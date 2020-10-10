Leaders urge caution as southwest Illinois COVID-19 positivity rate ticks up Saturday

Less than a day after additional coronavirus restrictions were lifted in the metro-east, officials were already warning the public about a regional positivity rate that increased by nearly half a percentage point on Saturday.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state health officials removed some restrictions on businesses and gatherings, including a ban on indoor service at bars and restaurants, after the region managed to reduce its positivity rate below 6.5% for three consecutive days this week.

The restrictions had been in place since Aug. 18 after the state-defined Region 4, which includes St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Washington, Clinton and Randolph counties, surpassed an 8% positivity rate for three consecutive days.

Business owners and local elected officials rejoiced, but remained cautious with the knowledge that the region could go back to resurgence restrictions if it surpasses that threshold again.

“We’ve got to watch that number,” St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern said Saturday. “We don’t want that to be going up.”

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the metro-east’s seven-day rolling average rate was 6.2% Saturday, up from 5.8% on Friday.

“If we go back up to that (8%), we have to start the clock all over again,” said St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency director Herb Simmons. “I’d like to see it down even lower than it is now.”

Illinois reports new cases, deaths Saturday

This information is according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The information in parentheses is the difference from the previous day’s totals.

New cases: 2,905 (+87)

New deaths: 31 (-4)

New tests: 66,256 (-5,343)

Total cases: 316,423

Total deaths: 8,975

Total tests: 6,243,635

Hospitalizations: 1,807 (-5)

People in ICU: 406 (+11)

People on ventilators: 166 (+13)

Statewide positivity rate from Oct. 3-9: 4% (+0.2%)

Saturday’s COVID-19 case breakdown for Region 4

The information in parentheses is the difference from the previous day’s totals.

New cases: 308 (+100)

New deaths: None reported

Daily positivity rate as of Oct. 6: 8.2% (+3.8%)

7-day rolling average as of Oct. 6: 6.2% (+0.4%)

Hospitalizations: 85 (+9)

Patients on ventilators: 8 (+2)

Hospital bed availability: 26% (-1%)

ICU bed availability: 46% (+3%)

Cases outside Region 4: 0

Southwestern Illinois COVID-19 statistics

ZIP code-level numbers for the entire state are provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health each afternoon at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics.

The Madison County Health Department compiles its statistics by ZIP code later in the day, so the numbers may differ from what appears on the IDPH website. The Belleville News-Democrat reports the information the local health department provides for Madison County ZIP codes.

ZIP codes with fewer than five cases of the coronavirus are not reported by health officials. The number in parentheses after each ZIP code below reflects the change from the previous day’s cumulative total. A decrease reflects a correction.

All other information comes from local health departments. The “recoveries” figure refers to the number of people who completed the required isolation period in most counties.

Here are the latest available statistics for southwestern Illinois counties:

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: 41 new positives, 906 new tests administered, 32 new recoveries, nine additional patients hospitalized, two additional patients on a ventilator

Total overall: 7,993 positives, 201 deaths, 98,233 tests administered, 7,322 recoveries, 53 patients hospitalized with five of those patients on ventilators

Positivity rates as of Oct. 7: Daily — 6.6% (+3.5%); 7-day average — 5.3% (+0.3%)

Additional data: The county’s new cases included people under 10 to people in their 80s. Of the 41 new cases reported by the county, 28 of the individuals were in their 40s or younger.

Congregate living facilities: No change

ZIP codes with positives:

62059 (Brooklyn): 16 (-1)

62201 (East St. Louis): 256 (+1)

62203 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Washington Park, Caseyville): 231 (-1)

62204 (East St. Louis): 159

62205 (East St. Louis, Alorton, Centreville): 223

62206 (East St. Louis, Cahokia): 495 (+3)

62207 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Alorton): 261

62208 (Fairview Heights): 475 (+4)

62220 (Belleville, Smithton): 628 (+1)

62221 (Belleville): 741 (+6)

62223 (Belleville, Swansea): 486 (+4)

62225 (Scott Air Force Base): 33

62226 (Belleville, Swansea): 830 (+3)

62232 (Fairview Heights, Caseyville): 205

62239 (Dupo): 129 (+1)

62240 (Dupo): 39

62243 (Freeburg): 117

62254 (Lebanon): 281 (+2)

62255 (Lenzburg): 21

62257 (Marissa): 39 (+1)

62258 (Mascoutah, Fayetteville): 205

62260 (Millstadt): 162 (+2)

62264 (New Athens): 107

62269 (O’Fallon): 623 (+1)

62282 (St. Libory): 14

62285 (Smithton): 138 (+1)

62289 (Summerfield): 6

MADISON COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: 22 new positives, 979 new tests administered, 2 new recoveries

Total overall: 6,341 positives, 147 deaths, 85,769 tests administered, 3,333 recoveries, 15 patients hospitalized with 2 of those patients on a ventilator

Positivity rates as of Oct. 7: Daily — 9.6% (+5.5%); 7-day average — 6% (+0.7%)

Additional data: People diagnosed with the virus Wednesday ranged in age from under 10 to their 80s, and, of the 22 new cases, 12 were people in their 40s or younger.

