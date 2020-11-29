Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Southwestern Illinois nursing homes, care centers add 191 new COVID cases in past week

During the past week, 191 people who live or work in metro-east nursing homes or other long-term care facilities contracted the new coronavirus, according to health officials.

Long-term care residents are among the most vulnerable to severe illness or death from the virus, which causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease.

As of Friday, state and local health officials had recorded a total of 3,510 cases of COVID-19 and 387 deaths from the disease that have been tied to the metro-east’s long-term care centers since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Bond, Randolph and Washington counties.

Of the 191 people to contract the virus between Nov. 21-27, 127 of them were from St. Clair County, 25 were from Clinton County, 16 were from Madison County, 15 were from Randolph County and eight were from Monroe County.

Nov. 27 is the latest date numbers for the entire region were available.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

How to share your story

Help the Belleville News-Democrat report on nursing homes and other long-term care centers across southwestern Illinois during the coronavirus pandemic. We’re looking for nursing home owners, managers, workers, residents and family members who are willing to share their experiences of the pandemic with us. Contact investigative reporter Lexi Cortes at acortes@bnd.com or 618-239-2528.

Southwestern Illinois coronavirus outbreak statistics

The Illinois Department of Public Health’s updates on long-term care facility outbreaks in every county come once a week — on Fridays — at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/long-term-care-facility-outbreaks-covid-19.

The St. Clair County Health Department also makes announcements about numbers from its long-term care centers. It provides daily updates on the outbreaks and other developments in the county on the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page.

The state and local agencies say they include residents and employees of the facilities in their numbers. Locations with fewer than two cases of the virus are not reported.

Here is the latest information from health officials on the total number of people who have been infected with the coronavirus at each facility since the start of the pandemic:

MADISON COUNTY

Total: 1,358 people infected and 155 deaths as of Friday, an increase of 16 new infections and three deaths since Nov. 20. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 10% of the infections countywide and 62% of the deaths.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Total: 1,249 people infected and 136 deaths as of Friday, an increase of 127 new infections and one death since Nov. 20. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 9% of the infections countywide and 55% of the deaths.

CLINTON COUNTY

Total: 499 people infected and 45 deaths as of Friday, an increase of 25 new infections and three deaths since Nov. 20. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 16% of the infections countywide and 82% of the deaths.

MONROE COUNTY

Total: 207 people infected and 38 deaths as of Friday, an increase of eight new infections and one death since Nov. 20. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 10% of the infections countywide and 88% of the deaths.

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Total: 154 people infected and eight deaths as of Friday, an increase of 15 new infections and one death since Nov. 20. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 7% of the infections countywide and 30% of the deaths.

  • 115-bed facility Red Bud Regional Care Center — 102 people, including seven deaths (Nine new infections and one death announced since Nov. 20.)
  • 75-bed facility Coulterville Rehabilitation & Health Care Center — 26 people, including one death (Two new infections announced since Nov. 20.)
  • Cedarhurst of Sparta — 14 people
  • R&R Country Care — four people (Newly reported Friday.)
  • 100-bed facility Randolph County Care Center — four people
  • 83-bed facility Three Springs Lodge — four people

BOND COUNTY

Total: 41 people infected and four deaths as of Friday. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 4% of the infections countywide and 36% of the deaths.

  • 90-bed facility Greenville Nursing and Rehab — 21 people, including one death
  • Cedarhurst of Greenville — 20 people, including three deaths

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Total: Two people infected and one death as of Friday. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for less than 1% of the infections countywide and 50% of the deaths.

State data discrepancies

The Illinois Department of Public Health’s update did not match information from St. Clair County Health Departments for 14 long-term care centers on Friday.

The Department of Public Health said there were more cases or deaths at the locations, including one facility where St. Clair County had not reported an outbreak as of Friday.

Barb Hohlt, executive director of the St. Clair County Health Department, said previously that the facility does not have at least two cases of the virus to meet the definition of an outbreak. The state’s data shows that it does.

The BND has not included numbers announced by the state in calculating totals if a county health department reports lower numbers.

The state relies on health departments for the information it reports and says on its website that the local agencies will have “the most up-to-date data.”

Health departments and individual facilities in the metro-east have previously said the state’s data was off.

The BND uses Illinois Department of Public Health data when local health officials do not provide updates.

Lexi Cortes
The metro-east is home for investigative reporter Lexi Cortes.
