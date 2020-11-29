Southwestern Illinois nursing homes, care centers add 191 new COVID cases in past week

During the past week, 191 people who live or work in metro-east nursing homes or other long-term care facilities contracted the new coronavirus, according to health officials.

Long-term care residents are among the most vulnerable to severe illness or death from the virus, which causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease.

As of Friday, state and local health officials had recorded a total of 3,510 cases of COVID-19 and 387 deaths from the disease that have been tied to the metro-east’s long-term care centers since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Bond, Randolph and Washington counties.

Of the 191 people to contract the virus between Nov. 21-27, 127 of them were from St. Clair County, 25 were from Clinton County, 16 were from Madison County, 15 were from Randolph County and eight were from Monroe County.

Nov. 27 is the latest date numbers for the entire region were available.

Southwestern Illinois coronavirus outbreak statistics

The Illinois Department of Public Health’s updates on long-term care facility outbreaks in every county come once a week — on Fridays — at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/long-term-care-facility-outbreaks-covid-19.

The St. Clair County Health Department also makes announcements about numbers from its long-term care centers. It provides daily updates on the outbreaks and other developments in the county on the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page.

The state and local agencies say they include residents and employees of the facilities in their numbers. Locations with fewer than two cases of the virus are not reported.

Here is the latest information from health officials on the total number of people who have been infected with the coronavirus at each facility since the start of the pandemic:

MADISON COUNTY

Total: 1,358 people infected and 155 deaths as of Friday, an increase of 16 new infections and three deaths since Nov. 20. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 10% of the infections countywide and 62% of the deaths.

University Care Center — 122 people, including 13 deaths

109-bed facility Stearns Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Granite City — 111 people, including 20 deaths

120-bed facility Edwardsville Care Center — 107 people, including 22 deaths

70-bed facility Meridian Village — 101 people, including seven deaths

86-bed facility Granite City Nursing and Rehab — 97 people, including 11 deaths

128-bed facility Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon — 92 people, including 22 deaths

Beverly Farm in Godfrey — 86 people, including one death (One new infection announced since Nov. 20.)

68-bed facility Integrity of Godfrey — 80 people, including 10 deaths (Three new infections announced since Nov. 20.)

180-bed facility Riverside Rehab and Healthcare — 71 people, including 17 deaths

Alton Mental Health Center — 66 people as of Wednesday, according to the most recent statistics from the Illinois Department of Human Services (One new infection announced since Nov. 20.)

64-bed facility Alton Memorial Rehab and Therapy — 63 people, including 16 deaths

116-bed facility Care Center at Center Grove in Edwardsville — 59 people

Liberty Village of Maryville — 58 people, including two deaths (Four new infections and two deaths announced since Nov. 20.)

Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra — 54 people, including three deaths

San Gabriel Memory Care — 27 people, including two deaths

104-bed facility Elmwood Nursing and Rehab in Maryville — 19 people

Cedarhurst of Bethalto — 18 people, including one death

Cedarhurst of Collinsville — 16 people, including two deaths

Cedarhurst of Highland — 16 people, including one death

181-bed facility Integrity Healthcare of Alton — 13 people, including one death

Evergreen Place in Alton — 12 people, including one death

94-bed facility Collinsville Rehabilitation and Healthcare — 10 people, including three deaths (Four new infections and one death announced since Nov. 20.)

Cedarhurst of Godfrey — 10 people

Villas of Holly Brook in Bethalto — eight people

Cedarhurst of Granite City — seven people

Alhambra Rehab and Healthcare — seven people

Aspen Creek Memory Care — six people

Eden Village Retirement Community — five people

Cambridge House of Maryville — five people

Fountain View Manor — three people (Newly reported Friday.)

Faith Countryside — three people

Faith Countryside Homes Assisted Living — two people

Cedarhurst of Edwardsville — two people

Highland Healthcare — two people

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Total: 1,249 people infected and 136 deaths as of Friday, an increase of 127 new infections and one death since Nov. 20. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 9% of the infections countywide and 55% of the deaths.

