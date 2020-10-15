Illinois sees record number of new COVID-19 cases while reporting 53 new deaths

Belleville News-Democrat Logo
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported a record daily number of COVID-19 cases.

The IDPH reported 4,015 new confirmed cases of the virus, marking the highest daily amount since the pandemic began in March.

Previously, on Sept. 4, IDPH reported 5,368 new cases of COVID-19 after a slowdown in data processing delayed reporting of some additional aggregate numbers. Cases not reported in the previous several days were included in the Sept. 4, 2020 total.

Also on Thursday, the IDPH reported 53 additional deaths statewide.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 331,620 cases, including 9,127 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Oct. 9-15 is 4.9%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 67,086 specimens for a total of 6,531,009.

As of Wednesday night, 1,932 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 388 patients were in the ICU and 147 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

