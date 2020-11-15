COVID-19 test positivity rate rises in southwestern Illinois, sets another record

The seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in southwestern Illinois set another record Sunday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The 15.3% rate for the metro-east once again was at its highest level since the pandemic began.

The new rate is based on tests recorded as of Thursday and is a seven-day rolling average.

The state classifies the metro-east as Region 4, which covers seven counties: St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Bond, Washington, Clinton and Randolph. County-by-county data is available on the state health department’s website.

Sunday marked the 26th straight day the region has been above the 8% threshold that triggered the latest restrictions in the seven-county area.

Statewide statistics released Sunday

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 10,631 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state and 72 confirmed new deaths, according to The Associated Press.

Illinois has reported 573,616 cases of COVID-19, including 10,742 deaths, since the pandemic began, The AP reported.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said that a statewide stay-at-home order could be on the horizon if COVID-19’s spread doesn’t slow in Illinois.