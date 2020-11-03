St. Clair County records worst COVID numbers since July as area positivity rate climbs

St. Clair County officials lamented the county’s worst day of new COVID-19 data in months Tuesday as the metro-east’s testing positivity rate topped 10%.

A total of 109 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported in the county, along with the death of a man in his 50s with unknown health conditions.

County Health Department Emergency Response Coordinator Sam Bierman said Tuesday was a grim day in St. Clair County’s fight against the deadly virus.

“These are some of the worst numbers we’ve had in a long time,” Bierman said, noting it was the county’s daily positivity rate of 14.2% was the highest it’s been since July 27.

COVID-19 positivity rates are based on the percentage of positive tests compared to the total number of tests in any given county or region.

Bierman said its important people get tested for COVID-19 with or without symptoms. She said most of COVID-19’s spread happens when people are asymptomatic but are carrying the virus.

County Chairman Mark Kern pleaded with county residents to go get tested in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.

“It’s pretty clear that the community spread is out there and going on, so we want people to go out there and get tested,” Kern said. “We want people who don’t have symptoms to go out there and get tested.”

As for Region 4 overall, the metro-east’s positivity rate strayed further from the 6.5% benchmark needed for the state to consider lifting restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Region 4’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate increased from 9.1% on Monday to 10.2% on Tuesday. The reintroduction of tightened restrictions comes as a result of the region reporting three consecutive days above 8%.

Region 4 includes St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Bond, Washington, Clinton and Randolph counties. Region 4 also saw a jump in its daily positivity rate from 11.1% on Monday to 11.2% on Tuesday.

The positivity rate data reported by the state is delayed by three days, so the rate as of Oct. 30 was the most recent data available Monday. It was the 12th consecutive day the metro-east had a seven-day rolling average positivity rate above 8%.

If the positivity rate stays above 8% for the next seven days, additional mitigations could be imposed in the metro-east that would further restrict dining, bars, social gatherings, retail and salon businesses and reduce elective surgeries and visitation at regional hospitals.

St. Clair County Emergency Management Director Herb Simmons said if numbers don’t improve, those additional measures likely will be announced next week.

“Next Monday we’ll be looking at the possibility of more mitigation if the numbers keep going up this week,” Simmons said. “We just need everybody in Team St. Clair to spread the word.”

The region’s hospital bed capacity was at 26% on Tuesday, down from 28% Monday, and its intensive care unit capacity was at 36%, down from 38% Monday. If the availability of ICU beds in the region’s hospitals fall below 20%, new restrictions could also be enacted by the state.

Illinois reports new cases, deaths Tuesday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

New cases: 6,516

New deaths: 68

New tests: 82,435

Total cases: 430,018

Total deaths: 9,878

Total tests: 7,958,856

Hospitalizations: 3,594

People in ICU: 755

People on ventilators: 326

Statewide positivity rate (from Oct. 27-Nov. 2): 8.2%

Tuesday’s COVID-19 case breakdown for Region 4

All data is as of 5 p.m.

New cases: 170

New deaths: 2 (One death reported in St. Clair County and one death reported in Clinton County)

Daily positivity rate (as of Oct. 31): 11.2% (+0.1%)

7-day rolling average (as of Oct. 31): 10.2% (+0.5%)

Regional Hospitalizations: 132

Regional Patients on Ventilators: 14

Hospital bed availability: 26% (-1.0%)

ICU bed availability: 36% (-2.0%)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 108 new positives, 763 new tests administered, one new death

Total overall: 9,608 positives, 226 deaths, 118,443 tests administered, 8,601 recoveries, 67 patients hospitalized with seven on ventilators

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 31): Daily — 8.5% (-2.6%); 7-day average — 8.4% (+0.2%)

Additional data: New positives include both males and females from below the age of 10 up into their 90s. Of the 109 new positives, 46 were individuals 40 years old or younger.

Congregate living facilities: Sycamore Village reported one new case.

