counties. The region’s positivity rate is calculated from each county’s positivity rate.

The state has implemented restrictions on indoor dining due to the region’s positivity rate. For those restrictions to be eased, the region must record three consecutive days with a seven-day rolling average rate under 6.5%. Kern said the county had hoped the region would make it to or under 6.5% Tuesday.

“We felt pretty confident with the falling numbers we would be at or below 6.5% today and it just didn’t come to fruition,” Kern said.

Kern and County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons said the county is still requesting that the Illinois Department of Public Health “take a look at their numbers” and consider loosening St. Clair County’s restrictions.

Kern said St. Clair County’s seven-day rolling positivity rate has been below 8% for nearly two months. He said that a county that has followed the rules and has numbers under state-set thresholds shouldn’t have to suffer due to other counties who don’t follow the rules.

“If it’s an unfair, uneven playing field, that’s not right,” he said. “There are places in the state that are higher than us and IDPH needs to take a look at us again and take a look at their numbers.”

For now, only outdoor dining or carryout ordering is legally allowed at bars and restaurants in the region, and social gatherings are limited to 25 people or 25% of room capacity.

Kern said this is causing county businesses to close or consider closing as colder weather approaches.

“It’s very personal for us because for the businesses out there that are closed it’s very personal for them,” Kern said.

Tuesday’s COVID-19 case breakdown for Region 4

At least 81 new cases of COVID-19 and one death were reported in Region 4 as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

St. Clair County reported 33 new cases, while Monroe County reported five, Clinton County reported 14, Madison County reported 23, Randolph County reported three and Bond County reported three.

In St. Clair County, officials reported a woman in her 90s with unknown health conditions died. No further information on the individual was available.

As of 4:30 p.m., Washington County had not reported daily COVID-19 data.

According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, 36% of the metro-east’s hospital beds were available Tuesday, while 50% of the ICU beds were available.

As of Tuesday, 74 people in Region 4 were hospitalized due to COVID-19, with seven of those patients on ventilators.

St. Clair County’s latest rundown

St. Clair County has now reported a total of 7,754 positive coronavirus tests as of Tuesday and 197 deaths due to COVID-19.

County officials said a total of 46 patients were in St. Clair County hospitals, down from 51. Four patients were on ventilators, which was down from the eight listed in the previous report.

The county’s daily positivity rate increased from 5.2% on Monday to 6.4% on Tuesday. The county’s seven-day rolling average Tuesday was 4.5%, down from 5.3% Monday.

One new death and one new case were reported at the Esquiline/Dammert Center in St. Clair County.

The county’s new cases included people under 10 and people in their 90s. Of the 33 new cases reported by the county, 24 of the individuals were in their 40s or younger. No county ZIP code reported a double digit increase Tuesday.

Madison County by the numbers

Madison County has reported a total of 6,106 cases and 143 deaths as of Tuesday.

Sixteen COVID-19 patients were in Madison County hospitals Tuesday, the same as Monday. Three patients were on a ventilator, up from one on Monday.

The county’s daily positivity rate increased from 4.69% on Monday to 5.41% on Tuesday. The seven-day rolling positivity rate average decreased from 6.36% on Monday to 5.64% on Tuesday.

People diagnosed with the virus Sunday ranged in age from under 10 to their 80s, and of the 23 new cases, 13 were people in their 40s or younger. No county ZIP code reported a double digit increase Monday.

Illinois reports new cases, deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,617 new COVID-19 diagnoses and 32 additional deaths Tuesday.

A total of 305,011 positive tests have been recorded, and 8,836 people have died since the pandemic began. More than 5.9 million coronavirus tests have been administered, including 49,513 since Monday.

As of Monday evening, when the latest information was available, 384 COVID-19 patients statewide were in intensive care units and 159 on ventilators.

The statewide seven-day average positivity rate from Sept. 29-Oct. 5 was 3.4%, the same as the day prior.

Southwestern Illinois COVID-19 statistics

ZIP code-level numbers for the entire state are provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health each afternoon at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics.

The Madison County Health Department compiles its statistics by ZIP code later in the day, so the numbers may differ from what appears on the IDPH website. The Belleville News-Democrat reports the information the local health department provides for Madison County ZIP codes.

ZIP codes with fewer than five cases of the coronavirus are not reported by health officials. The number in parentheses after each ZIP code below reflects the change from the previous day’s cumulative total. A decrease reflects a correction.

