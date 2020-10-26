Southwest IL COVID positivity rate climbs again as 14-day monitoring period begins

The metro-east’s COVID-19 positivity rate continued to rise Monday, as the state announced tightened restrictions on indoor dining, bars and social gatherings would be reintroduced later this week.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported the metro-east’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate increased from 8.2% on Sunday to 8.4% on Monday. The reintroduction of tightened restrictions comes as a result of the region reporting three consecutive days above 8%.

The positivity rate data reported by the state is delayed by three days, so the rate as of Oct. 23 was the most recent data available Monday. It was the fourth consecutive day the metro-east had a seven-day rolling average positivity rate above 8%.

The state eased restrictions on restaurants, bars and social gatherings roughly two weeks ago on Oct. 9, after the metro-east saw its positivity rate fall below 6.5%. Since then the positivity rate has steadily increased nearly every day.

If the positivity rate stays above 8% for the next 14 days, further mitigations could be added to the metro-east that would further restrict dining, bars, social gatherings, retail and salon businesses and reduce elective surgeries and visitation at regional hospitals.

Region 4 includes St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Bond, Washington, Clinton and Randolph counties. Region 4 also saw a jump in its daily positivity rate from 7.4% on Sunday to 7.7% on Monday.

The region’s hospital bed capacity was at 26% on Monday, and its ICU capacity was at 37%. If the region’s hospital capacity threatens its surge capacities, meaning if the ICU capacity of hospital bed capacity falls under 20%, new restrictions could also be enacted by the state.

Illinois reports new cases, deaths Monday

This information is according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

New cases: 4,729 (+667)

New deaths: 17 (-7)

New tests: 57,264 (-14,833)

Total cases: 378,985

Total deaths: 9,522

Total tests: 7,326,216

Hospitalizations: 2,638

People in ICU: 589

People on ventilators: 238

Statewide positivity rate (from Oct. 19-25): 6.3% (+0.1%)

Monday’s COVID-19 case breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 29

New deaths: 1 (Monroe County reported one death at Integrity Long Term Care)

Daily positivity rate (as of Oct. 23): 7.7% (+0.3%)

7-day rolling average (as of Oct. 23): 8.4% (+0.2%)

Hospitalizations: Not available as of 1:30 p.m.

Patients on ventilators: Not available as of 1:30 p.m.

Hospital bed availability: 26% (-1.0%)

ICU bed availability: 26% (-7.0%)

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4: 0

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4: 0

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 1:30 p.m.

Total overall: 8,884 positives, 220 deaths, 111,265 tests administered, 53 patients hospitalized with two on ventilators

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 23): Daily — 7.5% (-2.8%); seven-day average — 6.8% (+0.3%)

Additional data: No new data as of 1:30 p.m.

Congregate living facilities: N/A

ZIP codes with positives:

62059 (Brooklyn): 19

62201 (East St. Louis): 283 (+14)

62203 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Washington Park, Caseyville): 268 (+24)

62204 (East St. Louis): 173 (+3)

62205 (East St. Louis, Alorton, Centreville): 268 (+40)

62206 (East St. Louis, Cahokia): 528 (+14)

62207 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Alorton): 271 (+5)

62208 (Fairview Heights): 524 (+25)

62220 (Belleville, Smithton): 671 (+16)

62221 (Belleville): 820 (+43)

62223 (Belleville, Swansea): 547 (+29)

62225 (Scott Air Force Base): 39 (+6)

62226 (Belleville, Swansea): 934 (+43)

62232 (Fairview Heights, Caseyville): 239 (+14)

62239 (Dupo): 135 (-1)

62240 (Dupo): 42 (+2)

62243 (Freeburg): 127 (+1)

62254 (Lebanon): 291 (+5)

62255 (Lenzburg): 21

62257 (Marissa): 51 (+9)

62258 (Mascoutah, Fayetteville): 238 (+22)

62260 (Millstadt): 169 (+4)

62264 (New Athens): 113 (+5)

62269 (O’Fallon): 715 (+30)

62282 (St. Libory): 17 (+1)

62285 (Smithton): 150 (+5)

62289 (Summerfield): 8

MADISON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 1:30 p.m.

Total overall: 7,215 positives, 153 deaths, 98,208 tests administered, 3,586 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 23): Daily — 6.9% (-2.0%); 7-day average — 7.9% (+0.6%)

Additional data: No new data as of 1:30 p.m.

ZIP codes with positives:

62001 (Kaufman, Alhambra): 33

62002 (Alton, East Alton, Godfrey): 981

62010 (Bethalto): 285

62012 (Godfrey): 19





62018 (Alton, Bethalto, East Alton): 76

62021 (Dorsey): 17

62024 (East Alton): 189

62025 (Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Pontoon Beach, Roxana): 888

62034 (Glen Carbon): 333

62035 (Godfrey): 546

62040 (Granite City, Pontoon Beach): 1,015

62046 (Hamel): 18

62048 (Edwardsville, Granite City, Roxana, Hartford): 27

62060 (Granite City, Madison, Venice): 141

62061 (Marine): 40

62062 (Maryville): 152

62067 (Moro): 65

62074 (New Douglas): 14

62084 (Edwardsville, Wood River, Pontoon Beach, Roxana, South Roxana): 39

62087 (Edwardsville, Roxana, South Roxana, Hartford): 32

62088 (Staunton, Livingston, Williamson): 13

62090 (Madison, Venice): 35

62095 (Wood River): 240

62097 (Prairietown, Worden): 60

62201: (Fairmont City, Madison): 8

62234 (Collinsville, Pontoon Beach, State Park Place): 683

62249 (Highland): 445

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley, Jamestown): 23

62281 (St. Jacob): 77

62293: (St. Morgan): 11

62294 (Troy): 302

CLINTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 1:30 p.m.

