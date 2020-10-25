US ‘not going to control’ COVID-19 pandemic, White House Chief of Staff Meadows says

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said during an interview with CNN on Sunday that the United States is “not going to control the pandemic.”

When asked why by CNN’s Jake Tapper, Meadows responded: “Because it is a contagious virus.”

Mark Meadows: “We’re not going to control the pandemic, we are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics and other mitigations.”



Jake Tapper: “Why aren’t we going to get control of the pandemic?”



Meadows: “Because it is a contagious virus” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/1ahyatu6co — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) October 25, 2020

Meadows said the country is “making efforts to contain it.”

“What we need to do is make sure that we have the proper mitigation factors, whether it’s therapies or vaccines or treatments to make sure that people don’t die from this,” Meadows said, according to CNN.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

President Donald Trump and his administration have been saying a coronavirus vaccine will be available soon. During Thursday’s presidential debate, Trump said the vaccine will be ready “within weeks,” but health experts say that’s unlikely, McClatchy News reports.

Trump has also touted therapeutics — such as regeneron and remdesivir — that doctors say he was given when he was hospitalized with the virus.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the antiviral drug remdesivir for the treatment of hospitalized coronavirus patients. It’s the first to receive such approval for COVID-19 treatment.

Regeneron has submitted an application with the FDA for an emergency use authorization, McClatchy reports.

Meadows’ comments come as the U.S. reported a record number of daily cases Friday.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The country recorded more than 83,000 new cases Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University — the most since the pandemic began in March.

More than 8.5 million in the U.S. have contracted the virus and more than 224,000 have died, Johns Hopkins data show.

Trump has repeatedly said without evidence that the U.S. is nearing the end of the pandemic — including during the debate when he said “we are rounding the turn.”

But health experts have said the change in seasons could worsen the situation.

“The winter is going to be long and hard,” Brooke Nichols, infectious-disease mathematical modeler at Boston University, told PolitiFact. “I do worry about the path of the current metrics.”