Southwest IL county reports highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since June

St. Clair County officials on Sunday reported 69 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 — the highest since June 3. File photo

Both St. Clair County and the entire metro-east region saw increased hospitalizations due to COVID-19 on Sunday.

St. Clair County officials reported there were 69 hospitalizations in the county due to COVID-19 — the highest number of total hospitalizations since June 3.

“The hospitalizations are way up, more than we’ve seen in a long time,” County Board Chairman Mark Kern said during a daily briefing streamed on Facebook. “That’s something we need to be aware of and be concerned about.”

Regionally, there are 120 hospitalized patients, with 13 on ventilators. The metro-east region, or Region 4, includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Randolph, Monroe, Bond and Washington Counties.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Barb Hohlt, the Director of the St. Clair County Health Department, said the number of hospitalizations count the patients in St. Clair County; it doesn’t include whether St. Clair County residents go to a hospital out of the county, or whether out-of-county residents come in.

COVID-19 is a respiratory virus that can be spread by coughing, sneezing, talking or even breathing around other people. Experts recommend physical distance and masks to reduce the risk of transmission.

St. Clair County also reported that the first ZIP code in the county has broken 1,000 cumulative cases. ZIP code 62226 recorded 1,007 cases on Sunday. The area reported 28 new cases Sunday.

“We have been moving in the wrong direction,” Hohlt said.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Illinois reports new cases, deaths Sunday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

New cases: 6,980

New deaths: 35

New tests: 78,458

Total cases: 417,280

Total deaths: 9,792

Total tests: 7,808,303

Hospitalizations: 3,294 (+66)

People in ICU: 692 (+12)

People on ventilators: 284 (-6)

Statewide positivity rate (from Oct. 24-30): 7.3% (-0.2%)

Sunday’s COVID-19 case breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 103

New deaths: One

Daily positivity rate (as of Oct. 29): 10.4% (+1.7%)

7-day rolling average (as of Oct. 29): 9.1% (+0.4%)

Hospital bed availability: 28% (no change)

ICU bed availability: 43% (-2%)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: 87 positives, 903 tests administered, one death

Total overall: 9,431 positives, 224 deaths, 117,672 tests administered, 8,472 recoveries, 69 patients hospitalized with six on ventilators

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 29): Daily — 7.1% (+0.4%); 7-day average — 7.6% (+0.5%)

Additional data: New positives include both males and females from below the age of 10 up into their 70s. The new death reported was a female in her 80s with unknown health conditions.

Congregate living facilities: Two new cases at Mark-Ka Nurshing and Rehab. These are the first two cases this facility has reported.

MADISON COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data as of 3 p.m.

Total overall: 7,694 positives, 159 deaths, 101,874 tests administered, 3,678 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 29): Daily — 11.5% (+0.9%); 7-day average — 9% (+0.5%)

CLINTON COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data as of 3 p.m.

Total overall: 1,881 positives, 31 deaths, 1,578 recoveries, 10 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 29): Daily — 12.7% (+5%); 7-day average — 13.2% (no change)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data as of 3 p.m.

Total overall: 1,423 positives, 18 deaths, 1,245 recoveries, one patient hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 29): Daily — 14.7% (+5.6%); 7-day average — 10.7% (+0.1%)

MONROE COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: 16 positives

Total overall: 1,077 positives, 28 deaths, five patients hospitalized

Positivity rates as (of Oct. 29): Daily — 21.3% (+10.7%); 7-day average — 10.7% (+0.2%)

BOND COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data as of 3 p.m.

Total overall: 544 positives, 10 deaths, 23,145 tests administered, two patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 29): Daily — 9.4% (-5.6%); 7-day average — 6.8% (+0.3%)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data as of 3 p.m.

Total overall: 342 positives, two deaths, 304 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 29): Daily — 15.9% (+6.1%); 7-day average — 17.1% (+1.1%)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data as of 3 p.m.

Total overall: 910 positives, 14 deaths, 498 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 29): Daily — 5.6% (-1.5%); 7-day average — 6.4% (-0.3%)

JERSEY COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data as of 3 p.m.

Total overall: 549 positives, 21 deaths, 490 recoveries, 8,357 tests

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 29): Daily — 7% (-4.9%); 7-day average — 7.1% (+0.6%)

PERRY COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data as of 3 p.m.

Total overall: 508 positives, 16 deaths, 389 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 29): Daily — 8.2% (-11.1%); 7-day average — 15.8% (-1.1%)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data as of 3 p.m.

Total overall: 103 positives, 84 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 29): Daily — 27.8% (+4.1%); 7-day average — 19.7% (+5.2%)

State, nation, world statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Saturday afternoon:

Illinois: 417,280 cases, 9,792 deaths, 7,808,303 tests





U.S.: 9,176,710 cases, 230,814 deaths, 3,612,478 recoveries





World: 46,369,296 cases, 1,198,516 deaths, 30,926,660 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are free COVID-19 testing options.

Wednesday, Nov. 4: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m. at Millstadt City Park.

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m. at Millstadt City Park. Sunday, Nov. 8: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McKendree University, 701 College Road, Lebanon.

No appointment is necessary. Masks are required.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also offers free walk-up and drive-thru COVID-19 testing seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity limits are met each day) at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, Argonne Drive in East St. Louis (Interstate 64 west, exit 4A).

Capacity is limited. Hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment. For more information, visit dph.illinois.gov/testing.

Additionally, Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

Get the latest news on coronavirus

BND.com will keep you updated throughout the day with information about the spread of the coronavirus in southwestern Illinois.

You can also find the most complete and up-to-date information from government sites including:

State of Illinois’ COVID-19 page: coronavirus.illinois.gov

coronavirus.illinois.gov Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/summary.html

cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/summary.html Federal government’s coronavirus page: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Who to call about mental health

Here are some resources from mental-health professionals for anyone struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Illinois Human Services Mental Health Division’s Call4Calm: Text the word “talk” to 552020 to text with a mental-health-care professional for free.





Text the word “talk” to 552020 to text with a mental-health-care professional for free. Centerstone of Illinois Inc.: Call 618-462-2331 for virtual mental-health services.

Call 618-462-2331 for virtual mental-health services. Chestnut Health Systems: Call 618-877-4420 for virtual mental-health services.

Call 618-877-4420 for virtual mental-health services. Narcotics and Alcoholics Anonymous: Call 618-398-9409 or email metroeastnapr@gmail.com to learn about virtual meetings.

Call 618-398-9409 or email metroeastnapr@gmail.com to learn about virtual meetings. Regional Disaster Mental Health Volunteer Response Team: Call a support line for health-care professionals at 618-381-5173.

Contact BND with tips, concerns, suggestions

If you have suggestions about something for the BND to cover regarding the COVID-19 pandemic or if you see a report that sounds suspicious on social media or anywhere else, please drop us a note at newsroom@bnd.com and include a link. We’ll check it out.

We’d like to hear from healthcare workers

The BND would like to speak with nurses, doctors and other health-care professionals who are on the front lines caring for patients in doctor’s offices, clinics and hospitals during this difficult time. We’re interested in hearing about your challenges and rewards, frustrations and accomplishments. How is this affecting you? Send us an email at newsroom@bnd.com.

Willing to share your COVID-19 story?

Have you recovered from coronavirus or are you in the process of recovering from COVID-19? We would like to hear from you on how you dealt with the respiratory disease. Send us an email at newsroom@bnd.com.