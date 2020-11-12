Belleville News-Democrat Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Illinois could see another stay-at-home order if COVID doesn’t slow, Pritzker says

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Thursday “some form of a mandatory stay-at-home order” could be in Illinois’ future if the spread of coronavirus doesn’t slow as winter approaches, though it’s not an action he wants to take.

“With many community leaders choosing not to listen to the doctors, we are left with not many tools left in our toolbox to fight this,” Pritzker said at a news briefing in Chicago. “The numbers don’t lie. If things don’t take a turn in the coming days, we will quickly reach the point when some form of a mandatory stay at home order is all that will be left.”

“With every fiber of my being I do not want us to get there, but right now that seems like where we are heading.”

Illinoisans can prevent the spread by wearing a mask when out in public, staying at home as much as possible, and avoiding travel and even small gatherings. State health officials recommended Illinoisans avoid going out whenever possible except for essential errands during the next few weeks.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 12,702 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus statewide Thursday, including 43 additional deaths.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“This is an all-time high,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

Profile Image of Kelsey Landis
Kelsey Landis
Kelsey Landis is an Illinois state affairs and politics reporter for the Belleville News-Democrat. She joined the newsroom in January 2020 after her first stint at the paper from 2016 to 2018. She graduated from Southern Illinois University in 2010 and earned a master’s from DePaul University in 2014. Landis previously worked at The Alton Telegraph. At the BND, she focuses on informing you about what your lawmakers are doing in Springfield and Washington, D.C., and she works to hold them accountable. Landis has won Illinois Press Association awards for her work, including the Freedom of Information Award.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service