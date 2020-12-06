Southwest Illinois nursing homes, care centers add 416 COVID cases, 42 deaths in a week

During the past week, 416 people who live or work in metro-east nursing homes or other long-term care facilities contracted the new coronavirus, according to health officials.

Long-term care residents are among the most vulnerable to severe illness or death from the virus, which causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease.

As of Friday, state and local health officials had recorded a total of 3,923 cases of COVID-19 and 429 deaths from the disease that have been tied to the metro-east’s long-term care centers since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Bond, Randolph and Washington counties.

Of the 416 people to contract the virus between Nov. 28 and Dec. 4, 164 of them were from Madison County, 141 were from St. Clair County, 71 were from Clinton County, 38 were from Randolph County, one was from Monroe County and one was from Bond County.

The region also reported an increase of 42 deaths in one week from the facilities.

Dec. 4 is the latest date numbers for the entire region were available.

Southwestern Illinois coronavirus outbreak statistics

The Illinois Department of Public Health’s updates on long-term care facility outbreaks in every county come once a week — on Fridays — at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/long-term-care-facility-outbreaks-covid-19.

The St. Clair County Health Department also makes announcements about numbers from its long-term care centers. It provides daily updates on the outbreaks and other developments in the county on the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page.

The state and local agencies say they include residents and employees of the facilities in their numbers. Locations with fewer than two cases of the virus are not reported.

Here is the latest information from health officials on the total number of people who have been infected with the coronavirus at each facility since the start of the pandemic:

MADISON COUNTY

Total: 1,522 people infected and 183 deaths as of Friday, an increase of 164 new infections and 28 deaths since Nov. 27. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 10% of the infections countywide and 69% of the deaths.

University Care Center — 122 people, including 13 deaths

70-bed facility Meridian Village — 114 people, including seven deaths (13 new infections announced since Nov. 27.)

109-bed facility Stearns Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Granite City — 111 people, including 20 deaths

120-bed facility Edwardsville Care Center — 107 people, including 22 deaths

128-bed facility Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon — 100 people, including 26 deaths (Eight new infections and four deaths announced since Nov. 27.)

86-bed facility Granite City Nursing and Rehab — 99 people, including 23 deaths (Two new infections and 12 deaths announced since Nov. 27.)

116-bed facility Care Center at Center Grove in Edwardsville — 97 people, including two deaths (38 new infections and two deaths announced since Nov. 27.)

Liberty Village of Maryville — 95 people, including six deaths (37 new infections and four deaths announced since Nov. 27.)

68-bed facility Integrity of Godfrey — 88 people, including 11 deaths (Eight new infections and one death announced since Nov. 27.)

Beverly Farm in Godfrey — 86 people, including one death

180-bed facility Riverside Rehab and Healthcare — 71 people, including 17 deaths

Alton Mental Health Center — 69 people, according to the Illinois Department of Human Services (Three new infections announced since Nov. 25, the last IDHS update.)

64-bed facility Alton Memorial Rehab and Therapy — 67 people, including 16 deaths (Four new infections announced since Nov. 27.)

Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra — 56 people, including five deaths (Two new infections and two deaths announced since Nov. 27.)

Cedarhurst of Bethalto — 38 people, including two deaths (20 new infections and one death announced since Nov. 27.)

San Gabriel Memory Care — 30 people, including three deaths (Three new infections and one death announced since Nov. 27.)

181-bed facility Integrity Healthcare of Alton — 26 people, including one death (13 new infections announced since Nov. 27.)

104-bed facility Elmwood Nursing and Rehab in Maryville — 20 people (One new infection announced since Nov. 27.)

Cedarhurst of Highland — 17 people, including two deaths (One new infection and one death announced since Nov. 27.)

Cedarhurst of Collinsville — 16 people, including two deaths

Eden Village Retirement Community — 13 people (Eight new infections announced since Nov. 27.)

Evergreen Place in Alton — 12 people, including one death

94-bed facility Collinsville Rehabilitation and Healthcare — 10 people, including three deaths

Cedarhurst of Godfrey — 10 people

Aspen Creek Memory Care — nine people (Three new infections announced since Nov. 27.)

