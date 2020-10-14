Rate of positive COVID-19 tests in southwest Illinois inches up for sixth straight day

Metro-East Region 4 saw a gradual increase in its rolling 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate for a sixth-straight day Wednesday.

Since having restrictions eased Friday, the region has seen its positivity rate steadily increase from 5.8% on Friday to 6.2% on Saturday to 6.3% on Sunday to 6.5% on Monday to 6.6% on Tuesday and then to 6.8% on Wednesday.

The state could impose tougher restrictions if the positivity rate is at or above 8% for three straight days. And while Region 4 is still below even 7%, the increases have caught the attention of St. Clair County officials.

“Each day, these numbers are gradually going up,” St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons said during Wednesday’s daily briefing. “If we reach that 8 percent and stay there for three days then everybody’s going to be upset again, everybody’s going to be complaining, and the businesses are going to be suffering again — we don’t want that.”

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern stressed the other Region 4 counties must pull their weight to avoid another setback. He remarked how other counties statewide are creeping above 8% .

“Team St. Clair is doing a good job here. You’re all to be commended,” he said. “But we have to encourage the counties around us and certainly the establishments that are there to abide by these rules, because if we don’t, it’s going to roll us back above 8 percent again. We checked the entire state numbers today and there are some areas that are getting above 8.

“We don’t want to be a part of that trend line. We’ve been there and we don’t want to go back. Let’s isolate this virus and get that number down and this will be a much more palatable process if our businesses are open, if commerce is still active, and if we can get out and do what we want to do.”

Simmons also said people should continue following COVID-19 safety protocols and pleaded with surrounding counties and businesses to do their part to keep the positivity rate in check.

“Wear the mask. Practice the social and physical distancing. Wash your hands. And we can keep those numbers down and don’t have to worry about it,” Simmons said. “We need the entire region ... otherwise, I’m telling you, we’re going to get back above 8, and we don’t want that. So please, please drive that message to your friends, your family.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

“The business people out there, please continue to do what you’ve been doing. Make sure your customers are abiding by what you’ve set in place.”

Additionally, Simmons said he received a troubling call from a hospital Wednesday, while he also encouraged people to get a flu shot.

“We had a hospital call today where they’re starting to see an uptick in patients, and it’s taking more time because of the symptoms being shown. As we’ve been talking about with flu season coming on, so it takes longer in the emergency room, in the healthcare facilities, to differentiate which this is,” he said.

The state eased some restrictions on businesses and gatherings last week, including a ban on indoor service at bars and restaurants, after the area’s positivity rate fell below 6.5% for three consecutive days.

Restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus had been in place since Aug. 18 in the metro-east, also known as Region 4, after the region passed the 8% positivity rate threshold for three consecutive days. Region 4 includes St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Bond, Washington, Clinton and Randolph counties.

The region’s daily positivity rate also increased Wednesday, rising from 6.1% as of Oct. 10 to 7.4% on Oct. 11. The state’s positivity rate data is delayed by three days, so the rate as of Oct. 11 was the most recent data available Wednesday.

Illinois reports new cases, deaths Wednesday

This information is according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The information in parentheses is the difference from the previous day’s totals.

New cases: 2,862 (+11)

New deaths: 49 (+20)

New tests: 52,669 (+5,090)

Total cases: 327,605

Total deaths: 9,074

Total tests: 6,463,923

Hospitalizations: 1,974 (+126)

People in ICU: 390 (-16)

People on ventilators: 153 (-7)

Statewide positivity rate from Oct. 7-13: 4.6% (+0.1%)

Wednesday’s COVID-19 case breakdown for Region 4

The information in parentheses is the difference from the previous day’s totals.

New cases: 150 (-30)

New deaths: 2 (-5) (St. Clair County — a woman in her 90s and a man in his 90s, both with underlying health conditions)

Daily positivity rate as of Oct. 11: 7.4% (+1.3%)

7-day rolling average as of Oct. 11: 6.9% (+0.2%)

Hospitalizations: 88 (+1)

Patients on ventilators: 6 (-1)

Hospital bed availability: 27% (+3%)

ICU bed availability: 44% (+8%)

Cases outside Region 4 (as of 6:30 p.m.): 7

Southwestern Illinois COVID-19 statistics

ZIP code-level numbers for the entire state are provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health each afternoon at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics.