All other information comes from local health departments. The “recoveries” figure refers to the number of people who completed the required isolation period in most counties.

Here are the latest available statistics for southwestern Illinois counties:

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 33 positives, 513 tests administered, 88 recoveries, five fewer patients hospitalized, four fewer patients on ventilators

Total overall: 7,754 positives, 197 deaths, 93.643 tests administered, 7,111 recoveries, 46 patients hospitalized with four of those patients on ventilators

Positivity rates as of Oct. 3, calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health: daily: 6%; seven-day average: 5.8%

ZIP codes with positives:

62059 (Brooklyn): 17

62201 (East St. Louis): 249 (+1)

62203 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Washington Park, Caseyville): 223 (-1)

62204 (East St. Louis): 154 (+6)

62205 (East St. Louis, Alorton, Centreville): 219 (-1)

62206 (East St. Louis, Cahokia): 477 (+3)

62207 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Alorton): 257

62208 (Fairview Heights): 467 (+6)

62220 (Belleville, Smithton): 597 (+3)

62221 (Belleville): 718 (+3)

62223 (Belleville, Swansea): 469 (+1)

62225 (Scott Air Force Base): 31

62226 (Belleville, Swansea): 809 (+6)

62232 (Fairview Heights, Caseyville): 201 (-1)

62239 (Dupo): 128

62240 (Dupo): 39 (+2)

62243 (Freeburg): 115

62254 (Lebanon): 278 (+1)

62255 (Lenzburg): 17

62257 (Marissa): 38 (+1)

62258 (Mascoutah, Fayetteville): 200 (+1)

62260 (Millstadt): 152

62264 (New Athens): 107

62269 (O’Fallon): 607 (+2)

62282 (St. Libory): 13

62285 (Smithton): 135 (+1)

62289 (Summerfield): 6

MADISON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 23 new cases, 425 new tests administered

Total overall: 6,106 positives, 143 deaths, 81,941 tests administered, 3,279 recoveries, 16 patients hospitalized with three of those patients on a ventilator

Positivity rates as of Oct. 3: 4.4% daily and 6.6% seven-day average.

ZIP codes with positives:

62001 (Kaufman, Alhambra): 28

62002 (Alton, East Alton, Godfrey): 872 (+3)

62010 (Bethalto): 262 (+1)

62012 (Godfrey): 15





62018 (Alton, Bethalto, East Alton): 76 (+2)

62021 (Dorsey): 14

62024 (East Alton): 152

62025 (Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Pontoon Beach, Roxana): 800 (+1)

62034 (Glen Carbon): 315 (+1)

62035 (Godfrey): 475 (+2)

62040 (Granite City, Pontoon Beach): 899

62046 (Hamel): 17

62048 (Edwardsville, Granite City, Roxana, Hartford): 20

62060 (Granite City, Madison, Venice): 135 (+3)

62061 (Marine): 35

62062 (Maryville): 130

62067 (Moro): 60 (+2)

62074 (New Douglas): 12

62084 (Edwardsville, Wood River, Pontoon Beach, Roxana, South Roxana): 34

62087 (Edwardsville, Roxana, South Roxana, Hartford): 30

62088 (Staunton, Livingston, Williamson): 10

62090 (Madison, Venice): 33 (+1)

62095 (Wood River): 204

62097 (Prairietown, Worden): 52

62201: (Fairmont City, Madison): 6

62234 (Collinsville, Pontoon Beach, State Park Place): 616

62249 (Highland): 370 (+2)

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley, Jamestown): 23

62281 (St. Jacob): 65

62293: (St. Morgan): 9

62294 (Troy): 278 (+1)

CLINTON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 14 new positives, one additional hospitalization

Total overall: 1,329 positives, 22 deaths, 1,113 recoveries, 8 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates as of Oct. 3: daily: 20.2%; seven-day average: 12.3%

ZIP codes with positives:

62215 (Albers, Damiansville): 56 (+1)

62216 (Aviston): 127 (+3)

62218 (Bartelso): 83

62230 (Breese): 240 (+3)

62231 (Carlyle): 265 (+1)

62245 (Germantown): 66

62265 (New Baden): 148 (+5)

62293 (Trenton): 121 (+1)

62801 (Centralia): 390 (+14)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: Three new cases

