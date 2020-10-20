Southwest IL COVID cases inching back toward stiffer restriction benchmarks

The COVID-19 positivity rate for Metro-East Region 4 moved closer to the state-set threshold that could mean the return of tighter restrictions for the area.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported the metro-east’s seven-day rolling average positivity increased from 7% Monday to 7.4% Tuesday. If the region were to surpass 8% for three consecutive days, recently eased restrictions could be re-implemented in the metro-east.

The state eased restrictions on restaurants, bars and social gatherings on Oct. 9, after the metro-east saw its positivity rate fall below 6.5%. The rate has since increased seven straight days and has been at or above 7% for four consecutive days with a drop from 7.2% on Sunday to 7% on Monday, according to data reported by IDPH.

Region 4 includes St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Bond, Washington, Clinton and Randolph counties.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The state’s positivity rate data is delayed by three days, so the rate as of Oct. 17 was the most recent data available Tuesday.

St. Clair County officials lament rising cases, deaths

In St. Clair County, officials lamented that the data on almost every metric the state and county uses to track COVID-19 were going “in the wrong direction.”

County Health Department Emergency Response Coordinator Samantha Bierman, who announces the daily COVID-19 data, said following social distance rules, washing hands and wearing a mask is more important than they’ve ever been.

“We’ve always tried to keep an optimistic attitude when it comes to numbers and we’re certainly at a point today where we need to be concerned,” Bierman said. “The past couple of days we’ve seen our regional positivity rate go up and up today and today’s no exception. “

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The county announced two new deaths along with 66 new cases of COVID-19. Bierman also noted the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 had risen again Tuesday.

County Chairman Mark Kern echoed Bierman’s words and warned that if the rate continues to rise, the state’s restrictions will most likely go back into effect. He also noted that St. Clair County had its first day with a seven-day positivity rate above 6.5%, coming in at 6.8% Tuesday and breaking a long-running streak held by the county.

“We have got to watch this number closely,” Kern said of the positivity rate.

Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons added that new cases and deaths are increasing across the state and nationwide, noting new restrictions going into effect in the northern part of Illinois. He stressed the importance of wearing a mask and urged non-believers to listen to science and not listen to people who are against wearing masks.

“If you believe them I feel sorry for you,” Simmons said. “It’s been scientifically proven to work.”

Illinois reports new cases, deaths Tuesday

This information is according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

New cases: 3,714 (+600)

New deaths: 41 (+19)

New tests: 59,077 (+10,393)

Total cases: 350,875

Total deaths: 9,277

Total tests: 6,883,314

Hospitalizations: 2,261 (+165)

People in ICU: 489 (+3)

People on ventilators: 195 (+16)

Statewide positivity rate from Oct. 12-18: 5.5% (+0.1)

Tuesday’s COVID-19 case breakdown for Region 4

This data is as of 4:30 p.m.

New cases: 95

New deaths: 2 (St. Clair County — a man in his 70s and a man in his 90s. Both individuals had unknown health conditions.)

Daily positivity rate as of Oct. 17: 9% (+2.9%)

7-day rolling average as of Oct. 17: 7.4% (+0.4%)

Hospitalizations: 98

Patients on ventilators: 9

Hospital bed availability: 27%

ICU bed availability: 46%

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4: 0

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4: 0

Southwestern Illinois COVID-19 statistics

ZIP code-level numbers for the entire state are provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health each afternoon at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics.

The Madison County Health Department compiles its statistics by ZIP code later in the day, so the numbers may differ from what appears on the IDPH website. The Belleville News-Democrat reports the information the local health department provides for Madison County ZIP codes.

ZIP codes with fewer than five cases of the coronavirus are not reported by health officials. The number in parentheses after each ZIP code below reflects the change from the previous day’s cumulative total. A decrease reflects a correction.

All other information comes from local health departments. The “recoveries” figure refers to the number of people who completed the required isolation period in most counties.

Here are the latest available statistics for southwestern Illinois counties.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 66 new positives, two new deaths, 630 new tests administered eight new hospitalizations.

Total overall: 8,541 positives, 217 deaths, 106,502 tests administered, 7,776 recoveries, 52 patients hospitalized with 4 of those patients on ventilators

Positivity rates as of Oct. 17: Daily — 6.1% (+0.7%); 7-day average — 5.5% (+0.1)

Additional data: The county’s new cases included people under the age of 10 to people in their 90s. Of the 66 new cases, 51 were of people in their 40s or younger.

Congregate living facilities: The Esquiline/Dammert Center at the Shrine reported one additional positive case.

MADISON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.

Total overall: 6,853 positives, 152 deaths, 93,079 tests administered, 3,494 recoveries, 23 patients hospitalized with 5 of those patients on a ventilator

Positivity rates as of Oct. 17: Daily — 8.5% (+4.6%); 7-day average — 8% (+0.6%)

Additional data: None as of 4:30 p.m.