ZIP codes with positives:

62001 (Kaufman, Alhambra): 30

62002 (Alton, East Alton, Godfrey): 919 (+3)

62010 (Bethalto): 272 (+2)

62012 (Godfrey): 15





62018 (Alton, Bethalto, East Alton): 73

62021 (Dorsey): 15

62024 (East Alton): 173 (+2)

62025 (Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Pontoon Beach, Roxana): 816 (+4)

62034 (Glen Carbon): 320 (+2)

62035 (Godfrey): 504

62040 (Granite City, Pontoon Beach): 949 (+6)

62046 (Hamel): 17

62048 (Edwardsville, Granite City, Roxana, Hartford): 22

62060 (Granite City, Madison, Venice): 136 (+1)

62061 (Marine): 39

62062 (Maryville): 138

62067 (Moro): 63 (+1)

62074 (New Douglas): 12

62084 (Edwardsville, Wood River, Pontoon Beach, Roxana, South Roxana): 36

62087 (Edwardsville, Roxana, South Roxana, Hartford): 30

62088 (Staunton, Livingston, Williamson): 10

62090 (Madison, Venice): 33

62095 (Wood River): 211

62097 (Prairietown, Worden): 56

62201: (Fairmont City, Madison): 8

62234 (Collinsville, Pontoon Beach, State Park Place): 630 (-1)

62249 (Highland): 386 (+2)

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley, Jamestown): 23

62281 (St. Jacob): 68

62293: (St. Morgan): 9

62294 (Troy): 286 (+30)

CLINTON COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data





Total overall: 1,398 positives, 23 deaths, 1,172 recoveries, eight patients hospitalized

Positivity rates as of Oct. 7: Daily — 10% (+4.4%); 7-day average — 10.9 (no change)

ZIP codes with positives:

62215 (Albers, Damiansville): 62 (+1)

62216 (Aviston): 136

62218 (Bartelso): 84

62230 (Breese): 274 (+14)

62231 (Carlyle): 273 (+1)

62245 (Germantown): 72

62265 (New Baden): 157 (+1)

62293 (Trenton): 121

62801 (Centralia): 462 (+11)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data

Total overall: 1,035 positives, 14 deaths, 13,569 tests administered, 966 recoveries, two hospitalizations

Positivity rates as of Oct. 7: Daily — 7.1% (-2.4%); 7-day average — 6.2% (+1.2%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62217 (Baldwin): 20 (+1)

62233 (Chester): 383 (+3)

62237 (Coulterville): 66 (+1)

62241 (Ellis Grove): 26

62242 (Evansville): 27

62272 (Percy): 69

62277 (Prairie Du Rocher): 19 (+2)

62278 (Red Bud): 164 (+2)

62286 (Sparta): 174 (+2)

62288 (Steeleville): 117 (+3)

62292 (Tilden): 7

62297 (Walsh): 6

62916 (Campbell Hill): 17 (+1)

MONROE COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: eight positives, two deaths

Total overall: 794 positives, 25 deaths, four hospitalizations

Positivity rates as of Oct. 7: Daily — 13.3% (-1.3%); 7-day average — 7.6% (+0.6%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62236 (Columbia): 301 (+2)

62244 (Fults): 9

62295 (Valmeyer): 30

62298 (Waterloo): 418 (+7)

BOND COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data

Total overall: 371 positives, 9 deaths, 18,623 tests administered

Positivity rates as of Oct. 7: Daily — 5.5% (-2.8%); 7-day average — 5.5% (-0.8%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62086 (Sorento): 15

62246 (Greenville): 246 (+8)

62262 (Mulberry Grove): 32 (+2)

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley): 93

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data

Total overall: 251 positives, one death, 229 recoveries, two hospitalizations

Positivity rates as of Oct. 7: Daily — 12.2% (+9.3%); 7-day average — 7.9% (+0.4%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62214 (Venedy, Addieville): 18 (+1)

62263 (Nashville, New Minden): 115 (+1)

62268 (Oakdale): 15 (+1)

62271 (Okawville): 34

62808 (Ashley): 22 (+1)

62848 (Irvington): 18

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data

Total overall: 670 positives, 10 deaths, 352 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 7: Daily — 7.9% (+2.1%); 7-day average — 6.1% (-0.1%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62009 (Benld, Sawyerville, Mount Clare): 21 (+2)

