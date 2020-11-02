Southwestern IL COVID-19 positivity rate rises again as observation period continues

Halfway into the state’s 14-day monitoring period that could determine if stricter COVID-19 restrictions are needed, the metro-east’s COVID-19 test positivity rate increased again Monday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported the metro-east’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate increased from 8.7% on Sunday to 9.1% on Monday. The reintroduction of tightened restrictions comes as a result of the region reporting three consecutive days above 8%.

The positivity rate data reported by the state is delayed by three days, so the rate as of Oct. 30 was the most recent data available Monday. It was the 11th consecutive day the metro-east had a seven-day rolling average positivity rate above 8%.

If the positivity rate stays above 8% for the next seven days, further mitigations could be imposed in the metro-east that would further restrict dining, bars, social gatherings, retail and salon businesses and reduce elective surgeries and visitation at regional hospitals.

Region 4 includes St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Bond, Washington, Clinton and Randolph counties. Region 4 also saw a jump in its daily positivity rate from 8.7% on Sunday to 10.4% on Monday.

The region’s hospital bed capacity was at 28% on Monday, and its intensive care unit capacity was at 43%. If availability of ICU beds in the region’s hospitals fall below 20%, new restrictions could also be enacted by the state.

Illinois reports new cases, deaths Monday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

New cases: 6,222

New deaths: 20 (-15)

New tests: 68,118 (-10340)

Total cases: 423,502

Total deaths: 9,810

Total tests: 7,876,421

Hospitalizations: 3,371 (+77)

People in ICU: 722 (+80)

People on ventilators: 298 (+9)

Statewide positivity rate (from Oct. 26-Nov. 1): 9.7%

Monday’s COVID-19 case breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 301

New deaths: 7 (Monroe County reported six new deaths and St. Clair County reported one. However, Monroe County officials said the additional deaths were from over the past five weeks and were recently added because county residents died outside the county.)

Daily positivity rate (as of Oct. 30): 11.1% (+0.7%)

7-day rolling average (as of Oct. 30): 9.7% (+0.6%)

Regional Hospitalizations: 104

Regional Patients on Ventilators: 14

Hospital bed availability: 27% (-1.0%)

ICU bed availability: 38% (-5%)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 69 new positives, 771 new tests administered, one new death

Total overall: 9,500 positives, 225 deaths, 118,443 tests administered, 8,538 recoveries, 52 patients hospitalized with six on ventilators

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 30): Daily — 11.1% (+4.0%); 7-day average — 8.2% (+0.6%)

Additional data: New positives include both males and females from below the age of 10 up into their 80s. Of the 69 new positives, 40 were individuals 40 years old or younger.

Congregate living facilities: No new updates

ZIP codes with positives:

62059 (Brooklyn): 21 (+3)

62201 (East St. Louis): 298 (+24)

62203 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Washington Park, Caseyville): 292 (+30)

62204 (East St. Louis): 176 (+3)

62205 (East St. Louis, Alorton, Centreville): 260

62206 (East St. Louis, Cahokia): 547 (+29)

62207 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Alorton): 289 (+18)

62208 (Fairview Heights): 557 (+33)

62220 (Belleville, Smithton): 701 (+30)

62221 (Belleville): 870 (+50)

62223 (Belleville, Swansea): 584 (+37)

62225 (Scott Air Force Base): 42 (+3)

62226 (Belleville, Swansea): 1,011 (+77)

62232 (Fairview Heights, Caseyville): 256 (+17)

62239 (Dupo): 144 (+7)

62240 (Dupo): 50 (+6)

62243 (Freeburg): 151 (+24)

62254 (Lebanon): 291 (+5)

62255 (Lenzburg): 21

62257 (Marissa): 61 (+10)

62258 (Mascoutah, Fayetteville): 267 (+29)

62260 (Millstadt): 186 (+17)

62264 (New Athens): 117 (+4)

62269 (O’Fallon): 759 (+44)

62282 (St. Libory): 19 (+2)

62285 (Smithton): 164 (+14)

62289 (Summerfield): 10 (+2)

MADISON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 122 new positives, 1,096 new tests administered

Total overall: 7,917 positives, 159 deaths, 105,140 tests administered, 3,678 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 30): Daily — 10.8% (-0.7%); 7-day average — 9.6% (+0.6%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62001 (Kaufman, Alhambra): 39 (+4)

62002 (Alton, East Alton, Godfrey): 1,079 (+60)

62010 (Bethalto): 325 (+19)

62012 (Godfrey): 20 (+1)

62018 (Alton, Bethalto, East Alton): 81 (+3)

62021 (Dorsey): 19 (+1)

62024 (East Alton): 225 (+22)

62025 (Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Pontoon Beach, Roxana): 1,029 (+93)

62034 (Glen Carbon): 397 (+39)

62035 (Godfrey): 608 (+40)

62040 (Granite City, Pontoon Beach): 1,190 (+90)

62046 (Hamel): 21 (+3)

62048 (Edwardsville, Granite City, Roxana, Hartford): 38 (+3)

62060 (Granite City, Madison, Venice): 146 (+6)

62061 (Marine): 50 (+9)

62062 (Maryville): 189 (+17)

62067 (Moro): 68

62074 (New Douglas): 17 (+4)

62084 (Edwardsville, Wood River, Pontoon Beach, Roxana, South Roxana): 42 (+3)

62087 (Edwardsville, Roxana, South Roxana, Hartford): 33

62088 (Staunton, Livingston, Williamson): 16 (+3)

62090 (Madison, Venice): 368 (+2)

62095 (Wood River): 263 (+15)

62097 (Prairietown, Worden): 70 (+6)

62201: (Fairmont City, Madison): 8

62234 (Collinsville, Pontoon Beach, State Park Place): 786 (+56)

62249 (Highland): 575 (+83)

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley, Jamestown): 25 (+2)

62281 (St. Jacob): 86 (+5)

62293: (St. Morgan): 11

62294 (Troy): 375 (+40)

CLINTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data (Oct.31-Nov. 2): 48 new positives

Total overall: 1,928 positives, 31 deaths, 1,599 recoveries, 10 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 30): Daily — 11.9% (-0.8%); 7-day average — 13% (-0.2%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62215 (Albers, Damiansville): 82 (+6)

62216 (Aviston): 208 (+26)

62218 (Bartelso): 101 (+5)

62230 (Breese): 409 (+37)

62231 (Carlyle): 359 (+19)

62245 (Germantown): 91 (+6)

62265 (New Baden): 181 (+10)

62293 (Trenton): 172 (+11)

62801 (Centralia): 708 (+80)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 8 new positives

Total overall: 1,441 positives, 18 deaths, 1,273 recoveries, one patient hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 30): Daily — 24.4% (+9.7%); 7-day average — 12.5% (+1.8%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62217 (Baldwin): 31 (+4)

62233 (Chester): 443 (+21)

62237 (Coulterville): 89 (+1)

62241 (Ellis Grove): 35 (+2)

62242 (Evansville): 45 (+9)

62272 (Percy): 92 (+17)

62277 (Prairie Du Rocher): 35 (+9)

62278 (Red Bud): 273 (+24)

62286 (Sparta): 229 (+19)

62288 (Steeleville): 167 (+28)

62292 (Tilden): 11

62297 (Walsh): 9

62916 (Campbell Hill): 27 (+6)

MONROE COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 17 new positives, six new deaths

Total overall: 1,077 positives, 34 deaths, four patients hospitalized

Positivity rates as (of Oct. 30): Daily — 5.0% (-16.3%); 7-day average — 11.1% (+0.4%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62236 (Columbia): 413 (+64)

62244 (Fults): 16 (+4)

62295 (Valmeyer): 47 (+7)

62298 (Waterloo): 567 (+70)

BOND COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 19 new positives

Total overall: 563 positives, 10 deaths, 23,459 tests administered, two patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 30): Daily — 12.1% (+2.7%); 7-day average — 7.1% (+0.3%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62086 (Sorento): 31 (+2)

62246 (Greenville): 337 (+26)

62262 (Mulberry Grove): 58 (+6)

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley): 120 (+8)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 18 new positives

Total overall: 359 positives, two deaths, 322 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 30): Daily — 16.7% (+0.8%); 7-day average — 15.9% (-1.3%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62214 (Venedy, Addieville): 33 (+7)

62263 (Nashville, New Minden): 55 (+22)

62268 (Oakdale): 18 (+1)

62271 (Okawville): 54 (+9)

62808 (Ashley): 22

62848 (Irvington): 23 (+3)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 933 positives, 14 deaths, 546 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 30): Daily — 13.8% (+8.0%); 7-day average — 7.5% (+0.9%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62009 (Benld, Sawyerville, Mount Clare): 29 (+2)

62012 (Brighton): 165 (+14)

62014 (Bunker Hill): 71 (+2)

62033 (Gillespie): 141 (+9)

62063 (Medora, Summerville, Kemper, Rockbridge): 14 (+4)

62069 (Mount Olive): 51 (+2)

62088 (Staunton): 162 (+2)

62626 (Carlinville): 148 (+17)

62640 (Girard): 39 (+4)

62674 (Palmyra, Barr): 17 (+1)

62685 (Royal Lakes, Plainview, Shipman): 34 (+9)





62690 (Virden): 53 (+9)

JERSEY COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 490 positives, 21 deaths, 483 recoveries, 8,357 tests

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 30): Daily — 14.2% (+7.2%); 7-day average — 8.4% (+1.3%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62022 (Newbern): 30 (+3)

62028 (Elsah): 10

62031 (Fieldon): 11 (+1)

62037 (Grafton): 53 (+3)

62052 (Jerseyville): 311 (+12)

PERRY COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 508 positives, 16 deaths, 389 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 29): Daily — 27.3% (+18.4%); 7-day average — 17.5% (+1.7%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62238 (Cutler): 18 (+2)

62274 (Pinckneyville): 185 (+11)

62832 (Du Quoin): 201 (+46)

62888 (Tamaroa): 46 (+5)

62997 (Willisville): 21 (+3)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 103 positives, 84 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 30): Daily — 16.1% (-11.7%); 7-day average — 18.9% (-0.8%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62036 (Golden Eagle): 13 (+2)

62047 (Hardin): 28 (+8)

Editor’s Note: The zip codes for each county are reported every Monday and show how many new cases have been reported since the previous Monday. These numbers are according to some counties and IDPH’s website.

State, nation, world statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Monday afternoon:

Illinois: 423,502 cases, 9,810 deaths, 7,7876,421 tests





U.S.: 9,176,710 cases, 230,814 deaths, 3,612,478 recoveries





World: 46,369,296 cases, 1,198,516 deaths, 30,926,660 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are free COVID-19 testing options.

Wednesday, Nov. 4: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m. at Millstadt City Park.

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m. at Millstadt City Park. Sunday, Nov. 8: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McKendree University, 701 College Road, Lebanon.

No appointment is necessary. Masks are required.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also offers free walk-up and drive-thru COVID-19 testing seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity limits are met each day) at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, Argonne Drive in East St. Louis (Interstate 64 west, exit 4A).

Capacity is limited. Hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment. For more information, visit dph.illinois.gov/testing.

Additionally, Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