CLINTON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.

Total overall: 1,612 positives, 24 deaths, 1,352 recoveries, 8 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates as of Oct. 17: Daily — 14.8% (-5.4%); 7-day average — 13.3% (-0.1%)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.

Total overall: 1,164 positives, 15 deaths, 14,953 tests administered, 1,055 recoveries, 2 hospitalizations

Positivity rates as of Oct. 17: Daily — 11.7% (+0.8%); 7-day average — 7.7% (no changes)

MONROE COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 17 new positives

Total overall: 876 positives, 27 deaths, 7 hospitalizations, 669 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 17: Daily — 17.2 (+15%); 7-day average — 6.6% (+1.0%)

BOND COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 12 new positives

Total overall: 477 positives, 10 deaths, 21,251 tests administered, 2 hospitalizations

Positivity rates as of Oct. 17: Daily — 20.7% (+10.6%); 7-day average — 16.8% (+1.5%)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.

Total overall: 279 positives, 1 death, 265 recoveries, 15 hospitalizations

Positivity rates as of Oct. 17: Daily — 4.5% (-7.1%); 7-day average — 6.7% (-1.4%)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.

Total overall: 782 positives, 13 deaths, 406 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 17: Daily — 8.5% (-1.6%); 7-day average — 9.4% (+0.4%)

JERSEY COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.

Total overall: 457 positives, 21 deaths, 402 recoveries, 7,534 tests

Positivity rates as of Oct. 17: Daily — 13.2% (+4.1%); 7-day average — 12.8% (+1.4)

PERRY COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: Three additional positives

Total overall: 413 positives, 16 deaths, 356 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 17: Daily — 5.8% (-8.5%); 7-day average — 10.2% (-0.6%)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.

Total overall: 72 positives, 67 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 17: Daily — 0% (-3.2%); 7-day average — 2% (+1.2%)

State, nation, world statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Tuesday afternoon:

Illinois: 350,875 cases, 9,277 deaths, 6,883,314 tests





U.S.: 8 ,393,204 cases, 224,824 deaths, 5,463,313 recoveries





,393,204 cases, 224,824 deaths, 5,463,313 recoveries World: 40 ,435,880 cases, 1,120,217 deaths, 30,198,946 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

These are free COVID-19 testing options in the following locations.

Wednesday, Oct. 21, and Thursday, Oct. 22: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt E. (drive-thru).





8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt E. (drive-thru). Saturday, Oct. 24, and Sunday, Oct. 25: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belleville West High School, 4063 Frank Scott Parkway (drive-thru).

No appointment is necessary. Masks are required.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also offers free walk-up and drive-thru COVID-19 testing seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity limits are met each day) at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, Argonne Drive in East St. Louis (Interstate 64 west, exit 4A).

Capacity is limited. Hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment. For more information, visit dph.illinois.gov/testing.

Additionally, Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

Get the latest news on coronavirus

BND.com will keep you updated throughout the day with information about the spread of the coronavirus in southwestern Illinois.

You can also find the most complete and up-to-date information from government sites including:

State of Illinois’ COVID-19 page: coronavirus.illinois.gov

coronavirus.illinois.gov Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/summary.html

cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/summary.html Federal government’s coronavirus page: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Who to call about mental health

Here are some resources from mental-health professionals for anyone struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Illinois Human Services Mental Health Division’s Call4Calm: Text the word “talk” to 552020 to text with a mental-health-care professional for free.





Text the word “talk” to 552020 to text with a mental-health-care professional for free. Centerstone of Illinois Inc.: Call 618-462-2331 for virtual mental-health services.

Call 618-462-2331 for virtual mental-health services. Chestnut Health Systems: Call 618-877-4420 for virtual mental-health services.

Call 618-877-4420 for virtual mental-health services. Narcotics and Alcoholics Anonymous: Call 618-398-9409 or email metroeastnapr@gmail.com to learn about virtual meetings.

Call 618-398-9409 or email metroeastnapr@gmail.com to learn about virtual meetings. Regional Disaster Mental Health Volunteer Response Team: Call a support line for health-care professionals at 618-381-5173.

Contact BND with tips, concerns, suggestions

If you have suggestions about something for the BND to cover regarding the COVID-19 pandemic or if you see a report that sounds suspicious on social media or anywhere else, please drop us a note at newsroom@bnd.com and include a link. We’ll check it out.

We’d like to hear from healthcare workers

The BND would like to speak with nurses, doctors and other health-care professionals who are on the front lines caring for patients in doctor’s offices, clinics and hospitals during this difficult time. We’re interested in hearing about your challenges and rewards, frustrations and accomplishments. How is this affecting you? Send us an email at newsroom@bnd.com.

Willing to share your COVID-19 story?

Have you recovered from coronavirus or are you in the process of recovering from COVID-19? We would like to hear from you on how you dealt with the respiratory disease. Send us an email at newsroom@bnd.com.