Total overall: 999 positives, 13 deaths, 13,391 tests administered, 945 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 3: daily: 1%; seven-day average: 4.9%

ZIP codes with positives:

62217 (Baldwin): 17

62233 (Chester): 368

62237 (Coulterville): 63

62241 (Ellis Grove): 25

62242 (Evansville): 24

62272 (Percy): 67

62277 (Prairie Du Rocher): 13

62278 (Red Bud): 150

62286 (Sparta): 162

62288 (Steeleville): 110

62292 (Tilden): 7

62297 (Walsh): 6 (-2)

62916 (Campbell Hill): 16

MONROE COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: Five new positives

Total overall: 741 positives, 23 deaths, seven hospitalized

Positivity rates as of Oct. 3: daily: 2.9%; seven-day average: 6.9%

ZIP codes with positives:

62236 (Columbia): 285

62244 (Fults): 9

62295 (Valmeyer): 29

62298 (Waterloo): 386

BOND COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: Three new positives, one additional hospitalization, 22 new tests administered

Total overall: 359 positives, nine deaths, 16,625 tests administered, two patients hospitalized

Positivity rates as of Oct. 3: daily: 4.4%; seven-day average: 8%

ZIP codes with positives:

62086 (Sorento): 15

62246 (Greenville): 233

62262 (Mulberry Grove): 28

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley): 91

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.

Total overall: 230 positives, one death, 207 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 2: daily: 9.1%; seven-day average: 9.6%

ZIP codes with positives:

62214 (Venedy, Addieville): 15

62263 (Nashville, New Minden): 105

62268 (Oakdale): 12

62271 (Okawville): 31

62808 (Ashley): 19

62848 (Irvington): 18

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: no new data as of 4:30 p.m.

Total overall: 634 positives, 10 deaths, 320 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 3 daily: 5.6%; seven-day average: 6%

ZIP codes with positives:

62009 (Benld, Sawyerville, Mount Clare): 18

62012 (Brighton): 124 (+1)

62014 (Bunker Hill): 47

62033 (Gillespie): 112

62063 (Medora, Summerville, Kemper, Rockbridge): 7

62069 (Mount Olive): 36

62088 (Staunton): 124

62626 (Carlinville): 75(+2)

62640 (Girard): 17

62674 (Palmyra, Barr): 16

62685 (Royal Lakes, Plainview, Shipman): 18 (+1)





62690 (Virden): 32 (+1)

JERSEY COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: no new data as of 4:30 p.m.

Total overall: 405 positives, 19 deaths, 356 recoveries, 6,694 tests administered

Positivity rates as of Oct. 3: daily: 3.2%; seven-day average: 3.3%

ZIP codes with positives:

62022 (Newbern): 23

62028 (Elsah): 8

62031 (Fieldon): 10

62037 (Grafton): 33

62052 (Jerseyville): 261

PERRY COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: Three new positives

Total overall: 368 positives, 16 deaths, 332 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 3: daily: 0.0%; seven-day average: 3.4%

ZIP codes with positives:

62238 (Cutler): 15

62274 (Pinckneyville): 166

62832 (Du Quoin): 115

62888 (Tamaroa): 32

62997 (Willisville): 8

CALHOUN COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: no new data as of 4:30 p.m.





Total overall: 66 positives, 51 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 3: daily: 2.6%; seven-day average: 5.7%

ZIP codes with positives:

62036 (Golden Eagle): 10

62047 (Hardin): 19

State, nation, world statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Tuesday night:

Illinois: 305,011 cases, 8,836 deaths, 5,974.469 tests

U.S.: 7,488,372 cases, 210,637 deaths, 2,935,882 recoveries

World: 35,638,016 cases, 1,046,392 deaths, 24,810,442 recoveries

Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

These are free COVID-19 testing options in the following locations this week:

Tuesday, Oct. 6: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Gordon Moore Park North, 4550 College Ave. in Alton.

Thursday, Oct. 8: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Fairmount Park, 9301 Collinsville Road in Collinsville.

No appointment is necessary. Masks are required.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also offers free walk-up and drive-thru COVID-19 testing seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity limits are met each day) at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, Argonne Drive in East St. Louis (Interstate 64 west, exit 4A).

Capacity is limited. Hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment. For more information, visit dph.illinois.gov/testing.

Additionally, Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

