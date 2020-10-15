COVID-19 positivity rate for Region 4 in southwestern Illinois continues to rise

On the same day the state of Illinois reported a daily record of COVID-19 cases, Metro-East Region 4 saw an increase in its rolling 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate for a seventh straight day Thursday.

Since the state eased restrictions Friday, the region has seen its positivity rate steadily increase from 5.8% on Friday to 6.2% on Saturday to 6.3% on Sunday to 6.5% on Monday to 6.6% on Tuesday to 6.8% on Wednesday and then to 6.9% on Thursday.

The state could impose tougher restrictions if the positivity rate is at or above 8% for three straight days. And while Region 4 is still below even 7%, St. Clair County Emergency Management Director Herb Simmons lamented yet another day of an increase.

“This whole week we’ve been talking about the importance of keeping these numbers down,” he said during the county’s daily briefing Thursday. “Each day, we’re seeing an increase, and that’s not good. We want those numbers down, and we’ve got to keep it down below that 8%.”

Simmons and St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern bluntly again pointed toward other Region 4 counties to keep their respective numbers in check.

“We’re not getting the help that we need from our surrounding counties in the region,” Simmons said. “It’s going to affect each and every one of us sooner or later if we get back up to that 8%. Those mitigations are going to be there and those people are going to be screaming like you wouldn’t believe. I’m looking at Team St. Clair to spread the word. We have to let everyone know the importance of this.”

Kern, referencing higher positivity rates in surrounding counties, added: “St. Clair at least with our numbers kept it at 6.9. But it’s going to be pretty difficult to keep these levels where we need them to be.”

On a somber note, St. Clair County reported its 208th COVID-19 related death Thursday, something that weighed heavily on Simmons.

“As I’ve said before, that’s another person who doesn’t have the choice of wearing a mask, or washing their hands, or watching their social distancing. They’re no longer with us ... 208 of our county residents” Simmons said. “Again, if that doesn’t sink in to you hard heads out there that think it’s the flu or think it’s just the common cold, I guess it’s going to take (the virus) knocking on your door to make you understand that. I hope it doesn’t, but I also would hope you would listen and do the simple things.

All the while, Simmons again stressed the importance of adhering to COVID-19 protocols — with specific focus on wearing a mask — out of respect for business owners.

“Wear a mask when you’re out. When you’re at home, take your mask off. When you’re in your car, take your mask off. But when you go into the businesses, respect our business owners. They’re trying their best to keep their doors open, but if that number gets back up there, that’s not going to happen,” he said.

Added Kern, “Wearing a mask is just something we’re going to have to do for a while.”

The state eased some restrictions on businesses and gatherings last week, including a ban on indoor service at bars and restaurants, after the area’s positivity rate fell below 6.5% for three consecutive days.

Restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus had been in place since Aug. 18 in the metro-east, also known as Region 4, after the region passed the 8% positivity rate threshold for three consecutive days. Region 4 includes St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Bond, Washington, Clinton and Randolph counties.

The region’s daily positivity rate did decrease Thursday, falling from 7.4% on Oct. 11 to 7.1% on Oct. 12. The state’s positivity rate data is delayed by three days, so the rate as of Oct. 12 was the most recent data available Thursday.

Illinois reports new cases, deaths Thursday

This information is according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The information in parentheses is the difference from the previous day’s totals. Of note, the new case total from Thursday is the highest the state has recorded in a single day since the pandemic began.

New cases: 4,015 (+1,153)

New deaths: 53 (+4)

New tests: 67,086 (+14,417)

Total cases: 331,620

Total deaths: 9,127

Total tests: 6,531,009

Hospitalizations: 1,932 (-42)

People in ICU: 388 (-2)

People on ventilators: 147 (-6)

Statewide positivity rate from Oct. 9-15: 4.9% (+0.3%)

Thursday’s COVID-19 case breakdown for Region 4

The information in parentheses is the difference from the previous day’s totals. This information is as of 6 p.m. Thursday.

New cases: 184 (+34)

New deaths: 3 (+1) (St. Clair County — a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions; Madison County — a man in his 60s and a man in his 70s; it is unknown if either individual had underlying health conditions.)

Daily positivity rate as of Oct. 12: 7.1% (-0.3%)

7-day rolling average as of Oct. 12: 6.9% (+0.1%)

Hospitalizations: 88 (no change from Wednesday)

Patients on ventilators: 6 (no change from Wednesday)

Hospital bed availability: 29% (+2.0%)

ICU bed availability: 48% (+4.0%)

Cases outside Region 4: 7 (-20)

Southwestern Illinois COVID-19 statistics

ZIP code-level numbers for the entire state are provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health each afternoon at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics.

The Madison County Health Department compiles its statistics by ZIP code later in the day, so the numbers may differ from what appears on the IDPH website. The Belleville News-Democrat reports the information the local health department provides for Madison County ZIP codes.

ZIP codes with fewer than five cases of the coronavirus are not reported by health officials. The number in parentheses after each ZIP code below reflects the change from the previous day’s cumulative total. A decrease reflects a correction.

