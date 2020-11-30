St. Clair, Madison counties see COVID death toll reach 510 since start of pandemic

St. Clair County and Madison County officials reported a total of nine COVID-19 deaths Monday, bringing the two counties combined death toll since the pandemic began to 510 and Madison County’s November death toll to 97.

On Monday, officials in Madison County reported the death of a man and a woman in their 70s, a man and a woman in their 90s and a man in his 60s. No additional information was available.

Officials in St. Clair County reported that the four individuals were a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 90s, a man in his 90s and a woman in her 100s all with unknown health conditions. No additional information was available on the individuals who died.

In mid-November, Madison County reported 34 deaths in a three-day span. At that time the county had reported 58 deaths. Since then, another 39 deaths have been reported.

The metro-east’s testing positivity rate saw a slight increase Monday, while regional hospital and intensive care unit bed availability remained low.

Region 4’s rolling 7-day average was 14% on Monday, up from 13.9% on Sunday. The new rate is based on tests recorded as of Nov. 27. A region’s positivity rate is its percentage of positive COVID-19 tests versus the number of tests taken over a 7-day period.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 81.7% of staffed hospital beds in the metro-east were in use as of Monday, up from 81.2% Sunday. Additionally, 15.8% of the metro-east’s staffed hospital beds were available for patient use, up from 13.9% Sunday.

Under rules set by the Restore Illinois plan, if a region reaches or falls below the 20% threshold, the state may impose tighter restrictions to avoid the possibility of the region running out of hospital and ICU beds.

Tier 3 restrictions went into place statewide on Friday, Nov. 20. The third tier tightens restrictions on indoor dining, bars and social gatherings while adding restrictions to casinos, retailers, video gaming and museums.

Over the past weeks, officials have warned about the possibility of the region running low on hospital and ICU beds, prompting some area hospitals to temporarily cease elective surgeries. More recently, officials have publicly worried that the Thanksgiving holiday could lead to another spike in cases and deaths.

The state classifies the metro-east as Region 4, which covers seven counties: St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Bond, Washington, Clinton and Randolph. County-by-county data is available on the state health department’s website.

Additionally, the region reported a daily positivity rate of 14.2% on Monday, up from 11% on Thursday.

Illinois reports new cases, deaths Monday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases: 6,190 (-988)

New deaths: 85 (+29)

New tests: 66,980 (+4,510)

Total cases: 726,304

Total deaths: 12,278

Total tests: 10,497,998

Hospitalizations: 5,849 (-9)

People in ICU: 1,217 (-8)

People on ventilators: 715 (+-8)

Statewide positivity rate (from Nov. 23–Nov. 29): 10..2% (+0.1%)

Monday’s COVID-19 breakdown for Region 4

New cases (as of 4 p.m. Monday): 197

New deaths (as of 4 p.m. Monday): 6 (St. Clair County reported four new deaths and Monroe County reported two new deaths)

Daily positivity rate (as of Friday): 14.2% (+3.2%)

Seven-day rolling average positivity rate (as of Friday): 14% (+0.1%)

Regional hospitalizations provided by St. Clair County: 229

Regional patients on ventilators: 25

Hospital bed availability: 15.8% (+1.9%)

ICU bed availability: 18.3% (-0.5%)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 197 new positives, 1,539 new tests administered, four new deaths

Total overall: 14,980 positives, 158,686 tests administered, 254 deaths, 12,376 recoveries, 97 patients hospitalized with 7 patients on ventilators

Additional data: New positives include residents who ranged in age from under 10 up to 80s. Of the 197 new positives, 125 were individuals 40 years of age or younger.

Congregate living facilities: Cambridge House in O’Fallon reported four new cases, Caseyville Nursing and Rehab reported three new cases, Cedar Ridge in Lebanon reported five new cases and one new death, Integrity Healthcare in Belleville reported four new cases and Mar-Ka Nursing and Rehab reported one new death

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 14.8% (+2.0%); 7-day average — 13.3% (+0.1%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62059 (Brooklyn): 24 (+1)

62201 (East St. Louis): 383 (+30)

62203 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Washington Park, Caseyville): 389 (+26)

62204 (East St. Louis): 242 (+21)

62205 (East St. Louis, Alorton, Centreville): 378 (+31)

62206 (East St. Louis, Cahokia): 737 (+78)

