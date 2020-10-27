Here’s what it will take for Southwest IL counties to lift COVID-19 restrictions

The metro-east’s COVID-19 positivity rate dropped slightly Tuesday, a day after the state announced tightened restrictions on indoor dining, bars and social gatherings would be reintroduced later this week.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported the metro-east’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate dropped from 8.4% on Monday to 8.3% on Tuesday.

The reintroduction of tightened restrictions comes as a result of the region reporting three consecutive days above 8%. While Tuesday’s drop in positivity rate is a step in the right direction, the metro-east needs three consecutive days with a seven day average under 6.5% for mitigations to be relaxed.

That was the case when restrictions were lifted on the metro-east on Oct. 9.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The positivity rate data reported by the state is delayed by three days, so the rate as of Oct. 24 was the most recent data available Tuesday. It was the fifth consecutive day the metro-east had a seven-day rolling average positivity rate above 8%.

Here’s what tier 1 restrictions include:

BARS:

All bars close at 11 p.m.

No indoor service

All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside

No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)

Tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

No dancing or standing indoors

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

RESTAURANTS:

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

All restaurants close at 11 p.m.

No indoor dining or bar service

Tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

MEETINGS, SOCIAL EVENTS AND GATHERINGS:

Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity

Reception halls are limited to lesser of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity

No party buses

If the region continues to have a positivity rate above 8% for the next 14 days, further restrictions could be added to Region 4.

The state eased restrictions on restaurants, bars and social gatherings roughly two weeks ago on Oct. 9, after the metro-east saw its positivity rate fall below 6.5%. Since then the positivity rate has steadily increased nearly every day.

Region 4 includes St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Bond, Washington, Clinton and Randolph counties. Region 4 also saw a jump in its daily positivity rate from 7.7% on Monday to 8.1% on Tuesday.

The region’s hospital bed capacity was at 28% on Tuesday, and its ICU capacity was at 37%. If the region’s hospital capacity threatens its surge capacities, meaning if the ICU capacity of hospital bed capacity falls under 20%, new restrictions could also be enacted by the state.

In St. Clair County, officials once again called on other Region 4 counties to “pitch-in” and help lower the metro-east’s positivity rate.

Illinois reports new cases, deaths Tuesday

This information is according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

New cases: 4,000 (-729)

New deaths: 46 (+29)

New tests: 62,074 (+4,810)

Total cases: 382,985

Total deaths: 9,568

Total tests: 7,388,290

Hospitalizations: 2,758 (+120)

People in ICU: 595 (+6)

People on ventilators: 241 (+3)

Statewide positivity rate (from Oct. 20-26): 6.4% (+0.1%)

Tuesday’s COVID-19 case breakdown for Region 4

New cases as of 1 p.m.: 15

New deaths as of 1 p.m.: 1 (Monroe County reported one death at Integrity Long Term Care)

Daily positivity rate (as of Oct. 24): 8.1% (+0.4%)

7-day rolling average (as of Oct. 24): 8.3% (-0.1%)

Hospitalizations: Not available as of 1 p.m.

Patients on ventilators: Not available as of 1 p.m.

Hospital bed availability: 28% (-1.0%)

ICU bed availability: 37% (-7.0%)

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4: 0

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4: 0

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 8,967 positives, 220 deaths, 112,137 tests administered, 45 patients hospitalized with three on ventilators

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 24): Daily — 7.3% (-0.2%); seven-day average — 6.9% (+0.1%)

Additional data: N/A

Congregate living facilities: No new data as of 1 p.m.