Villas of Holly Brook in Bethalto — eight people

Cedarhurst of Granite City — seven people

Alhambra Rehab and Healthcare — seven people

Cambridge House of Maryville — five people

Fountain View Manor — three people

Faith Countryside — three people

Faith Countryside Homes Assisted Living — two people

Cedarhurst of Edwardsville — two people

Highland Healthcare — two people

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Total: 1,390 people infected and 143 deaths as of Friday, an increase of 141 new infections and seven deaths since Nov. 27. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 9% of the infections countywide and 55% of the deaths.

116-bed facility Cedar Ridge of Lebanon — 138 people, including 17 deaths (15 new infections and one death announced since Nov. 27. Outbreak first reported May 27.)

150-bed facility Caseyville Nursing and Rehab — 133 people, including four deaths (39 new infections and two deaths announced since Nov. 27. Outbreak first reported May 28.)

156-bed facility Four Fountains in Belleville — 117 people infected, including 29 deaths (Outbreak first reported April 19.)

108-bed facility St. Paul’s Home in Belleville — 84 people, including 16 deaths (Eight new infections and one death announced since Nov. 27. Outbreak first reported April 24.)

90-bed facility Lebanon Care Center — 81 people, including 12 deaths (Outbreak first reported April 24.)

53-bed facility New Athens Home for the Aged — 79 people, including 10 deaths (18 new infections and one death announced since Nov. 27. Outbreak first reported May 19.)

140-bed facility BRIA of Belleville — 74 people, including eight deaths (One new infection announced since Nov. 27. Outbreak first reported April 19.)

180-bed facility Integrity Healthcare in Belleville — 64 people, including one death (19 new infections and one death announced since Nov. 27. Outbreak first reported July 1.)

The Esquiline at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, including the Dammert and St. Francis centers — 64 people, including 11 deaths (Outbreak first reported June 23.)

101-bed facility Integrity Healthcare of Smithton — 63 people, including 10 deaths (One new infection announced since Nov. 27. Outbreak first reported Sept. 2.)

Caritas Family Solutions in Belleville region — 58 people (Outbreak first reported May 4.)

82-bed facility Memorial Care Center in Belleville — 50 people, including five deaths (Outbreak first reported April 19.)

94-bed facility Swansea Rehab and Care Center — 45 people, including eight deaths (Outbreak first reported May 12.)

133-bed facility BRIA of Cahokia — 44 people, including four deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (Outbreak first reported May 2.)

150-bed facility Autumn Meadows in Cahokia — 32 people, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (Six new infections announced since Nov. 27. Outbreak first reported June 26.)

76-bed facility Mar-Ka Nursing and Rehab — 31 people, including three deaths (Two new infections and one death announced since Nov. 27. Outbreak first reported Nov. 1.)

120-bed facility Mercy Rehab and Care Center in Swansea — 30 people (Two new infections announced since Nov. 27. Outbreak first reported June 17.)

Sycamore Village — 21 people (12 new infections announced since Nov. 27. Outbreak first reported Nov. 3.)

Brightly Senior Living — 21 people, including one death (One new infection announced since Nov. 27. Outbreak first reported Oct. 16.)

16-bed facility Freeburg Terrace — 21 people, according to the facility (Outbreak first reported Aug. 24.)

Cedarhurst of Shiloh — 19 people (Outbreak first reported May 24.)

Cambridge House of O’Fallon — 18 people (Four new infections announced since Nov. 27. Outbreak first reported Aug. 13.)

118-bed facility Freeburg Care Center — 14 people (One new infection announced since Nov. 27. Outbreak first reported Aug. 9.) Freeburg Care Center administrator Amy Bonta said everyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 is an employee.

Bradford Place in Swansea — 12 people (Outbreak first reported July 14.)

Lebanon Terrace — 11 people (Newly reported Friday.)

55-bed facility Aperion Care Center in Mascoutah — nine people (One new infection announced since Nov. 27. Outbreak first reported Sept. 4.)

Knollwood Retirement Center in Caseyville — nine people, including one death (Outbreak first reported May 14.)

Parkway Gardens in Fairview Heights — eight people, including one death (Outbreak first reported Aug. 11.)

TDL Inc. in Belleville — eight people (Outbreak first reported May 6.)

Help at Home in Belleville — six people, including one death (Outbreak first reported May 23.)

Colonnade Senior Living in O’Fallon — six people (Outbreak first reported April 19.)