62207 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Alorton): 378 (+19)

62208 (Fairview Heights): 866 (+184)

62220 (Belleville, Smithton): 1,039 (+79)

62221 (Belleville): 1406 (+160)

62223 (Belleville, Swansea): 923 (+84)

62225 (Scott Air Force Base): 75 (+7)

62226 (Belleville, Swansea): 1,605 (+190)

62232 (Fairview Heights, Caseyville): 486 (+88)

62239 (Dupo): 216 (+29)

62240 (Dupo): 74 (+4)

62243 (Freeburg): 307 (+34)

62254 (Lebanon): 497 (+64)

62255 (Lenzburg): 34 (+10)

62257 (Marissa): 127 (+27)

62258 (Mascoutah, Fayetteville):546 (+69)

62260 (Millstadt): 335 (+31)

62264 (New Athens): 160 (+16)

62269 (O’Fallon): 1,526 (+216)

62282 (St. Libory): 33 (+6)

62285 (Smithton): 298 (+27)

MADISON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 13,915 positives, 145,363 tests administered, 251 deaths, 6,669 recoveries, 97 patients hospitalized with 16 patients on ventilators

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 13.1% (+3.1%); 7-day average — 13.6% (-0.2%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62040 (Granite City, Pontoon Beach): 1,993 (+151)

62025 (Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Pontoon Beach, Roxana): 1,737 (+171)

62002 (Alton, East Alton, Godfrey): 1,704 (+161)

62234 (Collinsville, Pontoon Beach, State Park Place): 1,369 (+159)

62035 (Godfrey):1,044 (+109)

62249 (Highland): 1,019 (+113)

62294 (Troy): 799 (+87)

62034 (Glen Carbon): 688 (+74)

62010 (Bethalto): 650 (+90)

62095 (Wood River): 483 (+64)

62062 (Maryville): 441 (+73)

62024 (East Alton): 410 (+43)

62060 (Granite City, Madison, Venice): 208 (+15)

62281 (St. Jacob): 150 (+15)

62018 (Alton, Bethalto, East Alton): 140 (+23)

62067 (Moro): 118 (+22)

62097 (Prairietown, Worden): 115 (+20)

62001 (Kaufman, Alhambra): 101 (+10)

62061 (Marine): 99 (+15)

62084 (Edwardsville, Wood River, Pontoon Beach, Roxana, South Roxana): 70 (+4)

62087 (Edwardsville, Roxana, South Roxana, Hartford): 61 (+5)

62048 (Edwardsville, Granite City, Roxana, Hartford): 59 (+4)

62090 (Madison, Venice): 51 (+2)

62046 (Hamel): 45 (+7)

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley, Jamestown): 36 (+2)

62012 (Godfrey): 34 (+2)

62021 (Dorsey): 32 (+3)

62074 (New Douglas): 31 (+4)

62293: (St. Morgan): 20 (+2)

62088 (Staunton, Livingston, Williamson): 28 (+4)

62058 (Livingston): 15 (+4)

62201: (Fairmont City, Madison): 8

CLINTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 3,109 positives, 55 deaths, 2,390 recoveries, 13 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily —12% (+5.4%); 7-day average — 16.6% (+0.1%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62215 (Albers, Damiansville): 148 (+15)

62216 (Aviston): 365 (+29)

62218 (Bartelso): 138 (+7)

62230 (Breese): 715 (+72)

62231 (Carlyle): 641 (+98)

62245 (Germantown): 152 (+14)

62265 (New Baden): 292 (+33)

62293 (Trenton): 309 (+22)

62801 (Centralia): 1,469 (+253)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 2,200 positives, 22,365 tests administered, 27 deaths, 1,960 recoveries, 7 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 14.6% (+7.2%); 7-day average — 12.8% (+0.1%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62217 (Baldwin): 38 (+2)

62233 (Chester): 650 (+41)

62237 (Coulterville): 149 (+20)

62241 (Ellis Grove): 67 (+17)

62242 (Evansville): 76 (+11)

62272 (Percy): 137 (+5)

62277 (Prairie Du Rocher): 75 (+9)

62278 (Red Bud): 514 (+68)

62286 (Sparta): 375 (+40)

62288 (Steeleville): 258 (+23)

62292 (Tilden): 18 (+2)

