Illinois could see another stay-at-home order if COVID doesn’t slow, Pritzker says

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Thursday “some form of a mandatory stay-at-home order” could be in Illinois’ future if the spread of coronavirus doesn’t slow as winter approaches, though it’s not an action he wants to take.

“With many community leaders choosing not to listen to the doctors, we are left with not many tools left in our toolbox to fight this,” Pritzker said at a news briefing in Chicago. “The numbers don’t lie. If things don’t take a turn in the coming days, we will quickly reach the point when some form of a mandatory stay at home order is all that will be left.”

“With every fiber of my being I do not want us to get there, but right now that seems like where we are heading.”

Illinoisans can prevent the spread by wearing a mask when out in public, staying at home as much as possible, and avoiding travel and even small gatherings. State health officials recommended Illinoisans avoid going out whenever possible except for essential errands during the next few weeks.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 12,702 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus statewide Thursday, including 43 additional deaths.

“This is an all-time high,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.