Help at Home in O’Fallon — five people (Outbreak first reported May 4.)

Morningside of Shiloh — four people, including one death (Outbreak first reported Nov. 17.)

30-bed facility St. John Bosco Children’s Center — three people (Outbreak first reported July 16.)

Cambridge House of Swansea — two people (Outbreak first reported Nov. 24.)

Adaptive Illinois in Belleville — two people (Outbreak first reported July 5.)

Cedars of Lebanon — two people (Outbreak first reported June 23.)

Atrium of Belleville — two people (Outbreak first reported June 8.) Roberto Roma, the Atrium of Belleville’s executive director, said the two people affected were an employee who quarantined and a resident who moved out of the facility in March.

CLINTON COUNTY

Total: 567 people infected and 48 deaths as of Friday, an increase of 71 new infections and three deaths since Nov. 27. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 16% of the infections countywide and 81% of the deaths.

Warren G. Murray Developmental Center — 175 people, according to the Illinois Department of Human Services (17 new infections announced since Nov. 25, the last IDHS update.)

109-bed facility Carlyle HealthCare Center — 121 people, including 16 deaths (Three new infections announced since Nov. 27.)

97-bed facility Aviston Countryside Manor — 62 people, including 15 deaths (Three new infections announced since Nov. 27.)

Clinton Manor Living Facility — 53 people, including one death

112-bed facility Breese Nursing Home — 51 people, including eight deaths, according to the facility

Trenton Village Retirement — 37 people, including four deaths

The Villas at St. James — 36 people, including one death (Newly reported Friday.)

Villa Catherine — 30 people, including three death (10 new infections and two deaths announced since Nov. 27.)

Cedarhurst of Breese — two people (Newly reported Friday.)

MONROE COUNTY

Total: 208 people infected and 39 deaths as of Friday, an increase of one new infection and one death since Nov. 27. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 9% of the infections countywide and 80% of the deaths.

144-bed facility Oak Hill in Waterloo — 114 people, including 18 deaths (One new infection announced since Nov. 27.)

Garden Place Columbia — 38 people, including 11 deaths

119-bed facility Integrity Healthcare-Columbia Rehab and Care Center — 34 people, including nine deaths (One death announced since Nov. 27.)

Cedarhurst Senior Living in Waterloo — 22 people, including one death

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Total: 192 people infected and 11 deaths as of Friday, an increase of 38 new infections and three deaths since Nov. 27. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 8% of the infections countywide and 38% of the deaths. 115-bed facility Red Bud Regional Care Center — 121 people, including 10 deaths (19 new infections and three deaths announced since Nov. 27.)

75-bed facility Coulterville Rehabilitation & Health Care Center — 28 people, including one death (Two new infections announced since Nov. 27.)

Garden Place Red Bud — 16 people (Newly reported Friday.)

Cedarhurst of Sparta — 15 people (One new infection announced since Nov. 27.)

R&R Country Care — four people

100-bed facility Randolph County Care Center — four people

83-bed facility Three Springs Lodge — four people BOND COUNTY Total: 42 people infected and four deaths as of Friday, an increase of one new infection since Nov. 27. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 4% of the infections countywide and 33% of the deaths. 90-bed facility Greenville Nursing and Rehab — 22 people, including one death (One new infection announced since Nov. 27.)

Cedarhurst of Greenville — 20 people, including three deaths

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Total: Two people infected and one death as of Friday. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for less than 1% of the infections countywide and 50% of the deaths.

Washington County Hospital, long-term care unit — two people, including one death

State data discrepancies

The Illinois Department of Public Health’s update did not match information from St. Clair County Health Departments for 12 long-term care centers on Friday.

The Department of Public Health said there were more cases or deaths at the locations, including one facility where St. Clair County had not reported an outbreak as of Friday.

Barb Hohlt, executive director of the St. Clair County Health Department, said previously that the facility does not have at least two cases of the virus to meet the definition of an outbreak. The state’s data shows that it does.

The BND has not included numbers announced by the state in calculating totals if a county health department reports lower numbers.

The state relies on health departments for the information it reports and says on its website that the local agencies will have “the most up-to-date data.”

Health departments and individual facilities in the metro-east have previously said the state’s data was off.

The BND uses Illinois Department of Public Health data when local health officials do not provide updates.