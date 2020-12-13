Southwest Illinois nursing homes, care centers add 307 COVID cases, 25 deaths in a week

During the past week, 307 people who live or work in metro-east nursing homes or other long-term care facilities contracted the new coronavirus, according to health officials.

Long-term care residents are among the most vulnerable to severe illness or death from the virus, which causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease.

As of Friday, state and local health officials had recorded a total of 4,226 cases of COVID-19 and 450 deaths from the disease that have been tied to the metro-east’s long-term care centers since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Bond, Randolph and Washington counties.

Of the 307 people to contract the virus between Dec. 5 and Dec. 11, 117 of them were from Madison County, 89 were from St. Clair County, 42 were from Clinton County, 24 were from Monroe County, 21 were from Washington County and 14 were from Randolph County.

The region also reported an increase of 25 deaths in one week from the facilities.

Dec. 11 is the latest date numbers for the entire region were available.

Southwestern Illinois coronavirus outbreak statistics

The Illinois Department of Public Health’s updates on long-term care facility outbreaks in every county come once a week — on Fridays — at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/long-term-care-facility-outbreaks-covid-19.

The St. Clair County Health Department also makes announcements about numbers from its long-term care centers. It provides daily updates on the outbreaks and other developments in the county on the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page.

The state and local agencies say they include residents and employees of the facilities in their numbers. Locations with fewer than two cases of the virus are not reported.

Here is the latest information from health officials on the total number of people who have been infected with the coronavirus at each facility since the start of the pandemic:

MADISON COUNTY

Total: 1,638 people infected and 192 deaths as of Friday, an increase of 117 new infections and 13 deaths since Dec. 4. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 10% of the infections countywide and 63% of the deaths.

University Care Center — 123 people, including 14 deaths (One new infection and one death announced since Dec. 4.)

70-bed facility Meridian Village — 118 people, including seven deaths (Four new infections announced since Dec. 4.)

116-bed facility Care Center at Center Grove in Edwardsville — 117 people, including four deaths (20 new infections and two deaths announced since Dec. 4.)

109-bed facility Stearns Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Granite City — 111 people, including 20 deaths

120-bed facility Edwardsville Care Center — 107 people, including 22 deaths

Liberty Village of Maryville — 105 people, including seven deaths (10 new infections and one death announced since Dec. 4.)

128-bed facility Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon — 102 people, including 27 deaths (Two new infections and one death announced since Dec. 4.)

86-bed facility Granite City Nursing and Rehab — 99 people, including 23 deaths

68-bed facility Integrity of Godfrey — 92 people, including 12 deaths (Four new infections and one death announced since Dec. 4.)

180-bed facility Riverside Rehab and Healthcare — 90 people, including 17 deaths (19 new infections announced since Dec. 4.)

Beverly Farm in Godfrey — 86 people, including one death

Alton Mental Health Center — 71 people, according to the Illinois Department of Human Services (Two new infections announced since Dec. 4.)

64-bed facility Alton Memorial Rehab and Therapy — 67 people, including 12 deaths (Four fewer deaths than what was announced Dec. 4.)

Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra — 59 people, including five deaths (Three new infections announced since Dec. 4.)

Cedarhurst of Bethalto — 42 people, including five deaths (Four new infections and three deaths announced since Dec. 4.)

181-bed facility Integrity Healthcare of Alton — 32 people, including one death (Six new infections announced since Dec. 4.)

San Gabriel Memory Care — 30 people, including three deaths

Cedarhurst of Highland — 25 people, including three deaths (Eight new infections and one death announced since Dec. 4.)

104-bed facility Elmwood Nursing and Rehab in Maryville — 21 people (One new infection announced since Dec. 4.)

Evergreen Place in Alton — 17 people, including one death (Five new infections announced since Dec. 4.)

Cedarhurst of Collinsville — 16 people, including two deaths

Eden Village Retirement Community — 16 people (Three new infections announced since Dec. 4.)

Foxes Grove Supportive Living Community — 12 people (Newly reported Friday.)

94-bed facility Collinsville Rehabilitation and Healthcare — 10 people, including three deaths

Cedarhurst of Godfrey — 10 people

Aspen Creek Memory Care — nine people

Villas of Holly Brook in Bethalto — eight people

Cedarhurst of Granite City — seven people

106-bed facility Integrity Healthcare of Wood River — six people, including two deaths (newly reported Friday.)

Highland Healthcare Center — six people, including one death (Four new infections and one death announced since Dec. 4.)