62297 (Walsh): 25 (+10)

62916 (Campbell Hill): 50 (+6)

MONROE COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 12 new positives, two new deaths

Total overall: 2,111 positives, 45 deaths, 10 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates as (of Friday): Daily — 27.8% (+11.8%); 7-day average — 16.5% (+2.0%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62236 (Columbia): 844 (+113)

62244 (Fults): 47 (+4)

62295 (Valmeyer): 77 (+1)

62298 (Waterloo): 1,056 (+96)

BOND COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,018 positives, 31,005 tests administered, 11 deaths, 1 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates: Daily — 11.3% (+1.9%); 7-day average — 12.8% (+0.4%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62086 (Sorento): 63 (+5)

62246 (Greenville): 656 (+84)

62262 (Mulberry Grove): 115 (+20)

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley): 201 (+20)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 664 positives, 2 deaths, 539 recoveries, 6 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 23.7% (8.3%); 7-day average — 27.1% (+1.1%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62214 (Venedy, Addieville): 60 (+11)

62263 (Nashville, New Minden): 276 (+37)

62268 (Oakdale): 26 (+2)

62271 (Okawville): 99 (+14)

62808 (Ashley): 75 (+17)

62848 (Irvington): 38 (+4)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 2,336 positives, 23 deaths, 765 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 17.6% (-6.6%); 7-day average — 10.3% (+0.3%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62009 (Benld, Sawyerville, Mount Clare): 60 (+7)

62012 (Brighton): 372 (+74)

62014 (Bunker Hill): 142 (+21)

62033 (Gillespie): 275 (+15)

62063 (Medora, Summerville, Kemper, Rockbridge): 52 (+11)

62069 (Mount Olive): 128 (+16)

62088 (Staunton): 271 (+51)

62626 (Carlinville): 574 (+93)

62640 (Girard): 118 (+17)

62674 (Palmyra, Barr): 32 (+3)

62685 (Royal Lakes, Plainview, Shipman): 98 (+18)





62690 (Virden): 225 (+42)

JERSEY COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,272 positives, 12,778 tests administered, 22 deaths, 985 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 5.6% (-3.3%); 7-day average — 11% (-1.2%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62022 (Newbern): 69 (+9)

62028 (Elsah): 16 (+3)

62031 (Fieldon): 57 (+14)

62037 (Grafton): 123 (+11)

62052 (Jerseyville): 817 (+110)

PERRY COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 103 new positives, 6 new deaths

Total overall: 1,154 positives, 26 deaths, 805 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 22.3% (+11.1%); 7-day average — 18.6% (+0.9)

ZIP codes with positives:

62238 (Cutler): 35 (+8)

62274 (Pinckneyville): 340 (+42)

62832 (Du Quoin): 536 (+72)

62888 (Tamaroa): 93 (+7)

62997 (Willisville): 27 (+3)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 251 positives, 1 death, 184 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 6.7% (+6.7%); 7-day average — 7.2% (-06%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62036 (Golden Eagle): 42 (+3)

62047 (Hardin): 79 (+5)

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases for ZIP codes in each county are reported on Mondays. Information comes from county sources and the IDPH website.

State, nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Monday afternoon:

Illinois: 726,304 cases, 12,278 deaths, 10,497,998 tests





726,304 cases, 12,278 deaths, 10,497,998 tests U.S.: 13,343,698 cases, 266,778 deaths, 5,024,365 recoveries





World: 62,591,535 cases, 1,457,859 deaths, 40,016,926 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Monday, Nov. 30: 4601 State St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 4601 State St., East St. Louis

4601 State St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 4601 State St., East St. Louis Friday, Dec. 4: Belle-Claire Fairgrounds, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 pm. to 4 p.m., 200 S. Belt E, Belleville





Belle-Claire Fairgrounds, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 pm. to 4 p.m., 200 S. Belt E, Belleville Tuesday, Dec 8-9: McKendree University 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 pm. to 4 p.m., 701 COllege Rd, Lebanon

The Illinois Department of Public Health also offers free walk-up and drive-thru COVID-19 testing seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity limits are met each day) at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, Argonne Drive in East St. Louis (Interstate 64 west, exit 4A).

Capacity is limited. Hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment. For more information, visit dph.illinois.gov/testing.

Additionally, Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.