Hospital bed, ICU availability remain low as southwest IL positivity rate drops again

The metro-east’s positivity rate saw a slight drop Wednesday, while the region’s hospital bed availability stayed the same.

The 7-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in southwestern Illinois has decreased five days in a row.

The rolling average was 14.1% on Wednesday, down from 14.2% on Tuesday. The new rate is based on tests recorded as of Nov. 21. A region’s positivity rate is its percentage of positive COVID-19 tests versus the number of tests taken over a 7-day period.

Meanwhile, 81.2% of staffed, intensive care unit beds in the metro-east are in use, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Wednesday, the same as Tuesday. Additionally, 16.5% of the metro-east’s staffed hospital beds were available for patient use, the same as Tuesday.

Under rules set by the Restore Illinois plan, if a region reaches or falls below the 20% threshold, the state may impose tighter restrictions to avoid the possibility of the region running out of hospital and ICU beds.

Tier 3 restrictions went into place statewide on Friday, Nov. 20. The third tier tightens restrictions on indoor dining, bars and social gatherings while adding restrictions to casinos, retailers, video gaming and museums.

Over the past weeks, officials have warned about the possibility of the region running low on hospital and ICU beds, prompting some area hospitals to temporarily cease elective surgeries.

The state classifies the metro-east as Region 4, which covers seven counties: St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Bond, Washington, Clinton and Randolph. County-by-county data is available on the state health department’s website.

Additionally, the region reported a daily positivity rate of 14.6% on Wednesday, up from 12.2% on Tuesday.

State of Illinois announces new cases, deaths

Meanwhile, the state of Illinois announced 11,378 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 685,467. The state health department also announced 155 additional deaths, bringing the total to 11,832 since the pandemic began.

Also, within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 114,233 new tests for a total of 10,104,537.

As of Tuesday night, 6,133 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,208 patients were in the ICU and 679 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary 7-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Nov. 18-24 is 10.6%.