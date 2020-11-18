COVID forces Illinois to postpone high school basketball season —until when is unknown

High school basketball in Illinois is being postponed after Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced statewide mitigations in response to rising COVID-19 case numbers.

While chances of it coming back in 2020-21 appear dim, officials with the IHSA and some area coaches remain optimistic that some compromise with the governor’s office and state health officials can be reached that will allow the student-athletes to compete.

Previously, the IHSA board had invited representatives from Pritzker’s office and the Illinois Department of Public Health to Thursday’s meeting. While Pritzker and IDPH warned against schools starting a basketball season, IHSA announced that practices could start on Monday.

IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a statement Wednesday that Pritzker’s office and IDPH would not be attending Thursday’s meeting.

Some local schools, including Belleville East and West High Schools, started restricted practices this week, and local athletics directors and coaches seemed hopeful that Thursday’s meeting would bring a resolution that allowed kids to play.

“[IHSA] recognizes that today’s announcement by Governor Pritzker will temporarily pause the IHSA’s winter sports season,” Anderson said in a statement. “ ... IHSA schools have been exemplary in adhering to state regulations throughout this pandemic and we hope that non-school programs will hold themselves to the same standard as we all put the long-term health and safety of our fellow citizens ahead of short-term athletic competition.”

Triad Athletic Director Kenneth Deatharage said he wished IDPH and IHSA could reach a compromise and do what’s “best for our kids.”

“I don’t know what to think. I know that this pandemic is real, and we as an athletic program are not bigger than this pandemic,” he said. “We will do what we can to aid in the process of mitigating this virus. As most anyone will tell you, the health and safety of our students and staff will always be our number one priority. On the other hand, my heart breaks for our athletes who are seeing their athletic season’s come and go without the opportunity to compete.”

Edwardsville Athletic Director Alex Fox said he was hopeful that this postponement will “allow for more time to provide a plan that will allow students to participate in the near future.”

“At this point, hopefully all stakeholders can meet on the table and discuss a path moving forward,” he said.