All other information comes from local health departments. The “recoveries” figure refers to the number of people who completed the required isolation period in most counties.

Here are the latest available statistics for southwestern Illinois counties:

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: 62 new positives, 1,027 new tests administered, 31 new recoveries, 1 new death, 4 new hospitalizations

Total overall: 8,249 positives, 208 deaths, 102,309 tests administered, 7,514 recoveries, 50 patients hospitalized with 3 of those patients on ventilators

Positivity rates as of Oct. 12: Daily — 6.5 (-0.1%); 7-day average — 5.5% (no change from Wednesday)

Additional data: The county’s new cases included people under the age of 1 to people in their 90s. Of the 62 new cases reported by the county, 41 of the individuals were in their 40s or younger

Congregate living facilities: One new death reported at Integrity Healthcare of Smithton and one new case reported at Freeburg Care Center

ZIP codes with positives:

62059 (Brooklyn): 18 (+1)

62201 (East St. Louis): 260 (+1)

62203 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Washington Park, Caseyville): 239 (+2)

62204 (East St. Louis): 166 (+1)

62205 (East St. Louis, Alorton, Centreville): 223

62206 (East St. Louis, Cahokia): 505

62207 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Alorton): 262 (+1)

62208 (Fairview Heights): 481

62220 (Belleville, Smithton): 644 (+3)

62221 (Belleville): 762 (+3)

62223 (Belleville, Swansea): 509 (+4)

62225 (Scott Air Force Base): 33

62226 (Belleville, Swansea): 868 (+7)

62232 (Fairview Heights, Caseyville): 215 (+3)

62239 (Dupo): 132

62240 (Dupo): 39

62243 (Freeburg): 122 (+1)

62254 (Lebanon): 283 (+1)

62255 (Lenzburg): 21

62257 (Marissa): 39

62258 (Mascoutah, Fayetteville): 208

62260 (Millstadt): 163

62264 (New Athens): 108

62269 (O’Fallon): 664 (+16)

62282 (St. Libory): 15 (+1)

62285 (Smithton): 140 (+1)

62289 (Summerfield): 7

MADISON COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: 56 new positives, 2 new deaths, 681 new tests administered, 2 new recoveries, 4 fewer patients hospitalized

Total overall: 6,618 positives, 151 deaths, 89,262 tests administered, 3,356 recoveries, 18 patients hospitalized with 3 of those patients on a ventilator

Positivity rates as of Oct. 12: Daily — 7.8% (-0.4%); 7-day average — 7.0% (+0.2%)

Additional data: People diagnosed with the virus ranged in age from 10 to their 90s, and, of the 56 new cases, 34 were people in their 40s or younger.

ZIP codes with positives:

62001 (Kaufman, Alhambra): 31 (-1)

62002 (Alton, East Alton, Godfrey): 954 (+8)

62010 (Bethalto): 281 (+1)

62012 (Godfrey): 17 (+2)





62018 (Alton, Bethalto, East Alton): 76

62021 (Dorsey): 17 (+1)

62024 (East Alton): 181 (+4)

62025 (Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Pontoon Beach, Roxana): 854 (+6)

62034 (Glen Carbon): 327 (+1)

62035 (Godfrey): 525 (+4)

62040 (Granite City, Pontoon Beach): 989 (+8)

62046 (Hamel): 18 (+1)

62048 (Edwardsville, Granite City, Roxana, Hartford): 25 (+1)

62060 (Granite City, Madison, Venice): 138

62061 (Marine): 40 (+1)

62062 (Maryville): 146

62067 (Moro): 64

62074 (New Douglas): 13

62084 (Edwardsville, Wood River, Pontoon Beach, Roxana, South Roxana): 37

62087 (Edwardsville, Roxana, South Roxana, Hartford): 31

62088 (Staunton, Livingston, Williamson): 12 (+2)

62090 (Madison, Venice): 35

62095 (Wood River): 229 (+3)

62097 (Prairietown, Worden): 59

62201: (Fairmont City, Madison): 8

62234 (Collinsville, Pontoon Beach, State Park Place): 654 (+5)

62249 (Highland): 414 (+2)

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley, Jamestown): 23

62281 (St. Jacob): 73 (+1)

62293: (St. Morgan): 11 (+2)

62294 (Troy): 292 (+3)

CLINTON COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: 27 new positives, 2 new hospitalizations





Total overall: 1,487 positives, 23 deaths, 1,268 recoveries, 12 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates as of Oct. 12: Daily — 8.7% (+1.0%); 7-day average — 9.8% (+0.3%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62215 (Albers, Damiansville): 64

62216 (Aviston): 145 (+5)

62218 (Bartelso): 91 (+3)

62230 (Breese): 296 (+11)

62231 (Carlyle): 287 (+4)

62245 (Germantown): 73

62265 (New Baden): 160 (+1)

62293 (Trenton): 124

62801 (Centralia): 506 (+14)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: 17 new positives, 136 new tests administered, 15 new recoveries

Total overall: 1,097 positives, 14 deaths, 14,339 tests administered, 1,005 recoveries, 1 hospitalization

