St. Clair County in southwest Illinois breaks previous record for daily COVID-19 cases

Illinois and St. Clair County on Saturday broke previous records for the number of COVID-19 cases reported in a single day.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 12,438 new cases of coronavirus and 76 deaths, continuing a three-day streak of breaking state records for new cases. In St. Clair County, health officials reported 192 new cases.

“We have all got to step up and do better,” said Bryan Whitaker, assistant director of the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency. “ ... If this doesn’t get going in the right direction, we’re going to see more businesses suffer because we’re going to end up experiencing, most likely, more closures.”

Regionally, the metro-east saw its COVID-19 seven-day rolling average positivity rate increase to 11.3%, up from 10.7%. One additional person died, a resident of Integrity Healthcare of Columbia.

Saturday marked the fifth straight day the metro-east’s seven-day rolling average was above 10% and 16th consecutive day it was above 8%.

In addition, the region reported a daily positivity rate of 12.2% on Saturday, up from 10.1% on Friday.

The reintroduction of tightened restrictions recently came as a result of the region reporting three consecutive days above 8%.

Region 4 includes St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Bond, Washington, Clinton and Randolph counties.

If the positivity rate stays above 8% for the next four days, additional mitigations could be imposed in the metro-east that would further restrict dining, bars, social gatherings, retail and salon businesses and reduce elective surgeries and visitation at regional hospitals.

Additionally, the region’s hospital bed capacity remained at 29% on Friday and its intensive care unit capacity was at 37%, down from 39% on Thursday. If the availability of ICU beds in the region’s hospitals fall below 20%, new restrictions could also be enacted by the state.

Illinois reports new cases, deaths Saturday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

New cases: 12,438 (+2,062)

New deaths: 76 (+49)

New tests: 98,418

Total cases: 477,978

Total deaths: 10,154

Total tests: 8,313,547

Hospitalizations: 4,250 (+160)

People in ICU: 813 (+27)

People on ventilators: 367 (+28)

Statewide positivity rate (from Oct. 31-Nov. 6): 10.3% (+0.8%)

Saturday’s COVID-19 case breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 372

New deaths: 0

Daily positivity rate (as of Nov. 4): 12.2% (+2.1%)

Seven-day rolling average (as of Nov. 4): 11.3% (+0.6%)

Regional hospitalizations: 121 (-1)

Regional patients on ventilators: 17 (no change)

Hospital bed availability: 29% (as of Friday, latest available data)

ICU bed availability: 47% (+10%)

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4: no new data

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4: no new data

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: 192 new positives, no new deaths

Total overall: 10,134 positives, 229 deaths, 124,174 tests administered, 8,849 recoveries, 73 patients hospitalized with eight patients on ventilators

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 4): Daily — 14% (+4.2%); seven-day average — 10.7% (+1.9%)

Additional data: New positives include both males and females from under the age of 10 into their 90s. Of the 192 new positives, 90 were individuals under the age of 40.

Congregate living facilities: Cambridge House of O’Fallon reported two new cases and Lebanon Care Center reported one new case.

MADISON COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 5:45 p.m.

Total overall: 8,423 positives, 162 deaths, 108,902 tests administered, 3,885 recoveries, 35 hospitalizations with seven patients on ventilators

Additional data: N0 new data

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 4): Daily — 14.5% (+5.5%); seven-day average — 11.7% (+0.5%)

CLINTON COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 5:45 p.m.

Total overall: 2,117 positives, 35 deaths, 1,762 recoveries, seven patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 4): Daily — 22.8% (+1.7%); 7-day average — 16.7% (+2.8%)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: 35 new cases

Total overall: 1,565 positives, 19 deaths, 17,430 tests performed, 1,403 recoveries, two patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 4): Daily — 8.3% (+1.6%); seven-day average — 13% (+0.1%)

MONROE COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: 77 new positives, one new death

Total overall: 1,233 positives, 38 deaths, eight patients hospitalized

Positivity rates as (of Nov. 4): Daily — 16.3% (+3%); seven-day average — 12% (+1.3%)

BOND COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 5:45 p.m.

Total overall: 641 positives, 10 deaths, 25,281 tests administered, one patient hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 4): Daily — 13% (+6.3%); seven-day average — 12.9% (-0.2%)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: 17 new cases, one patient hospitalized

Total overall: 396 positives, two deaths, 343 recoveries, 19 hospitalizations

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 4): Daily — 20 9.4% (+10.6%); seven-day average — 16.1% (+1.8%)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 5:45 p.m.

Total overall: 1,057 positives, 15 deaths, 566 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 4): Daily — 14.7% (+1.6%); 7-day average — 10.5% (+1.7%)

JERSEY COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 5:45 p.m.

Total overall: 521 positives, 21 deaths, 501 recoveries, 9,040 tests

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 4): Daily — 19.5% (-0.1%); seven-day average — 15.2% (+1.2%)

PERRY COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 5:45 p.m.

Total overall: 574 positives, 16 deaths, 436 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 4): Daily — 26.7 (+0.4%); 7-day average — 20.4% (+1.5%)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 5:45 p.m.

Total overall: 126 positives, 93 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 4): Daily — 26.3% (+22.6%); 7-day average — 17.6% (-0.4%)

Editor’s Note: The zip codes for each county are reported every Monday and show how many new cases have been reported since the previous Monday. These numbers are according to some counties and IDPH’s website.

State, nation, world statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Saturday afternoon:

Illinois: 477,978 cases, 10,154 deaths, 8,313,547 tests





U.S.: 9,794,988 cases, 236,498 deaths, 3,810,791 recoveries





World: 48,649,224 cases, 1,247,187 deaths, 32,618,026 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are free COVID-19 testing options.

Sunday, Nov. 8: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McKendree University, 701 College Road, Lebanon

Tuesday, Nov. 10: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Illinois Department of Corrections Greene County Work Camp, U.S. 67, Roodhouse

No appointment is necessary. Masks are required.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also offers free walk-up and drive-thru COVID-19 testing seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity limits are met each day) at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, Argonne Drive in East St. Louis (Interstate 64 west, exit 4A).

Capacity is limited. Hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment. For more information, visit dph.illinois.gov/testing.

Additionally, Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