116-bed facility Cedar Ridge of Lebanon — 123 people, including 16 deaths (32 new infections announced since Nov. 20. Outbreak first reported May 27.)

156-bed facility Four Fountains in Belleville — 117 people infected, including 29 deaths (Outbreak first reported April 19.)

150-bed facility Caseyville Nursing and Rehab — 94 people, including two deaths (33 new infections announced since Nov. 20. Outbreak first reported May 28.)

90-bed facility Lebanon Care Center — 81 people, including 12 deaths (Outbreak first reported April 24.)

108-bed facility St. Paul’s Home in Belleville — 76 people, including 15 deaths (Four new infections announced since Nov. 20. Outbreak first reported April 24.)

140-bed facility BRIA of Belleville — 73 people, including eight deaths (One new infection announced since Nov. 20. Outbreak first reported April 19.)

The Esquiline at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, including the Dammert and St. Francis centers — 64 people, including 11 deaths (Outbreak first reported June 23.)

101-bed facility Integrity Healthcare of Smithton — 62 people, including 10 deaths (One new infection announced since Nov. 20. Outbreak first reported Sept. 2.)

53-bed facility New Athens Home for the Aged — 61 people, including nine deaths (Four new infections announced since Nov. 20. Outbreak first reported May 19.)

Caritas Family Solutions in Belleville region — 58 people (Four new infections announced since Nov. 20. Outbreak first reported May 4.)

82-bed facility Memorial Care Center in Belleville — 50 people, including five deaths (Outbreak first reported April 19.)

180-bed facility Integrity Healthcare in Belleville — 45 people (29 new infections announced since Nov. 20. Outbreak first reported July 1.)

94-bed facility Swansea Rehab and Care Center — 45 people, including eight deaths (One new infection announced since Nov. 20. Outbreak first reported May 12.)

133-bed facility BRIA of Cahokia — 44 people, including four deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (One death announced since Nov. 20. One fewer infection than what was reported Nov. 20. Outbreak first reported May 2.)

76-bed facility Mar-Ka Nursing and Rehab — 29 people, including two deaths (Two new infections announced since Nov. 20. Outbreak first reported Nov. 1.)

120-bed facility Mercy Rehab and Care Center in Swansea — 28 people (One new infection announced since Nov. 20. Outbreak first reported June 17.)

150-bed facility Autumn Meadows in Cahokia — 26 people, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (Outbreak first reported June 26.)

16-bed facility Freeburg Terrace — 21 people, according to the facility (Outbreak first reported Aug. 24.)

Brightly Senior Living — 20 people, including one death (Outbreak first reported Oct. 16.)

Cedarhurst of Shiloh — 19 people (Two new infections announced since Nov. 20. Outbreak first reported May 24.)

Cambridge House of O’Fallon — 14 people (Five new infections announced since Nov. 20. Outbreak first reported Aug. 13.)

118-bed facility Freeburg Care Center — 13 people (Outbreak first reported Aug. 9.) Freeburg Care Center administrator Amy Bonta said everyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 is an employee.

Bradford Place in Swansea — 12 people (Outbreak first reported July 14.)

Sycamore Village — nine people (Four new infections announced since Nov. 20. Outbreak first reported Nov. 3.)

Knollwood Retirement Center in Caseyville — nine people, including one death (Outbreak first reported May 14.)

55-bed facility Aperion Care Center in Mascoutah — eight people (One new infection announced since Nov. 20. Outbreak first reported Sept. 4.)

Parkway Gardens in Fairview Heights — eight people, including one death (Outbreak first reported Aug. 11.)

TDL Inc. in Belleville — eight people (Outbreak first reported May 6.)

Help at Home in Belleville — six people, including one death (Outbreak first reported May 23.)

Colonnade Senior Living in O’Fallon — six people (Outbreak first reported April 19.)

Help at Home in O’Fallon — five people (Outbreak first reported May 4.)