Positivity rates as of Oct. 12: Daily — 3.5% (-4.8%); 7-day average — 9.6% (-0.3%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62217 (Baldwin): 22 (+1)

62233 (Chester): 400 (+5)

62237 (Coulterville): 70 (+3)

62241 (Ellis Grove): 28 (+1)

62242 (Evansville): 30 (+1)

62272 (Percy): 70 (+1)

62277 (Prairie Du Rocher): 21

62278 (Red Bud): 170 (+1)

62286 (Sparta): 184 (+2)

62288 (Steeleville): 120 (+1)

62292 (Tilden): 9 (+1)

62297 (Walsh): 6

62916 (Campbell Hill): 19

MONROE COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: 11 new positives, 2 new hospitalizations

Total overall: 832 positives, 26 deaths, 9 hospitalizations, 669 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 12: Daily — 6.8% (-0.7%); 7-day average — 8.4% (-0.2%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62236 (Columbia): 312 (+2)

62244 (Fults): 11 (+1)

62295 (Valmeyer): 34 (+2)

62298 (Waterloo): 435 (+4)

BOND COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: 11 new positives, 522 new tests administered

Total overall: 421 positives, 10 deaths, 20,049 tests administered

Positivity rates as of Oct. 12: Daily — 15.6% (+8.7%); 7-day average — 8.6% (+0.9%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62086 (Sorento): 21 (+3)

62246 (Greenville): 257 (+5)

62262 (Mulberry Grove): 41 (+1)

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley): 99 (+2)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 6 p.m.

Total overall: 265 positives, one death, 242 recoveries, 4 hospitalizations

Positivity rates as of Oct. 12: Daily — 7.0% (+1.3%); 7-day average — 9.8% (-2.3%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62214 (Venedy, Addieville): 21

62263 (Nashville, New Minden): 122 (+1)

62268 (Oakdale): 15

62271 (Okawville): 35

62808 (Ashley): 22 (+1)

62848 (Irvington): 19

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 6 p.m.

Total overall: 721 positives, 13 deaths, 374 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 12: Daily — 8.5% (+4.8%); 7-day average — 6.1% (+0.2%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62009 (Benld, Sawyerville, Mount Clare): 21

62012 (Brighton): 132

62014 (Bunker Hill): 51

62033 (Gillespie): 117

62063 (Medora, Summerville, Kemper, Rockbridge): 7

62069 (Mount Olive): 47

62088 (Staunton): 138

62626 (Carlinville): 92

62640 (Girard): 22

62674 (Palmyra, Barr): 16

62685 (Royal Lakes, Plainview, Shipman): 18





62690 (Virden): 33

JERSEY COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 6 p.m.

Total overall: 434 positives, 21 deaths, 363 recoveries, 7,215 tests

Positivity rates as of Oct. 12: Daily — 20.0% (+10.7%); 7-day average — 5.7% (+0.4)

ZIP codes with positives:

62022 (Newbern): 24

62028 (Elsah): 9

62031 (Fieldon): 10

62037 (Grafton): 37

62052 (Jerseyville): 283

PERRY COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: 7 new positives, 2 new recoveries

Total overall: 392 positives, 16 deaths, 352 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 12: Daily — 7.0% (+7.0%); 7-day average — 4.0% (+0.9%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62238 (Cutler): 15

62274 (Pinckneyville): 169

62832 (Du Quoin): 128 (+5)

62888 (Tamaroa): 33 (+1)

62997 (Willisville): 13 (-1)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 6 p.m.

Total overall: 70 positives, 67 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 12: Daily — 0.0% (no change); 7-day average — 0.0% (no change)

ZIP codes with positives:

62036 (Golden Eagle): 10

62047 (Hardin): 19

State, nation, world statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Thursday afternoon:

Illinois: 331,620 cases, 9,127 deaths, 6,531,009 tests





U.S.: 8 ,156,124 cases, 221,895 deaths, 5,280,004 recoveries





,156,124 cases, 221,895 deaths, 5,280,004 recoveries World: 38,832,219 cases, 1,098,143 deaths, 29,168,191 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

These are free COVID-19 testing options in the following locations.

Friday, Oct. 16: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Clare of Assisi Church, 1411 Cross St., O’Fallon.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Clare of Assisi Church, 1411 Cross St., O’Fallon. Friday, Oct. 16; Saturday, Oct. 17; and Sunday, Oct. 18: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Monroe Count Annex, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo).

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Monroe Count Annex, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo). Wednesday, Oct. 21, and Thursday, Oct. 22: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt E. (drive-thru).

Saturday, Oct. 24, and Sunday, Oct. 25: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belleville West High School, 4063 Frank Scott Parkway (drive-thru).

No appointment is necessary. Masks are required.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also offers free walk-up and drive-thru COVID-19 testing seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity limits are met each day) at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, Argonne Drive in East St. Louis (Interstate 64 west, exit 4A).

Capacity is limited. Hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment. For more information, visit dph.illinois.gov/testing.

Additionally, Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

