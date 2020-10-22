Southwestern IL nearing COVID-19 positivity rate that could bring back mitigations

The COVID-19 positivity rate for Metro-East Region 4 jumped closer a state-set threshold that could mean the return of tighter restrictions for the area.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported the metro-east’s seven-day rolling average positivity increased from 7.6% on Wednesday to 7.8% on Thursday. If the region were to surpass 8% for three consecutive days, recently eased restrictions could be re-implemented in the metro-east.

“Remember, three days of 8% and those additional mitigations are going to come back,” St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern said during Thursday’s daily briefing. “We’re dangerously close to reaching that number now. We have to do a better job about trying to distance ourselves and encourage others to do so. Team St. Clair has been really good at that, so we’re just going to have to get the word out a little bit to those who aren’t following those rules.

“In comparison to other regions, we’re still doing better than many are. But I think it’s important that we realize that our numbers are on the increase.”

The state eased restrictions on restaurants, bars and social gatherings on Oct. 9, after the metro-east saw its positivity rate fall below 6.5%. The rate has since increased seven straight days and has been at or above 7% for four consecutive days with a drop from 7.2% on Sunday to 7% on Monday, 7.4% on Tuesday and 7.6% on Wednesday, according to data reported by IDPH.

Region 4 includes St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Bond, Washington, Clinton and Randolph counties. Region 4 also saw a jump in its daily positivity rate from 8.9% on Wednesday to 9.6% on Thursday.

The state’s positivity rate data is delayed by three days, so the rate as of Oct. 19 was the most recent data available Wednesday.

The region’s hospital bed capacity was at 32% on Wednesday and its ICU capacity was at 52%.

If the region’s hospital capacity threatens its surge capacities, meaning if the ICU capacity of hospital bed capacity falls under 20%, new restrictions could also be enacted by the state.

Moving forward, Kern cautioned against COVID-19 fatigue.

“A lot of us are getting tired of wearing the masks,” Kern said. “Everyone wants to go out and see people we haven’t seen since the beginning of March. Let’s not let that fatigue set in. Let’s put our nose to the grindstone. We’re going to have to be there through much of the early part of next year until this vaccine comes out and we’re able to give it to a significant population.

“If we want to at least have our restaurants — the places we like to go — open, we’re just going to have to follow these rules and walk that line to where we’re below 8%. And frankly it’s much more comfortable if we’re below 6% because then we aren’t worrying every day if there is a hiccup in one of the outer counties or our county.”

Illinois reports new cases, deaths Thursday

This information is according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

New cases: 4,942 (+600)

New deaths: 44 (-25)

New tests: 80,977 (+14,186)

Total cases: 360,159

Total deaths: 9,387

Total tests: 7,031,082

Hospitalizations: 2,463 (+125)

People in ICU: 525 (+23)

People on ventilators: 212 (+18)

Statewide positivity rate from Oct. 15-21: 5.7% (no change from Wednesday)

Thursday’s COVID-19 case breakdown for Region 4

This data is as of 5 p.m. Thursday.

New cases: 131 (-18)

New deaths: 0 (-3)

Daily positivity rate as of Oct. 19: 9.6% (+0.7%)

7-day rolling average as of Oct. 17: 7.8% (+0.2%)

Hospitalizations: 101 (+3)

Patients on ventilators: 9 (no change from Wednesday)

Hospital bed availability: 32% (+1.0)

ICU bed availability: 52% (+3.0)

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4: 1

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4: 0

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: 93 new positives, 1,184 new tests administered, 67 new recoveries, 3 fewer patients hospitalized, 1 fewer person on a ventilator

Total overall: 8,696 positives, 219 deaths, 108,360 tests administered, 7,886 recoveries, 51 patients hospitalized with 5 of those patients on ventilators

Positivity rates as of Oct. 19: Daily — 9.3% (+3.6%); 7-day average — 5.7% (+0.3)

Additional data: The county’s new cases included people under the age of 10 to people in their 80s. Of the 93 new cases, 66 were of people in their 40s or younger.

Congregate living facilities: 1 new case at Aperion Care Mascoutah, 1 new case at BRIA of Belleville, 1 new case at Cambridge House of O’Fallon, and 1 new case at Mercy Rehab and Care Center in Swansea.

MADISON COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 6,944 positives, 152 deaths, 94,250 tests administered, 3,495 recoveries, 37 patients hospitalized with 6 of those patients on a ventilator

Positivity rates as of Oct. 19: Daily — 9.9% (+1.6%); 7-day average — 8.1% (+0.1%)

Additional data: The county’s new cases included people under the age of 10 to people in their 80s. Of the 40 new cases, 18 were of people in their 40s or younger.

CLINTON COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: 30 new positives, 27 new recoveries, 5 new hospitalizations

Total overall: 1,693 positives, 25 deaths, 1,423 recoveries, 15 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates as of Oct. 19: Daily — 19.7 (+0.8%); 7-day average — 16.4% (+1.0%)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 1,212 positives, 15 deaths, 15,352 tests administered, 1,071 recoveries, 3 hospitalizations

Positivity rates as of Oct. 19: Daily — 9.4% (+0.3%); 7-day average — 8.2% (+0.5%)

MONROE COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 887 positives, 27 deaths, 7 hospitalizations, 669 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 19: Daily — 5.1% (+0.3%); 7-day average — 6.0% (-0.3%)

BOND COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: 8 new positives, 87 new tests administered, 2 new hospitalizations

Total overall: 489 positives, 10 deaths, 21,381 tests administered, 3 hospitalizations

Positivity rates as of Oct. 19: Daily — 8.7 (-11.3%); 7-day average — 16.6 (-1.3%)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 288 positives, 1 death, 266 recoveries, 15 hospitalizations

Positivity rates as of Oct. 19: Daily — 9.1% (-17.0%); 7-day average — 10.1% (+1.0%)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 788 positives, 13 deaths, 414 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 19: Daily — 6.3% (-1.7%); 7-day average — 9.8% (-0.2%)

JERSEY COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 459 positives, 21 deaths, 402 recoveries, 7,552 tests

Positivity rates as of Oct. 19: Daily — 11.1 (+8.0%); 7-day average — 9.2% (-0.6)

PERRY COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: 2 new positives, 6 new recoveries

Total overall: 416 positives, 16 deaths, 362 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 19: Daily — 3.4% (+3.4%); 7-day average — 9.8% (-0.2%)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 72 positives, 67 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 19: Daily — 0% (no change); 7-day average — 2.1% (no change)

State, nation, world statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Thursday afternoon:

Illinois: 360,159 cases, 9,387 deaths, 7,031,082 tests





U.S.: 8 ,587,899 cases, 227,440 deaths, 5,603,130 recoveries





,587,899 cases, 227,440 deaths, 5,603,130 recoveries World: 41 ,600,729 cases, 1,138,003 deaths, 30,969,715 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

These are free COVID-19 testing options in the following locations.

Saturday, Oct. 24, and Sunday, Oct. 25: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belleville West High School, 4063 Frank Scott Parkway (drive-thru).





No appointment is necessary. Masks are required.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also offers free walk-up and drive-thru COVID-19 testing seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity limits are met each day) at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, Argonne Drive in East St. Louis (Interstate 64 west, exit 4A).

Capacity is limited. Hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment. For more information, visit dph.illinois.gov/testing.

Additionally, Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

