Coronavirus
Southwestern Illinois sees another increase in COVID-19 positivity rate
Coronavirus positivity rate continues to increase in the metro east, prompting local leaders to encourage people to get tested.
“I think a lot of people should look at the risk level of those that they interact with, so if they’re taking care of someone who may be immune compromised and they still have to go out and work every day or get out and be in the general public, it’s been proven, and we talk about it every day, that you can be asymptomatic and still transmit this virus,” St. Clair County Board Chairman Herb Simmons said.
“I don’t think there is any downside to getting testing. It’s free, it’s available. We run these clinics several times a week, so we encourage people to get out there because we got to isolate the virus.”
On Sunday, the COVID-19 seven-day rolling average positivity rate for the metro-east increased to 12%, up from 11.3% on Saturday. No new deaths were reported.
Sunday marked the seventh straight day the metro-east’s seven-day rolling average was above 10% and 17th consecutive day it was above 8%.
Additionally, the region reported a daily positivity rate of 14.3% on Sunday, up from 12.2% on Saturday.
The reintroduction of tightened restrictions recently came as a result of the region reporting three consecutive days above 8%.
Region 4 includes St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Bond, Washington, Clinton and Randolph counties.
If the positivity rate stays above 8% for the next four days, additional mitigations could be imposed in the metro-east that would further restrict dining, bars, social gatherings, retail and salon businesses and reduce elective surgeries and visitation at regional hospitals.
Illinois reports new cases, deaths Sunday
This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
New cases: 10,009 (-2,429)
New deaths: 42 (-34)
New tests: 90,757
Total cases: 487,987
Total deaths: 10,196
Total tests: 8,404,304
Hospitalizations: 4,303(+53)
People in ICU: 833 (+20)
People on ventilators: 368 (+1)
Statewide positivity rate (from Oct. 31-Nov. 6): 10.6% (+0.3%)
Sunday’s COVID-19 case breakdown for Region 4
New cases: 506
New deaths: 0
Daily positivity rate (as of Nov. 5): 14.3% (+2.1%)
Seven-day rolling average (as of Nov. 5): 12% (+0.7%)
Regional hospitalizations: 129 (+8)
Regional patients on ventilators: 17 (no change)
Hospital bed availability: 30%
ICU bed availability: 39% (-8%)
New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4: no new data
New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4: no new data
ST. CLAIR COUNTY
Sunday’s new data: 142 new positives
Total overall: 10,276 positives, 229 deaths, 125,042 tests administered, 8,923 recoveries, 63 patients hospitalized with eight patients on ventilators
Positivity rates (as of Nov. 5): Daily — 16.4% (+2.4%); seven-day average — 11.5% (+0.8%)
Additional data: New positives include both males and females from under the age of 10 into their 80s. Of the 142 new positives, 89 were individuals under the age of 50
Congregate living facilities: Cedarhurst of Shiloh reported one new case and Mercy Rehab & Care Center of Swansea reported one new case.
MADISON COUNTY
Sunday’s new data: 113 new cases, 1,436 new tests administered, 77 new recoveries
Total overall: 8,549 positives, 162 deaths, 111,496 tests administered, 3,962 recoveries, 42 hospitalizations with nine patients on ventilators
Additional data: New cases include individuals under the age of 9 to those in their 50’s. Out of the 126 new cases, 90 were individuals under the age of 50.
Positivity rates (as of Nov. 5): Daily — 15.5% (+1%); seven-day average — 11.64% (-0.6%)
CLINTON COUNTY
Sunday’s new data: No new data as of 7:30 p.m.
Total overall: 2,117 positives, 35 deaths, 1,762 recoveries, seven patients hospitalized
Positivity rates (as of Nov. 5): Daily — 15.9.% (-6.9%); 7-day average — 17.3% (+0.6%)
RANDOLPH COUNTY
Sunday’s new data: No new data as of 7:30 p.m.
Total overall: 1,565 positives, 19 deaths, 17,430 tests performed, 1,403 recoveries, two patients hospitalized
Positivity rates (as of Nov. 5): Daily — 11.1% (+2.8%); seven-day average — 12.3% (-0.7%)
MONROE COUNTY
Sunday’s new data: 32 new positives
Total overall: 1,265 positives, 38 deaths, eight patients hospitalized
Positivity rates as (of Nov. 5): Daily — 20.1% (+3.8%); seven-day average — 12.6% (+0.6%)
BOND COUNTY
Sunday’s new data: No new data as of 7:30 p.m.
Total overall: 641 positives, 10 deaths, 25,281 tests administered, one patient hospitalized
Positivity rates (as of Nov. 5): Daily — 24.7% (+11.7%); seven-day average — 17.4% (+4.5%)
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Sunday’s new data: no new data as of 7:30 p.m.
Total overall: 396 positives, two deaths, 343 recoveries, 19 hospitalizations
Positivity rates (as of Nov. 5): Daily — 20.3% (+0.3%); seven-day average — 17% (+0.9%)
MACOUPIN COUNTY
Sunday’s new data: No new data as of 7:30 p.m.
Total overall: 1,057 positives, 15 deaths, 566 recoveries
Positivity rates (as of Nov. 5): Daily — 12.5% (-2.2%); 7-day average — 11.6% (+1.1%)
JERSEY COUNTY
Sunday’s new data: No new data as of 7:30 p.m.
Total overall: 521 positives, 21 deaths, 501 recoveries, 9,040 tests
Positivity rates (as of Nov. 5): Daily — 24.8% (+5.3%); seven-day average — 17.4% (+2.2%)
PERRY COUNTY
Sunday’s new data: No new data as of 7:30 p.m.
Total overall: 574 positives, 16 deaths, 436 recoveries
Positivity rates (as of Nov. 5): Daily — 16.7 (-10%); 7-day average — 20.8% (+0.4%)
CALHOUN COUNTY
Sunday’s new data: No new data as of 7:30 p.m.
Total overall: 126 positives, 93 recoveries
Positivity rates (as of Nov. 5): Daily — 37.5% (+11.2%); 7-day average — 18.5% (+0.9%)
Editor’s Note: The zip codes for each county are reported every Monday and show how many new cases have been reported since the previous Monday. These numbers are according to some counties and IDPH’s website.
State, nation, world statistics
Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Saturday afternoon:
- Illinois: 487,987 cases, 10,196 deaths, 8,404,304 tests
- U.S.: 9,961,320 cases, 243,768 deaths, 6,483,420 recoveries
- World: 50, 316,476 cases, 1,255,250 deaths, 32,971, 528 recoveries
Testing sites in southwestern Illinois
Here are free COVID-19 testing options.
- Sunday, Nov. 8: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McKendree University, 701 College Road, Lebanon
- Tuesday, Nov. 10: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Illinois Department of Corrections Greene County Work Camp, U.S. 67, Roodhouse
No appointment is necessary. Masks are required.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also offers free walk-up and drive-thru COVID-19 testing seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity limits are met each day) at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, Argonne Drive in East St. Louis (Interstate 64 west, exit 4A).
Capacity is limited. Hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment. For more information, visit dph.illinois.gov/testing.
Additionally, Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.