The Madison County Health Department compiles its statistics by ZIP code later in the day, so the numbers may differ from what appears on the IDPH website. The Belleville News-Democrat reports the information the local health department provides for Madison County ZIP codes.

ZIP codes with fewer than five cases of the coronavirus are not reported by health officials. The number in parentheses after each ZIP code below reflects the change from the previous day’s cumulative total. A decrease reflects a correction.

All other information comes from local health departments. The “recoveries” figure refers to the number of people who completed the required isolation period in most counties.

Here are the latest available statistics for southwestern Illinois counties:

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 40 new positives, 605 new tests administered, 25 new recoveries, 2 new deaths, 5 new hospitalizations, 2 additional people on ventilators

Total overall: 8,187 positives, 207 deaths, 101,282 tests administered, 7,483 recoveries, 46 patients hospitalized with 3 of those patients on ventilators

Positivity rates as of Oct. 11: Daily — 6.6 (+1.4%); 7-day average — 5.5% (-0.1%)

Additional data: The county’s new cases included people under the age of 10 to people in their 90s. Of the 40 new cases reported by the county, 26 of the individuals were in their 40s or younger

Congregate living facilities: One new death reported at the Esquiline/Dammert Center at The Shrine in Belleville and one new case reported at Mercy Rehab and Care Center in Swansea

ZIP codes with positives:

62059 (Brooklyn): 17

62201 (East St. Louis): 259

62203 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Washington Park, Caseyville): 237 (+2)

62204 (East St. Louis): 165 (+2)

62205 (East St. Louis, Alorton, Centreville): 223

62206 (East St. Louis, Cahokia): 505

62207 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Alorton): 261

62208 (Fairview Heights): 481 (+2)

62220 (Belleville, Smithton): 641

62221 (Belleville): 759 (+5)

62223 (Belleville, Swansea): 505 (+3)

62225 (Scott Air Force Base): 33

62226 (Belleville, Swansea): 861 (+13)

62232 (Fairview Heights, Caseyville): 212 (+1)

62239 (Dupo): 132 (+2)

62240 (Dupo): 39

62243 (Freeburg): 121 (+1)

62254 (Lebanon): 282 (+1)

62255 (Lenzburg): 21

62257 (Marissa): 39

62258 (Mascoutah, Fayetteville): 208 (+1)

62260 (Millstadt): 163

62264 (New Athens): 108

62269 (O’Fallon): 648 (+2)

62282 (St. Libory): 14

62285 (Smithton): 139 (+1)

62289 (Summerfield): 7

MADISON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 71 new positives, 567 new tests administered, 16 new recoveries, 1 fewer hospitalization

Total overall: 6,562 positives, 149 deaths, 88,581 tests administered, 3,354 recoveries, 22 patients hospitalized with 3 of those patients on a ventilator

Positivity rates as of Oct. 11: Daily — 8.2% (+1.6%); 7-day average — 6.8% (+1.3%)

Additional data: People diagnosed with the virus ranged in age from 10 to their 90s, and, of the 71 new cases, 41 were people in their 40s or younger.

ZIP codes with positives:

62001 (Kaufman, Alhambra): 32

62002 (Alton, East Alton, Godfrey): 946 (+16)

62010 (Bethalto): 280 (-3)

62012 (Godfrey): 15





62018 (Alton, Bethalto, East Alton): 76

62021 (Dorsey): 16

62024 (East Alton): 177 (+3)

62025 (Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Pontoon Beach, Roxana): 848 (+17)

62034 (Glen Carbon): 326 (+1)

62035 (Godfrey): 521 (+12)

62040 (Granite City, Pontoon Beach): 981 (+12)

62046 (Hamel): 17

62048 (Edwardsville, Granite City, Roxana, Hartford): 24

62060 (Granite City, Madison, Venice): 138 (+1)

62061 (Marine): 39

62062 (Maryville): 146 (+2)

62067 (Moro): 64 (+1)

