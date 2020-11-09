Further restrictions may be ahead as southwestern Illinois positivity rate rises again

With only days to go before a state-set deadline to get the metro-east’s positivity rate under 8% or face possible new restrictions, the rate continued to rise Monday, remaining above 10% for the eighth straight day.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Monday that the metro-east, or Region 4 as its referred to by the state, has a 12.4% positivity rate, up from 12% on Sunday. It marked the the 20th day the region has been above 8%.

If the positivity rate stays above 8% for the next three days, additional mitigations could be imposed in the metro-east that would further restrict dining, bars and social gatherings.

A region’s positivity rate is its percentage of positive COVID-19 tests versus the number of tests taken over a seven-day period. Region 4 includes St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Bond, Washington, Clinton and Randolph counties.

Additionally, the region reported a daily positivity rate of 13.3% on Monday, down from 14.3% on Sunday.

Illinois reports new cases, deaths Monday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

New cases: 10,210 (+209)

New deaths: 14 (-28)

New tests: 64,760

Total cases: 498,560

Total deaths: 10,210

Total tests: 8,469,064

Hospitalizations: 4,409 (+106)

People in ICU: 857 (+24)

People on ventilators: 376 (+8)

Statewide positivity rate (from Nov. 2-Nov. 8): 11.4% (+1.2%)

Monday’s COVID-19 case breakdown for Region 4

All data is as of 1 p.m.

New cases: 40

New deaths: No new deaths to report as of 1 p.m.

Daily positivity rate (as of Nov. 5): 13.3% (-1.0%)

Seven-day rolling average (as of Nov. 5): 12.4% (+0.4%)

Regional hospitalizations: Not available as of 1 p.m.

Regional patients on ventilators: Not available as of 1 p.m.

Hospital bed availability: 30%

ICU bed availability: 39%

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4: no new data

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4: no new data

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 10,276 positives, 229 deaths, 125,042 tests administered, 8,923 recoveries, 63 patients hospitalized with eight patients on ventilators

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 6): Daily — 11.5% (+1.4%); seven-day average — 9.7% (+0.2%)

Additional data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Congregate living facilities: No new data as of 1 p.m.

MADISON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 8,549 positives, 162 deaths, 111,496 tests administered, 3,962 recoveries, 42 hospitalizations with nine patients on ventilators

Additional data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 6): Daily — 14.8% (-0.7%); seven-day average — 113.1% (+0.7%)

CLINTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 2,117 positives, 35 deaths, 1,762 recoveries, seven patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 6): Daily — 19.2.% (+3.3%); 7-day average — 18.5% (+1.2%)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 1,565 positives, 19 deaths, 17,430 tests performed, 1,403 recoveries, two patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 6): Daily — 13.2% (+2.1%); seven-day average — 11.3% (-1.0%)

MONROE COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 40 new positives, two new hospitalizations

Total overall: 1,305 positives, 38 deaths, 10 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates as (of Nov. 6): Daily — 11.4% (-8.7%); seven-day average — 14.2% (+1.6%)

BOND COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 641 positives, 10 deaths, 25,281 tests administered, one patient hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 6): Daily — 18.3% (-6.4%); seven-day average — 18.1% (+0.7%)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 396 positives, two deaths, 343 recoveries, 19 hospitalizations

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 6): Daily — -13.3% (+0.3%); seven-day average — 15.3% (-1.7%)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 1,057 positives, 15 deaths, 566 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 6): Daily — 16.4% (+3.9%); 7-day average — 12.1% (+0.5%)

JERSEY COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 521 positives, 21 deaths, 501 recoveries, 9,040 tests

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 6): Daily — 16.5% (-8.3%); seven-day average — 18% (+0.6%)

PERRY COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 574 positives, 16 deaths, 436 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 6): Daily — 28.6(+11.9%); 7-day average — 21.1% (+0.3%)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 126 positives, 93 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 6): Daily — 14.3% (-23.2%); 7-day average — 18.9% (+0.4%)

Editor’s Note: The zip codes for each county are reported every Monday and show how many new cases have been reported since the previous Monday. These numbers are according to some counties and IDPH’s website.

State, nation, world statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Monday afternoon:

Illinois: 498,560 cases, 10,210 deaths, 8,469,064 tests





U.S.: 9,961,320 cases, 243,768 deaths, 3,881,422 recoveries

World: 50,613,251 cases, 1,259,245 deaths, 33,132,892 recoveries

Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are free COVID-19 testing options.

Tuesday, Nov. 10: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Illinois Department of Corrections Greene County Work Camp, U.S. 67, Roodhouse

No appointment is necessary. Masks are required.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also offers free walk-up and drive-thru COVID-19 testing seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity limits are met each day) at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, Argonne Drive in East St. Louis (Interstate 64 west, exit 4A).

Capacity is limited. Hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment. For more information, visit dph.illinois.gov/testing.

Additionally, Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

Get the latest news on coronavirus

BND.com will keep you updated throughout the day with information about the spread of the coronavirus in southwestern Illinois.

You can also find the most complete and up-to-date information from government sites including:

State of Illinois’ COVID-19 page: coronavirus.illinois.gov

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/summary.html

Federal government’s coronavirus page: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Who to call about mental health

Here are some resources from mental-health professionals for anyone struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Illinois Human Services Mental Health Division’s Call4Calm: Text the word “talk” to 552020 to text with a mental-health-care professional for free.





Centerstone of Illinois Inc.: Call 618-462-2331 for virtual mental-health services.

Chestnut Health Systems: Call 618-877-4420 for virtual mental-health services.

Narcotics and Alcoholics Anonymous: Call 618-398-9409 or email metroeastnapr@gmail.com to learn about virtual meetings.

Regional Disaster Mental Health Volunteer Response Team: Call a support line for health-care professionals at 618-381-5173.

