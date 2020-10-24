SW IL two days away from COVID-19 restrictions if positivity rate doesn’t drop

The metro-east region is only two days away from a possible reintroduction of restrictions on indoor dining and bars, due to having a COVID-19 positivity rate above 8% for the second day in a row.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported the metro-east’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate increased from 8.1% on Friday to 8.2% on Saturday. If the region reports three consecutive days above 8%, recently eased restrictions could be reimplemented in the seven-county metro-east.

The state eased restrictions on restaurants, bars and social gatherings roughly two weeks ago on Oct. 9, after the metro-east saw its positivity rate fall below 6.5%. Since then the positivity rate has steadily increased nearly every day.

Region 4 includes St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Bond, Washington, Clinton and Randolph counties. Region 4 also saw a jump in its daily positivity rate from 8.9% on Wednesday to 9.6% on Thursday.

The positivity rate data reported by the state is delayed by three days, so the rate as of Oct. 21 was the most recent data available Saturday.

The region’s hospital bed capacity was at 28% on Saturday, down from 31% Friday, and its ICU capacity was at 52% on Saturday, up from 51% Friday.

If the region’s hospital capacity threatens its surge capacities, meaning if the ICU capacity of hospital bed capacity falls under 20%, new restrictions could also be enacted by the state.

Statewide, Illinois set a record for new COVID-19 cases Saturday, reporting 6,161 new cases.

Illinois reports new cases, deaths Saturday

This information is according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

New cases: 6,161 (+2,287)

New deaths: 63 (+32)

New tests: 83,517 (-1,261)

Total cases: 370,194

Total deaths: 9,481

Total tests: 7,196,855

Hospitalizations: 2,616 (+118)

People in ICU: 560 (+49)

People on ventilators: 222 (+25)

Statewide positivity rate from Oct. 17-23: 6.1% (+0.5%)

Saturday’s COVID-19 case breakdown for Region 4

Some individual counties had not reported new COVID-19 data as of 1 p.m.

New cases: 8

New deaths: No new deaths reported as of 1 p.m.

Daily positivity rate as of Oct. 21: 9.0% (+1.0%)

7-day rolling average as of Oct. 21: 8.2% (+0.1%)

Hospitalizations: 101 (+3)

Patients on ventilators: 9 (no change)

Hospital bed availability: 28% (-3.0%)

ICU bed availability: 52% (+1.0%)

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4: 0

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4: 0

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 8,762 positives, 220 deaths, 109,598 tests administered, 7,927 recoveries, 61 patients hospitalized with 7 of those patients on ventilators

Positivity rates as of Oct. 21: Daily — 8.1% (-1.3%); 7-day average — 6.6% (+0.7)

Additional data: The county’s new cases on Friday included people under the age of 10 to people in their 80s. Of the 66 new cases, 37 were of people in their 40s or younger.

Congregate living facilities: N/A

MADISON COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 7,084 positives, 153 deaths, 96,096 tests administered, 3,566 recoveries, 29 patients hospitalized with 4 of those patients on a ventilator

Positivity rates as of Oct. 21: Daily — 7.7% (+1.2%); 7-day average — 7.3% (-0.8%)

Additional data: The county’s new cases on Friday included people under the age of 10 to people in their 80s. Of the 57 new cases, 37 were of people in their 40s or younger.

CLINTON COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 1,714 positives, 26 deaths, 1,443 recoveries, 14 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates as of Oct. 21: Daily — 12.3 (-2.8%); 7-day average — 16.2% (-0.7%)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 1,259 positives, 15 deaths, 15,535 tests administered, 1,093 recoveries, 4 hospitalizations

Positivity rates as of Oct. 21: Daily — 12.9% (-0.9%); 7-day average — 10.8% (+1.0%)

MONROE COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: 8 new positives

Total overall: 919 positives, 27 deaths, 7 hospitalized

Positivity rates as of Oct. 21: Daily — 10.6% (+2.4%); 7-day average — 6.6% (+0.3%)

BOND COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 494 positives, 10 deaths, 21,398 tests administered, 3 hospitalizations

Positivity rates as of Oct. 21: Daily — 13.1% (+10.2%); 7-day average — 14.8 (-1.1%)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 300 positives, 1 death, 271 recoveries, 2 hospitalizations

Positivity rates as of Oct. 21: Daily — 15.8% (+9.9%); 7-day average — 12.6% (+2.3%)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 819 positives, 13 deaths, 430 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 21: Daily — 4.4% (no change); 7-day average — 6.9% (-1.7%)

JERSEY COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 476 positives, 21 deaths, 414 recoveries, 7,632 tests

Positivity rates as of Oct. 21: Daily — 13.0% (+1.20.8%); 7-day average — 9.9% (+0.2)

PERRY COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 416 positives, 16 deaths, 362 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 21: Daily — 6.6% (+3.2%); 7-day average — 9.0% (-0.8%)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 78 positives, 69 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 21: Daily — 0% (no change); 7-day average — 1.5% (-0.6%)

State, nation, world statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Saturday afternoon:

Illinois: 370,194 cases, 9,481 deaths, 7,196,855 tests





U.S.: 8 ,587,899 cases, 227,440 deaths, 5,603,130 recoveries





,587,899 cases, 227,440 deaths, 5,603,130 recoveries World: 41 ,600,729 cases, 1,138,003 deaths, 30,969,715 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

These are free COVID-19 testing options in the following locations.

Sunday, Oct. 25: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belleville West High School, 4063 Frank Scott Parkway (drive-thru).





No appointment is necessary. Masks are required.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also offers free walk-up and drive-thru COVID-19 testing seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity limits are met each day) at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, Argonne Drive in East St. Louis (Interstate 64 west, exit 4A).

Capacity is limited. Hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment. For more information, visit dph.illinois.gov/testing.

Additionally, Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

