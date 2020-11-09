Coronavirus
Southernmost Illinois region will see additional COVID restrictions, Pritzker says
Southern Illinois, but not the metro-east, will see stricter rules starting Wednesday to slow the spread of coronavirus, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday.
The following counties in Region 5 as defined by Illinois Department of Public Health will see additional restrictions as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday: Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Marion, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne, White and Williamson.
Public and private gatherings will be limited to 10 people. Outdoor dining may continue, but tables are limited to six guests or less. Indoor service at bars and restaurants is still banned and a statewide mask mandate is still in place.
The Southern Illinois region was already under additional restrictions after the percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive, or the positivity rate, exceeded 8% for three consecutive days.
The region has seen a full point and a half increase in its average seven-day positivity rate since Nov. 1.
Illinois health officials could implement additional restrictions, including statewide rules, if the resurgence worsens, Pritzker said last week.
The metro-east was under the first tier of restrictions, which the state calls “resurgence mitigations.” The southwestern Illinois region will remain under Tier 1 restrictions, though it could go to Tier 2 if the virus’ spread does not slow in coming weeks.
Region 7 (Will and Kankakee counties) and Region 8 (Kane and DuPage counties) will also see Tier 2 restrictions on Wednesday.
Here is a full list of Tier 2 rules (an asterisk indicates a change from Tier 1):
Bars
- All bars close at 11 p.m. and may reopen no earlier than 6 a.m. the following day
- No indoor service
- All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside
- No ordering, seating or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)
- Tables should be 6 feet apart
- No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
- No dancing or standing indoors
- Reservations required for each party
- No seating of multiple parties at one table
- No tables exceeding six people *
Restaurants
- All restaurants close at 11 p.m. and may reopen no earlier than 6 a.m. the following day
- No indoor dining or bar service
- Tables should be 6 feet apart
- No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
- Reservations required for each party
- No seating of multiple parties at one table
- No tables exceeding six people *
Meetings, social events and gatherings (including weddings, funerals, potlucks, etc.)
- Limit to 10 guests in both indoor and outdoor settings *
- Applicable to professional, cultural and social group gatherings.
- Not applicable to students participating in-person classroom learning, sports or polling places
- This does not reduce the overall facility capacity dictated by general business guidance such as office, retail, etc.
- No party buses
- Gaming and casinos close at 11 p.m., are limited to 25% capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable
Organized group recreational activities (including sports, but excluding fitness centers*)
- Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity both indoors & outdoors *
- Groups limited to 10 or fewer people *
- All sports guidance effective Aug. 15, 2020, remains in effect
- Outdoor activities (not included in the above exposure settings) continue per current DCEO guidance
In addition, IDPH recommends the following guidelines:
- Display prominent masking and distancing signage
- Discourage nonessential travel to other states and international locations
- Discourage groups greater than four individuals ages 12-17 from congregating outside of school
- Promote work from home when possible
IDPH announced 10,573 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus statewide Monday, including 14 additional deaths for a total of 498,560 cases and 10,210 deaths.
COVID restrictions in southwest Illinois
On Aug. 18, the metro-east became the first region to trigger additional restrictions as the percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive skyrocketed.
That meant a ban on indoor service at bars and restaurants. Many bars and restaurants chose to ignore the restrictions, while others took advantage of mild fall weather to offer only outdoor service.
On Oct. 9, restrictions were lifted for the metro-east while other regions saw their numbers worsen. The metro-east’s favorable outlook didn’t last long. The region went back under restrictions on Oct. 28. By early November, all regions statewide were under a ban on indoor service.
State health officials blame the rapid spread on private gatherings and maskless interaction at bars and restaurants. Republican lawmakers and business groups statewide have pushed back on that assertion, asking the governor’s office to justify its reasoning.
In the metro-east, 9.52% of COVID-19 outbreaks can be traced back to a bar or restaurant, according to contact tracing data released by IDPH in early November. Outbreaks were also largely traced back to schools, group homes and churches.
Hospitalizations drastically spiked in Illinois during October. As of Nov. 5, the average number of hospitalizations statewide reached more than 3,400, a 120% increase since the beginning of October when the state average was roughly 1,500.
