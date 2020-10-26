Belleville DMV closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Belleville Driver Services Facility, 400 W. Main St. will be closed until Nov. 6 following the announcement that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Secretary of State Jesse White said in a press release Monday that the Illinois Department of Public Health has been consulted. Employees who work at the facility are being quarantined for 14 days and the facility is scheduled to be disinfected and sanitized according to CDC guidelines, the release stated.

The state has extended expiration dates to Feb. 1, 2021, for driver’s licenses/ID cards. License plate stickers remain extended until Nov. 1.

Drivers are encouraged to conduct business on line at www.cyberdriveillinois.com for services such as renewing license plate stickers, obtaining replacement drivers licenses/ID cards and safe drivers renewals.

Masks are required for anyone visiting a facility and people are advised to be prepared to wait outside in all weather conditions. Due to social distancing, the number of people allowed in a facility at one time is limited.

Drivers can visit the closest facilities which include Mascoutah (9221 Beller Drive), Granite City (1810 Edison) and Edwardsville (1502A Troy Road).