MADISON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 7,289 positives, 153 deaths, 99,003 tests administered, 3,626 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 24): Daily — 6.9% (no change); 7-day average — 7.5% (-0.4%)

Additional data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

CLINTON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 1,793 positives, 26 deaths, 1,495 recoveries, 13 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 24): Daily — 18.3 % (+5.3%); 7-day average — 15.4% (+0.5%)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 1,307 positives, 15 deaths, 1,143 recoveries, 4 hospitalizations

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 24): Daily — 9.5% (+0.5%); 7-day average — 11.1% (-0.5%)

MONROE COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 15 new positives

Total overall: 958 positives, 28 deaths, 7 hospitalized

Positivity rates as (of Oct. 24): Daily — 14.3% (+10.3%); 7-day average — 7.8% (+0.1%)

BOND COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 516 positives, 10 deaths, 21,725 tests administered, 3 hospitalizations

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 24): Daily — 3.3% (-7.5%); 7-day average — 8.1 (-4.9%)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 311 positives, 1 death, 279 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 24): Daily — 11.4% (-18.2%); 7-day average — 14.7% (-0.1%)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 845 positives, 13 deaths, 443 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 24): Daily — 7.4% (+1.8%); 7-day average — 5.9% (-0.3%)

JERSEY COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 476 positives, 21 deaths, 414 recoveries, 7,632 tests

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 24): Daily — 6.2% (+0.3%); 7-day average — 5.6% (-0.7%)

PERRY COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 435 positives, 16 deaths, 370 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 24): Daily — 16.7% (+0.6%); 7-day average — 10% (+1.9%)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 78 positives, 69 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 24): Daily — 0% (-20.0%); 7-day average — 1.1% (no change)

State, nation, world statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Tuesday early evening:

Illinois: 382,985 cases, 9,568 deaths, 7,388,290 tests





U.S.: 8 ,631,921 cases, 225,212 deaths, 3,422,878 recoveries





,631,921 cases, 225,212 deaths, 3,422,878 recoveries World: 42,912,830 cases, 1,152,729 deaths, 28,890,122 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are free COVID-19 testing options.

Thursday, Oct. 29: 9 a.m to noon at Granite City High School, 3101 Madison, Ave. in Granite City.





No appointment is necessary. Masks are required.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also offers free walk-up and drive-thru COVID-19 testing seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity limits are met each day) at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, Argonne Drive in East St. Louis (Interstate 64 west, exit 4A).

Capacity is limited. Hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment. For more information, visit dph.illinois.gov/testing.

Additionally, Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

Get the latest news on coronavirus

BND.com will keep you updated throughout the day with information about the spread of the coronavirus in southwestern Illinois.

You can also find the most complete and up-to-date information from government sites including:

State of Illinois’ COVID-19 page: coronavirus.illinois.gov

coronavirus.illinois.gov Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/summary.html

cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/summary.html Federal government’s coronavirus page: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Who to call about mental health

Here are some resources from mental-health professionals for anyone struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Illinois Human Services Mental Health Division’s Call4Calm: Text the word “talk” to 552020 to text with a mental-health-care professional for free.





Text the word “talk” to 552020 to text with a mental-health-care professional for free. Centerstone of Illinois Inc.: Call 618-462-2331 for virtual mental-health services.

Call 618-462-2331 for virtual mental-health services. Chestnut Health Systems: Call 618-877-4420 for virtual mental-health services.

Call 618-877-4420 for virtual mental-health services. Narcotics and Alcoholics Anonymous: Call 618-398-9409 or email metroeastnapr@gmail.com to learn about virtual meetings.

Call 618-398-9409 or email metroeastnapr@gmail.com to learn about virtual meetings. Regional Disaster Mental Health Volunteer Response Team: Call a support line for health-care professionals at 618-381-5173.

Contact BND with tips, concerns, suggestions

If you have suggestions about something for the BND to cover regarding the COVID-19 pandemic or if you see a report that sounds suspicious on social media or anywhere else, please drop us a note at newsroom@bnd.com and include a link. We’ll check it out.

We’d like to hear from healthcare workers

The BND would like to speak with nurses, doctors and other health-care professionals who are on the front lines caring for patients in doctor’s offices, clinics and hospitals during this difficult time. We’re interested in hearing about your challenges and rewards, frustrations and accomplishments. How is this affecting you? Send us an email at newsroom@bnd.com.

Willing to share your COVID-19 story?

Have you recovered from coronavirus or are you in the process of recovering from COVID-19? We would like to hear from you on how you dealt with the respiratory disease. Send us an email at newsroom@bnd.com.