62074 (New Douglas): 13

62084 (Edwardsville, Wood River, Pontoon Beach, Roxana, South Roxana): 37 (+1)

62087 (Edwardsville, Roxana, South Roxana, Hartford): 31

62088 (Staunton, Livingston, Williamson): 10

62090 (Madison, Venice): 35

62095 (Wood River): 226 (+8)

62097 (Prairietown, Worden): 59 (+2)

62201: (Fairmont City, Madison): 8

62234 (Collinsville, Pontoon Beach, State Park Place): 649 (+4)

62249 (Highland): 412 (+18)

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley, Jamestown): 23

62281 (St. Jacob): 72 (+2)

62293: (St. Morgan): 9

62294 (Troy): 289 (+2)

CLINTON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 13 new positives, 4 new hospitalizations





Total overall: 1,460 positives, 23 deaths, 1,268 recoveries, 10 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates as of Oct. 11: Daily — 7.7% (-8.1%); 7-day average — 9.5% (-0.5%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62215 (Albers, Damiansville): 64 (+1)

62216 (Aviston): 140 (+2)

62218 (Bartelso): 88 (+4)

62230 (Breese): 285 (+9)

62231 (Carlyle): 283 (+7)

62245 (Germantown): 73

62265 (New Baden): 159 (+1)

62293 (Trenton): 124 (+2)

62801 (Centralia): 492

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 14 new positives, 7 new recoveries, 78 new tests administered, 1 fewer hospitalization

Total overall: 1,097 positives, 14 deaths, 14,203 tests administered, 990 recoveries, 1 hospitalization

Positivity rates as of Oct. 11: Daily — 8.3% (-2.0%); ; 7-day average — 9.9% (-0.3%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62217 (Baldwin): 21 (+1)

62233 (Chester): 395 (+6)

62237 (Coulterville): 69

62241 (Ellis Grove): 27

62242 (Evansville): 29 (+2)

62272 (Percy): 69

62277 (Prairie Du Rocher): 21 (+1)

62278 (Red Bud): 169 (+4)

62286 (Sparta): 182 (+3)

62288 (Steeleville): 119 (+1)

62292 (Tilden): 8 (+1)

62297 (Walsh): 6

62916 (Campbell Hill): 19 (+2)

MONROE COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 3 new positives

Total overall: 821 positives, 26 deaths, 7 hospitalizations, 669 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 11: Daily — 7.5 (+5.6%); 7-day average — 8.6% (+0.4%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62236 (Columbia): 310

62244 (Fults): 10

62295 (Valmeyer): 32

62298 (Waterloo): 431

BOND COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 7 new positives, 36 new tests administered

Total overall: 410 positives, 10 deaths, 19,527 tests administered

Positivity rates as of Oct. 11: Daily — 6.9% (-2.3%); 7-day average — 7.7% (+0.5%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62086 (Sorento): 18 (+3)

62246 (Greenville): 252 (+8)

62262 (Mulberry Grove): 40 (+7)

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley): 97 (+4)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 2 new positives, 6 new recoveries, 1 additional hospitalization

Total overall: 265 positives, one death, 242 recoveries, 4 hospitalizations

Positivity rates as of Oct. 11: Daily — 5.7% (-6.8%); 7-day average — 12.1% (+4.5%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62214 (Venedy, Addieville): 21

62263 (Nashville, New Minden): 122 (+1)

62268 (Oakdale): 15

62271 (Okawville): 35

62808 (Ashley): 22 (+1)

62848 (Irvington): 19

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 6:30 p.m.

Total overall: 703 positives, 13 deaths, 367 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 11: Daily — 3.7% (-1.8%); 7-day average — 5.9% (-0.1%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62009 (Benld, Sawyerville, Mount Clare): 21

62012 (Brighton): 132

62014 (Bunker Hill): 51

62033 (Gillespie): 117

62063 (Medora, Summerville, Kemper, Rockbridge): 7

62069 (Mount Olive): 49

62088 (Staunton): 138

62626 (Carlinville): 92

62640 (Girard): 22

62674 (Palmyra, Barr): 16

62685 (Royal Lakes, Plainview, Shipman): 18





62690 (Virden): 33

JERSEY COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 6:30 p.m.

