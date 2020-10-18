Southwestern Illinois nursing homes, care centers add 52 new COVID cases in past week

In the past week, 52 more people who live or work in local nursing homes or other long-term care facilities have contracted the new coronavirus, according to health officials.

Long-term care residents are among the most vulnerable to severe illness or death from the virus, which causes COVID-19.

As of Friday, state and local health officials had recorded a total of 2,142 cases of the virus and 278 deaths tied to long-term care centers in the metro-east region — across St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Bond and Randolph counties.

Southwestern Illinois coronavirus outbreaks

The Illinois Department of Public Health’s updates on long-term care center outbreaks in every county come once a week at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/long-term-care-facility-outbreaks-covid-19. The local health departments in Madison and St. Clair counties also make announcements about numbers from their long-term care centers.

Madison County’s updates on long-term care centers correspond with the state’s each week on Friday. The health department releases the information on its Facebook page.

The St. Clair County Health Department provides daily updates on the outbreaks and other developments in the county on the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page.

All of the state and local agencies say they include residents and employees of the facilities in their numbers. Locations with fewer than two cases of the virus are not reported.

The website medicare.gov records the number of beds for Medicare- and Medicaid-certified nursing homes.

Here is the latest information from health officials on the total number of people who have been infected with the coronavirus at each facility since the start of the pandemic:

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Total: 930 people infected (including presumptive positives) and 127 deaths as of Friday, an increase of 16 new infections and seven deaths since Oct. 9. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 11% of the infections countywide and 60% of the deaths.

156-bed facility Four Fountains in Belleville — 117 people infected, including 29 deaths (Outbreak first reported April 19.)

116-bed facility Cedar Ridge of Lebanon — 80 people, including 16 deaths (First reported May 27.)

90-bed facility Lebanon Care Center — 77 people, including 12 deaths (First reported April 24.)

140-bed facility BRIA of Belleville — 70 people, including eight deaths (First reported April 19.)

101-bed facility Integrity Healthcare of Smithton — 60 people, including nine deaths (First reported Sept. 2. One new infection and two deaths announced since Oct. 9.)

108-bed facility St. Paul’s Home in Belleville — 59 people, including 15 deaths (First reported April 24.)

53-bed facility New Athens Home for the Aged — 57 people, including nine deaths (First reported May 19.)

82-bed facility Memorial Care Center in Belleville — 50 people, including five deaths (First reported April 19.)

Dammert Center at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows — 45 people, including eight deaths (First reported June 23. Seven new infections and four deaths announced since Oct. 9.)

94-bed facility Swansea Rehab and Care Center — 44 people, including eight deaths (First reported May 12.)

Caritas Family Solutions in Belleville region — 43 people (First reported May 4. One new infection announced since Oct. 9.)

133-bed facility BRIA of Cahokia — 36 people, including three deaths (First reported May 2.)

Caseyville Nursing and Rehab — 34 people, including two deaths (First reported May 28.)

150-bed facility Autumn Meadows in Cahokia — 21 people (First reported June 26. Three new infections announced since Oct. 9.)

16-bed facility Freeburg Terrace — 20 people, according to the facility (First reported Aug. 24.) Freeburg Terrace Executive Director Jim Haney said 13 residents and seven employees tested positive for COVID-19.

120-bed facility Mercy Rehab and Care Center in Swansea — 16 people (First reported June 17. One new infection announced since Oct. 9.)

Cedarhurst of Shiloh — 15 people (First reported May 24.)

180-bed facility Integrity Healthcare in Belleville — 10 people (First reported July 1.)

Knollwood Retirement Center in Caseyville — nine people, including one death (First reported May 14.)

Parkway Gardens in Fairview Heights — eight people, including one death (First reported Aug. 11. One death announced since Oct. 9.)

TDL Inc. in Belleville — eight people (First reported May 6.)

118-bed facility Freeburg Care Center — seven people (First reported Aug. 9. One new infection announced since Oct. 9.) Freeburg Care Center Administrator Amy Bonta said six people who tested positive for COVID-19 are employees.

Help at Home in Belleville — six people, including one death (First reported May 23.)

55-bed facility Aperion Care Center in Mascoutah — six people (First reported Sept. 4.)

Colonnade Senior Living in O’Fallon — six people (First reported April 19.)

Cambridge House in O’Fallon — five people (First reported Aug. 13.)

Bradford Place in Swansea — five people (First reported July 14.)

Help at Home in O’Fallon — five people (First reported May 4.)

30-bed facility St. John Bosco Children’s Center — three people (First reported July 16.)

Brightly Senior Living — two people (Newly reported Friday.)

Adaptive Illinois in Belleville — two people (First reported July 5.)

Cedars of Lebanon — two people (First reported June 23.)

Atrium of Belleville — two people (First reported June 8.) Roberto Roma, the Atrium of Belleville’s executive director, said previously that the two people affected were an employee who quarantined and a resident who moved out of the facility in March.

