Closure of Illinois drivers services facilities extended past new year due to COVID

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced Friday that drivers services facilities will remain closed for in-person service until Jan. 4, 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Unfortunately, face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus, and protecting the health and safety of our residents is my top priority. We have extended expiration dates to assist people during this difficult time,” White said in a statement. “We are also offering services to CDL holders and new drivers at select facilities. ‘’

The driver services facility in Mascoutah, located at 9221 Beller Dr., will be open to serve new drivers only. The facility will operate during normal business hours.

The Mascoutah facility will also be open for CDL written and road exams.

White also announced that expiration dates for drivers licenses and ID cards have been extended until June 1, 2021.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Online services for the public have also been expanded and maybe accessed by visiting www.cyberdriveillinois.com. Some of these services include:

Renewing a license plate sticker

Renewing a valid drivers license for qualifying drivers

Renewing a valid ID card for those ages 22-64(Seniors 65 and older have free non-expiring ID’s)

Obtaining a drivers record abstract

Filing Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports; and

Customers with issues involving administrative hearings may contact adminhearings@ilsos.gov.

White has expanded online renewals for driver’s licenses and ID cards. Not everyone qualifies, particularly those who are required to pass a written or road test. For qualifying drivers, if the driver’s license or ID card expired between Feb. 1, 2020, through Jan. 31, 2021, then the individual will receive a letter this month with a PIN needed to renew online. If the driver’s license or ID card expires after Feb. 1, 2021, the individual will receive the PIN letter approximately 90 days before the expiration date.

For more information on determining whether an individual qualifies for online renewal, visit www.cyberdriveillinois.com and click on “Read more on how to renew your driver’s license or ID card online” near the top of the main page.

All other Secretary of State departments are open to serve the public. Check www.cyberdriveillinois.com

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER