Coronavirus

Southwestern IL COVID-19 positivity rate rises again as observation period continues

Click to read COVID-19 updates for your county:

Halfway into the state’s 14-day monitoring period that could determine if stricter COVID-19 restrictions are needed, the metro-east’s COVID-19 test positivity rate increased again Monday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported the metro-east’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate increased from 8.7% on Sunday to 9.1% on Monday. The reintroduction of tightened restrictions comes as a result of the region reporting three consecutive days above 8%.

The positivity rate data reported by the state is delayed by three days, so the rate as of Oct. 30 was the most recent data available Monday. It was the 11th consecutive day the metro-east had a seven-day rolling average positivity rate above 8%.

If the positivity rate stays above 8% for the next seven days, further mitigations could be imposed in the metro-east that would further restrict dining, bars, social gatherings, retail and salon businesses and reduce elective surgeries and visitation at regional hospitals.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Region 4 includes St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Bond, Washington, Clinton and Randolph counties. Region 4 also saw a jump in its daily positivity rate from 8.7% on Sunday to 10.4% on Monday.

The region’s hospital bed capacity was at 28% on Monday, and its intensive care unit capacity was at 43%. If availability of ICU beds in the region’s hospitals fall below 20%, new restrictions could also be enacted by the state.

Illinois reports new cases, deaths Monday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

New cases: 6,222

New deaths: 20 (-15)

New tests: 68,118 (-10340)

Total cases: 423,502

Total deaths: 9,810

Total tests: 7,876,421

Hospitalizations: 3,371 (+77)

People in ICU: 722 (+80)

People on ventilators: 298 (+9)

Statewide positivity rate (from Oct. 26-Nov. 1): 9.7%

Monday’s COVID-19 case breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 301

New deaths: 7 (Monroe County reported six new deaths and St. Clair County reported one. However, Monroe County officials said the additional deaths were from over the past five weeks and were recently added because county residents died outside the county.)

Daily positivity rate (as of Oct. 30): 11.1% (+0.7%)

7-day rolling average (as of Oct. 30): 9.7% (+0.6%)

Regional Hospitalizations: 104

Regional Patients on Ventilators: 14

Hospital bed availability: 27% (-1.0%)

ICU bed availability: 38% (-5%)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 69 new positives, 771 new tests administered, one new death

Total overall: 9,500 positives, 225 deaths, 118,443 tests administered, 8,538 recoveries, 52 patients hospitalized with six on ventilators

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 30): Daily — 11.1% (+4.0%); 7-day average — 8.2% (+0.6%)

Additional data: New positives include both males and females from below the age of 10 up into their 80s. Of the 69 new positives, 40 were individuals 40 years old or younger.

Congregate living facilities: No new updates

ZIP codes with positives:

MADISON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 122 new positives, 1,096 new tests administered

Total overall: 7,917 positives, 159 deaths, 105,140 tests administered, 3,678 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 30): Daily — 10.8% (-0.7%); 7-day average — 9.6% (+0.6%)

ZIP codes with positives:

CLINTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data (Oct.31-Nov. 2): 48 new positives

Total overall: 1,928 positives, 31 deaths, 1,599 recoveries, 10 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 30): Daily — 11.9% (-0.8%); 7-day average — 13% (-0.2%)

ZIP codes with positives:

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 8 new positives

Total overall: 1,441 positives, 18 deaths, 1,273 recoveries, one patient hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 30): Daily — 24.4% (+9.7%); 7-day average — 12.5% (+1.8%)

ZIP codes with positives:

MONROE COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 17 new positives, six new deaths

Total overall: 1,077 positives, 34 deaths, four patients hospitalized

Positivity rates as (of Oct. 30): Daily — 5.0% (-16.3%); 7-day average — 11.1% (+0.4%)

ZIP codes with positives:

BOND COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 19 new positives

Total overall: 563 positives, 10 deaths, 23,459 tests administered, two patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 30): Daily — 12.1% (+2.7%); 7-day average — 7.1% (+0.3%)

ZIP codes with positives:

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 18 new positives

Total overall: 359 positives, two deaths, 322 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 30): Daily — 16.7% (+0.8%); 7-day average — 15.9% (-1.3%)

ZIP codes with positives:

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 933 positives, 14 deaths, 546 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 30): Daily — 13.8% (+8.0%); 7-day average — 7.5% (+0.9%)

ZIP codes with positives:

JERSEY COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 490 positives, 21 deaths, 483 recoveries, 8,357 tests

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 30): Daily — 14.2% (+7.2%); 7-day average — 8.4% (+1.3%)

ZIP codes with positives:

PERRY COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 508 positives, 16 deaths, 389 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 29): Daily — 27.3% (+18.4%); 7-day average — 17.5% (+1.7%)

ZIP codes with positives:

CALHOUN COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 103 positives, 84 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 30): Daily — 16.1% (-11.7%); 7-day average — 18.9% (-0.8%)

ZIP codes with positives:

Editor’s Note: The zip codes for each county are reported every Monday and show how many new cases have been reported since the previous Monday. These numbers are according to some counties and IDPH’s website.

State, nation, world statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Monday afternoon:

Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are free COVID-19 testing options.

No appointment is necessary. Masks are required.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also offers free walk-up and drive-thru COVID-19 testing seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity limits are met each day) at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, Argonne Drive in East St. Louis (Interstate 64 west, exit 4A).

Capacity is limited. Hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment. For more information, visit dph.illinois.gov/testing.

Additionally, Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

Get the latest news on coronavirus

BND.com will keep you updated throughout the day with information about the spread of the coronavirus in southwestern Illinois.

You can also find the most complete and up-to-date information from government sites including:

Who to call about mental health

Here are some resources from mental-health professionals for anyone struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic:

  Comments  