MADISON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 7,917 positives, 159 deaths, 105,140 tests administered, 3,678 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 31): Daily — 11.9% (+1.9%); 7-day average — 10.6% (+1.0%)

CLINTON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 29 new positives, one new death

Total overall: 1,958 positives, 32 deaths, 1,638 recoveries, 5 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 31): Daily — 21.6% (+9.7%); 7-day average — 13.4% (+0.4%)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 1,441 positives, 18 deaths, 1,273 recoveries, one patient hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 31): Daily — 7.1% (-17.3%); 7-day average — 12.4% (-0.1%)

MONROE COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 33 new positives

Total overall: 1,110 positives, 34 deaths, 7 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates as (of Oct. 31): Daily — 10.8% (+5.8%); 7-day average — 10.7% (-0.4%)

BOND COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 563 positives, 10 deaths, 23,459 tests administered, two patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 31`): Daily — 20.0% (+7.9%); 7-day average — 9.6% (+2.5%)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 359 positives, two deaths, 322 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 31): Daily — 13.3% (-3.4%); 7-day average — 16.2% (+0.3%)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 944 positives, 15 deaths, 546 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 31): Daily — 7.8% (-6.0%); 7-day average — 7.5% (no change from Monday)

JERSEY COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 506 positives, 21 deaths, 483 recoveries, 8,780 tests

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 31): Daily — 5.7% (-8.5%); 7-day average — 8.5% (+0.1%)

PERRY COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 508 positives, 16 deaths, 389 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 31): Daily — 10.1% (-17.2%); 7-day average — 16.3% (-1.2%)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 103 positives, 84 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Oct. 31): Daily — 0.0% (-16.1%); 7-day average — 19.2% (+0.3%)

Editor’s Note: The zip codes for each county are reported every Monday and show how many new cases have been reported since the previous Monday. These numbers are according to some counties and IDPH’s website.

State, nation, world statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Tuesday afternoon:

Illinois: 430,018 cases, 9,878 deaths, 7,958,856 tests





U.S.: 9,176,710 cases, 230,814 deaths, 3,612,478 recoveries





World: 46,369,296 cases, 1,198,516 deaths, 30,926,660 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are free COVID-19 testing options.

Wednesday, Nov. 4: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m. at Millstadt City Park.

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m. at Millstadt City Park. Sunday, Nov. 8: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McKendree University, 701 College Road, Lebanon.

No appointment is necessary. Masks are required.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also offers free walk-up and drive-thru COVID-19 testing seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity limits are met each day) at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, Argonne Drive in East St. Louis (Interstate 64 west, exit 4A).

Capacity is limited. Hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment. For more information, visit dph.illinois.gov/testing.

Additionally, Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

Get the latest news on coronavirus

BND.com will keep you updated throughout the day with information about the spread of the coronavirus in southwestern Illinois.

You can also find the most complete and up-to-date information from government sites including:

State of Illinois’ COVID-19 page: coronavirus.illinois.gov

coronavirus.illinois.gov Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/summary.html

cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/summary.html Federal government’s coronavirus page: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Who to call about mental health

Here are some resources from mental-health professionals for anyone struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Illinois Human Services Mental Health Division’s Call4Calm: Text the word “talk” to 552020 to text with a mental-health-care professional for free.





Text the word “talk” to 552020 to text with a mental-health-care professional for free. Centerstone of Illinois Inc.: Call 618-462-2331 for virtual mental-health services.

Call 618-462-2331 for virtual mental-health services. Chestnut Health Systems: Call 618-877-4420 for virtual mental-health services.

Call 618-877-4420 for virtual mental-health services. Narcotics and Alcoholics Anonymous: Call 618-398-9409 or email metroeastnapr@gmail.com to learn about virtual meetings.

Call 618-398-9409 or email metroeastnapr@gmail.com to learn about virtual meetings. Regional Disaster Mental Health Volunteer Response Team: Call a support line for health-care professionals at 618-381-5173.

