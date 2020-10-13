St. Clair County officials report four new COVID-19 deaths as positivity rate rises

St. Clair County officials reported four new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the county’s total since the pandemic began to 205.

St. Clair County Health Department Emergency Response Coordinator Samantha Bierman said the four people who died were two men in their 80s, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 80s.

They all had unknown underlying health conditions. No additional information was provided.

County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons said 205 deaths in the county are a reminder to take COVID-19 seriously, even as restrictions are relaxed.

“One is too many,” Simmons said. “If that doesn’t send a message home I don’t know what will.”

The state eased some restrictions on businesses and gatherings last week, including a ban on indoor service at bars and restaurants, after the area’s positivity rate fell below 6.5% for three consecutive days.

Restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus had been in place since Aug. 18 in the metro-east, also known as Region 4, after the region passed the 8% positivity rate threshold for three consecutive days. Region 4 includes St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Bond, Washington, Clinton and Randolph counties.

On Tuesday, the region’s positivity rate ticked up to 6.6%, marking the fifth day the rate has risen in a row. The positivity rate was at 5.8% Oct. 6.

If the region were to pass 8% again for three consecutive days, state-mandated restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 could go into effect again.

“We were up again, up to 6.6, something we don’t like to see,” said St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern. “If we keep going the way we’re going it won’t be long till we’re back where we were.”

The region’s daily positivity rate decreased, falling from 7.2% as of Oct. 9, to 6.1% as of Oct. 10. The state’s positivity rate data is delayed by three days, so the rate as of Oct. 10 was the most recent data available Tuesday.

Illinois reports new cases, deaths Tuesday

This information is according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The information in parentheses is the difference from the previous day’s totals.

New cases: 2,851 (+109)

New deaths: 29 (+16)

New tests: 47,579 (+8,414)

Total cases: 324,743

Total deaths: 9,026

Total tests: 6,411,254

Hospitalizations: 1,848 (+84)

People in ICU: 406 (+29)

People on ventilators: 160 (+7)

Statewide positivity rate from Oct. 6-12: 4.5%

Tuesday’s COVID-19 case breakdown for Region 4

The information in parentheses is the difference from the previous day’s totals. All information is as of 4:30 p.m.

New cases: 70 (-89)

New deaths: Four deaths in St. Clair County, one new death in Bond County

Daily positivity rate as of Oct. 10: 6.1% (-1.1%)

7-day rolling average as of Oct. 10: 6.6% (+0.1%)

Hospitalizations: 87 (-2)

Patients on ventilators: 7 (+1)

Hospital bed availability: 24% (+1%)

ICU bed availability: 39% (+1%)

Cases outside Region 4: 8

Southwestern Illinois COVID-19 statistics

ZIP code-level numbers for the entire state are provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health each afternoon at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics.

The Madison County Health Department compiles its statistics by ZIP code later in the day, so the numbers may differ from what appears on the IDPH website. The Belleville News-Democrat reports the information the local health department provides for Madison County ZIP codes.

ZIP codes with fewer than five cases of the coronavirus are not reported by health officials. The number in parentheses after each ZIP code below reflects the change from the previous day’s cumulative total. A decrease reflects a correction.

All other information comes from local health departments. The “recoveries” figure refers to the number of people who completed the required isolation period in most counties.

Here are the latest available statistics for southwestern Illinois counties:

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 42 new positives, 815 new tests administered, 42 new recoveries, four new deaths, eight fewer hospitalizations, one less patient on a ventilator

Total overall: 8,147 positives, 205 deaths, 100,677 tests administered, 7,458 recoveries, 41 patients hospitalized with two of those patients on ventilators

Positivity rates as of Oct. 10: Daily — 5.2% (-0.4%); 7-day average — 5.6% (+0.2%)

Additional data: The county’s new cases included people under the age of 1 to people in their 90s. Of the 42 new cases reported by the county, 28 of the individuals were in their 40s or younger

Congregate living facilities: One new case reported at the Esquiline/Dammert Center and one new case and one new death reported at Integrity Healthcare of Smithton.

