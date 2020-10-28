Southwest IL COVID-19 positivity rate rises as mitigations kick in for Region 4

The metro-east’s COVID-19 positivity rate rose Wednesday, as the state imposed tightened restrictions on indoor dining, bars and social gatherings.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported the metro-east’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate rose from 8.3% on Tuesday to 8.5% on Wednesday.

“8.5 for the region is still going in the wrong way folks,” St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons said during Wednesday’s daily briefing. “It’s got to go down. We had two doctors in here today for a meeting, and their sentiment was the same thing: Wear your mask. That’s what they keep preaching. And that’s what we’re going to continue to preach because we showed it worked and we’ve just got to get it back down that way.

“We all benefit when we get the low numbers. Our businesses, us individually ... we can get back to some sense of normal life.”

The reintroduction of tightened restrictions comes as a result of the region reporting three consecutive days above 8%. The metro-east needs three consecutive days with a seven day average under 6.5% for mitigations to be relaxed.

The region had restrictions lifted Oct. 9 when the positivity rate fell below 6.5% for three days. The restrictions that went into affect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday are the same restrictions.

The positivity rate data reported by the state is delayed by three days, so the rate as of Oct. 25 was the most recent data available Wednesday. It was the sixth consecutive day the metro-east had a seven-day rolling average positivity rate above 8%.

Here’s what tier 1 restrictions include:

BARS:

All bars close at 11 p.m.

No indoor service

All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside

No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)

Tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

No dancing or standing indoors

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

RESTAURANTS:

All restaurants close at 11 p.m.

No indoor dining or bar service

Tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

MEETINGS, SOCIAL EVENTS AND GATHERINGS:

Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity

Reception halls are limited to lesser of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity

No party buses

If the region continues to have a positivity rate above 8% for the next 14 days, further restrictions could be added to Region 4.

The state eased restrictions on restaurants, bars and social gatherings roughly two weeks ago on Oct. 9, after the metro-east saw its positivity rate fall below 6.5%. Since then the positivity rate has steadily increased nearly every day.

“Right now, we’re in that rut where the businesses have those mitigations that they’ve got to to deal with,” Simmons said. “We sympathize with them. We’re all in this together. We’re going to get this put behind us as the doctors told us today. It’s just going to take teamwork.”

Region 4 includes St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Bond, Washington, Clinton and Randolph counties. Region 4 also saw a jump in its daily positivity rate from 8.1% on Tuesday to 10.3% on Wednesday, the highest daily rate since 13% on Sept. 7.

The region’s hospital bed capacity was at 28% on Tuesday, and its ICU capacity was at 40%. If the region’s hospital capacity threatens its surge capacities, meaning if the ICU capacity of hospital bed capacity falls under 20%, new restrictions could also be enacted by the state.

Illinois reports new cases, deaths Wednesday

This information is according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

New cases: 6,110 (+2,110)

New deaths: 51 (+5)

New tests: 70,752 (+8,678)

Total cases: 389,095

Total deaths: 9,619

Total tests: 7,459,042

Hospitalizations: 2,861 (+103)

People in ICU: 600 (+5)

People on ventilators: 243 (+2)

Statewide positivity rate (from Oct. 21-27): 6.7% (+0.3%)

Wednesday’s COVID-19 case breakdown for Region 4

New cases as of 4 p.m.: 115 (-40)

New deaths as of 4 p.m.: 1 (-6) (1 death in Clinton County)

Daily positivity rate (as of Oct. 25): 10.3% (+2.2%)

7-day rolling average (as of Oct. 25): 8.5% (+0.2%)

Hospitalizations: 109 (+5)

Patients on ventilators: 10 (+2)

Hospital bed availability: 28% (no change from Tuesday)

ICU bed availability: 40% (+3.0%)

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4: 0 (-18)

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4: 0 (-1)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 55 new positives, 549 new tests administered

Total overall: 9,078 positives, 221 deaths, 113,263 tests administered, 8,198 recoveries, 53 patients hospitalized with 5 on ventilators

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 25): Daily — 9.1% (+1.8%); seven-day average — 7.4% (+0.5%)

Additional data: Individuals diagnosed ranged in age from under 10 to their 80s. Of the 55 new cases, 22 were individuals under the age of 40.

Congregate living facilities: Bradford Place in Swansea reported 4 new cases.

MADISON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 7,339 positives, 156 deaths, 99,297 tests administered, 3,642 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 25): Daily — 9.9% (+3.0%); 7-day average — 7.8% (+0.3%)

Additional data: Individuals diagnosed ranged in age 10 and under to their 80s. Of the 50 new cases, 32 were individuals were under the age of 40.

CLINTON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 19 new positives, 1 new death, 17 new recoveries, 1 new hospitalization

Total overall: 1,820 positives, 29 deaths, 1,538 recoveries, 11 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 25): Daily — 15.1% (-3.2%); 7-day average — 14.5% (-0.9%)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,315 positives, 15 deaths, 1,157 recoveries, 4 hospitalizations

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 25): Daily — 8.5% (-1.0%); 7-day average — 10.9% (-0.2%)

MONROE COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 36 new positives, 1 new hospitalization

Total overall: 994 new positives, 28 deaths, 7 hospitalized

Positivity rates as (of Oct. 25): Daily — 10.3% (-4.0%); 7-day average — 8.4% (+0.6%)

BOND COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 5 new positives, 200 new tests administered

Total overall: 528 positives, 10 deaths, 22,773 tests administered, 3 hospitalizations

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 25): Daily — 16.7% (+13.4%); 7-day average — 7.7% (-0.4%)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 322 positives, 2 death, 289 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 25): Daily — 23.3% (+11.9%); 7-day average — 14.6% (-0.1%)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 865 positives, 14 deaths, 454 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 25): Daily — 5.6% (-1.8%); 7-day average — 5.6% (-0.3%)

JERSEY COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 477 positives, 21 deaths, 421 recoveries, 8,042 tests

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 25): Daily — 1.8% (-4.4%); 7-day average — 5.4% (-0.2%)

PERRY COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 449 positives, 16 deaths, 379 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 25): Daily — 15.5% (-1.2%); 7-day average — 11.6% (+1.6%)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 80 positives, 76 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 25): Daily — 14.3% (+14.3%); 7-day average — 2.0% (+0.9%)

State, nation, world statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Wednesday afternoon:

Illinois: 389,095 cases, 9,619 deaths, 7,459,042 tests





U.S.: 9 ,057,435 cases, 232,361 deaths, 5,890,432 recoveries





,057,435 cases, 232,361 deaths, 5,890,432 recoveries World: 44,518,515 cases, 1,175,499 deaths, 32,576,117 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are free COVID-19 testing options.

Thursday, Oct. 29: 9 a.m to noon at Granite City High School, 3101 Madison, Ave. in Granite City.

9 a.m to noon at Granite City High School, 3101 Madison, Ave. in Granite City. Sunday, Nov. 1: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belleville East High School, 2555 West Blvd.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belleville East High School, 2555 West Blvd. Wednesday, Nov. 4: 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. at Millstadt City Park.

10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. at Millstadt City Park. Sunday, Nov. 8: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McKendree University, 701 College Road, Lebanon.

No appointment is necessary. Masks are required.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also offers free walk-up and drive-thru COVID-19 testing seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity limits are met each day) at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, Argonne Drive in East St. Louis (Interstate 64 west, exit 4A).

Capacity is limited. Hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment. For more information, visit dph.illinois.gov/testing.

Additionally, Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