Alhambra Rehab and Healthcare — six people (One fewer infection than what was announced Dec. 4.)

Cambridge House of Maryville — five people

Morningside of Troy — three people (newly reported Friday.)

Fountain View Manor — three people

Faith Countryside — three people

Faith Countryside Homes Assisted Living — two people

Cedarhurst of Edwardsville — two people

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Total: 1,479 people infected and 152 deaths as of Friday, an increase of 89 new infections and nine deaths since Dec. 4. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 8% of the infections countywide and 53% of the deaths.

150-bed facility Caseyville Nursing and Rehab — 151 people, including eight deaths (18 new infections and four deaths announced since Dec. 4. Outbreak first reported May 28.)

116-bed facility Cedar Ridge of Lebanon — 141 people, including 19 deaths (Three new infections and two deaths announced since Dec. 4. Outbreak first reported May 27.)

156-bed facility Four Fountains in Belleville — 117 people infected, including 29 deaths (Outbreak first reported April 19.)

108-bed facility St. Paul’s Home in Belleville — 96 people, including 17 deaths (12 new infections and one death announced since Dec. 4. Outbreak first reported April 24.)

53-bed facility New Athens Home for the Aged — 81 people, including 10 deaths (Two new infections announced since Dec. 4. Outbreak first reported May 19.)

90-bed facility Lebanon Care Center — 81 people, including 12 deaths (Outbreak first reported April 24.)

140-bed facility BRIA of Belleville — 76 people, including eight deaths (Two new infections announced since Dec. 4. Outbreak first reported April 19.)

180-bed facility Integrity Healthcare in Belleville — 74 people, including two deaths (10 new infections and one death announced since Dec. 4. Outbreak first reported July 1.)

101-bed facility Integrity Healthcare of Smithton — 64 people, including 10 deaths (One new infection announced since Dec. 4. Outbreak first reported Sept. 2.)

The Esquiline at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, including the Dammert and St. Francis centers — 64 people, including 11 deaths (Outbreak first reported June 23.)

Caritas Family Solutions in Belleville region — 59 people (One new infection announced since Dec. 4. Outbreak first reported May 4.)

82-bed facility Memorial Care Center in Belleville — 50 people, including five deaths (Outbreak first reported April 19.)

94-bed facility Swansea Rehab and Care Center — 46 people, including eight deaths (One new infection announced since Dec. 4. Outbreak first reported May 12.)

133-bed facility BRIA of Cahokia — 44 people, including four deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (Outbreak first reported May 2.)

120-bed facility Mercy Rehab and Care Center in Swansea — 43 people (13 new infections announced since Dec. 4. Outbreak first reported June 17.)

150-bed facility Autumn Meadows in Cahokia — 38 people, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (Six new infections announced since Dec. 4. Outbreak first reported June 26.)

76-bed facility Mar-Ka Nursing and Rehab — 33 people, including three deaths (Two new infections announced since Dec. 4. Outbreak first reported Nov. 1.)

Brightly Senior Living — 22 people, including one death (One new infection announced since Dec. 4. Outbreak first reported Oct. 16.)

Sycamore Village — 21 people (Outbreak first reported Nov. 3.)

16-bed facility Freeburg Terrace — 21 people, according to the facility (Outbreak first reported Aug. 24.)

Cedarhurst of Shiloh — 20 people (One new infection announced since Dec. 4. Outbreak first reported May 24.)

Cambridge House of O’Fallon — 19 people, including one death (One new infection and one death announced since Dec. 4. Outbreak first reported Aug. 13.)

118-bed facility Freeburg Care Center — 17 people (Three new infections announced since Dec. 4. Outbreak first reported Aug. 9.) Freeburg Care Center administrator Amy Bonta said everyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 is an employee.

Bradford Place in Swansea — 13 people (One new infection announced since Dec. 4. Outbreak first reported July 14.)

Lebanon Terrace — 12 people (One new infection announced since Dec. 4. Outbreak first reported Dec. 4.)

Cambridge House of Swansea — nine people (Seven new infections announced since Dec. 4. Outbreak first reported Nov. 24.)

55-bed facility Aperion Care Center in Mascoutah — nine people (Outbreak first reported Sept. 4.)

Knollwood Retirement Center in Caseyville — nine people, including one death (Outbreak first reported May 14.)

Parkway Gardens in Fairview Heights — eight people, including one death (Outbreak first reported Aug. 11.)

TDL Inc. in Belleville — eight people (Outbreak first reported May 6.)

Help at Home in Belleville — six people, including one death (Outbreak first reported May 23.)

