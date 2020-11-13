St. Louis hospitals, an important resource for southwest IL, are nearing COVID capacity

Hospitals in St. Louis, an essential resource for the southwestern Illinois region, are rapidly nearing capacity as the number of COVID-19 patients skyrockets, the director of a metro area pandemic task force said Friday.

“The number of people so ill that they have to go to the hospital is nearly three times what we described as a sustainable level,” said Dr. Alex Garza, commander of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

Hospitals in the St. Louis region have been forced to turn away patients because of skyrocketing admissions of COVID-19 patients, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

At the pace hospitalizations and cases are increasing, the number of patients with serious cases of COVID-19 could double in two weeks, Garza said. If the region continues on its current trajectory, intensive care units will be completely full by the first week of December.

“At that point we will not have the capacity we need to sufficiently care for our patients,” Garza said.

A statewide mask mandate would prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Missouri and nearby regions across state lines, providing health care workers the relief they need to continue treating seriously sick patients. A stay-at-home recommendation would help too, Garza said.

While Gov. J.B. Pritzker implemented a statewide mask mandate in Illinois months ago, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has left it up to local leaders to decide. Increasing COVID-19 rates in Missouri have spilled over into the metro-east, where rules have been stricter but ineffective in slowing the spread in recent weeks.

“He continues to stick with his premise that this is a local priority and that local governments know what’s best for their citizens. Unfortunately, what we’re seeing is that’s not the case,” said Dr. Clay Dunagan, an infectious disease specialist for BJC HealthCare in St. Louis.

This chart shows the seven-day moving average of hospital admissions. On Thursday, Nov. 12, St. Louis-area hospitals saw an increase from 99 admissions on Wednesday to 101 Thursday, a new record, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force

Local authorities often don’t have the resources or information they need to implement rules that would save lives, Dunagan said. People argue it’s a violation of their freedoms to have to wear a mask or obey guidelines.

“American values are replete with stories of individual heroism and self-reliance, which are strong values that have served our country well. That’s not what’s at stake here. The individuals who say it’s their personal liberty not to put a mask on are actually doing something that’s a fundamental violation of what we consider the norms of society,” Dunagan said. “There’s nothing about our country that says it is OK for people to do things that put other people’s health at risk.”