62012 (Brighton): 130

62014 (Bunker Hill): 48

62033 (Gillespie): 116 (+3)

62063 (Medora, Summerville, Kemper, Rockbridge): 7

62069 (Mount Olive): 45 (+4)

62088 (Staunton): 131 (+3)

62626 (Carlinville): 81 (+4)

62640 (Girard): 20

62674 (Palmyra, Barr): 15 (-1)

62685 (Royal Lakes, Plainview, Shipman): 17





62690 (Virden): 32

JERSEY COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data

Total overall: 418 positives, 19 deaths, 362 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 7: Daily — 6.4% (+2.3%); 7-day average — 4.4% (+0.6%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62022 (Newbern): 24

62028 (Elsah): 8

62031 (Fieldon): 10

62037 (Grafton): 33

62052 (Jerseyville): 276 (+2)

PERRY COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data

Total overall: 370 positives, 16 deaths, 337 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 7: Daily — 2.8% (-0.6%); 7-day average — 1.9% (-0.2%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62238 (Cutler): 15

62274 (Pinckneyville): 167 (+1)

62832 (Du Quoin): 120 (+2)

62888 (Tamaroa): 32

62997 (Willisville): 9 (+1)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data





Total overall: 66 positives, 51 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 7: Daily — 0.0% (no change); 7-day average — 3.1% (no change)

ZIP codes with positives:

62036 (Golden Eagle): 10

62047 (Hardin): 19

State, nation, world statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Saturday afternoon:

Illinois: 316,423 cases, 8,975 deaths, 6,243,635 tests





U.S.: 7,706,256 cases, 214,286 deaths, 3,039,089 recoveries





7,706,256 cases, 214,286 deaths, 3,039,089 recoveries World: 37,046,590 cases, 1,070,393 deaths, 25,715,282 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

These are free COVID-19 testing options in the following locations:

Saturday, Oct. 10, through Tuesday, Oct. 13: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Clair Square Mall, 134 St. Clair Square, Fairview Heights (drive-thru).

Monday, Oct. 19, and Tuesday, Oct. 20: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Southwestern Illinois College, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville (drive-thru and walk-up).

Wednesday, Oct. 21, and Thursday, Oct. 22: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt E. (drive-thru).

Saturday, Oct. 24, and Sunday, Oct. 25: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belleville West High School, 4063 Frank Scott Parkway (drive-thru).

No appointment is necessary. Masks are required.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also offers free walk-up and drive-thru COVID-19 testing seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity limits are met each day) at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, Argonne Drive in East St. Louis (Interstate 64 west, exit 4A).

Capacity is limited. Hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment. For more information, visit dph.illinois.gov/testing.

Additionally, Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

Get the latest news on coronavirus

BND.com will keep you updated throughout the day with information about the spread of the coronavirus in southwestern Illinois.

You can also find the most complete and up-to-date information from government sites including:

State of Illinois’ COVID-19 page: coronavirus.illinois.gov

coronavirus.illinois.gov Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/summary.html

cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/summary.html Federal government’s coronavirus page: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Who to call about mental health

Here are some resources from mental-health professionals for anyone struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Illinois Human Services Mental Health Division’s Call4Calm: Text the word “talk” to 552020 to text with a mental-health-care professional for free.





Text the word “talk” to 552020 to text with a mental-health-care professional for free. Centerstone of Illinois Inc.: Call 618-462-2331 for virtual mental-health services.

Call 618-462-2331 for virtual mental-health services. Chestnut Health Systems: Call 618-877-4420 for virtual mental-health services.

Call 618-877-4420 for virtual mental-health services. Narcotics and Alcoholics Anonymous: Call 618-398-9409 or email metroeastnapr@gmail.com to learn about virtual meetings.

Call 618-398-9409 or email metroeastnapr@gmail.com to learn about virtual meetings. Regional Disaster Mental Health Volunteer Response Team: Call a support line for health-care professionals at 618-381-5173.

Contact BND with tips, concerns, suggestions

If you have suggestions about something for the BND to cover regarding the COVID-19 pandemic or if you see a report that sounds suspicious on social media or anywhere else, please drop us a note at newsroom@bnd.com and include a link. We’ll check it out.

We’d like to hear from healthcare workers

The BND would like to speak with nurses, doctors and other health-care professionals who are on the front lines caring for patients in doctor’s offices, clinics and hospitals during this difficult time. We’re interested in hearing about your challenges and rewards, frustrations and accomplishments. How is this affecting you? Send us an email at newsroom@bnd.com.

Willing to share your COVID-19 story?

Have you recovered from coronavirus or are you in the process of recovering from COVID-19? We would like to hear from you on how you dealt with the respiratory disease. Send us an email at newsroom@bnd.com.