Morningside of Shiloh — four people, including one death (One new infection announced since Nov. 20. Outbreak first reported Nov. 17.)

30-bed facility St. John Bosco Children’s Center — three people (Outbreak first reported July 16.)

Cambridge House of Swansea — two people (Newly reported Nov. 24.)

Adaptive Illinois in Belleville — two people (Outbreak first reported July 5.)

Cedars of Lebanon — two people (Outbreak first reported June 23.)

Atrium of Belleville — two people (Outbreak first reported June 8.) Roberto Roma, the Atrium of Belleville’s executive director, said the two people affected were an employee who quarantined and a resident who moved out of the facility in March.

CLINTON COUNTY

Total: 499 people infected and 45 deaths as of Friday, an increase of 25 new infections and three deaths since Nov. 20. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 16% of the infections countywide and 82% of the deaths.

Warren G. Murray Developmental Center — 158 people as of Wednesday, according to the most recent statistics from the Illinois Department of Human Services (16 new infections announced since Nov. 20.)

109-bed facility Carlyle HealthCare Center — 118 people, including 16 deaths

97-bed facility Aviston Countryside Manor — 59 people, including 15 deaths (Two new infections and one death announced since Nov. 20.)

112-bed facility Breese Nursing Home — 54 people, including eight deaths (Three new infections announced since Nov. 20. One fewer death than what was reported Nov. 20.)

Clinton Manor Living Facility — 53 people, including one death

Trenton Village Retirement — 37 people, including three deaths

Villa Catherine — 20 people, including one death (Four new infections and one death announced since Nov. 20.)

MONROE COUNTY

Total: 207 people infected and 38 deaths as of Friday, an increase of eight new infections and one death since Nov. 20. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 10% of the infections countywide and 88% of the deaths.

144-bed facility Oak Hill in Waterloo — 113 people, including 18 deaths

Garden Place Columbia — 38 people, including 11 deaths

119-bed facility Integrity Healthcare-Columbia Rehab and Care Center — 34 people, including eight deaths (Eight new infections announced since Nov. 20.)

Cedarhurst Senior Living in Waterloo — 22 people, including one death (One death announced since Nov. 20.)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Total: 154 people infected and eight deaths as of Friday, an increase of 15 new infections and one death since Nov. 20. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 7% of the infections countywide and 30% of the deaths. 115-bed facility Red Bud Regional Care Center — 102 people, including seven deaths (Nine new infections and one death announced since Nov. 20.)

75-bed facility Coulterville Rehabilitation & Health Care Center — 26 people, including one death (Two new infections announced since Nov. 20.)

Cedarhurst of Sparta — 14 people

R&R Country Care — four people (Newly reported Friday.)

100-bed facility Randolph County Care Center — four people

83-bed facility Three Springs Lodge — four people BOND COUNTY Total: 41 people infected and four deaths as of Friday. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 4% of the infections countywide and 36% of the deaths. 90-bed facility Greenville Nursing and Rehab — 21 people, including one death

Cedarhurst of Greenville — 20 people, including three deaths

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Total: Two people infected and one death as of Friday. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for less than 1% of the infections countywide and 50% of the deaths.

Washington County Hospital, long-term care unit — two people, including one death

State data discrepancies

The Illinois Department of Public Health’s update did not match information from St. Clair County Health Departments for 14 long-term care centers on Friday.

The Department of Public Health said there were more cases or deaths at the locations, including one facility where St. Clair County had not reported an outbreak as of Friday.

Barb Hohlt, executive director of the St. Clair County Health Department, said previously that the facility does not have at least two cases of the virus to meet the definition of an outbreak. The state’s data shows that it does.

The BND has not included numbers announced by the state in calculating totals if a county health department reports lower numbers.

The state relies on health departments for the information it reports and says on its website that the local agencies will have “the most up-to-date data.”

Health departments and individual facilities in the metro-east have previously said the state’s data was off.

The BND uses Illinois Department of Public Health data when local health officials do not provide updates.