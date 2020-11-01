Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Coronavirus

Southwestern Illinois nursing homes, care centers add 97 new COVID cases in past week

In the past week, 97 more people who live or work in local nursing homes or other long-term care facilities in southwestern Illinois have contracted the new coronavirus, according to health officials.

Long-term care residents are among the most vulnerable to severe illness or death from the virus, which causes COVID-19.

As of Friday, state and local health officials had recorded a total of 2,396 cases of the virus and 289 deaths tied to long-term care centers in the metro-east region — across St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Bond, Randolph and Washington counties.

Of the people to contract the virus since last week, 67 were from Madison County.

Southwestern Illinois coronavirus outbreaks

The Illinois Department of Public Health’s updates on long-term care center outbreaks in every county come once a week at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/long-term-care-facility-outbreaks-covid-19. The local health departments in Madison and St. Clair counties also make announcements about numbers from their long-term care centers.

Madison County’s updates on long-term care centers correspond with the state’s each week on Friday. The health department releases the information on its Facebook page.

The St. Clair County Health Department provides daily updates on the outbreaks and other developments in the county on the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page.

All of the state and local agencies say they include residents and employees of the facilities in their numbers. Locations with fewer than two cases of the virus are not reported.

The website medicare.gov records the number of beds for Medicare- and Medicaid-certified nursing homes.

Here is the latest information from health officials on the total number of people who have been infected with the coronavirus at each facility since the start of the pandemic:

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Total: 992 people infected (including presumptive positives) and 128 deaths as of Friday, an increase of 29 new infections and one death since Oct. 23. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 11% of the infections countywide and 58% of the deaths.

MADISON COUNTY

Total: 906 people infected and 111 deaths as of Friday, an increase of 67 new infections and two deaths since Oct. 23. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 12% of the infections countywide and 70% of the deaths.

CLINTON COUNTY

Total: 269 people infected and 18 deaths as of Friday, an increase of one new infections Oct. 23. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 14% of the infections countywide and 58% of the deaths.

MONROE COUNTY

Total: 153 people infected and 26 deaths as of Friday, an increase of three deaths since Oct. 23. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 15% of the infections countywide and 93% of the deaths.

BOND COUNTY

Total: 40 people infected and four deaths as of Friday. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 7% of the infections countywide and 40% of the deaths.

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Total: 34 people infected and one death as of Friday, an increase of one death since Oct. 23. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 2% of the infections countywide and 6% of the deaths.

  • 115-bed facility Red Bud Regional Care Center — 15 people, including one death
  • Cedarhurst of Sparta — 10 people
  • 75-bed facility Coulterville Rehabilitation & Health Care Center — six people
  • 83-bed facility Three Springs Lodge — three people
  • Whitney Oberlink, administrator of the Coulterville Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, said previously that two of the people affected by COVID-19 there were employees and that they recovered from the virus.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Total: Two people infected and one death as of Friday. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 1% of the infections countywide and 50% of the deaths.

State discrepancies

The Illinois Department of Public Health’s update did not match information from the health departments in St. Clair and Madison counties for 15 long-term care centers on Friday.

The Department of Public Health said there were more cases or deaths at three locations in Madison County and at 12 locations in St. Clair County, including three facilities where St. Clair County has not reported outbreaks.

The St. Clair County Health Department has not responded to a Belleville News-Democrat query about the three long-term care centers that are not included in its report on outbreaks.

The BND has not included numbers announced by the state in calculating totals if a county health department reports lower numbers.

The state relies on health departments for the information it reports and says on its website that the local agencies will have “the most up-to-date data.”

Health departments and individual facilities in the metro-east have previously said the state’s data was off.

  Comments  