ZIP codes with positives:

62059 (Brooklyn): 17

62201 (East St. Louis): 259

62203 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Washington Park, Caseyville): 235 (+1)

62204 (East St. Louis): 163 (+1)

62205 (East St. Louis, Alorton, Centreville): 223

62206 (East St. Louis, Cahokia): 505 (+3)

62207 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Alorton): 261

62208 (Fairview Heights): 479 (+2)

62220 (Belleville, Smithton): 641 (+11)

62221 (Belleville): 754 (+3)

62223 (Belleville, Swansea): 502 (+3)

62225 (Scott Air Force Base): 33

62226 (Belleville, Swansea): 848 (+3)

62232 (Fairview Heights, Caseyville): 211 (+2)

62239 (Dupo): 130

62240 (Dupo): 39

62243 (Freeburg): 120

62254 (Lebanon): 281

62255 (Lenzburg): 21

62257 (Marissa): 39

62258 (Mascoutah, Fayetteville): 207 (+1)

62260 (Millstadt): 163 (+1)

62264 (New Athens): 108

62269 (O’Fallon): 646 (+4)

62282 (St. Libory): 14

62285 (Smithton): 138

62289 (Summerfield): 7

MADISON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.

Total overall: 6,436 positives, 147 deaths, 87,499 tests administered, 3,333 recoveries, 22 patients hospitalized with three of those patients on a ventilator

Positivity rates as of Oct. 10: Daily — 5% (-0.8%); 7-day average — 6.2% (no changes)

Additional data: People diagnosed with the virus ranged in age from under 10 to their 90s, and, of the 54 new cases, 36 were people in their 50s or younger.

ZIP codes with positives:

62001 (Kaufman, Alhambra): 32

62002 (Alton, East Alton, Godfrey): 922

62010 (Bethalto): 281

62012 (Godfrey): 15





62018 (Alton, Bethalto, East Alton): 76

62021 (Dorsey): 15

62024 (East Alton): 174

62025 (Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Pontoon Beach, Roxana): 821

62034 (Glen Carbon): 321

62035 (Godfrey): 507

62040 (Granite City, Pontoon Beach): 964

62046 (Hamel): 17

62048 (Edwardsville, Granite City, Roxana, Hartford): 23

62060 (Granite City, Madison, Venice): 137

62061 (Marine): 39

62062 (Maryville): 141

62067 (Moro): 63

62074 (New Douglas): 13

62084 (Edwardsville, Wood River, Pontoon Beach, Roxana, South Roxana): 36

62087 (Edwardsville, Roxana, South Roxana, Hartford): 31

62088 (Staunton, Livingston, Williamson): 10

62090 (Madison, Venice): 35

62095 (Wood River): 218

62097 (Prairietown, Worden): 57

62201: (Fairmont City, Madison): 8

62234 (Collinsville, Pontoon Beach, State Park Place): 641

62249 (Highland): 392

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley, Jamestown): 23

62281 (St. Jacob): 69

62293: (St. Morgan): 9

62294 (Troy): 286

CLINTON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.





Total overall: 1,398 positives, 23 deaths, 1,172 recoveries, eight patients hospitalized

Positivity rates as of Oct. 10: Daily — 15.8% (+0.6%); 7-day average — 10 (-0.5%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62215 (Albers, Damiansville): 63

62216 (Aviston): 138

62218 (Bartelso): 84

62230 (Breese): 276

62231 (Carlyle): 276

62245 (Germantown): 73

62265 (New Baden): 158

62293 (Trenton): 122

62801 (Centralia): 464

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.