Colonnade Senior Living in O’Fallon — six people (Outbreak first reported April 19.)

Help at Home in O’Fallon — five people (Outbreak first reported May 4.)

Morningside of Shiloh — four people, including one death (Outbreak first reported Nov. 17.)

120-bed facility Willowcreek in Belleville — three people (newly reported Dec. 7.)

30-bed facility St. John Bosco Children’s Center — three people (Outbreak first reported July 16.)

Adaptive Illinois in Belleville — two people (Outbreak first reported July 5.)

Cedars of Lebanon — two people (Outbreak first reported June 23.)

Atrium of Belleville — two people (Outbreak first reported June 8.) Roberto Roma, the Atrium of Belleville’s executive director, said the two people affected were an employee who quarantined and a resident who moved out of the facility in March.

CLINTON COUNTY

Total: 609 people infected and 48 deaths as of Friday, an increase of 42 new infections since Dec. 4. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 16% of the infections countywide and 76% of the deaths.

Warren G. Murray Developmental Center — 198 people, according to the Illinois Department of Human Services (23 new infections announced since Dec. 4.)

109-bed facility Carlyle HealthCare Center — 121 people, including 16 deaths

97-bed facility Aviston Countryside Manor — 63 people, including 15 deaths (One new infection announced since Dec. 4.)

Clinton Manor Living Facility — 53 people, including one death

112-bed facility Breese Nursing Home — 51 people, including eight deaths, according to the facility

The Villas at St. James — 42 people, including one death (Six new infections announced since Dec. 4.)

Trenton Village Retirement — 37 people, including four deaths

Villa Catherine — 35 people, including three death (Five new infections announced since Dec. 4.)

Cedarhurst of Breese — seven people (Five new infections announced since Dec. 4.)

Clinton Manor Living, intermediate care facility for people who have developmental disabilities — two people (Newly reported Friday.)

MONROE COUNTY

Total: 232 people infected and 40 deaths as of Friday, an increase of 24 new infections and one death since Dec. 4. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 9% of the infections countywide and 75% of the deaths.

144-bed facility Oak Hill in Waterloo — 114 people, including 18 deaths

Garden Place Columbia — 38 people, including 11 deaths

119-bed facility Integrity Healthcare-Columbia Rehab and Care Center — 35 people, including nine deaths (One new infection announced since Dec. 4.)

Cedarhurst Senior Living in Waterloo — 24 people, including one death (Two new infections announced since Dec. 4.)

Reflections at Garden Place — 21 people, including one death (newly reported Friday.)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Total: 206 people infected and 13 deaths as of Friday, an increase of 14 new infections and two deaths since Dec. 4. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 8% of the infections countywide and 39% of the deaths. 115-bed facility Red Bud Regional Care Center — 125 people, including 12 deaths (Four new infections and two deaths announced since Dec. 4.)

75-bed facility Coulterville Rehabilitation & Health Care Center — 34 people, including one death (Six new infections announced since Dec. 4.)

Garden Place Red Bud — 16 people

Cedarhurst of Sparta — 16 people (One new infection announced since Dec. 4.)

R&R Country Care — five people (One new infection announced since Dec. 4.)

100-bed facility Randolph County Care Center — four people

83-bed facility Three Springs Lodge — four people

The Manor at Craig Farms — two people (newly reported Friday.) BOND COUNTY Total: 42 people infected and four deaths as of Friday. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 4% of the infections countywide and 31% of the deaths. 90-bed facility Greenville Nursing and Rehab — 22 people, including one death

Cedarhurst of Greenville — 20 people, including three deaths

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Total: 23 people infected and one death as of Friday, an increase of 21 new infections since Dec. 4. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 3% of the infections countywide and 20% of the deaths.

120-bed facility Friendship Manor Health Care —16 people (newly reported Friday.)

Joshua Manor — five people (newly reported Friday.)

Washington County Hospital, long-term care unit — two people, including one death

State data discrepancies

The Illinois Department of Public Health’s update did not match information from St. Clair County Health Departments for 15 long-term care centers on Friday.

The Department of Public Health said there were more cases or deaths at the locations, including two facilities where St. Clair County had not reported an outbreak as of Friday.

The BND has not included numbers announced by the state in calculating totals if a county health department reports lower numbers.

The state relies on health departments for the information it reports and says on its website that the local agencies will have “the most up-to-date data.”

Health departments and individual facilities in the metro-east have previously said the state’s data was off.

The BND uses Illinois Department of Public Health data when local health officials do not provide updates.