Total overall: 1,714 positives, 26 deaths, 1,443 recoveries, 14 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 23): Daily — 13.0% (+0.4%); 7-day average — 14.9% (-1.0%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62215 (Albers, Damiansville): 75

62216 (Aviston): 182

62218 (Bartelso): 96 (+2)

62230 (Breese): 372 (+52)

62231 (Carlyle): 340 (+39)

62245 (Germantown): 85 (+12)

62265 (New Baden): 171 (+9)

62293 (Trenton): 161 (+33)

62801 (Centralia): 628 (+74)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 1:30 p.m.

Total overall: 1,259 positives, 15 deaths, 15,535 tests administered, 1,093 recoveries, 4 hospitalizations

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 23): Daily — 9.0% (-6.0%); 7-day average — 11.6% (-0.3%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62217 (Baldwin): 27 (+5)

62233 (Chester): 422 (+14)

62237 (Coulterville): 88 (+16)

62241 (Ellis Grove): 33 (+2)

62242 (Evansville): 37 (+4)

62272 (Percy): 75 (+4)

62277 (Prairie Du Rocher): 27 (+3)

62278 (Red Bud): 249 (+50)

62286 (Sparta): 210 (+17)

62288 (Steeleville): 139 (+17)

62292 (Tilden): 11 (+2)

62297 (Walsh): 9 (+3)

62916 (Campbell Hill): 20 (+1)

MONROE COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 7 new positives, one new death

Total overall: 919 positives, 28 deaths, 6 hospitalized

Positivity rates as (of Oct. 23): Daily — 4.2% (-15.2%); 7-day average — 7.7% (+0.7%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62236 (Columbia): 339 (+14)

62244 (Fults): 12 (+1)

62295 (Valmeyer): 40 (+4)

62298 (Waterloo): 497 (+50)

BOND COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 22 new positives

Total overall: 516 positives, 10 deaths, 21,725 tests administered, 3 hospitalizations

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 23): Daily — 10.8% (+4.0%); 7-day average — 13 (+0.5%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62086 (Sorento): 29 (+1)

62246 (Greenville): 311 (+26)

62262 (Mulberry Grove): 52 (+6)

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley): 112 (+6)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 1:30 p.m.

Total overall: 300 positives, 1 death, 271 recoveries, 2 hospitalizations

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 23): Daily — 29.6% (+20.7%); 7-day average — 14.8% (+2.7%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62214 (Venedy, Addieville): 27 (+4)

62263 (Nashville, New Minden): 133 (+6)

62268 (Oakdale): 17 (+1)

62271 (Okawville): 45 (+7)

62808 (Ashley): 22

62848 (Irvington): 20 (+1)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 1:30 p.m.

Total overall: 819 positives, 13 deaths, 430 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 23): Daily — 6.0% (-2.2%); 7-day average — 6.2% (-0.5%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62009 (Benld, Sawyerville, Mount Clare): 27 (+2)

62012 (Brighton): 151 (+3)

62014 (Bunker Hill): 69 (+9)

62033 (Gillespie): 132 (+6)

62063 (Medora, Summerville, Kemper, Rockbridge): 10 (+1)

62069 (Mount Olive): 49 (+1)

62088 (Staunton): 160 (+12)

62626 (Carlinville): 131 (+26)

62640 (Girard): 35 (+7)

62674 (Palmyra, Barr): 16

62685 (Royal Lakes, Plainview, Shipman): 25 (+4)





62690 (Virden): 44 (+8)

JERSEY COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 1:30 p.m.

Total overall: 476 positives, 21 deaths, 414 recoveries, 7,632 tests

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 23): Daily — 5.9% (+5.9%); 7-day average — 6.3% (-0.4%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62022 (Newbern): 27 (+3)

62028 (Elsah): 10 (+1)

62031 (Fieldon): 10

62037 (Grafton): 50 (+3)

62052 (Jerseyville): 299 (+7)

PERRY COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 1:30 p.m.

Total overall: 416 positives, 16 deaths, 362 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 23): Daily — 16.1% (-1.3%); 7-day average — 8.1% (-0.1%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62238 (Cutler): 16

62274 (Pinckneyville): 174 (+4)

62832 (Du Quoin): 155 (+18)

62888 (Tamaroa): 41 (+7)

62997 (Willisville): 18 (+1)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 1:30 p.m.

Total overall: 78 positives, 69 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 23): Daily — 20% (+20.0%); 7-day average — 1.1% (+0.2%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62036 (Golden Eagle): 11

62047 (Hardin): 20 (+1)

State, nation, world statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Monday early evening:

Illinois: 378,985 cases, 9,522 deaths, 7,326,216 tests





U.S.: 8 ,631,921 cases, 225,212 deaths, 3,422,878 recoveries





,631,921 cases, 225,212 deaths, 3,422,878 recoveries World: 42,912,830 cases, 1,152,729 deaths, 28,890,122 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are free COVID-19 testing options.

Tuesday, Oct. 27: 9 a.m. to noon at Alhambra Township Park, South Alhambra Road in Alhambra.





9 a.m. to noon at Alhambra Township Park, South Alhambra Road in Alhambra. Thursday, Oct. 29: 9 a.m to noon at Granite City High School, 3101 Madison, Ave. in Granite City.

No appointment is necessary. Masks are required.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also offers free walk-up and drive-thru COVID-19 testing seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity limits are met each day) at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, Argonne Drive in East St. Louis (Interstate 64 west, exit 4A).

Capacity is limited. Hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment. For more information, visit dph.illinois.gov/testing.

Additionally, Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