MADISON COUNTY

Total: 783 people infected and 109 deaths as of Friday, an increase of 12 new infections and three deaths since Oct. 9. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 12% of the infections countywide and 72% of the deaths.

109-bed facility Stearns Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Granite City — 111 people, including 20 deaths

120-bed facility Edwardsville Care Center — 105 people, including 22 deaths

70-bed facility Meridian Village — 80 people, including five deaths (Five new infections and one death announced since Oct. 9.)

128-bed facility Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon — 80 people, including 21 deaths

180-bed facility Riverside Rehab and Healthcare — 70 people, including 17 deaths

64-bed facility Alton Memorial Rehab and Therapy — 60 people, including 10 deaths (One new infection and one death announced since Oct. 9.)

68-bed facility Integrity of Godfrey — 60 people, including eight deaths

Alton Mental Health Center — 51 people

Beverly Farm in Godfrey — 48 people, including one death (Two new infections and one death announced since Oct. 9.)

104-bed facility Elmwood Nursing and Rehab in Maryville — 13 people

Evergreen Place in Alton — 12 people, including one death (One fewer infection than what was announced Oct. 9.)

Liberty Village of Maryville — 12 people

Cedarhurst of Bethalto — 11 people

University Care Center — 10 people, including one death (One new infection announced since Oct. 9.)

116-bed facility Care Center at Center Grove in Edwardsville — 10 people (One fewer infection than what was announced Oct. 9.)

Cedarhurst of Highland — 10 people

Cedarhurst of Godfrey — 10 people

94-bed facility Collinsville Rehabilitation and Healthcare — six people, including two deaths

Alhambra Rehab and Healthcare — six people (One new infection announced since Oct. 9.)

Villas of Holly Brook in Bethalto — six people

86-bed facility Granite City Nursing and Rehab — three people, including one death

Faith Countryside — three people

Eden Village Assisted Living — two people (Newly reported Friday.)

Cedarhurst of Edwardsville — two people

Highland Healthcare — two people

CLINTON COUNTY

Total: 222 people infected and 16 deaths as of Friday, an increase of 10 new infections since Oct. 9. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 15% of the infections countywide and 70% of the deaths.

109-bed facility Carlyle HealthCare Center — 91 people, including 15 deaths

Warren G. Murray Developmental Center — 70 people

Clinton Manor Living Facility — 44 people, including one death

Breese Nursing Home — 10 people (Newly reported Friday.)

Villa Catherine — seven people

MONROE COUNTY

Total: 146 people infected and 22 deaths as of Friday, an increase of 12 new infections and three deaths since Oct. 9. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 17% of the infections countywide and 85% of the deaths.

144-bed facility Oak Hill in Waterloo — 87 people, including 11 deaths (Twelve new infections and three deaths announced since Oct. 9.)

Garden Place Columbia — 38 people, including 11 deaths

119-bed facility Integrity Healthcare-Columbia Rehab and Care Center — 15 people

Cedarhurst Senior Living in Waterloo — six people

JERSEY COUNTY

Total: 99 people infected and 17 deaths as of Friday, an increase of two deaths since Oct. 9. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 22% of the infections countywide and 81% of the deaths.

Liberty Village of Jerseyville — 99 people, including 17 deaths

PERRY COUNTY

Total: 79 people infected and 12 deaths as of Friday. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 20% of the infections countywide and 75% of the deaths.

Pinckneyville Nursing and Rehabilitation — 73 people, including 11 deaths

Manor of Mason Woods — six people, including one death

BOND COUNTY

Total: 40 people infected and four deaths as of Friday. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 9% of the infections countywide and 40% of the deaths.

90-bed facility Greenville Nursing and Rehab — 21 people, including one death

Cedarhurst of Greenville — 19 people, including three deaths

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Total: 21 people infected as of Friday, an increase of two new infections since Oct. 9. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 2% of the infections countywide.

Cedarhurst of Sparta — 10 people

75-bed facility Coulterville Rehabilitation & Health Care Center — six people (Two new infections announced since Oct. 9.)

83-bed facility Three Springs Lodge — three people

115-bed facility Red Bud Regional Care Center — two people

Whitney Oberlink, administrator of the Coulterville Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, said previously that two of the people affected by COVID-19 there were employees and that they recovered from the virus.

State discrepancies

The Illinois Department of Public Health’s information did not match the health departments in St. Clair and Madison counties for 15 long-term care centers on Friday.

The Department of Public Health said there were more cases or deaths at 14 locations in St. Clair County and at one location in Madison County.

The Belleville News-Democrat has not included higher numbers announced by the state in calculating totals if a county health department reports lower numbers.

The state relies on health departments for the information it reports and says on its website that the local agencies will have “the most up-to-date data.”

Health departments and individual facilities in the metro-east have previously said the state’s data was off.