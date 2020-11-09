Southernmost Illinois region will see additional COVID restrictions, Pritzker says

Southern Illinois, but not the metro-east, will see stricter rules starting Wednesday to slow the spread of coronavirus, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday.

The following counties in Region 5 as defined by Illinois Department of Public Health will see additional restrictions as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday: Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Marion, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne, White and Williamson.

Public and private gatherings will be limited to 10 people. Outdoor dining may continue, but tables are limited to six guests or less. Indoor service at bars and restaurants is still banned and a statewide mask mandate is still in place.

The Southern Illinois region was already under additional restrictions after the percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive, or the positivity rate, exceeded 8% for three consecutive days.

The region has seen a full point and a half increase in its average seven-day positivity rate since Nov. 1.

Illinois health officials could implement additional restrictions, including statewide rules, if the resurgence worsens, Pritzker said last week.

The metro-east was under the first tier of restrictions, which the state calls “resurgence mitigations.” The southwestern Illinois region will remain under Tier 1 restrictions, though it could go to Tier 2 if the virus’ spread does not slow in coming weeks.

Region 7 (Will and Kankakee counties) and Region 8 (Kane and DuPage counties) will also see Tier 2 restrictions on Wednesday.

Here is a full list of Tier 2 rules (an asterisk indicates a change from Tier 1):

Bars

All bars close at 11 p.m. and may reopen no earlier than 6 a.m. the following day

No indoor service

All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside

No ordering, seating or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)

Tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

No dancing or standing indoors

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

No tables exceeding six people *

Restaurants

All restaurants close at 11 p.m. and may reopen no earlier than 6 a.m. the following day

No indoor dining or bar service

Tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

No tables exceeding six people *

Meetings, social events and gatherings (including weddings, funerals, potlucks, etc.)

Limit to 10 guests in both indoor and outdoor settings *

Applicable to professional, cultural and social group gatherings.

Not applicable to students participating in-person classroom learning, sports or polling places

This does not reduce the overall facility capacity dictated by general business guidance such as office, retail, etc.

No party buses

Gaming and casinos close at 11 p.m., are limited to 25% capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable

Organized group recreational activities (including sports, but excluding fitness centers*)

Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity both indoors & outdoors *

Groups limited to 10 or fewer people *

All sports guidance effective Aug. 15, 2020, remains in effect

Outdoor activities (not included in the above exposure settings) continue per current DCEO guidance

In addition, IDPH recommends the following guidelines:

Display prominent masking and distancing signage

Discourage nonessential travel to other states and international locations

Discourage groups greater than four individuals ages 12-17 from congregating outside of school

Promote work from home when possible

IDPH announced 10,573 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus statewide Monday, including 14 additional deaths for a total of 498,560 cases and 10,210 deaths.

COVID restrictions in southwest Illinois

On Aug. 18, the metro-east became the first region to trigger additional restrictions as the percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive skyrocketed.

That meant a ban on indoor service at bars and restaurants. Many bars and restaurants chose to ignore the restrictions, while others took advantage of mild fall weather to offer only outdoor service.

On Oct. 9, restrictions were lifted for the metro-east while other regions saw their numbers worsen. The metro-east’s favorable outlook didn’t last long. The region went back under restrictions on Oct. 28. By early November, all regions statewide were under a ban on indoor service.

State health officials blame the rapid spread on private gatherings and maskless interaction at bars and restaurants. Republican lawmakers and business groups statewide have pushed back on that assertion, asking the governor’s office to justify its reasoning.

In the metro-east, 9.52% of COVID-19 outbreaks can be traced back to a bar or restaurant, according to contact tracing data released by IDPH in early November. Outbreaks were also largely traced back to schools, group homes and churches.

Hospitalizations drastically spiked in Illinois during October. As of Nov. 5, the average number of hospitalizations statewide reached more than 3,400, a 120% increase since the beginning of October when the state average was roughly 1,500.