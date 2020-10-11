Belleville News-Democrat Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Southwestern Illinois nursing homes, care centers add 86 new COVID cases in past week

In the past week, 86 more people who live or work in local nursing homes or other long-term care facilities have contracted the new coronavirus, according to health officials.

Long-term care residents are among the most vulnerable to severe illness or death from the virus, which causes COVID-19.

As of Friday, state and local health officials had recorded a total of 2,092 cases of the virus and 265 deaths tied to long-term care centers in the metro-east region — across St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Bond and Randolph counties.

Of the people to contract the virus since last week, 33 were from Monroe County and 32 from Madison County.

Nearby Jersey County, part of the West Central Illinois region, also saw an increase in infections from an outbreak at a long-term care facility.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

How to share your story

Help the Belleville News-Democrat report on nursing homes and other long-term care centers across southwestern Illinois during the coronavirus pandemic. We’re looking for nursing home workers, residents and family members who are willing to share their experiences of the pandemic with us. Contact investigative reporter Lexi Cortes at acortes@bnd.com or 618-239-2528.

Southwestern Illinois coronavirus outbreaks

The Illinois Department of Public Health’s updates on long-term care center outbreaks in every county come once a week at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/long-term-care-facility-outbreaks-covid-19. The local health departments in Madison and St. Clair counties also make announcements about numbers from their long-term care centers.

Madison County’s updates on long-term care centers correspond with the state’s each week on Friday. The health department releases the information on its Facebook page.

The St. Clair County Health Department provides daily updates on the outbreaks and other developments in the county on the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

All of the state and local agencies say they include residents and employees of the facilities in their numbers. Locations with fewer than two cases of the virus are not reported.

The website medicare.gov records the number of beds for Medicare- and Medicaid-certified nursing homes.

Here is the latest information from health officials on the total number of people who have been infected with the coronavirus at each facility since the start of the pandemic:

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Total: 914 people infected (including presumptive positives) and 120 deaths as of Friday, an increase of nine new infections and three deaths since Oct. 2. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 11% of the infections countywide and 60% of the deaths.

MADISON COUNTY

Total: 773 people infected and 106 deaths as of Friday, an increase of 32 new infections and one death since Oct. 2. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 12% of the infections countywide and 72% of the deaths.

CLINTON COUNTY

Total: 212 people infected and 16 deaths as of Friday, an increase of one new infection since Oct. 2. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 15% of the infections countywide and 70% of the deaths.

MONROE COUNTY

Total: 134 people infected and 19 deaths as of Friday, an increase of 33 new infections and seven deaths since Oct. 2. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 17% of the infections countywide and 83% of the deaths.

JERSEY COUNTY

Total: 99 people infected and 15 deaths as of Friday, an increase of three new infections and three deaths since Oct. 2. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 24% of the infections countywide and 79% of the deaths.

PERRY COUNTY

Total: 79 people infected and 12 deaths as of Friday, an increase of one death since Oct. 2. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 21% of the infections countywide and 75% of the deaths.

BOND COUNTY

Total: 40 people infected and four deaths as of Friday, an increase of eight new infections and two deaths since Oct. 2. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 11% of the infections countywide and 44% of the deaths.

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Total: 19 people infected as of Friday, an increase of three new infections since Oct. 2. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 2% of the infections countywide.

Whitney Oberlink, administrator of the Coulterville Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, said previously that two of the people affected by COVID-19 there were employees and that they recovered from the virus.

State discrepancies

The Illinois Department of Public Health’s information did not match the health departments in St. Clair and Madison counties for 13 long-term care centers on Friday.

The Department of Public Health said there were more cases or deaths at 12 locations in St. Clair County and at one location in Madison County.

The Belleville News-Democrat has not included higher numbers announced by the state in calculating totals if a county health department reports lower numbers.

The state relies on health departments for the information it reports and says on its website that the local agencies will have “the most up-to-date data.”

Health departments and individual facilities in the metro-east have previously said the state’s data was off.

Profile Image of Lexi Cortes
Lexi Cortes
The metro-east is home for investigative reporter Lexi Cortes. She was raised in Granite City, graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 2014 and now lives in Collinsville. Lexi joined the Belleville News-Democrat in 2014 and has won multiple state awards for her investigative and community service reporting. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service