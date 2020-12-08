Southwestern IL hospital bed, ICU availability drops as state reports 145 COVID deaths

The metro-east’s regional hospital and intensive care unit bed availability fell Tuesday after several days of improving, while state officials reported 145 new COVID-19 deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 82.8% of staffed hospital beds in the metro-east were in use as of Tuesday, up from 82.5% Monday. Additionally, 19.8% of the metro-east’s staffed hospital beds were available for patient use, down from 20.1% Monday.

Prior to Tuesday, the state health department had reported increased hospital bed and ICU availability in the metro-east for four consecutive days, according to the department’s latest available data.

Under rules set by the Restore Illinois plan, if a region reaches or falls below the 20% threshold, the state may impose tighter restrictions to avoid the possibility of the region running out of hospital and ICU beds.

Tier 3 restrictions went into place statewide on Friday, Nov. 20. The third tier tightens restrictions on indoor dining, bars and social gatherings while adding restrictions to casinos, retailers, video gaming and museums.

Region 4’s rolling seven-day average positivity rate was 15.1% on Tuesday, showing no change from Monday’s rate. The new rate is based on tests recorded as of Dec. 5. A region’s positivity rate is its percentage of positive COVID-19 tests versus the number of tests taken over a seven-day period.

Over the past weeks, officials have warned about the possibility of the region running low on hospital and ICU beds, prompting some area hospitals to temporarily cease elective surgeries. More recently, officials have publicly worried that the Thanksgiving holiday and upcoming gatherings during the December holidays could lead to another spike in cases and deaths.

The state classifies the metro-east as Region 4, which covers seven counties: St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Bond, Washington, Clinton and Randolph. County-by-county data is available on the state health department’s website.

Additionally, the region reported a daily positivity rate of 14.1% on Tuesday, up from 13.6% on Monday.

Illinois reports new cases, deaths Tuesday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases: 7,910 (-781)

New deaths: 145 (+55)

New tests: 77,569 (+18,256)

Total cases: 804,174

Total deaths: 13,487

Total tests: 11,274,608

Hospitalizations: 5,199 (+9)

People in ICU: 1,071 (-52)

People on ventilators: 626 (-22)

Statewide positivity rate (from Dec. 1-7): 9.9%

Tuesday’s COVID-19 breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 305

New deaths: 7 (St. Clair County reported three new deaths, Washington County reporting one, Clinton County reported one and Monroe County reported two)

Daily positivity rate (as of Saturday): 14.1% (+0.5)

Seven-day rolling average positivity rate (as of Saturday): 15.1% (no change)

Regional hospitalizations: 198 (-12)

Regional patients on ventilators: 19 (-3)

Hospital bed availability (as of Saturday): 17.2% (-0.3)

ICU bed availability: 19.8% (-0.3)

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4: No new data

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4: No new data

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 221 new positives, 1,567 new tests administered and three new deaths

Total overall: 16,905 positives, 171,302 tests administered, 278 deaths, 14,257 recoveries, 86 patients hospitalized with 4 patients on ventilators

Additional data: New positives include residents who ranged in age from under 10 up to the 90s. Of the 221 new positives, 93 were individuals under the age of 40.

Congregate living facilities: Caseyville Nursing & Rehab reported four new cases, Cedarhurst of Shiloh reported one new case, Lebanon Terrace one reported one new case, Mark-Ka Nursing and Rehab reported one new case, Mercy Rehab and Care Center Swansea reported one new case, St. Paul’s Home reported four new cases and Swansea Rehab and Care Center reported one new case.

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 13.7% (-1.3); 7-day average — 15.5% (+0.2)

MADISON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 15,944 positives, 282 deaths, 158,362 tests administered, 7,903 recoveries, 91 patients hospitalized with 16 patients on ventilators

Additional data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 13.6% (+0.6); 7-day average — 14.7% (-0.2)

CLINTON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 35 new positives, one new death

Total overall: 3,684 positives, 62 deaths, 3,024 recoveries, 20 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 15.3% (+5.5); 7-day average — 14.2% (+0.3)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 2,586 positives, 31 deaths, 23,539 tests administered, 2,295 recoveries, 5 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 23.8% (+13.6); 7-day average — 14.2% (+0.6)

MONROE COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 18 new positives, two new deaths

Total overall: 2,397 positives, 51 deaths, 25 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 15.5% (no change); 7-day average — 15.7% (-0.2)

BOND COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,106 positives, 12 deaths, 31,569 tests administered, one patient hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 11.0% (+7.0); 7-day average — 14.5% (+0.4)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 31 new positives

Total overall: 850 positives, four deaths, 705 recoveries, 1 patient hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 36.2% (+9.8); 7-day average — 29.1% (+1.4)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 2,700 positives, 51 deaths, 838 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 12.1% (+6.0); 7-day average — 10.3% (-0.7)

JERSEY COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,384 positives, 13,589 tests administered, 22 deaths, 1,169 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 28.7% (-19.2); 7-day average — 15.9% (-0.3)

PERRY COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m..

Total overall: 1,347 positives, 32 deaths, 968 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 18.1% (-3.0); 7-day average — 19.1% (-0.8)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 298 positives, one death, 242 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 45.5% (+39.8); 7-day average — 14.1% (-0.9)

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases for ZIP codes in each county are reported on Mondays. Information comes from county sources and the IDPH website.

State, nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Tuesday afternoon:

Illinois: 804,174 cases, 13,487 deaths, 11,274,608tests





U.S.: 15,017,349 cases, 288,081 deaths, 8,797,632 recoveries





World: 66,818,756 cases, 1,533,018 deaths, 42,946,246 recoveries

Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Dec. 7-10: 10 a.m. to noon at the Bond County Fairgrounds in Greenville. Enter only from the north on Ridge Road and exit to the south (Only rapid antigen testing available. Some tests will produce false negatives. Anyone who has symptoms and tests negative should have a PCR test done.)

Tuesday, Dec. 8 : 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McKendree University in front of The HETT, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon (drive-thru only)





8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McKendree University in front of The HETT, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon (drive-thru only) Wednesday, Dec. 9: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McKendree University in front of The HETT, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon (drive-thru only)

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McKendree University in front of The HETT, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon (drive-thru only) Saturday, Dec. 12: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Madison County Health Department at 101 E. Edwardsville Rd., Wood River

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Madison County Health Department at 101 E. Edwardsville Rd., Wood River Saturday, Dec. 12: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Godfrey Village Hall at 6810 Gofrey Rd., Godfrey

Sunday, Dec. 13: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at New Life Church, 689 Troy Scott Road, O’Fallon (drive-thru only)

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at New Life Church, 689 Troy Scott Road, O’Fallon (drive-thru only) Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle

The Illinois Department of Public Health also offers free walk-up and drive-thru COVID-19 testing seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity limits are met each day) at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, Argonne Drive in East St. Louis (Interstate 64 west, exit 4A).

Capacity is limited. Hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment. For more information, visit dph.illinois.gov/testing.

Additionally, Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.