Total overall: 1,077 positives, 14 deaths, 13,963 tests administered, 980 recoveries, two hospitalizations

Positivity rates as of Oct. 10: Daily — 10.3% (-10.7%); 7-day average — 10.2% (+1.3)

ZIP codes with positives:

62217 (Baldwin): 20

62233 (Chester): 389 (+6)

62237 (Coulterville): 69 (+3)

62241 (Ellis Grove): 27 (+1)

62242 (Evansville): 27

62272 (Percy): 69

62277 (Prairie Du Rocher): 20 (+1)

62278 (Red Bud): 165 (+1)

62286 (Sparta): 179 (+5)

62288 (Steeleville): 118 (+1)

62292 (Tilden): 7

62297 (Walsh): 6

62916 (Campbell Hill): 17

MONROE COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 18 new positives, three additional hospitalizations

Total overall: 818 positives, 26 deaths, seven hospitalizations, 669 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 10: Daily — 1.9% (-2.4%); 7-day average — 8.2% (no changes)

ZIP codes with positives:

62236 (Columbia): 301

62244 (Fults): 9

62295 (Valmeyer): 31

62298 (Waterloo): 419

BOND COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 10 new positives, one new death

Total overall: 403 positives, 10 deaths, 10,491 tests administered

Positivity rates as of Oct. 10: Daily — 9.2% (+0.5%); 7-day average — 7.2% (+0.1%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62086 (Sorento): 15

62246 (Greenville): 247

62262 (Mulberry Grove): 33

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley): 93

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.

Total overall: 264 positives, one death, 229236 recoveries, three hospitalizations

Positivity rates as of Oct. 10: Daily — 12.5% (+3.3%); 7-day average — 7.6% (+0.4%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62214 (Venedy, Addieville): 18

62263 (Nashville, New Minden): 115

62268 (Oakdale): 15

62271 (Okawville): 34

62808 (Ashley): 22

62848 (Irvington): 18

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.

Total overall: 695 positives, 13 deaths, 366 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 10: Daily — 5.5 (+3%); 7-day average — 6% (-0.1%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62009 (Benld, Sawyerville, Mount Clare): 21

62012 (Brighton): 130

62014 (Bunker Hill): 49 (+1)

62033 (Gillespie): 116

62063 (Medora, Summerville, Kemper, Rockbridge): 7

62069 (Mount Olive): 47 (+2)

62088 (Staunton): 133 (+2)

62626 (Carlinville): 84 (+3)

62640 (Girard): 21 (+1)

62674 (Palmyra, Barr): 15

62685 (Royal Lakes, Plainview, Shipman): 17





62690 (Virden): 33 (+1)

JERSEY COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.

Total overall: 426 positives, 20 deaths, 363 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 10: Daily — 0% (-3.1%); 7-day average — 5.2% (-0.2)

ZIP codes with positives:

62022 (Newbern): 24

62028 (Elsah): 8

62031 (Fieldon): 10

62037 (Grafton): 33

62052 (Jerseyville): 277

PERRY COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: Eight positive cases

Total overall: 378 positives, 16 deaths, 350 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 10: Daily — 9.1% (+5.6%); 7-day average — 3.2% (+1.1)

ZIP codes with positives:

62238 (Cutler): 15

62274 (Pinckneyville): 167

62832 (Du Quoin): 120

62888 (Tamaroa): 33 (+1)

62997 (Willisville): 11 (+2)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.

Total overall: 66 positives, 51 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 10: Daily — 0.0% (no change); 7-day average — 0% (-1.2%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62036 (Golden Eagle): 10

62047 (Hardin): 19

State, nation, world statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Tuesday afternoon:

Illinois: 324,743 cases, 9,026 deaths, 6,411,254 tests





U.S.: 7,836,680 cases, 215,549 deaths, 3,106,769 recoveries





7,836,680 cases, 215,549 deaths, 3,106,769 recoveries World: 37,984,579 cases, 1,083,216 deaths, 26,339,073 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

These are free COVID-19 testing options in the following locations.

Wednesday, Oct. 21, and Thursday, Oct. 22: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt E. (drive-thru).

Saturday, Oct. 24, and Sunday, Oct. 25: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belleville West High School, 4063 Frank Scott Parkway (drive-thru).

No appointment is necessary. Masks are required.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also offers free walk-up and drive-thru COVID-19 testing seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity limits are met each day) at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, Argonne Drive in East St. Louis (Interstate 64 west, exit 4A).

Capacity is limited. Hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment. For more information, visit dph.illinois.gov/testing.

Additionally, Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

