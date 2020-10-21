Southwest IL COVID-19 rate nears threshold that could bring back dining restrictions

The COVID-19 positivity rate for Metro-East Region 4 moved near a state-set threshold that could mean the return of tighter restrictions for the area.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported the metro-east’s seven-day rolling average positivity increased from 7.4% Tuesday to 7.6% Wednesday. If the region were to surpass 8% for three consecutive days, recently eased restrictions could be re-implemented in the metro-east.

The state eased restrictions on restaurants, bars and social gatherings on Oct. 9, after the metro-east saw its positivity rate fall below 6.5%. The rate has since increased seven straight days and has been at or above 7% for four consecutive days with a drop from 7.2% on Sunday to 7% on Monday and 7.4% Tuesday, according to data reported by IDPH.

Region 4 includes St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Bond, Washington, Clinton and Randolph counties.

The state’s positivity rate data is delayed by three days, so the rate as of Oct. 18 was the most recent data available Wednesday.

Illinois reports new cases, deaths Wednesday

This information is according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

New cases: 4,342 (+628)

New deaths: 69 (+28)

New tests: 66,791 (+7,714)

Total cases: 355,217

Total deaths: 9,345

Total tests: 6,950,105

Hospitalizations: 2,338 (+77)

People in ICU: 502 (+13)

People on ventilators: 194 (-1)

Statewide positivity rate from Oct. 14-20: 5.7%

Wednesday’s COVID-19 case breakdown for Region 4

No Region 4 counties had released daily COVID-19 data as of 1 p.m.

New cases: 0

New deaths: 0

Daily positivity rate as of Oct. 18: 8.9% (-0.1%)

7-day rolling average as of Oct. 17: 7.6% (+0.2%)

Hospitalizations: 98

Patients on ventilators: 9

Hospital bed availability: 31% (+4.0)

ICU bed availability: 49% (+3.0)

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4: 0

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4: 0

Southwestern Illinois COVID-19 statistics

ZIP code-level numbers for the entire state are provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health each afternoon at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics.

The Madison County Health Department compiles its statistics by ZIP code later in the day, so the numbers may differ from what appears on the IDPH website. The Belleville News-Democrat reports the information the local health department provides for Madison County ZIP codes.

ZIP codes with fewer than five cases of the coronavirus are not reported by health officials. The number in parentheses after each ZIP code below reflects the change from the previous day’s cumulative total. A decrease reflects a correction.

All other information comes from local health departments. The “recoveries” figure refers to the number of people who completed the required isolation period in most counties.

Here are the latest available statistics for southwestern Illinois counties.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 8,541 positives, 217 deaths, 106,502 tests administered, 7,776 recoveries, 52 patients hospitalized with 4 of those patients on ventilators

Positivity rates as of Oct. 18: Daily — 5.7% (-0.4%); 7-day average — 5.4% (-0.1)

Additional data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Congregate living facilities: N/A

MADISON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 6,904 positives, 152 deaths, 93,461 tests administered, 3,495 recoveries, 30 patients hospitalized with 5 of those patients on a ventilator

Positivity rates as of Oct. 18: Daily — 8.3% (-0.2%); 7-day average — 8% (no changes)

Additional data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

CLINTON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 1,639 positives, 24 deaths, 1,365 recoveries, 8 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates as of Oct. 18: Daily — 18.9% (+4.1%); 7-day average — 15.4% (+2.1%)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 1,187 positives, 15 deaths, 15,127 tests administered, 1,061 recoveries, 3 hospitalizations

Positivity rates as of Oct. 18: Daily — 9.1% (-2.0%); 7-day average — 7.7% (no changes)

MONROE COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 876 positives, 27 deaths, 7 hospitalizations, 669 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 18: Daily — 4.8 (-12.4%); 7-day average — 6.3% (-0.3%)

BOND COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 477 positives, 10 deaths, 21,251 tests administered, 2 hospitalizations

Positivity rates as of Oct. 18: Daily — 20% (-0.7%); 7-day average — 17.9% (+1.1%)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 279 positives, 1 death, 265 recoveries, 15 hospitalizations

Positivity rates as of Oct. 18: Daily — 26.1% (+13.6%); 7-day average — 9.1% (+1.7%)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 782 positives, 13 deaths, 406 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 18: Daily — 8.0% (-0.5%); 7-day average — 10% (+0.6%)

JERSEY COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 457 positives, 21 deaths, 402 recoveries, 7,534 tests

Positivity rates as of Oct. 18: Daily — 3.1 (10.1%); 7-day average — 9.8% (+0.4)

PERRY COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 413 positives, 16 deaths, 356 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 18: Daily — 0% (-5.8%); 7-day average — 10% (+0.2%)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 72 positives, 67 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 18: Daily — 0% (-3.2%); 7-day average — 21% (+0.1%)

State, nation, world statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Wednesday afternoon:

Illinois: 355,217 cases, 9,345 deaths, 6950,105 tests





U.S.: 8 ,282,666 cases, 221,247 deaths, 3,295,426 recoveries





,282,666 cases, 221,247 deaths, 3,295,426 recoveries World: 40 ,932,220 cases, 1,126,637 deaths, 27,970,472 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

These are free COVID-19 testing options in the following locations.

Thursday, Oct. 22: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt E. (drive-thru).





8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt E. (drive-thru). Saturday, Oct. 24, and Sunday, Oct. 25: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belleville West High School, 4063 Frank Scott Parkway (drive-thru).

No appointment is necessary. Masks are required.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also offers free walk-up and drive-thru COVID-19 testing seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity limits are met each day) at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, Argonne Drive in East St. Louis (Interstate 64 west, exit 4A).

Capacity is limited. Hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment. For more information, visit dph.illinois.gov/testing.

Additionally, Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

Get the latest news on coronavirus

BND.com will keep you updated throughout the day with information about the spread of the coronavirus in southwestern Illinois.

You can also find the most complete and up-to-date information from government sites including:

State of Illinois’ COVID-19 page: coronavirus.illinois.gov

coronavirus.illinois.gov Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/summary.html

cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/summary.html Federal government’s coronavirus page: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Who to call about mental health

Here are some resources from mental-health professionals for anyone struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Illinois Human Services Mental Health Division’s Call4Calm: Text the word “talk” to 552020 to text with a mental-health-care professional for free.





Text the word “talk” to 552020 to text with a mental-health-care professional for free. Centerstone of Illinois Inc.: Call 618-462-2331 for virtual mental-health services.

Call 618-462-2331 for virtual mental-health services. Chestnut Health Systems: Call 618-877-4420 for virtual mental-health services.

Call 618-877-4420 for virtual mental-health services. Narcotics and Alcoholics Anonymous: Call 618-398-9409 or email metroeastnapr@gmail.com to learn about virtual meetings.

Call 618-398-9409 or email metroeastnapr@gmail.com to learn about virtual meetings. Regional Disaster Mental Health Volunteer Response Team: Call a support line for health-care professionals at 618-381-5173.

