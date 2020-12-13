Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Coronavirus

Southwest Illinois nursing homes, care centers add 307 COVID cases, 25 deaths in a week

During the past week, 307 people who live or work in metro-east nursing homes or other long-term care facilities contracted the new coronavirus, according to health officials.

Long-term care residents are among the most vulnerable to severe illness or death from the virus, which causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease.

As of Friday, state and local health officials had recorded a total of 4,226 cases of COVID-19 and 450 deaths from the disease that have been tied to the metro-east’s long-term care centers since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Bond, Randolph and Washington counties.

Of the 307 people to contract the virus between Dec. 5 and Dec. 11, 117 of them were from Madison County, 89 were from St. Clair County, 42 were from Clinton County, 24 were from Monroe County, 21 were from Washington County and 14 were from Randolph County.

The region also reported an increase of 25 deaths in one week from the facilities.

Dec. 11 is the latest date numbers for the entire region were available.

Southwestern Illinois coronavirus outbreak statistics

The Illinois Department of Public Health’s updates on long-term care facility outbreaks in every county come once a week — on Fridays — at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/long-term-care-facility-outbreaks-covid-19.

The St. Clair County Health Department also makes announcements about numbers from its long-term care centers. It provides daily updates on the outbreaks and other developments in the county on the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page.

The state and local agencies say they include residents and employees of the facilities in their numbers. Locations with fewer than two cases of the virus are not reported.

Here is the latest information from health officials on the total number of people who have been infected with the coronavirus at each facility since the start of the pandemic:

MADISON COUNTY

Total: 1,638 people infected and 192 deaths as of Friday, an increase of 117 new infections and 13 deaths since Dec. 4. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 10% of the infections countywide and 63% of the deaths.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Total: 1,479 people infected and 152 deaths as of Friday, an increase of 89 new infections and nine deaths since Dec. 4. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 8% of the infections countywide and 53% of the deaths.

CLINTON COUNTY

Total: 609 people infected and 48 deaths as of Friday, an increase of 42 new infections since Dec. 4. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 16% of the infections countywide and 76% of the deaths.

MONROE COUNTY

Total: 232 people infected and 40 deaths as of Friday, an increase of 24 new infections and one death since Dec. 4. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 9% of the infections countywide and 75% of the deaths.

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Total: 206 people infected and 13 deaths as of Friday, an increase of 14 new infections and two deaths since Dec. 4. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 8% of the infections countywide and 39% of the deaths.

  • 115-bed facility Red Bud Regional Care Center — 125 people, including 12 deaths (Four new infections and two deaths announced since Dec. 4.)
  • 75-bed facility Coulterville Rehabilitation & Health Care Center — 34 people, including one death (Six new infections announced since Dec. 4.)
  • Garden Place Red Bud — 16 people
  • Cedarhurst of Sparta — 16 people (One new infection announced since Dec. 4.)
  • R&R Country Care — five people (One new infection announced since Dec. 4.)
  • 100-bed facility Randolph County Care Center — four people
  • 83-bed facility Three Springs Lodge — four people
  • The Manor at Craig Farms — two people (newly reported Friday.)

BOND COUNTY

Total: 42 people infected and four deaths as of Friday. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 4% of the infections countywide and 31% of the deaths.

  • 90-bed facility Greenville Nursing and Rehab — 22 people, including one death
  • Cedarhurst of Greenville — 20 people, including three deaths

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Total: 23 people infected and one death as of Friday, an increase of 21 new infections since Dec. 4. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 3% of the infections countywide and 20% of the deaths.

State data discrepancies

The Illinois Department of Public Health’s update did not match information from St. Clair County Health Departments for 15 long-term care centers on Friday.

The Department of Public Health said there were more cases or deaths at the locations, including two facilities where St. Clair County had not reported an outbreak as of Friday.

The BND has not included numbers announced by the state in calculating totals if a county health department reports lower numbers.

The state relies on health departments for the information it reports and says on its website that the local agencies will have “the most up-to-date data.”

Health departments and individual facilities in the metro-east have previously said the state’s data was off.

The BND uses Illinois Department of Public Health data when local health officials do not provide updates.