Total overall: 432 positives, 20 deaths, 363 recoveries, 7,192 tests

Positivity rates as of Oct. 11: Daily — 9.3% (+9.3%); 7-day average — 5.3% (+0.1)

ZIP codes with positives:

62022 (Newbern): 24

62028 (Elsah): 9

62031 (Fieldon): 10

62037 (Grafton): 37

62052 (Jerseyville): 283

PERRY COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 7 new positives

Total overall: 385 positives, 16 deaths, 350 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 11: Daily — 0.0% (-9.1%); 7-day average — 3.1% (-0.1)

ZIP codes with positives:

62238 (Cutler): 15

62274 (Pinckneyville): 169 (+2)

62832 (Du Quoin): 123 (+3)

62888 (Tamaroa): 32 (-1)

62997 (Willisville): 14 (+3)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 6:30 p.m.

Total overall: 70 positives, 67 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 11: Daily — 0.0% (no change); 7-day average — 0.0% (no change)

ZIP codes with positives:

62036 (Golden Eagle): 10

62047 (Hardin): 19

State, nation, world statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Wednesday afternoon:

Illinois: 327,605 cases, 9,074 deaths, 6,463,923 tests





U.S.: 8 ,103,436 cases, 221,102 deaths, 5,238,565 recoveries





,103,436 cases, 221,102 deaths, 5,238,565 recoveries World: 38,535,225 cases, 1,093,096 deaths, 28,959,229 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

These are free COVID-19 testing options in the following locations.

Wednesday, Oct. 21, and Thursday, Oct. 22: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt E. (drive-thru).

Saturday, Oct. 24, and Sunday, Oct. 25: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belleville West High School, 4063 Frank Scott Parkway (drive-thru).

No appointment is necessary. Masks are required.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also offers free walk-up and drive-thru COVID-19 testing seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity limits are met each day) at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, Argonne Drive in East St. Louis (Interstate 64 west, exit 4A).

Capacity is limited. Hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment. For more information, visit dph.illinois.gov/testing.

Additionally, Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

Get the latest news on coronavirus

BND.com will keep you updated throughout the day with information about the spread of the coronavirus in southwestern Illinois.

You can also find the most complete and up-to-date information from government sites including:

State of Illinois’ COVID-19 page: coronavirus.illinois.gov

coronavirus.illinois.gov Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/summary.html

cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/summary.html Federal government’s coronavirus page: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Who to call about mental health

Here are some resources from mental-health professionals for anyone struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Illinois Human Services Mental Health Division’s Call4Calm: Text the word “talk” to 552020 to text with a mental-health-care professional for free.





Text the word “talk” to 552020 to text with a mental-health-care professional for free. Centerstone of Illinois Inc.: Call 618-462-2331 for virtual mental-health services.

Call 618-462-2331 for virtual mental-health services. Chestnut Health Systems: Call 618-877-4420 for virtual mental-health services.

Call 618-877-4420 for virtual mental-health services. Narcotics and Alcoholics Anonymous: Call 618-398-9409 or email metroeastnapr@gmail.com to learn about virtual meetings.

Call 618-398-9409 or email metroeastnapr@gmail.com to learn about virtual meetings. Regional Disaster Mental Health Volunteer Response Team: Call a support line for health-care professionals at 618-381-5173.

Contact BND with tips, concerns, suggestions

If you have suggestions about something for the BND to cover regarding the COVID-19 pandemic or if you see a report that sounds suspicious on social media or anywhere else, please drop us a note at newsroom@bnd.com and include a link. We’ll check it out.

We’d like to hear from healthcare workers

The BND would like to speak with nurses, doctors and other health-care professionals who are on the front lines caring for patients in doctor’s offices, clinics and hospitals during this difficult time. We’re interested in hearing about your challenges and rewards, frustrations and accomplishments. How is this affecting you? Send us an email at newsroom@bnd.com.

Willing to share your COVID-19 story?

Have you recovered from coronavirus or are you in the process of recovering from COVID-19? We would like to hear from you on how you dealt with the respiratory disease. Send us an email at newsroom@bnd.com.